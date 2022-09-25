This Anti-Aging Haircare Brand Has the Approval of Cynthia Nixon, Olivia Colman, and Hundreds of Shoppers

When you think about visible signs of aging, you might think of the skin on your face first, maybe your hands next, and your hair… somewhere further down the line. It’s easy to forget about but your strands also feel the effects of the passage of time — as you age, hair loss, thinning, and brittleness are increasingly common.

Brands that focus on aging hair are somewhat rare but popping up more often. Better Not Younger is one such brand with an ethos and entire range of products dedicated to age positivity and the hair needs of women over 40. Though the brand is in its infancy it’s already amassed a fervent fanbase among celebrities (Cynthia Nixon, Olivia Colman, and Jennifer Coolidge, according to the brand) and shoppers alike.

To address the concerns of aging hair, the brand focuses on a few aspects: balancing the scalp to improve hair growth, slowing down shedding, and improving hydration. Below are three of its top-rated and celebrity-loved products.

Lift Me Up Hair Thickener

Better Not Younger

Shop now: $35; better-notyounger.com

Ceramides, biotin, and niacinamide are just a few of the ultra-nourishing ingredients in the Lift Me Up Hair Thickener. To use, spray on damp hair in areas where strands are thinning or flat, plus along your natural part. It’s reportedly a weightless formula that lifts your hair at the root, while keeping your strands and scalp healthy.

Not only was it used on Olivia Colman at this year’s Oscars, Coolidge during her recent Emmy win, and Cynthia Nixon while filming And Just Like That…, but also the 400-plus five-star reviewers who say it makes an “incredible” difference.

A reviewer experiencing thyroid- and hormone-related hair volume loss wrote, “I thought I’d never be able to have my normal hair back again. It’s been years, but my hair is back… My super-thin areas don’t show anymore.” After being diagnosed with alopecia, another shopper experienced “considerable hair thinning.” “I ordered Lift Me Up with great hopes that it would make a difference, and it has, incredibly so… after just a single use.”

Wake Up Call Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo

Shop now: $72 (Originally $90); better-notyounger.com

Both the Wake Up Call Volumizing Shampoo and Conditioner have been used by the aforementioned celebrities and individually have hundreds of five-star ratings. They use the same combination of caffeine, biotin, and menthyl lactate to energize the scalp, soften strands, reduce frizz, nourish hair follicles, and strengthen strands to prevent breakage and flyaways.

The duo is so effective, several shoppers say they’ve repurchased and/or been using it for years. “[It makes] my hair and my scalp well balanced,” wrote a three-time repeat buyer and five-star reviewer. Another shopper said not only does the duo improve the volume and body of their hair, but the look also “lasts about three days.” A third shopper said their hair became so much “more manageable and shiny,” even their hairstylist commented on its improvement.

This duo offers 16 ounces of each product (versus the individual bottles’ 8.4 ounces) for just $14 more than the smaller individual bottles combined. But if you’d just like to try the Wake Up Call Volumizing Shampoo or the Wake Up Call Volumizing Conditioner, they each cost $29.

