Yet as with shopping for any jeans, finding the right pair isn’t a breeze. So we interviewed different celebrity stylists, influencers, and fellow editors to learn their tricks on how to shop for and style white jeans. The light fabric is slightly less forgiving, so we looked for pairs in flattering silhouettes and materials that wouldn’t stretch out or show everything underneath. With its flattering high-rise, quality materials, and lengths for all heights, Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans got our Best Overall spot.

Worn by both Marilyn Monroe and Jackie Kennedy, white jeans are a timeless staple that suit all personalities. The crisp denim is more elevated than your basic blues, making them a great option for vacation getaways or dressing for the office in the summer . And as people forget the “ can’t wear white past Labor Day rule ,” white jeans are a key player in your closet year-round.

Who knew that a single slash could make such an impression? This style instantly caught my eye with its broken-down knee, making the classic cropped white jean a little cooler, as demonstrated by Megan Fox in the full-length version . The back pockets also stand out thanks to the wide set, jagged design. Being petite, I was worried that the gifted pair might not fit me correctly, yet the high waist elongates my legs and the cropped length hits right at my ankles. The stretchy recycled materials also are incredibly comfortable. I’ll be wearing the icon with all my flirty summer tops to add some contrast to an otherwise innocent outfit.

What We Don’t Love: The hole will likely get larger with wear.

InStyle writer Jennifer Chan can’t stop raving about Spanx’s flare leather pants — and the white denim version is just as good. The pull-on design means there are no bulky buttons and zippers. Rather, the hidden core technology shapes your middle while remaining stretchy enough for all-day comfort. The high-rise, flared legs make Chan’s petite figure look miles long, especially when paired with heeled boots or sandals. Available in petite and tall sizes, the style will be the perfect length, no matter your height. No wonder Chan calls them her “magic pants”.

What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t have buttons or a zipper in the front, making them more of a jegging.

If you prefer rigid, no-stretch denim, then try this pair from Arket. Made from a blend of organic and recycled cotton, these jeans have that rigid, vintage feel — and they earn bonus points for sustainability. After trying several white styles in her reel , fashion blogger Melissa Abbott declared this one from Arket as the best of the bunch. “Arket cropped jeans have no stretch, so they pull you in and have perfect flattering length, just above the ankle,” says Abbott. She likes to match the cropped, straight leg with everything from loafers to leather sandals to trainers. And if you think white jeans are only reserved for the summer, think again. “I actually love white jeans in winter,” says Abbott. “They’re an excellent base for neutral winter coats, and they look great with an oversized cashmere turtleneck.”

What We Love: Made from organic and recycled cotton, these cropped jeans have no stretch.

I also love that the backside has high, wide set pockets and the yoke — the horizontal line that runs below the waistband and above the pockets — is v shaped. These two details help create the illusion of a perkier butt , according to Wishi stylist Sharon Warten . And while some white jeans are transparent enough to show off the inner pockets and your underwear, these don’t, despite the body-hugging fit. My only complaint is that the length is a tad too long for my 5’3” frame, but I simply cut a couple inches off for a DIY fix.

It’s been years since I’ve worn skinny jeans, but I’m finally giving the style another run thanks to this pair. Designed by the same experts at 7 for All Mankind, Jen7 gives you that premium denim look and feel for a fraction of the price. When I first tried on this gifted pair, I could feel the difference. The sturdy yet stretchy denim hugs my curves, thanks to the built-in sculpting panel that provides extra shaping. Shaping usually isn’t a big selling point for me, but in a pair of tight pants, it’s nice to know you have extra support, so you can go ahead and order that dessert.

What We Don’t Love: They can be too long if you’re petite.

Ripped jeans can look amazing when done right, especially in a white wash that makes the style more beachy-chic than city grunge. With its slouchy fit, these ripped jeans from Lucky Brand seemed like the perfect candidate for wearing on chilly days on the coast, so I requested a pair to test. Unfortunately, my usual size was too large, but I gave it to one of my friends who is a bit taller and they fit great. “I really like the rips for an edgier, street style look,” says Melissa Matalon . “Styling them is super, super easy. Thanks to the high-rise, they are a great match for summer crop tops.” The denim feels sturdy according to Matalon, but a little stretch and the overall loose fit keeps them comfortable and breezy enough for hot days.

Fashion blogger Valerie Salazar says she struggles to find jeans that fit her right, but she found the perfect white pair from Madewell. “They are the perfect highrise, hit just at the ankle, and have a little elastic, so they hold their shape but don’t pinch anywhere,” says Salazar. Styled after vintage denim, these cropped jeans have a fitted waist and a wide leg which all the celebrities are currently wearing . The brand’s signature “magic pockets” smooth and shape your middle, so you can wear that crop top with confidence. Salazar also appreciates that there are no holes or distressing, making them appropriate for both her job as healthcare interpreter and outside the office. Available in regular, petite, and tall inseams, these jeans fit every body type.

What We Love: Not only are these wide leg jeans trendy, but they are appropriate for the office too.

Not only do these jeans cost half the price than others on this list, but the cream color extends their lifespan. “For ultra-year-round wearability, opt for of-white and ecru shades of denim instead of stark white,” says celebrity stylist Margaret Williamson Bechtold . “These softer tones play well with heavier fabrics in colder months, stretching a just-summer staple into a 365-day option instead.” Coming from a brand with Scandi roots and a street-style vibe, the silhouette is very of this moment as well. “Looser legs and higher waists feel so right, right now — a great update to the skinny jeans that have been a standard for so long,” says Bechtold. And if you want the vintage look and feel of no stretch denim, this 100 percent cotton pair offers it without any of the thrift-shop trekking .

What We Don't Love: If you like jeans with stretch, you might need another pair.

What We Love: The ecru shade and affordable price give you a lot of bang for your buck.

White jeans can have a rep for being preppy (and slightly boring), but Still Here New York infuses some edge. Like with most of its designs, the Recycled Stripe Tate features a strip of recycled fabric going down the back of each leg. Combined with the high-waist wedgie fit , this makes your backside look amazing by literally making a trail to your lifted butt. “Any details on the back create dimension and will support the look of a fuller bum,” says Joanna Angeles , head stylist and merchandise planner at Tobi . Though this design will certainly get some stares, the gray detail still goes with everything. Want to make more of a statement? Check out the site’s array of jeans with rainbow stripes.

What We Love: You won’t find a pair of white striped jeans like these anywhere else.

Everyone from celebrities like Hailey Bieber to InStyle editors is obsessed with these Levi’s, and it’s easy to see why. Like the name suggests, the jeans literally hit your ribcage, snatching your waistline, lifting your booty, and creating the illusion of endless legs — hey, that’s why we named them the best high-waisted jeans , too. The style comes in more than 10 different shades, including the perfect white. “I bought around 20 different white jeans over the last few months and returned all of them except for these,” says Caitlyn Martyn , InStyle commerce writer. “The pair fits perfectly and feels comfortable even sitting in an office all day.” Made from a blend of cotton and polyester, the denim has just the right amount of stretch. The straight leg hits you at the ankle and features some light distressing at the hem for that lived-in, coastal look . Coming in two different lengths, these jeans are ideal for both tall and short folks alike.

What We Don't Love: Due to the extremely high rise, it’s harder to pair these with longer tops.

What to Keep in Mind

Silhouette



Silhouette all comes down to personal preference. If you plan to wear them often (or with different things), we suggest keeping a few different styles on deck to easily rotate between them. Bechtold says cropped and skinny white jeans are timeless, though she’s really digging the baggy, wide leg shape that’s trending now. For those wanting to accentuate their curves, twin fashion bloggers May Mel recommend a high-rise with a bit of a flare.

“High-rise is an absolute must in white jeans as they hug and define the waist; the smallest part of the body,” they say. “Bootcut or flares are perfect for us pear shapes as they are slimming on the thighs because of the flare at the knee, helping to balance us out.”

Material



If you like your jeans to feel stiff and rigid, go for jeans made from 100 percent cotton. Overtime, they will stretch to your body, giving you that custom-made fit. If you prefer having some stretch, especially in form-fitting styles like skinny jeans, select a pair that has some elastane and/or spandex mixed in.

Length



There’s a reason why so many of the styles on this list are cropped. Not only do they have a classic, preppy look, but the shorter hem keeps your white jeans clean, according to Bechtold. If you want to go for a longer flare or wide-leg style, she stresses wearing shoes that are high enough to ensure the hem won’t be dragging on the ground, like heeled sandals or boots.

Your Questions, Answered

How do I clean white jeans?



I find the hardest part of wearing white jeans is the constant anxiety of getting them dirty. Besides ensuring your hems aren’t mopping up the floor, you can carry a portable spot treatment for any spills.

“Do yourself a favor and keep a few stain swipes in your bag when you take your white denim out for a spin,” says Bechtold. “I've always got a few Shout Wipes on me at any given time.”

When laundry day rolls around, I’ve found it’s best to wash them alone, per the manufacturer’s instructions for water temperature. You can spot treat coffee and grass stains with warm water and dish soap but avoid bleach, because it will actually cause the fabric to turn yellow. Instead, let your jeans dry outside in the sun, which has a natural bleaching effect. Madwell also recommends hanging your white jeans in the bathroom while showering for an easy, steamy refresh between washes.



How do I style white jeans?



Whenever I want to elevate a summery crop top or lace cami, I throw on a pair of white jeans. There’s something about the hue that makes the outfit more dressy than a regular pair of jeans. Yet’s there’s countless ways to style white jeans year round.

“For the colder months we recommend swapping lightweight knits and sandals for chunky cable knits and Chelsea boots,” says May Mel. “For a French look — particularly during spring — throw on a trench coat.”

Can I only wear white jeans in the summer?



While you’ve probably heard you’re not supposed to wear white after Labor Day, our experts agree it’s a rule meant to be broken. As you bundle up in jewel-toned sweaters and coats, a light bottom adds some brightness to your outfit while still acting as a neutral. “When summer turns to fall, trade in your open toed sandals for an earth-tone ankle boot or loafers and socks, and toss on a chunky knit,” says Betchold. “When winter hits, go all-in on monochrome or tonal shades from head-to-toe.”

For ultra wearability, Betchold recommends owning an off-white or ecru pair, which go well with winter tones.

Why Trust InStyle

Emily Cieslak is an assistant commerce editor at InStyle and has worked on all sides of the fashion industry, from buying to styling. Jeans are really the only pants she wears, and she has written a number of roundups about the staple for InStyle. For this article, she tested four different pairs, including enlisting some friends to try them out as well. She also spoke to stylists Joanna Angeles, Margaret Williamson Bechtold, and Sharon Warten to learn their tricks on how to choose and style white jeans. Fashion bloggers Valerie Salazar, Melissa Abbott, and May Mel also shared their favorite pairs.

