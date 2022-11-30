The 9 Best Weekender Bags For Your Next Getaway

In order to find the best weekender bags, we researched and tried a number of different weekender bags to make your travels and shopping easier. Based on our findings, the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag earned our Best Overall pick because of its modest design, practical features, and lightweight feel to carry all of your essentials.

Based on my experience, the ideal carry-on has a little bit of everything: organization, space, and durability. You don’t just want a weekender bag that looks good over your shoulder or around your suitcase handle (although, this is another super important factor in your decision). You want a bag that will last you through any kind of venture, and that will make traveling and packing something you look forward to – not the other way around.

I’ve never been a weekender or carry-on bag kind of person during my 12+ years of flying, mostly because of convenience – or so I thought. Most of my travels have revolved around me carelessly checking in a large luggage (or two), and sighing over the additional charges that come with the decision. However, I recently made a commitment to only use a carry-on by trying an array of styles from popular travel brands, and from the looks of it, I’ll never be checking in my bags ever again.

Away’s The Everywhere Bag kind of looks like a purse, and in my opinion, can definitely work as one. I found this design element practical for when I was carrying the bag (which was kindly gifted by the brand), even though you have multiple handles and detachable straps to choose from. The medium-sized version of the bag (also available in a small and large) worked well with fitting all of my clothes, toiletries, laptop, phone, and three pairs of shoes for a quick weekend away. It was even better at dividing my belongings and making them easy-to-access, with its mesh compartment for clothes, multiple pockets, and separate, padded area for your laptop and wallet. Plus, it is entirely water-resistant.

Most of the bags on this list are meant for weekend getaways and/or short vacations, but this bag is marketed for longer trips. Baboon to the Moon claims that their Go-Bag is able to fit up to 5+ days worth of clothing, and can be checked in as a luggage (for the larger version) or as a carry-on (for the mini and small). What we love most about this bag is that it is truly travel-friendly, containing a built-in lock, adjustable straps (so you can wear it as a backpack), external grab handles, a wide open for easy accessibility, a key carabiner, multiple pockets, and so much more. The shell of the bag is also waterproof, and the bag as a whole comes with lifetime warranty, just in case you ever need it.

What We Don’t Love: The larger size might be too big for some overhead bin spaces, so you might have to check it in.

The first thing that comes to mind when we think of the Caraa Nimbus Bag is cloud-like, and it feels and looks like it, too. Thanks to its nylon fabric, the minimalist bag has a water-resistant inner lining and exterior and mesh breathing vents, plus is ultra-lightweight to carry – just take a look at its reviews. The interior has your travel needs in mind, containing a built-in phone and battery pocket, a padded laptop sleeve, and a water bottle compartment, totaling up to 14 pockets and compartments in a single bag. Bonus accessories include shoe– and wet pouch.

The Convertible Weekender from Béis is the older sister of the The Weekender bag. The classic is already a favorite by travelers, and this one will soon be, too. Similar to The Weekender, The Convertible Weekender has multiple organizational pockets to separate your items, a protective laptop sleeve, a key fob, and a trolley sleeve. But what makes this one different, and possibly why it is our new favorite over the original, is the removable bottom compartment. Not only does it simplify packing by separating your shoes from the rest of your belongings, it can be removed from the bag entirely to be used as a packing cube.

If you’ve tried Madewell’s leather products, you already know this overnight bag is buttery soft without testing it IRL. When I first received this bag (from the brand), I couldn’t help but admire the luxe, glossy structure. To give you an idea, the interior has two wide pockets roomy enough to keep your laptop, along with divided compartments for a water bottle and/or shoes, and the outside has a slip pocket to fit everything else (I managed to store my phone, tablet, and a small book here.) Tying it all together is the removable shoulder strap and top handles – both make it a bag you could carry around for years.

A duffle is possibly one of the most versatile bags you could own, especially this one by Herschel. I personally used this duffle as my gym bag (which was kindly gifted by the brand), and it managed to fit my work and gym clothes , two pairs of shoes, toiletries, baseball cap, and wallet with room to spare. The tote is also great for outdoor ventures and formal trips alike, and its waterproof hardware means it can withstand rainy weather. Besides the main compartment and hidden shoe compartment (which are lined with the signature red Herschel stripes), there are no additional pockets inside.

What We Love: Even without extra compartments, the main is able to hold everything you may need for a long trip.

There are a lot of reasons we gave this weekender “Best Luxury,” and the gold hardware is just one of them. Designed with three expansive compartments — slip pockets for shoes, a main compartment for clothes and other essentials, and a nook for your laptop — plus a trolley sleeve, this bag from Cuyana is meant to make traveling simple and stylish. The incredibly sturdy Italian leather handles can be used to carry on the shoulder or by hand, or you can use the leather crossbody strap to wear it over the shoulder. To enhance the look of the bag, you can get the straps monogrammed in a sleek gold foil.

What We Love: The bag is compact and spacious enough to be tucked underneath your airplane seat. Plus, it has the appearance of a large purse/personal item.

The MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag proves you don’t need to spend too much money on quality luggage. The spacious bag uses a mixture of canvas, faux leather, and cotton for its interior and exterior finishes for a casual appearance. Although it is large (seven pockets large to be exact), the measurements meet the requirements for most airlines, so you can easily use it as a carry-on. Underneath the main compartment is the equally roomy shoe compartment, which can accommodate extra toiletries, your laptop, or laundry — the possibilities are endless.

Inside, there are seemingly endless amounts of compartments and features, including a padded laptop sleeve, an air mesh pouch, and a hidden zipper pocket for passport safe keeping. You’ll also find a shoe bag, a dust bag for the weekender itself, a stretch key leash, and a slim water bottle pocket deep inside the bag — details I never realized I needed to keep myself organized until now. These practical features all come included in the large size, and only increase in the next size up. If you’re interested in the smaller versions (which are better for the gym or day-to-day use), know the inside add-ons shrink, too.

A quick fact about this bag (which was kindly gifted by the brand): it is made out of neoprene, the same material used for wetsuits (meaning, it is basically tear-proof and water-resistant). This also makes the bag extremely lightweight to lug around a busy airport, which I quickly found out on a recent trip (the bonus shoulder strap made it easy and comfortable to carry, too). On the sides, the weekender has small snaps to expand the bag in case you need extra space to store your toiletries and more. I found it had plenty of space already and didn’t use these.

What To Keep In Mind

Material

There is no use for a weekender, or luggage in general, if it won’t last you for years. Your bag will most likely wear after your first trip, but a good bag will not completely tarnish after your first few. The best materials a weekender bag could have are leather, canvas, nylon, neoprene, or twill, as most of these fabrics are water-resistant and/or get better with age as they’re used (the Madewell The Essential Overnight Bag is made entirely out of a luxe, vegetable-tanned leather). They’re also more durable (and are often the most popular and roomiest) against the trials and demands that come with travel, meaning they shouldn’t succumb to any tears.

Size

Every weekender bag is different, just as every airline’s requirements for personal and carry-on items are different, too. You want a weekender bag that is large enough to fit all of your belongings (at least for a trip that lasts a few days or a week), but isn’t too large to take with you on the plane. Typically, a weekender, or a bag that will last you for a short trip, should be around or less than 30 to 50 liters (like our Best Overall pick, the Dagne Dover Landon Carryall Bag). Anything above 50 liters is likely a luggage you will check-in, or one that you will use for a trip longer than a week. Essentially, look for something that is in-between.

Your Questions, Answered

What is a weekender bag?

As it says in the name, a weekender bag is meant for a short trip, usually around a few days or a weekend, but depending on how much you pack, a weekender can also be used for longer travels. They are not necessarily a backpack or a carry-on suitcase, yet are classified as something in-between (in terms of their usage and features). You’ll often find a weekender bag with two handles and a long, shoulder strap to carry the bag over the shoulder, plus easy-to-access compartments where you can easily locate all of your belongings (Because of this, a duffle, like the Herschel Novel Duffle, is also considered as a weekender bag). Some weekender bags even have additional storage areas for dirty laundry and footwear, depending on the design and brand.

Can a weekender bag be a personal item?

In short: yes! A weekender bag can definitely be used as a personal item as long as it fits underneath your seat. TSA has no exact definition for what is considered a personal bag, so as long as it meets the recommended size (this will vary by airline), you should be set to take your weekender to your seat. At the same time, a weekender can be classified as a carry-on item if it is able to be stowed in the overhead bin. But no matter how you choose to bring your bag, we advise checking the airline’s suggested dimensions for personal and carry-on bags before your next trip.

Why Shop With Us

Madison San Miguel is a contributing writer for the commerce team at InStyle, and has covered everything from fashion week to beauty product reviews. Her work has been published in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, Bustle, Elite Daily, V Magazine, and other lifestyle publications. In addition to her research, she tested a number of weekender bags to provide the most accurate review.

