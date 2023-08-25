The 14 Best Leggings of 2023 for Working Out and Lounging

To find the best workout bodysuits, we tried and researched dozens of high-quality products, considered customer feedback, and consulted four fitness instructors who shared their insights and favorite styles among the one-piece revival. Whether you’re a HIIT class devotee, or simply looking to elevate your athleisure wardrobe, we rounded up the best one-piece bodysuits for any level of activity.

Lindsay Arnold, professional dancer and founder of The Movement Club is also a proponent of the one-piece ensemble. “You don't have to worry about leggings rolling down off your waist or about matching a top and bottom together — it's just one perfect piece,” she explains.

The workout one-piece has undergone a major upgrade since our mothers sported the leotard look in the ‘80s, and we’re here for the exercise bodysuit’s fashionable resurgence. The fabrics offer more comfort and support while the designs are versatile enough to wear to weight training then lunch. And if you have any doubts about the bodysuits performance in the gym, just look at professional athletes that all sport onesies like gymnasts and dancers, not to mention Taylor Swift and Beyonce on their epic tours.

Best Overall Girlfriend Collective Scoop Unitard Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com View On Shopbop.com What We Love: This durable bodysuit moves with you through all types of workouts and comes in an extended size range. What We Don’t Love: It tends to run small, so consider sizing up. Girlfriend Collective has made its mark in the industry thanks to its stylish and comfortable pieces that are made from recycled materials. Lately, we’ve been throwing on this workout bodysuit for errands, gym sessions, and even nights out on the town because of its classic yet trendy design. The simplistic style initially caught our eye: The low back scoop style shows the perfect amount of skin, and the length is customizable (choose between ankle and mid-calf inseams). Beyond the look, we appreciate that the piece is suitable for all types of workouts, too — from reformer pilates to more intense boxing classes — thanks to its sweat-wicking, compressive fabric and a built-in sports bra. The jumpsuit tends to run small, so consult the size guide and consider sizing up. We also wish the bodysuit was offered in brighter colors, but its versatility (it can be paired with a bomber jacket and belt bag for beyond-the-gym fashion) and extensive size range more than make up for the minimal color range. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes: XXS—6XL | Material: Recycled plastic bottles (RPET), spandex | Colors: 5

Best Budget Lovesoft Women’s Sleeveless Bodysuit Dance Unitard Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This affordable bodysuit features fun, intricate straps that boost appeal without compromising on support. What We Don’t Love: The torso of the unitard runs small, so you may need to go up a size for the best overall fit.

For a budget-friendly option, SLT Master Instructor Rani Vance recommends Lovesoft unitards. Despite being a fraction of the cost of most standard bodysuits, she says the quality is comparable to more expensive picks. Made of a breathable polyester and spandex blend, this bodysuit feels buttery soft against skin, and hugs your curves without feeling restrictive. The unique criss-cross straps also add a bit of flair, yet still offer more than enough support for bigger-busted women. With three different strap designs and 13 colorways to choose from, this pick has multiple variations to truly suit your tastes and needs. The standard silhouette flatters most body types, too, but the midsection isn’t quite long enough for those with longer torsos. We find that sizing up remedies this issue. Price at time of publish: $40 Size Range: XS—XXL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: 13

Best Splurge Year of Ours Stretch Onesie Year of Ours View On Yearofours.com What We Love: This piece takes us from the studio to brunch with its stylish open-back design. What We Don’t Love: We wish it came in more than two colors. Sure, the main purpose of workout bodysuits is to exercise in them, but we prefer ones with features that make them stylish enough for other activities. “Anything that can go from studio to street is always a win for me,” says SoulCycle instructor Sasha Whitney. With its clean design, cross-crossed open back detail, and lightweight, breathable fabric, the Year of Ours Stretch Onesie checks every box. The do-it-all piece can comfortably move with you through vinyasa yoga poses or HIIT workouts thanks to the fully-lined shelf bra that has impressive support, despite the backless design. Plus, you can quickly dress it up with a leather jacket to go from the studio to brunch. Though it is more expensive, the suit’s versatility helps to offset the cost. We do wish there were more color options, but we love this bodysuit so much we’ll take what we can get. Price at time of publish: $160 Sizes: XS—XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: 2

Most Comfortable Beyond Yoga Space Dye Daring Jumpsuit Beyond Yoga View On Beyondyoga.com What We Love: The super soft material is breathable and feels like second-skin. What We Don’t Love: The neckline is very low cut, so it doesn’t provide the best support for bigger busts. Megan Roup, celebrity fitness trainer and founder of The Sculpt Society, points us to her favorite onesie, the Beyond Yoga Space Dye Daring Jumpsuit. “I’m obsessed with the buttery fabric,” says Roup. “I wear this while working out because it has the right amount of compression.” The bodysuit’s durable four-way stretch material is ideal for workouts like yoga and pilates. We appreciate the length of the pants, too — they lay comfortably at the ankles and won’t bunch up as you move through different positions. What makes this suit stand out against other options, though, is twisted detailing on the back that adds a dance class-esque flair. The combination of the open back and low neckline adds points for style, but really isn’t the most supportive for those with bigger busts. We recommend opting for something else if you have D cups or higher, like the Girlfriend Collective Earth Scoop Unitard. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: XS—XL | Materials: Polyester, elastane | Colors: 2

Best Cropped Alo Yoga Airbrush Physique Onesie Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: The capri length prevents chafing and overheating. What We Don’t Love: You may have to size down for a more compressive fit. A cropped bodysuit like this one from Alo is ideal for a spin class or biking session when you don’t want your legs to chafe but still want a shorter pant leg. Hitting right below the knee, this suit protects your thighs while still letting your calves see the sun. Celebrities and editors alike adore the brand’s signature airbrush fabric, which comfortably provides sculpting and smoothing. The contour seams highlight your waist while criss-cross straps and a built-in bra with cups lifts your chest. The suit is made to skim the body and provide light to medium support, so if you want more compression, size down. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: XXS-L | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 4



Best Shorts Carbon 38 Shortie Seamed Jumpsuit Carbon 38 View On Carbon38.com What We Love: Ribbed seaming and patchwork hug your curves — literally and figuratively.

What We Don’t Love: It only comes in one colorway. When it comes to workout clothing, you can’t go wrong with Carbon38, and we’re loving the brand’s Shortie Seamed Jumpsuit. The contrast ribbed panels accentuate the waist, while v-neck seaming on the bust and hip areas celebrate your curves. And with this bodysuit, you won’t have to sacrifice style for support. The Shortie Seamed Jumpsuit combines two of the brand’s core fabrics — the melt and ribbed. The melt material is soft and breathable while the ribbed is crafted from a double-knit and body-hugging textured fabric for mid-level compression. The marriage of these materials lets you handle some serious movement with comfort and ease. Though we love the combination of navy and black, some may be bummed that this is the only color option. Price at time of publish: $138 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 1

Best Everyday Aritzia Divinity Kick Flare Jumpsuit Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: The earthy tones and flared pant elevate this jumpsuit to wow beyond the gym. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t have a built-in bra. Much of the one-piece buzz on social media can be accredited to Artizia’s Divinity Jumpsuit. The design stands out thanks to its flared pants, which help elongate the frame and create the illusion of an hourglass figure. Minimalistic design details like spaghetti straps and a scoop neck and back keep it chic. Without a built-in bra, this isn’t the bodysuit to run a marathon in, yet it’s great for hot girl walks or errands where you still want the comfort of stretchy, sweat-wicking fabric. We also love how the jumpsuit comes in three different inseam lengths — short, regular, tall — so all heights can find the right fit. And true to Artizia’s form, the jumpsuit comes in more than 10 earthy tones. If you’re someone whose workout wardrobe is interchangeable with their everyday attire, then Artizia’s Divinity Kick Flare Jumpsuit should be your next purchase. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS-4X | Materials: Cotton, spandex | Colors: 13

Best Long Sleeve P.E. Nation Final Four Unitard P.E. Nation View On Pe-nation.com What We Love: The long sleeves keep you warm when you want to show off your bare legs. What We Don’t Love: There’s no built-in bra. Looking for a long sleeve bodysuit? P.E. Nation’s Final Four Unitard is sure to make you the best dressed in any workout class. This upgrade from a basic bodysuit features a sweetheart neckline and boasts an elevated cutout design, so naturally, the style is cool enough for after your workout, too. Despite its fashion-forward look, this nylon- and elastane-constructed unitard doesn't skimp out on utility when it comes to your weekly pilates classes. Created for low-impact workouts, the blend of nylon and elastane stretches with you and then recovers to do it all over again. It's even squat-proof to prevent anything peeking through while you workout. There’s no built-in bra, but you can easily layer one underneath. Price at time of publish: $109 Sizes: XXS-XXXL | Material: Nylon, elastane | Colors: 1

Best One-Shoulder Free People Movement Transcend Limits Onesie Free People View On Freepeople.com What We Love: This one-shoulder statement piece features unique backing and a buttery fabric. What We Don’t Love: The top doesn't offer a ton of support for the bust.

A tasteful deviation from the classic scoop or v-neck neckline, the Free People Movement Transcend Limits Onesie is a one-shoulder take on the bodysuit, not to mention it’s another favorite of Arnold’s. Thanks to the intricate backside and asymmetrical cutouts, this playful piece is wearable beyond the mat or reformer, making it double as a functional, statement-making outfit. Like a lot of one-shoulder tops, though, the jumpsuit doesn’t provide the highest support in the chest area, especially if you have larger boobs. You may want to consider layering a sports bra underneath or saving this onesie for low impact workouts. Price at time of publish: $108 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Nylon, elastane, polyester | Colors: 4

Best for High Impact Workouts Terez Action Bodysuit Terez View On Terez.com What We Love: The highly compressive, high recovery material stays secure through intense workouts. What We Don’t Love: The shorts may not offer enough coverage for certain activities. The Action Bodysuit from Terez is an ideal one-piece if you're seeking not only something to hug the body during long runs or HIIT classes, but also provides a super flattering shape. For high-intensity workouts, Whitney recommends sweat-wicking materials with four-way stretch. Luckily Terez’s Action Bodysuit is designed with high compressive fabric with great recovery, so it moves with you but also keeps you secure. The thick straps support chests of all sizes thanks to the adjustable length. And the 5.5 inch inseam lets you bare your legs while keeping your assets covered. Yet if you want a style to protect your thighs from chafing, it’s best to go with longer bottoms, like in Alo Airbrush Physique Onesie. Price at time of publish: $120 Size: XXS-XL | Material: Nylon, spandex | Colors: 2 Here Are The 13 Best Activewear Brands You Should Be Sporting Right Now

Best for Medium Impact Workouts Abercrombie YPB Sculptlux Romper Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com What We Love: This stylish jumpsuit is squat-proof and has hidden pockets. What We Don’t Love: The top may feel too low cut for some. For a workout one-piece that is as equally supportive as it is stylish, we’re turning to the YPB Sculptlux Romper from Abercrombie. Contrast stitching outlines your curves in an otherwise simple romper. It still provides the four-way stretch and moisture-wicking abilities that Whitney previously recommended, yet the romper isn’t as compressive as the Terez Action Bodysuit, making it the perfect middle ground for medium impact workouts. Especially for those that require squatting, this piece has you covered in that area. Plus, the interior lining has hidden pockets for stashing your phone, which is a feature we think all bodysuits should have. The adjustable straps criss-cross in the back for lift, though some feel the top is too low-cut for larger chests. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Polyester, elastane | Colors: 1