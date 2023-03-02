Bethenny Frankel Says This Gentle $16 Cleanser Is the Only One She'll Buy for Her Daughter's Sensitive Skin

Bethenny Frankel does not hold back when it comes to publicly sharing her candid opinions. Whether she’s spilling hot takes on celeb drama or opening up about her personal life, the entrepreneur and former Real Housewives of New York star always keeps it real with her following. And, in speaking about beauty products, her approach is no different. If there’s one thing we can count on from Frankel, it’s that she’ll be honest about the effectiveness of products whether they’re drugstore finds or high-end customer favorites. The queen of TikTok beauty reviews recently raved to InStyle about her go-to La Roche-Posay cleanser, and it’s just $16 at Amazon.

Not only is Frankel a brand owner and beauty lover, but she’s also a mother to her 12-year-old daughter, Bryn. Frankel told InStyle that she’ll only buy gentle products for her tween’s fair, sensitive skin, and when Bryn needed a face wash, Frankel opted for the La Roche-Posay Toleriane Gentle Cleanser. “Little kids’ parents don't really care about what their little kids are putting on their faces because they're tweens and around crappy makeup,” Frankel said, but when it comes to her daughter, she wanted to give her “something that's not going to irritate her or give her a rash.” She trusts that La Roche-Posay is the perfect pick for Bryn’s delicate complexion.

The gentle facial cleanser is formulated with skincare hero ingredients including: niacinamide, ceramide-3, and glycerin. This trio, paired with La Roche-Posay’s prebiotic thermal water, works to soothe and hydrate skin while maintaining a healthy skin moisture barrier. The product gently yet deeply cleanses the skin of dirt, makeup, and impurities, and it’s recommended for normal to combination, and dry skin types. Plus, its non-harsh formula is the perfect match for sensitive complexions.

Celebrities, teenagers, and those with mature skin alike rave about the cleanser, which has a near-perfect rating on Amazon. One shopper with dry, sensitive, acne-prone skin said it’s hard to find cleansers that work for them, but this La Roche-Posay pick “exceeded [their] expectations.” They went on to compliment its hydrating, breakout-clearing results. Another reviewer said that “within just one use, [they] were sold,” on the face wash, which has a “thick and luxurious,” skin-calming formula. They added that they love the product’s budget-friendly cost, and they’re “already thinking about replacing all [their] other skincare products with [La Roche-Posay],” — including their pricier, high-end alternatives.

As a beauty connoisseur herself, I trust that Frankel buys her daughter nothing but the best when it comes to skincare, which is why I’m adding this face wash to my cart. Check out the rest of the hydrating products she recommends applying after cleansing below. And, don’t wait to shop the popular La Roche-Posay Toleriane Gentle Cleanser directly on Amazon for just $16 before it sells out.

Frankel recommends using balms like the Egyptian Magic Skin Cream for ultimate hydration following a gentle cleanser. She warms them in her hands, then layers them with serum, face oil and moisturizer, she told InStyle. She says this pick, available on Amazon, is excellent for healing.

Another slugging option from Frankel: this L’Oreal Paris Midnight Cream. She loves using this around her eyes and applying it over her other skincare picks to “seal in moisture.” Frankel says these are the products that make others ask her how her complexion looks so hydrated.

So if you’re looking for ever-vibrant skin like Frankel’s, shop these hydrating picks on Amazon today.

