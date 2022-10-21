There’s no denying that Bethenny Frankel has become the queen of #beautytok; the former Real Housewives of New York star has amassed quite the following on TikTok, thanks to her transparent beauty product reviews. The best part? Frankel is a huge fan of drugstore beauty — a good thing for our wallets. While her list of skincare faves continues to grow, she actually doesn’t credit her glowy skin to just one product.

“I feel that when you get older, ‘anti-aging’ is really about nourishing and feeding the skin,” she tells InStyle. “Hydrating your skin in your 40s and older is so important… For me, it’s the absorption of products that’s the anti-aging miracle — layering.”

Frankel is a huge fan of making sure you’re getting in all your skincare steps so that products are absorbing efficiently — that includes cleansing, toning, applying a serum (or oil), and moisturizing. She says that she relies on Neutrogena’s vitamin E-infused Melting Balm for a moisturizing cleanse, and then follows up with Covergirl’s rose and cactus water Glow Facial Mist, “which is technically a priming mist, but feels like a toner.”

Frankel emphasizes that a serum will absorb better after using a toner, a moisturizer will absorb better after using a serum, and so on and so forth. New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick previously told InStyle that product absorption can “be impacted if the product is also being occluded, or covered on top, which can increase the penetration, if it is formulated with penetration enhancers which help substances absorb better.”

Frankel’s current go-to serum for layering? Bliss’ internet-loved Bright Idea Vitamin C Serum, which she calls a “good quality daily serum” — she likes using it for both hydration and pigmentation, thanks to its patented Tri-Peptide complex that boosts elasticity. In fact, when it comes to Bliss, she’s a fan of the “whole line collectively,” including the brand’s “rich” Lemon and Sage body lotion for all-over moisture.

The TL;DR? It may be time to add a few ceramide- and hyaluronic acid-packed products to your skincare routine. As Frankel says: “Nothing will beat a hydrating product.”

