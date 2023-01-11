I’m a Choosy Fashion Editor, but These Are the 10 Best Leather Pieces I’m Buying for Winter

Leather, leather, and more leather. Recently, the luxe material has been appearing in just about every celebrity style opportunity. Kerry Washington stunned in skin-tight leather pants, Dua Lipa wore a jaw-dropping leather ensemble, and most recently, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber stepped out in coordinating leather coats. But to really rock leather, you have to make sure it’s made well, looks chic, and doesn’t cost all of your life savings. Thankfully, Nordstrom, Kate Spade, and Skims understand and offer some of the best universally flattering leather pieces I’ve seen all season.

10 Best Leather Pieces for Winter

The first leather staple everyone needs in their closet is a statement coat. Shania Twain recently opted for an ankle-grazing trench from Maje — and I found a similar must-have option from Nordstrom. The loose silhouette makes it ideal for quickly heading out the door and getting on with your day. But the coat doesn’t sacrifice style for ease. Instead, it offers details like a lapel collar, button-front closure, and patent shine. I’d style this leather coat with some chunky dad sneakers and an oversized T-shirt for a cool-girl aesthetic, but it can just as well be dressed up with a mini dress and pair of knee-high boots.

You can’t talk about leather without a pair of trend-forward pants. Like Washington, Bella Hadid brought bikercore to life in skin-hugging leather pants back in September. But here’s the thing: Leather pants aren’t always the most comfortable — except when you reach for Commando’s Faux Leather Flared Legging. I own these undeniably stretchy pants myself, and they feel as good as they look. They sculpt and shape your body with ease while providing the perfect kick-leg hem for winter boots. The style is also available in black and brown, plus a cropped option for a slightly shorter alternative.

When I think leather, I think Franco Sarto. The brand’s Ticada Knee-High Boot is ideal for colder months, with the slim, Western-inspired style providing a warm, yet sophisticated option during the winter. Slip them under a tea-length skirt or pair them with bootcut jeans thanks to a 3-inch block heel, 13-inch shaft, and a pointed toe that’ll elongate your legs. Score the shoe in gold, nude, and brown as well.

Who says leather has to start and end with core fashion pieces? I say go all the way with leather accessories. My top pick? This Kate Spade Knott Shoulder Bag. The large tote is made of both pebble and suede leather and offers two spacious compartments for your laptop, notebook, phone, wallet, and more. A center zip pouch provides ultimate security for loose and important items as well. And if pink isn’t for you, consider the black color.

There are plenty of more leather pieces to peruse, so jump on the celebrity-loved trend by discovering more of my favorite pieces below. Perfect for all styles and body types, you’re guaranteed to find at least one winner among the following leather options.

