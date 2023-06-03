The 14 Best Leggings of 2023 for Working Out and Living In

But we know there’s a lot to consider when picking out a workout set (or two, or three!) to add to your athleisure rotation, especially when you swap between low-impact and high-intensity workouts. To help you find the right one for your needs, we spoke with three fitness experts and tested a few ourselves in order to highlight the absolute best ones you can buy right now. Keep reading to browse our favorites.

If you’re anything like us, you could live in matching sets — and we’d even go so far as to call them a wardrobe staple now. Even if you don’t have a gym membership or a regular fitness routine — though, they’re obviously perfect for that — a versatile, put-together workout set can be worn for errands, brunch dates, and even just days spent on your couch. It seems like you put in effort to curate a great outfit, when in reality the set is doing all the hard work for you.

Best Overall Carbon38 Action Bra 2.0 in Takara Shine View On Carbon38.com What We Love: This set looks extremely luxe and works well for high-intensity workouts. What We Don’t Love: It dips a little low in the front, giving more cleavage than some might want during a workout.

This metallic matching workout set from Carbon38 just screams sleek. The Action Bra 2.0 and High Rise ⅞ Legging, both in the brand’s Takara Shine texture, impressed us with its compressive fit, and thick, high-set waistband. The lycra-nylon blend allows for ample stretch no matter the activity you’re partaking in. The bra has removable cups for customized support, while the cut out in the back adds a bit of a unique twist on a classic sports bra. The front dips into a U shape, displaying the décolletage in a flattering way, but it might allow larger chests to show off more cleavage than typically wanted during a workout — and you’ll probably have to size up, too. However, you’ll still want this set for any of your medium-impact sweat sessions, especially with how many compliments on your ‘fit you’ll get post-workout class. Price at time of publish: $88 Buy the bottoms: High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine ($128) Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 12 (bra), 8 (leggings) | Materials: Nylon, lycra The 16 Best Leggings with Pockets for Bringing Your Necessities On-The-Go

Best Budget Aerie Offline Goals Rib Strappy Back Sports Bra Aerie View On Ae.com What We Love: The sports bra has adjustable straps to help perfectly cater the fit to your chest, and the bike shorts prevent a camel toe with the absence of a front center seam. What We Don’t Love: Lighter shades are slightly see-through. For anyone looking for an inexpensive set that looks trendy without going over budget, we love this pick from Offline by Aerie, Aerie’s beloved activewear brand. Consisting of a strappy, racerback sports bra and four-inch-inseam ribbed bike shorts, both will perform in the way that any high-end active pieces would. Throw this easy set on in preparation for your hardest gym sessions or on high-temperature days outside — the cropped nature of both your top and bottom will keep you cool. We also love this set not only for its bright color options (there are five available, but be aware the lighter colors look a bit see-through) and ribbed texture that molds to your body with a fit that can be customized, thanks to the bra’s adjustable straps, hook and eye closure in the back, and removable padding. Plus, the shorts’ thick waistband and absence of a center front seam prevents an unwanted appearance of a camel toe — a bonus if that’s something you’re looking to conceal. Price at time of publish: $40 Buy the bottoms: Offline by Aerie Goals 4" Ribbed Bike Short ($35)

Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 5 | Materials: Recycled nylon, elastane

Best on Amazon PINKSAVIOR Women’s Two Piece Set Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This set has an extreme, four-way stretch and won’t break the bank. What We Don’t Love: It’s hand-wash only. As you fill up your Amazon cart with toiletries you’re low on and dupes for some trendy designer pieces, consider adding this seamless workout set to your list. Made from an extremely stretchy nylon and Spandex blend, this short sleeve and legging twosome offers the perfect amount of support for low-impact workouts like yoga, while the ultra-high waist on the leggings keeps you secure throughout your entire sweat sesh. Thanks to this four-way stretch fabric, the top can suit a wide range of bra cup sizes, specifically A through E. But anyone hoping to wear it during a more intensive workout might want to consider throwing on a sports bra underneath, since this one doesn’t have too much support. Once you decide to go all in on it, choose the colorway for this set (which, FYI, is hand wash only, if that impacts your decision) from an array of dark neutrals, like black and brown, and pastel shades that you’ll want to sport when the weather gets warm. Because the lighter shades tend to be slightly see-through, consider wearing the set with a pair of flesh-colored underwear. Price at time of publish: from $30 Sizes: S-L | Colors: 7 | Materials: Nylon, spandex

Best Splurge Live the Process Jet Bra View On Livetheprocess.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Ssense.com What We Love: The thick, criss-cross bands on these pieces stand out amongst your other, more simple sets. What We Don’t Love: You may want something without cutouts in the back for high-impact workouts. Live out your balletcore fantasies with this splurge-worthy set from Live the Process, an apparel brand featuring luxe active sets ideal for low-impact activities. With its unique cutout and criss-cross design on the back of both pieces, four-way stretch material made from a combination of supplex and lycra, and dreamy color options, the set stands out amongst the others — and will definitely score you compliments at barre class. But despite the standout design on the back, this set looks still simplistic enough to suit those who are more cautious with their activewear choices and want something without too many frills. We can’t guarantee that this will be supportive enough for high-intensity activities. However, for the more relaxed options, it will be just fine. And what’s better? This set is not too tricky to take care of — throw it in your washing machine on cold and let each piece air dry. Price at time of publish: $128 Buy the bottoms: Jet Legging ($148) Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 5 | Materials: Supplex, lycra

Best Plus Size Superfit Hero SUPERHOLD Sports Bra View On Superfithero.com What We Love: Made exclusively for plus-size women, each piece is fit-tested by models in each size to ensure it fits properly. What We Don’t Love: It runs small. This SoCal-based, women-owned activewear brand creates workout gear exclusively for plus-size folks. The brand fit-tests each garment available by models in every single size offered. But if that doesn’t sound impressive enough, yoga instructor and influencer Jessamyn Stanley calls this her go-to brand for yoga, specifically calling out this sports bra and bike short set (or you can choose leggings to pair with it). Constructed with SuperFit Hero’s trademark SuperHold fabric, which consists of BPA-free polyester and spandex, the material wicks sweat away during your workout, feels compressive without being uncomfortable, and is squat-proof, making it ideal for any workout. Plus, the bottoms come with pockets to store anything from a cell phone to a house key when you’re on-the-go or in the middle of your sweat sesh. Further, the Sports Bra has a wide elastic band at the bottom and racerback straps for added support, flat-lock seams to prevent any irritation from chafing, and comes with no bulky padding. The color options are endless for this set, as well — choose from bold hues like cobalt to more subtle neutrals like wheat and white. But keep in mind that the sports bra runs a bit small, so we recommend sizing up. Price at time of publish: $69 Buy the bottoms: SuperHold Pocket Bike Shorts ($75) or SuperHold Pocket Leggings ($98) Sizes: L-7X | Colors: 12 | Materials: Polyester, spandex

Best High-Neck Athleta Conscious Crop Bra A-C Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: The bra has two different versions to accommodate a different range of bra cup sizes, and the leggings have regular, tall, and petite versions. What We Don’t Love: The bra only accommodates up to a DD cup size. Not everyone favors a low-cut top in their workout set, which is why we want to highlight this ultra-comfortable, high-neck option from Athleta. Both this cropped bra top and coordinating pair of leggings come in Athleta’s trademark Powervita fabric. Made up of recycled nylon and lycra spandex that offers UPF 50 protection, it feels buttery-soft, yet still compressive with a smooth appearance that molds to your body and. We appreciate that the bra features a racerback with thick straps and removable padding for a more natural look. It fits those up to a C cup — though, they offer a D-DD version available as well — and works best for medium impact workouts, especially for anyone with a larger cup size. But the leggings are a bit more universal because they can be worn for nearly everything, and they even come in petite and tall versions to properly fit your stature. We love the additional pockets on the side, too, for storing our phones during a workout. Price at time of publish: $59 Buy the bottoms: Salutation Stash Capri ($99)

Sizes: XXS-XL (bra), XXS-3X (leggings) | Colors: 6 | Materials: Recycled nylon, lycra spandex The 10 Best Flared Leggings of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Long Sleeve Gymshark Vital Seamless 2.0 Long Sleeve Crop Top Gymshark View On Gymshark.com What We Love: Both the top and bottom are seamless with thick bands on the ribcage and waist for added support. What We Don’t Love: Anyone with larger breasts might find the crop to be too short. Cute workout sets don’t all have to be tank tops and sports bras.This long sleeve set from Gymshark is one of our favorites, thanks to its famous seamless, sweat-wicking, and supportive fabric (made up of nylon and elastane). The convenient thumb holes, full-ankle-length fit, and 16 different color combinations make this set particularly versatile, too — it will look good on pretty much all body types and can work in a variety of workout settings. Plus, the form-fitting nature of this long-sleeve and leggings pair is ultra-sleek and not restrictive. We just worry that the crop on the top might be too short for anyone with larger breasts. We recommend sizing up for anyone unsure about the fit. But you’ll definitely want this set on hand during cooler months (or if your gym cranks the A.C. way too high). Price at time of publish: $38 Buy the bottoms: Vital Seamless 2.0 Leggings ($54) Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 16 | Materials: Nylon, elastane

Best High-Waisted P.E Nation Baserunner Sports Bra P.E Nation View On Pe-nation.com What We Love: These pieces provide more elevated and fashionable versions of your usual sports bra and leggings duo. What We Don’t Love: This set won’t do well during high-intensity workouts. Professional trainer Kehinde Anjorin calls out this set as a favorite for her coaching session because it functions just as well for her training sessions (where she’s not doing much of the movement) and her low-impact workouts. We don’t recommend it for high-intensity workouts, though, because the top is not as supportive as most would need. But you’ll still get plenty of use out of it — trust us. This set, which comes in black and a bright blue, combines “fashion, style, and fitness,” as Anjorin puts it. The criss-cross and cutout nature of the sports bra, as well as the (adjustable!) stirrup on the leggings function as these items should but with a little more of a stylish flair on top. Its nylon and elastane fabric makeup ensures a fit as stretchy and supportive as other workout sets in your wardrobe, too, so regardless how cute it is, you’ll still feel comfortable first and foremost. Price at time of publish: $109 Buy the bottoms: Baserunner Legging ($139) Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colors: 2 | Materials: Nylon, elastane

Best with Shorts Lululemon Align Bra Light Support C/D Cup Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: There are multiple inseam lengths available. What We Don’t Love: All the cup-size options are not listed in the same place. Ideal for low-impact workouts during the warmer months, Lululemon’s Align High-Rise Short and Light Support Align Bra are a twosome that keeps you dry, comfortable, and flexible — though, you can easily pair the shorts with a more supportive top within the Align collection, if you plan to do more high-intensity moves. Made with Lululemon’s signature soft-like-butter Nulu fabric, which consists of a nylon-lycra blend, the bra has a thick band, similar to the sizable waist on the bottoms, resting underneath the bust to keep everything in place as you move. There are different versions available for the bra depending on your cup size, so you can ensure your chest feels supported no matter what. We only wish they were available in the same place. We also appreciate the option to choose our inseam for the shorts — pick between a four-, six-, or eight-inch inseam — but we especially love the six-inch length for its ability to provide a little extra coverage without being too long on the legs. The waistband even features a secret pocket on the inside that can fit a key or a credit card while you’re on-the-go. Price at time of publish: $59 Buy the bottoms: Align High-Rise Short 6” ($64) Sizes: 2-14 (bra), 0-20 (shorts) | Colors: 6 | Materials: Nylon, lycra elastane The 15 Best Workout Shorts to Show Off Your Strong Legs

Best with Skort Gap Eclipse Split-Front Exercise Skort Gap View On Gap.com What We Love: There are petite and tall versions of each piece. What We Don’t Love: Some say the shorts underneath are cut small. We know what you’re likely thinking: If I’m not playing tennis or golf, why would I invest in a skort for my workouts? Let us change your mind with this matching skort and cropped tank set from Gap that is simply way too cute to save for days on the court or the course. With a thick elastic waistband, hidden pair of shorts underneath, and mid-thigh length to keep you feeling protected from any unwanted underwear slip-ups, and made from sweat-wicking and breathable materials, this skort may just shake up your usual workout ‘fit rotation for warm weather in the best way possible. It even has a four-way stretch to ensure you can actually move comfortably in it, no matter the activity. But some thought that the shorts underneath ran a little small. We recommend sizing up, especially for anyone with wider hips. The top, however, runs true-to-size. Coming in three matching colors with its skort counterpart, the Brami has a scoop neck, cropped fit, and cool piping detail visible on the front, almost mimicking the look of your favorite going-out top. Despite its trendy appearance, it still performs well as an active top because it’s made from the same quick-drying, stretchy material as the skort. Price at time of publish: $60 Buy the top: Eclipse Cropped Brami ($40) Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 4 | Materials: Spandex, polyester



Best One Shoulder SET Active Sculptflex Ribbed One Shoulder Bra SET Active View On Setactive.co What We Love: The available colorways and ribbed texture are super trendy and look fabulous even outside of a workout environment. What We Don’t Love: Those with larger breasts will need to size up.

With a name like Set Active, the brand knows a thing or two about creating desirable workout sets. We love how this one shoulder ribbed bra puts its own spin on the standard sports bra silhouette without sacrificing durability. Celebrity trainer and founder of her own workout platform, Kara Liotta loves this piece from the brand, too, which pairs perfectly with the leggings or bike shorts of the same fabric. Impressed mainly by the fit and rich colorways, the instructor feels comfortable in it for nearly all her workouts. The trademark Sculptflex makes it suitable for high-impact activities, thanks to its ultra-compression and stretchiness. The high-waisted fits only add to its support, too. But anyone with a larger cup size might want to consider sizing up to ensure they feel just as supported by this top. Buy the bottoms: Sculptflex Bike Shorts ($59) & Sculptflex Leggings ($72) Price at time of publish: $52

Best for High-Impact Workouts P.E Nation Title Game Sports Bra P.E Nation View On Harrods.com View On Pe-nation.com View On Revolve What We Love: The compression and support makes it excellent for high-intensity training. What We Don’t Love: It runs small. Yes, this is the second time we’re mentioning ultra-cool activewear brand P.E Nation, but we promise their pieces are worth the praise, especially this sports bra paired with the brand’s Steady Run Running Leggings, which perform beautifully during high-intensity gym sessions, runs, or any other type of workout. Thanks to its compressive fit all-around, including on the thick, high-rise waistband, the leggings give you ample amount of support. The waterproof zipper detail around each ankle and pink stripe on the waistband add a fun twist to your basic black, too, making it worth the small splurge. We also particularly love the matching sports bra, which features a simple silhouette that only comes in black and a flattering cutout in the back, adding a stylish flair to an otherwise basic piece. Made with recycled nylon and elastane, this compressive bra will keep your chest area feeling secure even during intense runs (the ultimate test for support!), but it does run a bit small. Size up accordingly. Price at time of publish: $75 Buy the bottoms: Steady Run Running Legging ($109) Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Colors: 1 | Materials: Recycled nylon, elastane

Best for Low-Impact Workouts Alo Yoga Airbrush Streamlined Bra Tank Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: This set looks chic for a low-intensity sweat sesh and for post-workout brunch or errands. What We Don’t Love: The size range only goes up to a large for both pieces. While all the sets we’ve mentioned can look cute outside of the gym or track, nothing compares to the chicness of Alo Yoga’s sets. Seriously, the black and white contrast of these two pieces (the tank also comes in red and white or blue and white colorways) is so aesthetically pleasing that you may never want to throw on a regular outfit again. Perfect for low-impact workouts like yoga and pilates, this set is made from their signature airbrush fabric, which is a soft, lightly-supportive fabric that boasts a four-way stretch. We love that the bra not only has a built-in bra but also removable pads for additional support. Plus, its thin straps are adjustable, too, so you can tinker with them to get the perfect fit for your bust. Price at time of publish: $64 Buy the bottoms: Airbrush High-Waist Streamlined Legging ($118) Sizes: XS-L | Colors: 5 | Materials: Polyester, spandex The 13 Best Alo Yoga Products to Shop for Every Occasion

Best with Pockets Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings Girlfriend Collective View On Bloomingdales View On Girlfriend.com What We Love: The roomy pockets on each side of the leggings can fit your phone, card holder, or keys. What We Don’t Love: The leggings are so compressive it may be worth sizing up. Girlfriend Collective’s Compressive Pocket Legging and Paloma Racerback Bra is the ultimate, no-frills, no-fuss workout set — the addition of not one, not two, but three pockets for extra storage while you’re on-the-move is the perfect added bonus. You can easily wear it for medium-to-high-impact workouts, due to its ultra-compressive fit and a four-way stretch. The high-rise nature of the leggings’ waistband and full-coverage, racerback construction of the sports bra provides even more support, too. However, it’s worth noting that if you’re not a fan of the super-compressive fit, you should consider sizing up in the leggings before making your purchase because they’re definitely tight. Aside from the fit, we also love that everything from Girlfriend Collective is made from sustainable materials, specifically 79 percent recycled plastic bottles, and you can even recycle each piece through the brand’s ReGirlfriend program. Price at time of publish: $88 Buy the top: Paloma Racerback Bra ($46) Sizes: XXS-6XL | Colors: 7 | Materials: Recycled plastic bottles (RPET), spandex The 16 Best Leggings with Pockets for Bringing Your Necessities On-The-Go