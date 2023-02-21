The 11 Best Wool Sweaters to Keep Cozy Through 2023

Overall, the Athleta Alpine Turtleneck Sweater wins across the board in softness, warmth, and style. The size-inclusive option is well-rated amongst people who have already purchased it as well. But most importantly, it can be washed and dried with the rest of your clothes - a feature that’s very uncommon for wool. If turtlenecks aren't really your spiel, we have a list of 10 more wool sweaters to suit every style and need.

To help you find the best of the best, we consulted a group of experts and tried a bunch of sweaters out ourselves. We took into consideration different wool blends and specific wool types (like merino wool) because wool can sometimes be a little itchy, so we checked to see if they have any other materials woven into the fabric, like cashmere, to soften out the fabric.

What are cozy winters without some thick, warm sweaters? As the temperatures drop, it’s likely you’re looking to turn to some sweaters that don’t just look cute but can insulate you as well. That's why we always recommend wool sweaters — with their thick yarns and naturally temperature-regulating properties, wool sweaters will require less layering in order to feel toasty.

Best Overall Athleta Alpine Turtleneck Sweater Athleta View On Gap.com What we love: This can be thrown into the washer and dryer. What we don’t love: It’s quite oversized, and a lot of people are suggesting to size down. This wool turtleneck sweater has cashmere blended in to help soften the often itchy wool fabric. It will be just as breathable and even pull sweat away from the body to save you from accidentally overheating if you misjudge the temperature outside or happen to have an overheated office. And although you might think that will make it harder to care for, you can still machine wash (and dry!) this sweater, which we weren't expecting — no trips to the dry clean required. We appreciate the relaxed fit of this sweater, too. The boxy fit with ribbed hems errs on the oversized side, naturally falling to your hips, while the long sleeves give a cozy effect as they cover your hands. If you wish for a more standard fit, however, it’s recommended to size down. Price at time of publish: $229 Material: Wool, cashmere | Size: XXS-3XL | Length: Mid

Best Budget Quince Baby Alpaca-Wool Diamond Stitch Crew Quince View On Onequince.com What we love: It’s incredibly soft material has awarded this piece a near perfect five star rating. What we don’t love: Some colors are a little see-through. If you don’t know Quince by now, it’s time to familiarize yourself with the brand that creates quality pieces at an affordable price. After trying one of the brand's 100 percent cashmere sweaters for our cashmere story, I was pleasantly surprised by the quality for such a low price — and I definitely expect the same level of craftsmanship for this wool sweater, too. Made of baby alpaca wool, extra-fine merino wool, and nylon, this sweater is a lightweight option that feels incredibly soft. It comes in a crewneck cut with extra long sleeves and some room to move around. However, there are a few complaints that some versions are slightly see-through, particularly the lighter color options like ivory or light gray. You will need to wear a tee or camisole underneath to combat any sheerness (or just pick a very cute bra). Price at time of publish: $50 Material: Baby alpaca wool, extrafine merino wool, nylon | Size: XS-XL | Length: Mid

Best Splurge Rosie Assoulin Thousand in One Ways Embroidered Cable-Knit Wool-Blend Sweater Net A Porter View On Net-a-Porter What we love: It’s a versatile piece that can be worn in more than one way. What we don’t love: This sweater will require some coordination as it won’t go with just anything in your closet. This piece comes highly recommended by stylist Sarah Toshiko West for its versatility. “You can wear the bolero off the shoulder to reveal the wool camisole underneath or tie around the neck or waist”. While the unique cut is definitely an eye-catcher, the floral embroidery is equally worth a mention, splattered across the cable knit white sweater. It’s composed of 55 percent wool, blended with some cotton and nylon for a softer feel on the skin. While it’s definitely not something that goes with everything, the unique design and embroidery come together to make a one-of-a-kind piece that’s worth splurging a little more on. Price at time of publish: $885 Material: Wool, cotton, nylon | Size: XS-L | Length: Short

Best Plus dia & co GSTQ Snap Front Cardigan Dia & Co View On Dia.com What we love: It’s a versatile option with endless styling options. What we don’t love: The snaps look a bit less timeless when open. Cardigans allow for a little more versatility in an outfit because they can be used as an accent or simply just brought along only in case you get cold — they don’t need to be the moment, but rather complement a moment. That's partially why we recommend opting for something neutral, like this beige or dark gray option. This one comes with a snap closure front, leading to a hem that extends past your hips. Two slits can be found on either side of the sweater, as well as slit pockets for both your hands. The thick knit is made of a blend of cashmere, wool, nylon, and viscose, which makes it a well-balanced and warm piece that will have no trouble keeping you cozy and warm. We think buttons look a bit more timeless than snaps, especially when open, but on the bright side, snaps are significantly easier to close. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: Cashmere, wool, viscose, nylon | Size: M-3XL | Length: Long

COS Slim-Fit Merino Wool Turtleneck Top View On Cos.com What we love: The wool used in this sweater is certified according to the Responsible Wool Standard. What we don’t love: You can't layer much underneath it. As a slightly softer and thinner fiber than regular wool, merino wool feels better on the skin and less scratchy. Because of its thinness, merino wool also lends itself to lighter, more delicate silhouettes, like this turtleneck top from Cos, rather than the chunkier pieces you probably initially think of with wool sweaters. We appreciate that Cos took the extra step to have their wool certified by the Responsible Wool Standard, too, which helps to protect the welfare of sheep and their environment. Because of its finer texture and body-hugging fit, the sweater might be a bit challenging to layer shirts underneath it; however, you can easily pile pieces on top, such as an extra jacket or cardigan if needed. Price at time of publish: $120 Material: Wool | Size: XS-L | Length: Mid

Best Crewneck & Other Stories Relaxed Crewneck Wool Sweater & Other Stories View On Stories.com What we love: They are using responsible wool. What we don’t love: There’s a possibility that this sweater is a little itchy. & Other Stories is the first place I go to when I want a cozy knit — their pieces are always well-crafted and last for years. The relaxed, oversized fit of this sweater features straight and long arms, with ribbing around the neck, hem, and cuffs. Much like the Cos option, & Other Stories uses responsible wool to create this sweater, blended with a little bit of polyamide, mohair, and spandex. While I’m certain it will keep you very warm, I’m less convinced if it is scratch-free. I recently purchased this sweater, which is only 30 percent wool (compared to this one which is 60 percent), and it has a mild itch to it. Perhaps you would have to test and feel this fabric for yourself before committing to it. Price at time of publish: $119 Material: Wool, polyamide, mohair, spandex | Size: XXS-XL | Length: Mid

Best Turtleneck Verishop Anine Bing Sydney Sweater Camel Verishop View On Verishop.com What we love: The alpaca helps soften the wool. What we don’t love: The sweater runs a little large, so sizing down might be required. Some turtlenecks leave drown your face and neck in fabric — but not with this sweater. The funnel turtleneck gently frames your visage, with a wide opening and a length that doesn’t fold over. I love the straight-line stitchings that make this sweater look sophisticated, and the dropped shoulders and oversized arms give it a relaxed appeal. The rest of the sweater is quite large, however – the model pictured here is five foot nine inches and wearing an extra small. It might serve you well to size down on this option. In terms of feel, Anine Bing blends alpaca and wool here, in which the alpaca fibers help make wool yarn feel softer, and is a great option for people who are sensitive to wool. Price at time of publish: $350 Material: Alpaca, wool, polyamide, polyacrylic | Size: XS-L | Length: Long

Best Oversized Aritzia Babaton Popova Sweater Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What we love: It’s extremely soft and warm. What we don’t love: You can only hand wash this sweater. I had the pleasure of trying out this wool sweater, thanks to the Aritzia team. Upon taking the sweater out of the box, I was happy to learn that it resembled exactly what is pictured here — long sleeves, long hem, and exaggerated dropped shoulders. I was further impressed after putting it on and learning that it doesn’t have any itch to it, thanks to the fact that it’s mostly made of extra-fine merino wool. I wore it during a literal snow blizzard in Mont Tremblant, Canada, and it was one of the few things that, when combined with my puffer, could keep me warm in six-degree temperatures. Needless to say, I absolutely love this sweater now — it’s soft, warm, and flattering — both in cut and color. However, I’m reluctant to wear it as often, since hand washing it has been a little tedious for me. Price at time of publish: $178 Material: Extra fine merino wool, polyamide, yak | Size: 2XS-XL | Length: Long

Best Cashmere Blend Laligne Mini Marin Sweater La Ligne View On Lalignenyc.com What we love: You can add a monogram with up to three initials. What we don’t love: This sweater is made of 30 percent cashmere and 70 percent wool, which feels like the perfect blend for optimal comfort and warmth. On top of the makeup, the chunky knit feels extra thick and cozy thanks to its seven-ply knit. And while the long sleeves and slightly cropped hem make this sweater look very cute, it’s the ability to add a personalized monogram on the sleeve that sets it apart. That, and the fact that there are fifteen stripe color combinations to choose from, as well as length options. If you want a striped sweater, it’s unlikely you’ll find another store that offers as much variety as La Ligne. Price at time of publish: $275 Material: Cashmere, wool | Size: XS-XL | Length: Short