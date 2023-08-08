Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts The 15 Best Wedding Guest Dresses to Wear This Season and Beyond We found the perfect dress for every wedding destination, season, and dress code. By Rebecca Norris Rebecca Norris Rebecca R. Norris is a full-time freelance writer living in the DC metro area. She writes for a variety of publications, covering everything from beauty and wellness to style and celebrity news. When she's not writing, she can be found out and about with her Jack-Chi, Cash, sweating her way through an Orangetheory class, or taking it easy with family and friends. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 8, 2023 @ 09:27AM In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews What to Keep in Mind Your Questions, Answered Why Shop With Us We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. InStyle / Reese Herrington Figuring out what to wear to a wedding can be tough. Cocktail? Formal? Black-tie? Deciphering this can be a headache. But that’s where we come in. Not only do we decode everything for you (see here), we also uncovered the perfect dress for each type of wedding with the help of a few fashion experts. And best of all, we found the ones that actually feel comfortable, on top of looking good because as Kate Bellman, women’s managing fashion editor at Nordstrom puts it, “It's essential to find one you'll feel comfortable in for several hours, particularly one that's easy to both dance and dine in.” She recommends looking for lightweight, breathable fabrics, especially if you're attending an outdoor wedding or one in an older venue that may not have the luxuries of modern-day air conditioning.” So without further ado, read on for the wedding guest dresses you’ll actually want to wear (again and again). Our Top Picks Best Overall: Reformation Frankie Silk Dress at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Budget: Lulus Remarkable Entrance Emerald Green Floral Print Satin Midi Dress at Lulus Jump to Review Best Splurge: Taller Marmo Feather-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress at Farfetch.com Jump to Review Best Plus-Size: Hutch Colorblocked Bow-Tie Maxi Dress at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Petite: Maeve The Florecita Ruffled Dress at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best on Amazon: Zalalus Women's Sexy One Shoulder Bodycon Formal Dress at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Summer Weddings: Bec + Bridge Moon Dance Strapless Dress at Becandbridge.com Jump to Review Best for Fall Weddings: Lulu’s Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress at Lulus Jump to Review Best for Winter Weddings: Jenny Yoo Issa Velvet Column Gown at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best for Spring Weddings: Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition at Anthropologie Jump to Review Best Overall Reformation Frankie Silk Dress View On Anthropologie View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Reformation What We Love: It’s a classic fitted silhouette sold in solids and patterns.What We Don’t Love: It only goes up to a size 12. We’d be remiss not to mention Reformation, the quintessential brand for finding wedding guest attire. As NYC-based fashion stylist Audree Kate López puts it, the dainty slip-inspired silhouettes never go out of style and can easily be accessorized up or down — and with how versatile they tend to be, we wouldn’t blame you for wearing them to more than one event. We specifically love the Frankie Silk Dress, which features a fitted silhouette with a square neckline outlined by ultra-thin straps. The smocked back ensures a more comfortable fit, while the high slit on the skirt gives your legs more freedom (for dancing, we assume). The dress comes in nine different colors, too, but López recommends picking one that can be worn year-round — rather than the ditsy florals that belong in the warmer seasons. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: Silk | Colors: 10 | Size: 0–12

Best Budget Lulus Remarkable Entrance Emerald Green Floral Print Satin Midi Dress Lulus View On Lulus What We Love: It's a chic, Reformation-esque silhouette for a fraction of the price.What We Don't Love: The top fits snugly on larger chests. With how much money people already spend to attend a wedding, we can't blame you for wanting to save a bit on your outfit. That's where Lulus comes in. We're fond of this midi dress because of the flirty patterns it comes in, but it also looks stunning on lots of different body types, thanks to the neckline, fitted bodice, and gathered waist that flows in a midi skirt with a front slit. While it may be made of polyester, its sheen makes it look quite similar to the cult-favorite silk dresses Reformation offers, albeit for a quarter of the price. Those who wear a larger cup size might need to size up because the bodice does fit snugly, though. But once you find the right size, you'll love how it fits. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Polyester | Colors: 5 | Size: XS–XL Those who wear a larger cup size might need to size up because the bodice does fit snugly, though. But once you find the right size, you’ll love how it fits. Price at time of publish: $75 Material: Polyester | Colors: 5 | Size: XS–XL The 22 Best Dresses on Amazon for Every Occasion Best Splurge Taller Marmo Ubud One-Shoulder Feather-Trimmed Crepe Maxi Dress My Theresa View On Farfetch.com View On Mytheresa.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: It’s a show-stopping silhouette that’s comfortable, too.What We Don’t Love: It’s dry-clean only. When Sofia Richie married Elliott Grainge in April at what many consider to be the wedding of the year, the couple’s nuptials — and Sofia’s style and that of her guests — dominated headlines for months, and continue to inspire fashion trends. As such, López says that if you’re looking to splurge on your wedding guest dress, the Taller Marmo One-Shoulder Dress is a show-stopping option. “This is my dream wedding guest dress — Marianna Hewitt wore this dress in a pale lavender to Sophia Richie’s wedding and I can’t stop thinking about it,” she said. “This is fun for a fashion-forward couple and black-tie dress code.” The dress itself is made of crepe and designed to fit loosely, so it’s a particularly comfortable option. Meanwhile, the feathers and one-shoulder details give it a romantic flair. “Romantic dresses are amongst must-have styles for summer occasions with a modern take on feminine frills in long lengths and ethereal materials,” Bellman points out. Price at time of publish: $2,310 Material: Crepe | Colors: 8 | Size: 0-16 Best Plus-Size Hutch Colorblocked Bow-Tie Maxi Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: It’s lightweight and breathable but black-tie-appropriate, too.What We Don’t Love: It runs small. NYC-based fashion expert Michelle Blashka calls this bow-tie dress from Hutch “the ultimate strapless black dress,” adding, “It’s so versatile — it can easily be dressed up for black tie formals with a touch of bling, or dressed-down as needed.” Made of cotton, the dress will feel breathable, yet it looks particularly high-end and “fashion-forward,” as López puts it, thanks to the bow accent and ruffle hem that will work well for cocktail, beach, formal, and black-tie weddings alike. Plus, it even has pockets. We appreciate that it comes in an inclusive size range, with options for straight, plus, and petite sizes. But it does run a bit small, especially on top, so pay attention to the size guide before choosing what would fit you best. Price at time of publish: $218 Material: Cotton | Colors: 4 | Size Range: 00-26W (plus petite sizes up to 16) Best Petite Maeve The Florecita Ruffled Dress Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: It’s lightweight, breathable, and has the most stunning neckline.What We Don’t Love: It runs large. Sticking to the romantic dress trend, allow us to turn your attention to the Maeve The Florecita Ruffled Dress. This beautiful cotton A-line dress — which is sold in petite and standard sizes — features a pleated bodice and a smocked upper back, plus a rayon lining to ensure it doesn’t stick or look see-through in any type of light. Logistics aside, what makes this silhouette really stand out is the exaggerated off-the-shoulder ruffled neckline. Shoppers do say that the dress runs a bit large, especially for those with a smaller chest size, so keep that in mind as you go to purchase. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: Cotton | Colors: 5 | Size Range: Standard and petite sizes XXS to XL Best on Amazon Zalalus Women's Sexy One Shoulder Bodycon Formal Dress Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It's a form-fitting formal dress that works especially well for cocktail attire.What We Don't Love: The material isn't the highest quality in terms of longevity. While many of the best wedding guest dresses are a bit of an investment, there are plenty of highly-rated, more-affordable styles out there, like this form-fitting piece we found on Amazon. Made of polyester, this dress may not feel like the most luxe garment in the world (and it may not last the longest), but its chic cutout detailing on the shoulder strap and flattering gathered waist and front slit make it a shoe-in style wise — especially if you’re on a budget or time crunch. Speaking of the latter, if you find that you’ve waited a long time to actually find a wedding guest dress, you’ll be glad to know that this beauty takes just a few days to ship. Price at time of publish: $36 Material: Polyester | Colors: 17 | Size Range: S-XL Best for Summer Weddings Bec + Bridge Moon Dance Strapless Dress Bec + Bridge View On Becandbridge.com View On Revolve View On Ssense.com What We Love: It’s simple, stunning, and sold in 20 colors.What We Don’t Love: You can’t wear a bra with it. This strapless dress from Bec + Bridge might look familiar; that’s because Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid wore it while bridesmaids in Lauren Perez’s wedding in November 2021. The sleek viscose dress has a fitted-yet-relaxed silhouette that’s minimalist and undeniably chic. While it’s been worn in many weddings, the silhouette — which is sold in nearly two dozen colors — can just as easily be worn by guests (so long as you don’t opt for one of the paler, whiter shades). It’s dry clean only, which means it will require extra TLC to keep it looking its best, especially if you plan to wear it in the dead of summer. And on that note, while viscose is breathable, satiny finishes can show even the slightest bit of sweat, so López doesn’t recommend the fabric for extremely hot outdoor destinations. We will warn you, though, the dress cannot be worn with a bra underneath because of the clingy material and drapey back. But secure some good boob tape or nipple covers and you’ll be good to go without a worry. Price at time of publish: $280 Material: Viscose | Colors: 20 | Size Range: 2-14 The 19 Best Slip Dresses to Keep in Your Wardrobe Year-Round Best for Fall Weddings Lulu’s Put on a Smile Burgundy Floral Print Satin Wrap Maxi Dress Luluâs View On Lulus What We Love: It’s sold in the prettiest fall color palette and features a tailorable wrap silhouette.What We Don’t Love: It’s only sold in two colors. Fall weddings tend to be a bit chillier but not necessarily cold, so it’s nice to have a breathable, long-sleeve dress to bridge the gap — and this dress is just that. The wrap nature of the dress gives it a deep V neckline and high slit depending on how you tie it. What’s more, it has flowy, balloon sleeves and it’s sold in the prettiest floral print perfect for fall. As much as we love the warm color palette the print is sold in, we’d love to see more than two colors offered. Still, we say it’s a great, more-affordable pick to consider. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: Polyester | Colors: 2 | Size Range: XS-XL Best for Winter Weddings Jenny Yoo Issa Velvet Off-The-Shoulder Velvet Column Gown Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: The velvet material is warm, rich, and luxurious, making it perfect for winter.What We Don’t Love: It’s dry clean only. While you could absolutely wear a long-sleeve dress to a winter wedding, may we suggest opting for a velvet off-the-shoulder silhouette instead? The heavier fabric on this Jenny Yoo dress will keep you warm, but in the event that you do catch a chill easily, it pairs beautifully with faux fur shawls, as López recommends, which look even more fitting during winter. This dress is more fitted in nature, making it easier to layer, and features only slight stretch. It has a side slit, invisible back zipper, and a sheer polyester lining to ensure it doesn’t cling. Additionally, it’s sold in standard and plus sizes. Price at time of publish: $295 Material: Velvet polyester | Colors: 4 | Size Range: 0-26

Best for Spring Weddings Anthropologie The Somerset Maxi Dress: Cutwork Edition Anthropologie View On Anthropologie What We Love: It's made with breathable cotton but doesn't look super casual thanks to the cinched A-line silhouette and delicate cutwork.What We Don't Love: You won't be able to get away with this dress at a formal wedding. "This summer season, we're seeing a returned emphasis on the waistline so look for modern fit and flares that cinch or nip the waist," Bellman says, which is why she points us to this dress at Anthropologie. "This easy cotton dress can be dressed up or down and would look amazing at a garden or daytime wedding," Blashka says. And we agree. She calls out the lace details and pockets as two stand-out features, but we’re most impressed by its breathable cotton material that works particularly well for casual, summer, and cocktail weddings. “I’d style her with a strappy sandal and a statement bag for a pop,” Blashka adds. You probably won’t be able to wear this at a formal wedding, but you’ll be able to rewear it at work, so you’ll definitely get your money’s worth. Price at time of publish: $220 Material: Cotton | Colors: 7 | Size Range: XXS-3X (including petite sizes) Best for Beach Weddings FARM Rio Yellow Macaw Bloom Maxi Dress Farm Rio View On Bloomingdales View On Farmrio.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: The vivid, statement-making silhouette.What We Don’t Love: You have to hand-wash it. “Oversized florals and tropical prints work perfectly for both garden parties and beach weddings alike,” Bellman says. And López agrees that there’s no better way to dress for a beach wedding than to fully lean into the tropical theme. “Farm Rio is my go-to brand for a destination dress,” she says. “Their silhouettes are so fun and you will definitely re-wear them.” While she especially loves the FARM Rio Yellow Macaw Bloom Maxi Dress — which features a halter neckline, flower applique accent, and flowy silhouette — she’s quick to point out that the brand has many to choose from. And since many of them are made with viscose or cotton, they’re perfectly breathable for beach and summer weddings. Most of their pieces need to be hand-washed, including this one, so keep it in mind as you care for it. Price at time of publish: $315 Material: Viscose | Colors: 1 | Size Range: XXS-XL Best Black Tie Mac Duggal Indy A-Line Ruffled Back-Lace Chiffon Gown Anthropologie View On Nordstrom View On Anthropologie What We Love: The statement-making ruffled sleeves and lattice-work open back, plus the built-in bust support.What We Don’t Love: It’s dry clean only. While many dresses can be accessorized to work for a black-tie wedding, López says that opting for nicer fabrics like chiffon, silk, and satin is a great place to start. To make it even easier on us, she suggests the Mac Duggal Indy A-Line Ruffled Back-Lace Chiffon Gown. From the lace-up back and built-in bust support to the ruffle-hemmed straps and hem, it's a romantic dream of a dress — and sold in a bunch of colors, no less. While the price tag on this dress is admittedly steep on top of being dry clean only, it’s important to keep in mind that black-tie weddings are higher end, so investing in a dress that you can wear to many formal events to come can certainly be seen as a good investment. Just be sure to choose a color you’ll like for years on end. Price at time of publish: $598 Material: Polyester | Colors: 7 | Size Range: 0-16 Best Casual DISSH Harper Black Linen Midi Dress DISSH View On Dissh.com What We Love: The classic silhouette, subtle cutout, and adjustable straps.What We Don’t Love: It’s only sold in two colors—and it’s pretty simple for the price. Just because a wedding is casual doesn’t mean that you should show up in any old dress. Instead, it means to stick to more laid-back materials, like cotton and linen, but to still embrace wedding-worthy silhouettes. With this in mind, we love the look of the Dissh Harper Black Linen Midi Dress. The classic A-line silhouette is paired with a subtle cutout under the bust and adjustable straps. Since it's only sold in black (and white, but we'd never recommend that for a wedding) — and because it's pretty simple in design — we suggest accessorizing the dress with pops of color or interesting accessories in general. Think: lace-up espadrille sandals, gemstone or metallic accents (such as on the Kurt Geiger London Orson Crystal Slide Sandal), a padded headband (like the Lele Sadoughi Lagoon Sea Life Crystal Headband), and so on. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: Linen | Colors: 2 | Size Range: 2-12

Best Cocktail Sabina Musayev x REVOLVE Hermione Mini Dress Revolve View On Revolve What We Love: The shimmery plisse fabric is a cocktail-themed dream.What We Don't Love: It's hand wash only. Cocktail wedding attire is especially fun because it calls for shorter lengths and more head-turning accents, such as feathers, gemstones, sequins, and more. So, if you’re looking for a cocktail dress, don’t be afraid to go bold — after all, López says bright colors and metallic accents are in. With that in mind, check out the Sabina Musayev x Revolve Hermione Mini Dress. The mid-thigh, long-sleeve dress features a deep V-neckline, cinched waist, and tiered skirt, all of which make for a head-turning wedding guest dress option. And that Very Berry color? It’s the perfect Barbie pink! If you choose to buy this dress, just know that, while it’s high-end and well-made, it’s delicate and hand wash only. Price at time of publish: $245 Material: Polyester | Colors: 3 | Size Range: XS-XL Best Floral ASTR The Label Victoriana One Shoulder Floral Midi Dress Astr The Label View On Astrthelabel.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: It’s a modest one-shoulder dress with sheer, fluttery details.What We Don’t Love: It’s only sold in two colors. Floral prints may not be groundbreaking but they’re a constant trend for wedding guest dresses. Because of this, many, many floral dresses exist. That said, we love the vast variety of floral prints at ASTR The Label. Particularly, the Victoriana One Shoulder Floral Midi Dress stands out, with its flutter sleeve and zig-zag ruffle skirt accent. Plus, it's more modest in nature, so it will work well for a variety of dress codes, as well as brunch, bridal showers, and other events. Unfortunately, though, it’s only sold in two colors — but thankfully, they’re both gorgeous hues. Price at time of publish: $138 Material: Polyester | Colors: 2 | Size Range: XS-XL What to Keep in Mind Comfort As much as we love a beautiful wedding guest dress, we prize those that are comfortable and good-looking even more. “For a long formal event like a wedding, make sure you are comfortable in your wedding guest dress and shoes,” López says. “Nothing kills your mood quicker than when you’re uncomfortable, the garment is too tight to sit in, you’re worried about how your body looks, or your shoes hurt.” Comfort, on the other hand, breeds confidence. “Confidence shows when you feel good about yourself at the moment — maybe that’s wearing your favorite color, silhouette, comfortable heels or flats, and making sure you can sit, eat, and dance in your dress,” López adds. These Are the 13 Best Places to Buy Dresses Online for Any Occasion Dress Code Before selecting a wedding guest dress, you need to know what the dress code is (i.e. black tie, casual, cocktail, black tie optional). While it may not seem like that big of a deal, it may feel more dire if you show up and look totally out of place. “Both the dress code and wedding destination or venue are key factors in determining what type of dress you should wear. A black tie or a country club setting may direct you towards a more formal dress, whereas a wedding at a rustic farm or garden is perfect for florals or romantic ruffles,” Bellman says. Need more clarification? See below. Casual: “A cotton or linen summer dress with casual heels like a wedge, block heel, or espadrille will work,” López says. “A short dress or casual fabric like cotton or linen is great for a casual dress code.”Cocktail: “This will be a semi-formal event so wear nicer fabrics—less ‘daytime brunch’ dress, more date night with a nice dress and heels,” López says, noting that slip dresses and midi cocktail dresses are great options, though, shorter silhouettes in elevated fabrics work, too. Black-Tie Optional: “Guests can choose to be in formal gowns or not, but make sure it’s still a nice cocktail dress and typically go for something in a midi or maxi length,” López shares. “For Casual and Cocktail,l you can get away with a shorter dress but for black tie options or black/white glove, longer dresses are encouraged.”Black-Tie: “Think of what the ‘Mother-of-the-Bride or Groom’ or a bridesmaid would typically wear to a formal wedding—long gowns and maxi dresses ideals for elevated, elegant, and night-time events,” López says, pointing out that cotton, linen, and casual prints aren’t acceptable. If your invitation doesn’t depict a dress code, López says to check the location. “If it’s a church setting, sometimes there are dress code requirements for skirt length and covering your shoulders; if it’s outside or on a beach, make sure you have shoes you can walk in on grass or sand (wedge or block heel versus stiletto)—and make sure your dress will work in an outdoor environment (will you sweat, will it drag on the ground, and will you be comfortable?). Season Beyond the dress code, shoppers should also think of the season—certain fabrics, colors, and styles aren't seasonally universal. As our fashion experts mentioned, cotton and linen tend to be best for casual, beach, and summer weddings, while elevated fabrics like silk, crepe, velvet, and chiffon may be better suited for more elevated weddings, as well as those held in spring, fall, and winter. Your Questions, Answered Can I wear the same dress to more than one wedding? Yes. "Not only should you feel comfortable wearing the same dress to more than one wedding, but it should be encouraged as we're shopping more consciously these days," Bellman says. "If you have several weddings on the docket this summer season, look for a dress you can change up easily by switching out the accessories and shoes. Also, look for dresses that have enough versatility that you could wear them beyond just special occasions. I love the challenge of dressing down a party dress for multiple wears."

What colors should I avoid wearing as a wedding guest? The general rule of thumb is to not wear white to a wedding. That said, there are many variations of white, and many prints—especially those suitable for spring and summer—feature white in the background. “When it comes to wedding guest dresses, my rule of thumb is; if you have to ask, the answer probably is no,” Blashka says. “It’s best to avoid white or any color that translates as white or bridal.” As she sees it, there are plenty of other colors, prints, and styles to choose from. Of course, there’s one exception to this rule: If the invitation specifically says to wear white, which is becoming more common for summer weddings. What shoes can I wear with my wedding guest dress? There are so many shoes that are wedding-appropriate. The big thing to keep in mind is that, just because a wedding might be casual, doesn’t mean that casual shoes like sneakers, Crocs, or Birks are suitable, López says. Other than that, the world is your oyster when it comes to wedding guest footwear. To help you narrow down your choices, though, Bellman says to prioritize comfort. "It's important to wear shoes you can stand in all night," she says. "A kitten or block heel or an embellished flat are perfect options to keep you going from cocktail party to the dance floor."