Beauty Fragrance 10 New Fragrances to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter Long Including the perfect cuffing season scent. Updated on November 7, 2022 @ 02:16PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Aesop/ Elizabeth Arden/ Chloe It's not rocket science why winter fragrance launches tend to lean warm and cozy. When the weather outside is freezing and the days are short, you understandably do what it takes to avoid feeling cold — like spritzing on a scent with spicy and woodsy notes on top of bundling up in a sweater, scarf, and beanie. On the flip side, because fragrance has the power to mentally transport you somewhere else, a fresh, floral scent can serve uplifting reminder that longer, sunny, spring days will eventually return. Whatever scent story you choose to help you get through the winter, the following new fragrances have you covered. Keep reading to find your signature scent for winter 2022. How to Know When Your Perfume Has Expired 01 of 10 Byredo Eyes Closed Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Byredo $200; byredo.com Just in time for cuffing season comes Byredo's Eyes Closed, a scent inspired by connection. The juice is comprised of unexpected note pairings, including patchouli and papyrus with orris butter, ginger and carrot, and spices like cardamom and cinnamon that round out the top notes. 02 of 10 Krigler Good Fir 11 Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Krigler $615; krigler.com With notes of pink pepper, bitter orange, banana leaf, tuberose, ginger, nutmeg, mineral, moss, and white musk, this crisp, fresh, and woodsy scent that was inspired by the pines of Colorado is a winter landscape in a bottle. 03 of 10 Elizabath Arden White Tea Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden $74; elizabetharden.com It's easy to get caught up in the chaos of the holiday season (and just regular life stuff). This fragrance embodies the calmness and joy of indulging in simple pleasures, so it's ideal for wearing on days where you finally make time for yourself. The notes include upcycled rose water, mate absolute, and tonka bean. 04 of 10 Jimmy Choo I Want Choo Forever Eau De Parfum Courtesy of Jimmy Choo $69; ulta.com Fans of gourmand fragrances will love Jimmy Choo's latest creation. I Want Choo Forever is a mix of floral and warm, spicy notes like juicy rose, pink peppercorn, almond oil, black cherry liquor, jasmine, vanilla, and tonka bean. 05 of 10 Diptyque Eau Rose Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Diptqyue $205; diptyqueparis.com A gorgeous fragrance bottle can double as decor, and you'll want to leave this limited-edition Diptyque Eau Rose on your dresser forever. This version of the classic floral scent comes in a bottle etched with rose blossoms, a nod to its key note. 06 of 10 Oscar de la Renta Bella Bouquet Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Dillards $107; dillards.com The beauty of Oscar de la Renta's Bella Bouquet is that these florals won't die in a week. Inspired by a blooming garden, the fragrance is made up of notes of bamboo leaves, juicy pear, jasmine absolute, magnolia essential oil, rose absolute, sandalwood, cedarwood essential oil, and tonka bean. 07 of 10 Loewe Earth Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Loewe $118; perfumesloewe.com Going outside and touching grass is an easy solution whenever you get too wrapped up in your ominous news on your timelines. However, winter makes it tough to go outside and enjoy nature. Conveniently, spritzing Loewe's latest fragrance, Earth, can serve as the next best option. The woodsy scent combines truffle, pear, elemi, mimosa, and violet. 08 of 10 Vyrao The Sixth Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Violet Grey $220; violetgrey.com While many fragrances aim to embody calmness for its wearer, Vyrao's The Sixth was actually developed with a psychic and biochemist using protocols from the Science of Wellness program at International Flavors & Fragrance in order to truly provide a sense of centeredness and feeling grounded. So, whenever you feel out of control, spritz on the blend of juniper berry oil, fennel oil, apple, oakwood extract, oak moss absolute, and balsam absolute, cedarwood oil to instantly feel calmer. 09 of 10 Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Coty $122; chloe.com Even though roses aren't in season, you can still stop and smell them all winter long thanks to Chloé's latest addition to its Rose Naturalle family of fragrances. Made with 100% natural origins, the juice truly smells like you're in a garden. 10 of 10 Aesop Eidesis Eau de Parfum Courtesy of Aesop $195; aesop.com Fresh yet warm and woodsy, it doesn't get more cozy than this Aesop fragrance. Notes of petitgrain, black pepper, frankincense, cumin, cedar, sandalwood, and vetiver make it the ideal perfume for a cold winter night.