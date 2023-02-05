I Use Amazon’s Best-Selling Makeup Brush Set Every Day, and It’s on Sale for $8 Right Now

It’s time to stop blending your foundation with your hands. As a beauty-lover formerly guilty of this application method, I recently introduced brushes into my daily routine — and my makeup has never looked better. If you’re a novice to the beauty space, investing in a set is the best way to learn proper application techniques and ultimately make your makeup look its very best. Lucky for you, you don’t have to splurge when it comes to high-quality brushes. Amazon’s best-selling makeup brush set comes with 16 brushes, and is marked down to just $8 right now.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $15); amazon.com

At just $2 apiece, these makeup brushes are no joke. The bristles are soft and gentle, having seemingly endless uses. The set comes with five large Kabuki brushes, which are perfect for applying face makeup. I use these for blending foundation and applying powder, blush, and bronzer. The angled applicators seamlessly contour desired areas for a sculpted effect. One Amazon shopper even said they had never been able to “perfectly blend out all cosmetic products until now,” adding that their blush “looks like it was airbrushed onto [their] face,” while foundation “blended out flawlessly,” without streaks — and it’s all thanks to these brushes.

In addition to the five face brushes, the best-selling pack is also equipped with 11 precision brushes. Among them are four fluffy eyeshadow brushes of various shapes, four detail brushes for sharp lines, and a spoolie and comb to brush out eyebrows and lashes. With this range of options, you’ll never have to add another brush to your collection.

After graduating from blending with my fingers, I previously used the same two brushes for all my products. Yes, I double-dipped into blush and bronzer. Now, when it comes to my daily makeup routine, I’ve found uses for practically all 16 brushes in the set. Owning a larger brush collection means no cross-contamination of products, and I always have the proper tool to achieve my intended look. The larger eyeshadow brushes effectively blend crease shadows and the smaller detail brushes are my favorite when it comes to creating eyeliner-like wings or brightening the inner corner of the eye. The versatility of this brush set makes it possible to try out tons of different makeup looks.

At just $8, these high quality makeup brushes are hard to beat. As one Amazon shopper put it, it’s “a great bang for your buck,” while” another said, “The brush quality is great,” and at almost 50 percent off, “Why would you spend more?”

Whether you’re a beauty expert or you’re looking to expand your makeup horizons, now is the time to try the Bestope Pro Makeup Brush Set while it’s on sale.

