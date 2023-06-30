Shoppers Say They Notice Glowing Skin and "Disappearing" Wrinkles After Using This Rarely On-Sale Serum

It helps with puffiness, too.

By
Tamim Alnuweiri
Tamim is beauty commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly a decade of experience writing about beauty, fashion, wellness, and music.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Beauti Skincare Sale Serum
Photo:

Credo Beauty / InStyle

Credo — known for its large selection of cruelty-free, safe beauty products — has one big sitewide sale annually, and it usually happens in October. For reasons unknown (don’t look a gift horse in the mouth!), the retailer is having a very rare 20 percent off sitewide sale until July 4. Thousands of shopper-loved and celebrity-used products, from Jennifer Garner’s foundation stick (she’s on her second tube) to Laura Dern’s mascara (she loves the natural results) are discounted, so you should definitely stock up on your go-tos for less while you still can. However, if you’re looking to experiment with a product, my recommendation is to try Beuti Skincare’s Beauty Sleep Elixir

Not only has the face oil reportedly been used by Kate Middleton, but it’s also incredibly loved by shoppers with 300-plus five-star reviews and an average rating of 4.7 stars. This elixir really is the secret to beauty sleep thanks to a stacked ingredient lineup that includes tons of omegas (3, 5, 6, 7, and 9), which improve the skin barrier and prevent moisture from escaping. It also features a whopping 14 antioxidant plant oils like camellia seed, known to slow down and prevent signs of aging, chia seed, blueberry seed, sea buckthorn fruit oil, which improves hyperpigmentation and combats wrinkles, and more. It’s a long ingredient list to parse through, but the bottom line is that the Beuti Beauty Sleep Elixir is formulated to tackle wrinkles and fine lines, decongest skin, regenerate cells, and overall soothe the complexion. 

Credo Beauty Sleep Elixir

Credo

Shop now: $56 (Originally $70); credobeauty.com

It’s one thing for a brand to tout a number of unbelievable benefits, but what do the reviewers say? Well, in summation, you’re in for a supercharged anti-aging treat. One reviewer over the age of 55 said they’ve been using the oil for two years and there is a marked difference in their skin when they run out. “It keeps my skin supple and fine lines and wrinkles disappear without being super greasy,” they wrote. 

Another shopper said that besides helping with dry skin, the Beauty Sleep Elixir gives them “a great glow” and “helps with puffiness and wrinkles” around their eyes.” Although it’s a nighttime oil, many shoppers say it’s lightweight enough to use during the day, too. One person said it makes “makeup go on so smooth.” 

While the 1-ounce bottle is a bit pricey, shoppers say that the smallest amount will cover your face, neck, and decolletage, to the point where a bottle should last you at least a year and a half — even more reason to shop it on sale. 

Head to Credo to shop the on-sale Beuti Skincare Beauty Sleep Elixir, and check out the rest of its sitewide sale, here

Credo Beauty Sleep Elixir

Credo

