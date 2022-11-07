10 New Fragrances to Keep You Warm and Cozy All Winter Long

It's not rocket science why winter fragrance launches tend to lean warm and cozy. When the weather outside is freezing and the days are short, you understandably do what it takes to avoid feeling cold — like spritzing on a scent with spicy and woodsy notes on top of bundling up in a sweater, scarf, and beanie.

On the flip side, because fragrance has the power to mentally transport you somewhere else, a fresh, floral scent can serve uplifting reminder that longer, sunny, spring days will eventually return.

Whatever scent story you choose to help you get through the winter, the following new fragrances have you covered. Keep reading to find your signature scent for winter 2022.