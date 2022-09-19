The 10 Best White Tank Tops to Layer With Everything in 2022

To help you narrow down your choices on the tank for you, here are the best white tanks currently on the market:

Similar to most articles of clothing, there is no perfect tank for everyone, but InStyle spoke to fashion experts about their favorite white tank tops. According to celebrity stylist Fatima B , “the fit and the silhouette are the most important things to look for in a good tank.” Depending on personal preference, the neckline, the texture, and the length all come into play when figuring out what tank is good for you. Ranging from cropped versions to ribbed tanks to scoop necks, this search proved that they are so many good options out there when it comes to finding your go-to shirt. And who is to say that there’s only space for one in your closet?

When it comes to completing a wardrobe, a reliable white tank top is a must-have. Whether you’re pairing it with bold bottoms, layering under a button-up, or lounging around it, having a go-to tank is imperative for everyone, especially in the summer months when it’s basically too hot to wear anything else.

Asymmetrical looks were everywhere in Spring and they’re not going anywhere now, especially in the summer heat. A great addition to the tank collection is this one-shoulder cropped tank from Artizia. Featuring a thick sculpt knit, this top can be worn without a bra to overcome the worst part of single-shoulder looks: strapless bras. If anything, this top is perfect to pair with some more casual bottoms to add something interesting to the look.

Described as a sleeveless t-shirt, a muscle tank cuts off closer to the arms in a way that can be more comforting and flattering on some people. This Faherty Muscle tank is soft and slouchy, making it the perfect tank to tuck into some jeans or a skirt. While it is made to resemble a t-shirt, the arm-holes sit close to the arm unlike some other options of muscle tanks, giving it that elevated style. While many options of this style included a pocket on the front, the lack of one here creates a more sleek design that is easier to style.

This top from Girlfriend Collective is sleek and versatile, especially for being made up of over 90 percent recycled plastic bottles. Aside from being sustainable and extremely size-inclusive, the quick-drying fabric makes this the perfect summer tank to deal with sweat stains. Described as sturdy, unlike the ribbed tanks, the texture on this tank is smooth, but that means it gives less stretch than some of the ribbed alternatives. However, if you are looking for the most sustainable option on the market, this is the best option out there.

Recommended by Wisconsin-based fashion content creator and activist Casey Snow, the high neck foxy tank from Torrid is a closet staple. “This high neck tank is my go-to look and a permanent staple. It has yet to let me down,” said Snow. “A tank can be pretty basic, but with the high neck it provides enough style to any look you pair it with whether to simply go out to grab groceries or for a coffee date.” The brand Torrid specializes in clothing from size 10 to 30, making this long, spaghetti strap cami, a great plus-size option. For fashion content creator April, this tank is her go-to layering option. “I love to do a layered look when wearing shorts and a tank top. I usually layer my outfit with an oversized button up worn open. It helps keep me cool when the UV rays are high, and keeps me warm on breezy coastal summer evenings,” she told InStyle. Plus, the tank looks great alone too.

With all the hype around SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s brand, we all saw this one coming, especially fashion editor Bella Gerard , who had nothing but good things to say about the classic cotton tank, even if it is off-white. “Sometimes, a too-white tank can feel harsh. On these occasions, I reach for my SKIMS Cotton Rib Tank in Bone, the most perfect off-white hue. It has a super-flattering cropped fit that still provides coverage, so I can wear it on its own in the warmer months and beneath blazers year-round,” Gerard tells InStyle. While being size-inclusive, the tank does not alter its shape and sits at a reasonable price point. Plus, if you've heard anything about SKIMS it is about how comfortable and soft the pieces are and this cotton tank is no exception.

Hence its name, this tank is all tank and no fuss. Aerie makes basics well, focusing on undergarments, swimwear, and loungewear, and this ribbed tank is one of their bestsellers. An instant classic, this piece is easy to style, especially since the material is not see-through. This is the perfect alternative if you do not want a cropped tank, but still want to layer or pair it with some jeans for a casual look. However, described as a classic length, the length is not a perfect fit for everyone and may be a little short or long, depending on torso length and size. For the price and quality though, it's worth the bet.

When it comes to a basic cropped tank, the ribbed tank from Artizia’s comfort-based essentials line, TNA, is a solid choice. The cotton fabric is stretchy and slouchy, meant to hug the body but not constrict it for a casual and comfortable fit. With the crop meant to hit at the ribcage, this is a perfect basic crop to add to anyone’s closet. Pair this with high-waisted jeans, or layer under a button-up for everyday wear.

What We Don’t Love: The scoop neck is deep, which may not be for everyone.

When it comes to a splurge item, it is important to note that the fabric should stretch, but not give over time. “You want a tank to hold its shape,” Fatima B. explains, which is why this tank from the Los Angeles-based brand Re/Done is one of her favorites. The material is thick enough to remain sturdy, but not constricting in its feel. Plus, this tank is a celeb favorite that has been spotted on the likes of Bella Hadid and has the nostalgic feel that many aim for when wearing a white tank. The raw hem on the bottom of this top adds to the vintage feel, almost like a pre-ripped t-shirt.

If you’re looking for a cheaper tank that doesn’t spare any style, this ASOS tank is the perfect option. While there are plenty of value tanks that have a scoop neckline (think a Hanes 5-pack), the square neckline is what really stands out to us for this product. For less than $20, the ASOS tank provides a sleek square neckline that is harder to find at this price point. As a full-length tank, this one stays, and model and influencer Leslie Rodriguez says it’s her favorite for that very reason. “I love the way the bottom of the shirt doesn’t roll up. Other tanks usually are not long enough or roll up on my belly,” Rodriguez tells us. “Plus, I love the shape of the square neckline on my chest.” Pair this with a chunky necklace and you have yourself a great outfit.

What We Don’t Love: There’s a line under the bust that might not fit everyone correctly, depending on bust size.

Based on the longer version of the same tank, this cropped and ribbed version is even more versatile. Boasting a high neckline and racerback, this is the piece to pair with almost anything in your closet. Fashion expert Telsha-Anderson Boone , the Founder of T.A. Boutique, shared that while she is constantly splurging on white tanks to add to her wardrobe, this was her favorite. “The best thing about this white crop is that it goes with every pair of pants I have in my closet,” she said. “Aside from it being pre-cut to perfection, it is a flattering shape. The cut of the t-shirt around the bust and the arms is form-fitting for anyone wearing it, and that's what makes a great anything within the fashion space.” Plus, if you are not a fan of the cropped version, it comes in a practically identical longer version , making it our pick for the best overall tank, due to its versatility. Brb while I add a few of these to my cart.

What to Keep in Mind

Neckline



When it comes to white tanks, the neckline is one of the most important aspects. Whether choosing from a scoop, high neck, square, or even a single shoulder, the different necklines make or break a lot of these options.

Fit



Fit is the most important thing when it comes to finding that perfect top, and with so many different versions of a basic white tank, finding the right fit for you and the occasion is imperative. For a lot of people, a cropped tank is the perfect go-to, while for others, a longer line tank is more comfortable. For a more casual look, a muscle tank might be the best fit.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you style a white tank top?



Take it from white tank top queen herself, Bella Hadid, and know that you can pair it with almost anything to make a good look. Wear alone, or put a cropped colorful cardigan over any tank to add a pop of color. Go braless and show off like Zoë Kravitz. Or pair a cropped tank with some bright green trousers, or bottoms of your choice, to perfect your street style look. If you’re feeling crafty, you can put one of these TikTok hacks to good use and create your very own crop top. A tip from non-binary creator Cyrus Veyssi… accessorize on the top. “I over accessorize necklaces with all the extra space around my neck, specifically with a scoop tank,” they said. “I also love a pair of classic high waisted jeans with a scoop neck to even out some of the white space.”

How do you remove stains from a white tank top?



When it comes to wearing white, the risk is always with staining. Thankfully, our fashion experts have some tricks up their sleeves. Fatima sticks with a Tide Stick, but mentions club soda could also do the trick. For Stylist Becky Akinyode, washing her whites with bleach is her go-to move for getting stains out, whether they be sweat stains or food stains. She also likes to treat the products before washing with Ecover Stain Remover, which you can find on Amazon.

How do you figure out what neckline you like?



While doing personal shopping for a client, Stylist Becky Akinyode bought a white tank that she liked for her client so much that she decided to get it for herself. Her sister soon followed suit, and while the three of them all have different body types, the scoop neck looked good on them all. “I only go for scoop necklines because it shows a lot of skin and I think it’s more flattering on me. The scoop part comes in on a curve to show more of my shoulders, which I think is a little sexier, so that’s what I go for,” Akinyode tells us. While some necklines work for everyone, it’s about finding your own personal preference, which can vary based on torso length, what types of bras you prefer to wear under a shirt, and even mood on the day. However, as Akinyonde said, there are some cuts that are universally flattering.



