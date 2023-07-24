The 17 Best Watches for Women to Stylishly Tell Time

Any old watch will do — and might we suggest rummaging through your parents drawers to find vintage ones they no longer use — but to help you find the perfect one for you, we turned to celebrity stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, as well as Free People stylist Alyssa Taylor for advice. With their guidance, we found stunning leather pieces as well as sophisticated steel options. And of course, there’s something for the fitness expert and the swimming enthusiasts. Keep reading to find the best watches for women.

For those of you guilty of the digital-age trap (that’s all of you — and us, too), we can’t stress enough how freeing it feels to go old-school and opt for a wristwatch instead. It will save you ample amounts of screen time, while acting as a fast, incredibly stylish accessory that will be one of your most prized investments.

Yes, we know, smartphones are perfectly capable of telling us the exact minute of every day. But we also know you’re going to want to click on that social media notification, conveniently sending you into a spiral of endless scrolling. As soon as you know it, nearly an hour has passed, and you have yet to leave the house.

Best Overall Shinola The Derby Watch Shinola View On Bloomingdales View On Jared.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: The stainless steel ensures the watch will remain in pristine condition for years. What We Don’t Love: Although it comes in different colors, they all vary quite significantly in price. Timeless and sophisticated, Shinola creates elegant, high-end watches that you’ll own for years on end. (Basically, the price is actually worth it.) With high-accuracy quartz movement, the Derby watch — which was inspired by horseshoes, if you wondered about the name — will be extremely precise than precision is as on point as the facade. It comes in several different band colors, including three stainless steel options in silver, gold, and alternating silver and gold, as well as two leather options in olive green and brown. (Just be aware that they all range in price and the difference can be quite steep.) At half an inch, the quick-release strap is elegantly slim for the female arm, making it tastefully noticeable but not too flashy. Price at time of publish: $950 Face size: 30mm | Material: Stainless steel | Band type: Metal

Best Budget Swatch White Bishop Swatch View On Newegg.com View On Swatch.com What We Love: It’s water-resistant, so it can handle a bit of sweat or rain. What We Don’t Love: The watch doesn’t look as elegant, which makes wearing it for professional occasions more difficult. We get it, watches are notoriously expensive. But if you’re just in it for the function, rather than the glitz and the glam, we recommend picking this watch from Swiss brand Swatch, which has made a name for itself for being incredibly precise, reliable, and durable yet maintaining an affordable price. This all-white watch looks sleek and minimal, making it easy to pair with just about anything for everyday use. Thanks to its water-resistant exterior, you can sweat and splash water on it without worry. The silicone band also feels soft and comfortable on the wrist, which is a nice alternative to heavy metals that leave imprints on the skin. Does it look like a million-dollar watch you want to show off at upscale events? Perhaps not, but for everyday use it’s got all you could ask for. Price at time of publish: $75 Face size: 34mm | Material: Silicone, plastic | Band type: Silicone

Best Splurge Hermés Cape Cod Watch HermÃ©s View On Hermes.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: Despite its dainty size, it’s water-resistant and surprisingly durable. What We Don’t Love: As the face is small, it can be hard to read the time to an exact minute. We hear a lot of talk about quiet luxury lately, and this watch from Hermés is the epitome of such style — considering their iconic bags easily retail for $30,000, you can have a slice of the iconic Paris-founded brand in a less flashy way with it. You’ll be investing a lot, to be sure, but on top of a brand name and pretty aesthetics, you get a water-resistant steel exterior, swiss-made quartz movement in the interior, and an anti-glare sapphire crystal glass. What it does not have, however, is a seconds counter, so you’ll have to do some guessing if you want to be extremely precise. Price at time of publish: $3,725 Face size: 31mm | Material: Sapphire crystal, steel | Band type: Steel

Best Designer Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch Cartier View On Cartier.com What We Love: You can add an engraving to make it personalized. What We Don’t Love: The face is very tiny, taking away from the practicality of the watch. Yes, another splurge-worthy watch. But before you gawk at the price tag, know that you’ll get more mileage out of a watch like this, than, say, one you impulse bought on sale. Actually, we can almost guarantee you’ll have it for decades and create somewhat of an heirloom out of it. The beautifully crafted watch sits on your wrist like a piece of art. At 0.7 inches, it’s delightfully thin on the wrist, taking up little space but leaving a great visual impact. It might not be as easy to read as some of the larger faces, but the blue markers definitely help. There’s even the option to personalize it with an engraving — just make sure to think of something you can pass down, should you wish to. Like many of the previous options, this one is also water-resistant and made with stainless steel. However, should something ever happen to it, you are guaranteed eight years of international limited warranty to get it fixed. Price at time of publish: $3,300 Face size: 25mm | Material: Sapphire crystal, steel | Band type: Steel

Best on Amazon Anne Klein Women's Leather Strap Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Macy's What We Love: The scratch-resistant strap maintains its condition even if you wear it every day. What We Don’t Love: The battery tends to run out quickly. One of the more elegant fashion finds on Amazon, this Anne Klein watch is timeless in design and durable in structure. It comes in 16 different color options (priced varyingly) that are all water-resistant. And while most feature a scratch-resistant leather strap, one comes in a unique blue-denim fabric. You’ll find plenty (five) of holes on the strap for you to buckle into the right wrist size. This one conveniently has the minute and second hand showing you the exact time as well, so you never have to do any guesswork. Some shoppers have commented that the battery needs to be swapped out relatively quickly after purchase, though, so just keep that in mind as you shop. Price at time of publish: $55 Face size: 26mm | Material: Mineral crystal | Band type: Leather

Best Digital Apple Watch Series 8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: It’s great for everyday wear because you can monitor your health, receive texts, and much more. What We Don’t Love: It can only be paired with iPhones. You’ve probably seen the Apple watch everywhere — and for good reason. More than just a time teller, it adds extra elements of functionality to your day, as you can receive text messages, control your music, and monitor your health directly on the tiny touchscreen. It’s almost like a tiny iPhone right on your wrist for easy access. Just be aware that you do already have to have an iPhone to pair the watch with. Not only is this watch water-resistant, but it’s also swim-proof, so you don’t have to leave your expensive watch on the beach as you sprint in and out of the water. Before you jump in, remember to go to your workout app and track your swimming progress while you are at it. Price at time of publish: $329 Face size: 41mm | Material: Aluminum | Band type: Silicone

Best Fitness Garmin Forerunner 995 Bloomingdale's View On Target View On Abt.com View On Basspro.com What We Love: The health monitoring features are great if you like to track your fitness, and it’s compatible with both iPhones and Androids. What We Don’t Love: The clunky design does not make it as appealing to wear as an everyday piece. The Garmin Forerunner watch has one of the most advanced fitness tracking systems currently on the market. With a full GPS map, stopwatch, and health monitor that can monitor everything from heart rate (including an alert if it’s abnormal), to respiration rate, and oxygen measure, you can get a full 360-degree view of your fitness progress. Connecting it to your iPhone or Android allows you to have all your data automatically synced with your smartphone. Of course, it’s also touchscreen and water-resistant, so you can wear it to run even when there’s a downpour outside. The chunky ergonomics might not be appealing for everyday wear, but for any athletic adventures, there’s no better device to track your progress than this Garmin watch. Price at time of publish: $500 Face size: 47mm | Material: Polymer | Band type: Silicone

Best Waterproof Invicta Women's Pro Diver Collection Watch Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: You can swim, surf, and snorkel with this watch. What We Don’t Love: The name is misleading, as you can’t actually dive with this watch. Live by the coast? Going on vacation in Hawaii? You’ll be surprised how many people forget to take their watches off before heading for a dive (or glasses, for that matter, but sticking to the point). If you know yourself as the forgetful type, skip the dramatics all together and opt for a fully waterproof watch. This one comes from Invicta’s Pro Diver collection, meaning you can wear the Japanese-made watch to surf, sail, swim, and snorkel. Ironically enough, you can’t actually dive with it, or so the brand warns. The sleek, stainless steel watch looks good even out of the water, so you don’t have to give up aesthetics for functionality. Price at time of publish: $55 Face size: 24.5mm | Material: Stainless steel | Band type: Steel

Best Gold Tory Burch The Eleanor Watch Tory Burch View On Nordstrom View On Toryburch.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: It’s a reasonable price point for a chic design. What We Don’t Love: Skin can get caught and pinched in the link chain or the band. A butterfly-clasp closure and gold-tone stainless steel case create a level of opulence on this watch, despite the more attainable price tag. Tory Burch opted for a rectangular frame, rather than a round one, which adds a bit of edge to your look. You’ll find all you need in an everyday watch here: a water-resistant exterior, three hands to tell the hours, minutes, and seconds, and a discreet dial to change your time. Be careful however as skin tends to get pinched in the link chain of the band. Price at time of publish: $328 Face size: 25mm | Material: Gold-tone stainless steel | Band type: Gold-tone stainless steel

Best Silver BREDA Esther Bracelet watch Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: There is a hand to count the seconds so you can really get the time down to a tee. What We Don’t Love: It’s not water-resistant, so you have to be cautious when getting it near water. Some prefer gold, others like the simplicity of silver. If you fall into the latter category, we recommend this watch from Breda. As a matter of fact, you get two silver options here — one that features a white window and one with a green one. Regardless of which pulls at your heartstrings, you’ll still get a sturdy, minimalist, and stainless steel watch that will look good no matter how you style it. At 26mm in width, it’s on the much smaller side, so if you are expecting a big statement watch you won’t find it here. Price at time of publish: $150 Face size: 26mm | Material: Mineral crystal | Band type: Stainless steel

Best Leather Band Fossil Jacqueline Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Fossil.com View On Kay.com What We Love: The antique look is a handsome choice that won’t go out of style anytime soon. What We Don’t Love: Leather is difficult to wash. Fossil is one of the most iconic watch purveyors, and this piece is an example of the brand’s signature staples. According to Taylor, “A lived-in leather band is by far the most comfortable and ages more gracefully than metal,” even if it may be more difficult to wash and keep clean. Still, there’s a water-resistant finish on the leather that will keep it from staining or looking too worn too early. Surprisingly enough, it’s also one of the few watches on this list that have minute indicators in the window, so you never need to guess the exact time. Face size: 36mm | Material: Stainless steel | Band type: Leather

Best Solar Powered BERING Analog Solar Collection Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's What We Love: The Swarovski embellishments add a pristine feel to the watch. What We Don’t Love: It needs 24 hours in the sun to be fully charged, which is a lot of sunlight to happen upon. A solar-powered watch is perfect for the person that’s either always outdoors or has a well-lit abode. It’s water-resistant so you can shower in it, and when it’s fully charged, it runs for 6–12 months so you don’t have to replace the battery. That being said, if it ever does run out of juice it needs a full 24 hours in the sun to recharge, which can feel tedious. We think the Swarovski embedded crystals — representing the eight of the 12 numbers — make it well worth the wait. Price at time of publish: $188 Face size: 27mm | Material: Sapphire crystal, stainless steel | Band type: Stainless steel

Best Classic Tissot T-Classic Carson Bracelet Watch Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Reeds.com What We Love: The length of the band can be adjusted by your local Nordstrom. What We Don’t Love: You need to treat this watch extra delicately because it’s not water or scratch resistant. With a date window and a hand to count the seconds, this watch tells you all the important information in the most graceful of ways. The dual-finished bracelet (which by the way, can be adjusted in size if you bring it to your local Nordstrom) has that classic vintage sophistication that will remain stylish for years to come. Similar to Swatch, it’s made in Switzerland using the country’s signature precise clockwork, so you can reliably tell time. And while it is made of stainless steel, it’s not water resistant, so we recommend wearing it with caution. Price at time of publish: $475 Face size: 30mm | Material: Sapphire crystal | Band type: Stainless steel

Best Retro Los Angeles Apparel Gold Orient Square Watch Los Angeles Apparel View On Losangelesapparel.net What We Love: It’s a vintage piece that not many others will have. What We Don’t Love: The small frame makes it a little difficult to read the time. The nice thing about a retro watch is that its’ old school aesthetic will only get better and more relevant with time. This gold Orient watch is being resold at Los Angeles Apparel, who finds limited quantities of vintage watches and constantly updates their offerings on their site. Meaning you can always find refreshed offerings on their site and own a piece that no one else likely had. This one featured an interlocking gold chain and a rectangular black window. The slim, minimalist design makes it a dainty little accessory piece to sport on your wrist. Does the small frame make it a little more difficult to read the time? Perhaps. But if you’re more interested in the look and design, you won’t mind squinting a little to check the time. Face size: N/A | Material: Gold plated steel | Band type: Stainless steel

Best Metal Mesh Gucci G-Frame Watch Macy's View On Gucci.com View On Jared.com View On Macy's What We Love: The bee motif is carried through subtly yet stately. What We Don’t Love: There are very minimal time indicators which makes telling the time rather difficult. In the house’s signature red and green, it’s a quarter to bee with this watch. The mother of pearl dial and steel mesh exude subtle luxury. It’s also water-resistant, adding a factor of practicality to it. Aside from that, however, the lack of hour, minute, and second indicators makes it rather difficult to tell the time. There are only four bees representing every quarter of an hour – the rest will require you to do some guess work. Perhaps it’s more of a beautiful design to carry as arm candy. With a two-year warranty, you can always get it fixed should you accidentally cause any damage. Price at time of publish: $1,400 Face size: 21mm | Material: Mother of pearl | Band type: Steel mesh

Best Sporty Timex Ironman Transit Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Timex.com What We Love: It’s swim-proof, so you can track your snorkeling adventure as well. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t come with instructions. Given the price point, this watch offers a multitude of features fit for anyone who plans to tackle athletic adventures. With a 24-hour military time mode, 2 time zones, day, date, and month calendar, and stopwatch mode, it’s got just about everything you need to tackle your next task. The durable resin strap also doesn’t rub or chafe against your skin during your run. Although some customers mentioned an instruction manual would have been useful, the watch seems to be relatively self-explanatory, allowing you to time your runs and breaks easily using the buttons on the side. Price at time of publish: $39 Face size: 33mm | Material: Acrylic | Band type: Resin