The 15 Best Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Season and Beyond

Figuring out what to wear to a wedding can be tough. Cocktail? Formal? Black-tie? Deciphering this can be a headache. But that’s where we come in. Not only do we decode everything for you (see here), we also uncovered the perfect dress for each type of wedding with the help of a few fashion experts. And best of all, we found the ones that actually feel comfortable, on top of looking good because as Kate Bellman, women’s managing fashion editor at Nordstrom puts it, “It's essential to find one you'll feel comfortable in for several hours, particularly one that's easy to both dance and dine in.” She recommends looking for lightweight, breathable fabrics, especially if you're attending an outdoor wedding or one in an older venue that may not have the luxuries of modern-day air conditioning.” So without further ado, read on for the wedding guest dresses you’ll actually want to wear (again and again).

Best Overall Reformation Frankie Silk Dress View On Anthropologie View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Reformation What We Love: It’s a classic fitted silhouette sold in solids and patterns. What We Don’t Love: It only goes up to a size 12. We’d be remiss not to mention Reformation, the quintessential brand for finding wedding guest attire. As NYC-based fashion stylist Audree Kate López puts it, the dainty slip-inspired silhouettes never go out of style and can easily be accessorized up or down — and with how versatile they tend to be, we wouldn’t blame you for wearing them to more than one event. We specifically love the Frankie Silk Dress, which features a fitted silhouette with a square neckline outlined by ultra-thin straps. The smocked back ensures a more comfortable fit, while the high slit on the skirt gives your legs more freedom (for dancing, we assume). The dress comes in nine different colors, too, but López recommends picking one that can be worn year-round — rather than the ditsy florals that belong in the warmer seasons. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: Silk | Colors: 10 | Size: 0–12 The 9 Best Reformation Pieces, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget Lulus Remarkable Entrance Emerald Green Floral Print Satin Midi Dress Lulus View On Lulus What We Love: It’s a chic, Reformation-esque silhouette for a fraction of the price. What We Don’t Love: The top fits snugly on larger chests. With how much money people already spend to attend a wedding, we can’t blame you for wanting to save a bit on your outfit. That’s where Lulus comes in. We’re fond of this midi dress because of the flirty patterns it comes in, but it also looks stunning on lots of different body types, thanks to the neckline, fitted bodice, and gathered waist that flows in a midi skirt with a front slit. While it may be made of polyester, its sheen makes it look quite similar to the cult-favorite silk dresses Reformation offers, albeit for a quarter of the price. Those who wear a larger cup size might need to size up because the bodice does fit snugly, though. But once you find the right size, you’ll love how it fits. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Polyester | Colors: 5 | Size: XS–XL The 22 Best Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion

Best Splurge Taller Marmo Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress My Theresa View On Farfetch.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: It’s a show-stopping silhouette that’s comfortable, too. What We Don’t Love: It’s dry-clean only. When Sofia Richie married Elliott Grainge in April at what many consider to be the wedding of the year, the couple’s nuptials — and Sofia’s style and that of her guests — dominated headlines for months, and continue to inspire fashion trends. As such, López says that if you’re looking to splurge on your wedding guest dress, the Taller Marmo One-Shoulder Dress is a show-stopping option. “This is my dream wedding guest dress — Marianna Hewitt wore this dress in a pale lavender to Sophia Richie’s wedding and I can’t stop thinking about it,” she said. “This is fun for a fashion-forward couple and black-tie dress code.” The dress itself is made of crepe and designed to fit loosely, so it’s a particularly comfortable option. Meanwhile, the feathers and one-shoulder details give it a romantic flair. “Romantic dresses are amongst must-have styles for summer occasions with a modern take on feminine frills in long lengths and ethereal materials,” Bellman points out. Price at time of publish: $2,310 Material: Crepe | Colors: 8 | Size: 0-16

Best Plus-Size Hutch Colorblocked Bow-Tie Maxi Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: It’s lightweight and breathable but black-tie-appropriate, too. What We Don’t Love: It runs small. NYC-based fashion expert Michelle Blashka calls this bow-tie dress from Hutch “the ultimate strapless black dress,” adding, “It’s so versatile — it can easily be dressed up for black tie formals with a touch of bling, or dressed-down as needed.” Made of cotton, the dress will feel breathable, yet it looks particularly high-end and “fashion-forward,” as López puts it, thanks to the bow accent and ruffle hem that will work well for cocktail, beach, formal, and black-tie weddings alike. Plus, it even has pockets. We appreciate that it comes in an inclusive size range, with options for straight, plus, and petite sizes. But it does run a bit small, especially on top, so pay attention to the size guide before choosing what would fit you best. Price at time of publish: $218 Material: Cotton | Colors: 4 | Size Range: 00-26W (plus petite sizes up to 16)

Best Petite Maeve The Florecita Ruffled Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: It’s lightweight, breathable, and has the most stunning neckline. What We Don’t Love: It runs large. Sticking to the romantic dress trend, allow us to turn your attention to the Maeve The Florecita Ruffled Dress. This beautiful cotton A-line dress — which is sold in petite and standard sizes — features a pleated bodice and a smocked upper back, plus a rayon lining to ensure it doesn’t stick or look see-through in any type of light. Logistics aside, what makes this silhouette really stand out is the exaggerated off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline. Shoppers do say that the dress runs a bit large, especially for those with a smaller chest size, so keep that in mind as you go to purchase. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: Cotton | Colors: 5 | Size Range: Standard and petite sizes XXS to XL

Best on Amazon Zalalus Women's Sexy One Shoulder Bodycon Formal Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s a form-fitting formal dress that works especially well for cocktail attire. What We Don’t Love: The material isn’t the highest quality in terms of longevity. While many of the best wedding guest dresses are a bit of an investment, there are plenty of highly-rated, more-affordable styles out there, like this form-fitting piece we found on Amazon. Made of polyester, this dress may not feel like the most luxe garment in the world (and it may not last the longest), but its chic cutout detailing on the shoulder strap and flattering gathered waist and front slit make it a shoe-in style wise — especially if you’re on a budget or time crunch. Speaking of the latter, if you find that you’ve waited a long time to actually find a wedding guest dress, you’ll be glad to know that this beauty takes just a few days to ship. Price at time of publish: $36 Material: Polyester | Colors: 17 | Size Range: S-XL

Best for Summer Weddings Bec + Bridge Moon Dance Strapless Dress Bec + Bridge View On Becandbridge.com View On Revolve View On Ssense.com What We Love: It’s simple, stunning, and sold in 20 colors. What We Don’t Love: You can’t wear a bra with it. This strapless dress from Bec + Bridge might look familiar; that’s because Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wore it while bridesmaids in Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021. The sleek viscose dress has a fitted-yet-relaxed silhouette that’s minimalist and undeniably chic. While it’s been worn in many weddings, the silhouette — which is sold in nearly two dozen colors — can just as easily be worn by guests (so long as you don’t opt for one of the paler, whiter shades). It’s dry clean only, which means it will require extra TLC to keep it looking its best, especially if you plan to wear it in the dead of summer. And on that note, while viscose is breathable, satiny finishes can show even the slightest bit of sweat, so López doesn’t recommend the fabric for extremely hot outdoor destinations. We will warn you, though, the dress cannot be worn with a bra underneath because of the clingy material and drapey back. But secure some good boob tape or nipple covers and you’ll be good to go without a worry. Price at time of publish: $280 Material: Viscose | Colors: 20 | Size Range: 2-14 The 19 Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round

Best for Fall Weddings Lulu’s Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress Luluâs View On Lulus What We Love: It’s sold in the prettiest fall color palette and features a tailorable wrap silhouette. What We Don’t Love: It’s only sold in two colors. Fall weddings tend to be a bit chillier but not necessarily cold, so it’s nice to have a breathable, long-sleeve dress to bridge the gap — and this dress is just that. The wrap nature of the dress gives it a deep V neckline and high slit depending on how you tie it. What’s more, it has flowy, balloon sleeves and it’s sold in the prettiest floral print perfect for fall. As much as we love the warm color palette the print is sold in, we’d love to see more than two colors offered. Still, we say it’s a great, more-affordable pick to consider. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: Polyester | Colors: 2 | Size Range: XS-XL

Best for Winter Weddings Jenny Yoo Issa Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Column Gown Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: The velvet material is warm, rich, and luxurious, making it perfect for winter. What We Don’t Love: It’s dry clean only. While you could absolutely wear a long-sleeve dress to a winter wedding, may we suggest opting for a velvet off-the-shoulder silhouette instead? The heavier fabric on this Jenny Yoo dress will keep you warm, but in the event that you do catch a chill easily, it pairs beautifully with faux fur shawls, as López recommends, which look even more fitting during winter. This dress is more fitted in nature, making it easier to layer, and features only slight stretch. It has a side slit, invisible back zipper, and a sheer polyester lining to ensure it doesn’t cling. Additionally, it’s sold in standard and plus sizes. Price at time of publish: $295 Material: Velvet polyester | Colors: 4 | Size Range: 0-26 The 13 Best Little Black Dresses to Wear All the Time in 2023

Best for Spring Weddings Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: It’s made with breathable cotton but doesn’t look super casual thanks to the cinched A-line silhouette and delicate cutwork. What We Don’t Love: You won’t be able to get away with this dress at a formal wedding. “This summer season, we're seeing a returned emphasis on the waistline so look for modern fit and flares that cinch or nip the waist,” Bellman says, which is why she points us to this dress at Anthropologie. “This easy cotton dress can be dressed up or down and would look amazing at a garden or daytime wedding,” Blashka says. And we agree. She calls out the lace details and pockets as two stand-out features, but we’re most impressed by its breathable cotton material that works particularly well for casual, summer, and cocktail weddings. “I’d style her with a strappy sandal and a statement bag for a pop,” Blashka adds. You probably won’t be able to wear this at a formal wedding, but you’ll be able to rewear it at work, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: Cotton | Colors: 7 | Size Range: XXS-3X (including petite sizes)

Best for Beach Weddings FARM Rio Yellow Macaw Bloom Maxi Dress Farm Rio View On Bloomingdales View On Farmrio.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The vivid, statement-making silhouette. What We Don’t Love: You have to hand-wash it. “Oversized florals and tropical prints work perfectly for both garden parties and beach weddings alike,” Bellman says. And López agrees that there’s no better way to dress for a beach wedding than to fully lean into the tropical theme. “Farm Rio is my go-to brand for a destination dress,” she says. “Their silhouettes are so fun and you will definitely re-wear them.” While she especially loves the FARM Rio Yellow Macaw Bloom Maxi Dress — which features a halter neckline, flower applique accent, and flowy silhouette — she’s quick to point out that the brand has many to choose from. And since many of them are made with viscose or cotton, they’re perfectly breathable for beach and summer weddings. Most of their pieces need to be hand-washed, including this one, so keep it in mind as you care for it. Price at time of publish: $315 Material: Viscose | Colors: 1 | Size Range: XXS-XL

Best Black Tie Mac Duggal Indy A-Line Ruffled Back-Lace Chiffon Gown Anthropologie View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie What We Love: The statement-making ruffled sleeves and lattice-work open back, plus the built-in bust support. What We Don’t Love: It’s dry clean only. While many dresses can be accessorized to work for a black-tie wedding, López says that opting for nicer fabrics like chiffon, silk, and satin is a great place to start. To make it even easier on us, she suggests the Mac Duggal Indy A-Line Ruffled Back-Lace Chiffon Gown. From the lace-up back and built-in bust support to the ruffle-hemmed straps and hem, it's a romantic dream of a dress — and sold in a bunch of colors, no less. While the price tag on this dress is admittedly steep on top of being dry clean only, it’s important to keep in mind that black-tie weddings are higher end, so investing in a dress that you can wear to many formal events to come can certainly be seen as a good investment. Just be sure to choose a color you’ll like for years on end. Price at time of publish: $598 Material: Polyester | Colors: 7 | Size Range: 0-16

Best Casual DISSH Harper Black Linen Midi Dress DISSH View On Dissh.com What We Love: The classic silhouette, subtle cutout, and adjustable straps. What We Don’t Love: It’s only sold in two colors—and it’s pretty simple for the price. Just because a wedding is casual doesn’t mean that you should show up in any old dress. Instead, it means to stick to more laid-back materials, like cotton and linen, but to still embrace wedding-worthy silhouettes. With this in mind, we love the look of the Dissh Harper Black Linen Midi Dress. The classic A-line silhouette is paired with a subtle cutout under the bust and adjustable straps. Since it’s only sold in black (and white, but we’d never recommend that for a wedding) — and because it’s pretty simple in design — we suggest accessorizing the dress with pops of color or interesting accessories in general. Think: lace-up espadrille sandals, gemstone or metallic accents (such as on the Kurt Geiger London Orson Crystal Slide Sandal), a padded headband (like the Lele Sadoughi Lagoon Sea Life Crystal Headband), and so on. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: Linen | Colors: 2 | Size Range: 2-12 The 8 Best Linen Dresses for an Effortlessly Chic Look

Best Cocktail Sabina Musayev x REVOLVE Hermione Mini Dress Revolve View On Revolve What We Love: The shimmery plisse fabric is a cocktail-themed dream. What We Don’t Love: It’s hand wash only. Cocktail wedding attire is especially fun because it calls for shorter lengths and more head-turning accents, such as feathers, gemstones, sequins, and more. So, if you’re looking for a cocktail dress, don’t be afraid to go bold — after all, López says bright colors and metallic accents are in. With that in mind, check out the Sabina Musayev x Revolve Hermione Mini Dress. The mid-thigh, long-sleeve dress features a deep V-neckline, cinched waist, and tiered skirt, all of which make for a head-turning wedding guest dress option. And that Very Berry color? It’s the perfect Barbie pink! If you choose to buy this dress, just know that, while it’s high-end and well-made, it’s delicate and hand wash only. Price at time of publish: $245 Material: Polyester | Colors: 3 | Size Range: XS-XL