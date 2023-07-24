Fashion Accessories Tech The 17 Best Watches for Women to Stylishly Tell Time 100 percent guaranteed to make you better at managing your time. By Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines and Gabriela Keiderling Published on July 24, 2023 @ 02:57PM In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews What to Keep in Mind Your Questions, Answered Why Shop With Us We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. InStyle / Kristin Kempa Yes, we know, smartphones are perfectly capable of telling us the exact minute of every day. But we also know you’re going to want to click on that social media notification, conveniently sending you into a spiral of endless scrolling. As soon as you know it, nearly an hour has passed, and you have yet to leave the house. For those of you guilty of the digital-age trap (that’s all of you — and us, too), we can’t stress enough how freeing it feels to go old-school and opt for a wristwatch instead. It will save you ample amounts of screen time, while acting as a fast, incredibly stylish accessory that will be one of your most prized investments. Any old watch will do — and might we suggest rummaging through your parents drawers to find vintage ones they no longer use — but to help you find the perfect one for you, we turned to celebrity stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston, as well as Free People stylist Alyssa Taylor for advice. With their guidance, we found stunning leather pieces as well as sophisticated steel options. And of course, there’s something for the fitness expert and the swimming enthusiasts. Keep reading to find the best watches for women. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Shinola The Derby Watch at Bloomingdales Jump to Review Best Budget: Swatch White Bishop at Newegg.com Jump to Review Best Splurge: Hermés Cape Cod Watch at Hermes.com Jump to Review Best Designer: Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch at Cartier.com Jump to Review Best on Amazon: Anne Klein Women's Leather Strap Watch at Amazon Jump to Review Best Digital: Apple Watch Series 8 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Fitness: Garmin Forerunner 995 at Target Jump to Review Best Waterproof: Invicta Women's Pro Diver Collection Watch at Amazon Jump to Review Best Gold: Tory Burch The Eleanor Watch at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Silver: BREDA Esther Bracelet watch at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Shinola The Derby Watch Shinola View On Bloomingdales View On Jared.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: The stainless steel ensures the watch will remain in pristine condition for years.What We Don’t Love: Although it comes in different colors, they all vary quite significantly in price. Timeless and sophisticated, Shinola creates elegant, high-end watches that you’ll own for years on end. (Basically, the price is actually worth it.) With high-accuracy quartz movement, the Derby watch — which was inspired by horseshoes, if you wondered about the name — will be extremely precise than precision is as on point as the facade. It comes in several different band colors, including three stainless steel options in silver, gold, and alternating silver and gold, as well as two leather options in olive green and brown. (Just be aware that they all range in price and the difference can be quite steep.) At half an inch, the quick-release strap is elegantly slim for the female arm, making it tastefully noticeable but not too flashy. Price at time of publish: $950 Face size: 30mm | Material: Stainless steel | Band type: Metal Best Budget Swatch White Bishop Swatch View On Newegg.com View On Swatch.com What We Love: It’s water-resistant, so it can handle a bit of sweat or rain.What We Don’t Love: The watch doesn’t look as elegant, which makes wearing it for professional occasions more difficult. We get it, watches are notoriously expensive. But if you’re just in it for the function, rather than the glitz and the glam, we recommend picking this watch from Swiss brand Swatch, which has made a name for itself for being incredibly precise, reliable, and durable yet maintaining an affordable price. This all-white watch looks sleek and minimal, making it easy to pair with just about anything for everyday use. Thanks to its water-resistant exterior, you can sweat and splash water on it without worry. The silicone band also feels soft and comfortable on the wrist, which is a nice alternative to heavy metals that leave imprints on the skin. Does it look like a million-dollar watch you want to show off at upscale events? Perhaps not, but for everyday use it’s got all you could ask for. Price at time of publish: $75 Face size: 34mm | Material: Silicone, plastic | Band type: Silicone Best Splurge Hermés Cape Cod Watch HermÃ©s View On Hermes.com View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: Despite its dainty size, it’s water-resistant and surprisingly durable.What We Don’t Love: As the face is small, it can be hard to read the time to an exact minute. We hear a lot of talk about quiet luxury lately, and this watch from Hermés is the epitome of such style — considering their iconic bags easily retail for $30,000, you can have a slice of the iconic Paris-founded brand in a less flashy way with it. You’ll be investing a lot, to be sure, but on top of a brand name and pretty aesthetics, you get a water-resistant steel exterior, swiss-made quartz movement in the interior, and an anti-glare sapphire crystal glass. What it does not have, however, is a seconds counter, so you’ll have to do some guessing if you want to be extremely precise. Price at time of publish: $3,725 Face size: 31mm | Material: Sapphire crystal, steel | Band type: Steel Best Designer Cartier Panthère de Cartier Watch Cartier View On Cartier.com What We Love: You can add an engraving to make it personalized.What We Don’t Love: The face is very tiny, taking away from the practicality of the watch. Yes, another splurge-worthy watch. But before you gawk at the price tag, know that you’ll get more mileage out of a watch like this, than, say, one you impulse bought on sale. Actually, we can almost guarantee you’ll have it for decades and create somewhat of an heirloom out of it. The beautifully crafted watch sits on your wrist like a piece of art. At 0.7 inches, it’s delightfully thin on the wrist, taking up little space but leaving a great visual impact. It might not be as easy to read as some of the larger faces, but the blue markers definitely help. There’s even the option to personalize it with an engraving — just make sure to think of something you can pass down, should you wish to. Like many of the previous options, this one is also water-resistant and made with stainless steel. However, should something ever happen to it, you are guaranteed eight years of international limited warranty to get it fixed. Price at time of publish: $3,300 Face size: 25mm | Material: Sapphire crystal, steel | Band type: Steel Best on Amazon Anne Klein Women's Leather Strap Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Macy's What We Love: The scratch-resistant strap maintains its condition even if you wear it every day.What We Don’t Love: The battery tends to run out quickly. One of the more elegant fashion finds on Amazon, this Anne Klein watch is timeless in design and durable in structure. It comes in 16 different color options (priced varyingly) that are all water-resistant. And while most feature a scratch-resistant leather strap, one comes in a unique blue-denim fabric. You’ll find plenty (five) of holes on the strap for you to buckle into the right wrist size. This one conveniently has the minute and second hand showing you the exact time as well, so you never have to do any guesswork. Some shoppers have commented that the battery needs to be swapped out relatively quickly after purchase, though, so just keep that in mind as you shop. Price at time of publish: $55 Face size: 26mm | Material: Mineral crystal | Band type: Leather Best Digital Apple Watch Series 8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: It’s great for everyday wear because you can monitor your health, receive texts, and much more.What We Don’t Love: It can only be paired with iPhones. You’ve probably seen the Apple watch everywhere — and for good reason. More than just a time teller, it adds extra elements of functionality to your day, as you can receive text messages, control your music, and monitor your health directly on the tiny touchscreen. It’s almost like a tiny iPhone right on your wrist for easy access. Just be aware that you do already have to have an iPhone to pair the watch with. Not only is this watch water-resistant, but it’s also swim-proof, so you don’t have to leave your expensive watch on the beach as you sprint in and out of the water. Before you jump in, remember to go to your workout app and track your swimming progress while you are at it. Price at time of publish: $329 Face size: 41mm | Material: Aluminum | Band type: Silicone Best Fitness Garmin Forerunner 995 Bloomingdale's View On Target View On Abt.com View On Basspro.com What We Love: The health monitoring features are great if you like to track your fitness, and it’s compatible with both iPhones and Androids.What We Don’t Love: The clunky design does not make it as appealing to wear as an everyday piece. The Garmin Forerunner watch has one of the most advanced fitness tracking systems currently on the market. With a full GPS map, stopwatch, and health monitor that can monitor everything from heart rate (including an alert if it’s abnormal), to respiration rate, and oxygen measure, you can get a full 360-degree view of your fitness progress. Connecting it to your iPhone or Android allows you to have all your data automatically synced with your smartphone. Of course, it’s also touchscreen and water-resistant, so you can wear it to run even when there’s a downpour outside. The chunky ergonomics might not be appealing for everyday wear, but for any athletic adventures, there’s no better device to track your progress than this Garmin watch. Price at time of publish: $500 Face size: 47mm | Material: Polymer | Band type: Silicone Best Waterproof Invicta Women's Pro Diver Collection Watch Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: You can swim, surf, and snorkel with this watch.What We Don’t Love: The name is misleading, as you can’t actually dive with this watch. Live by the coast? Going on vacation in Hawaii? You’ll be surprised how many people forget to take their watches off before heading for a dive (or glasses, for that matter, but sticking to the point). If you know yourself as the forgetful type, skip the dramatics all together and opt for a fully waterproof watch. This one comes from Invicta’s Pro Diver collection, meaning you can wear the Japanese-made watch to surf, sail, swim, and snorkel. Ironically enough, you can’t actually dive with it, or so the brand warns. The sleek, stainless steel watch looks good even out of the water, so you don’t have to give up aesthetics for functionality. Price at time of publish: $55 Face size: 24.5mm | Material: Stainless steel | Band type: Steel Best Gold Tory Burch The Eleanor Watch Tory Burch View On Nordstrom View On Toryburch.com View On Bloomingdales What We Love: It’s a reasonable price point for a chic design.What We Don’t Love: Skin can get caught and pinched in the link chain or the band. A butterfly-clasp closure and gold-tone stainless steel case create a level of opulence on this watch, despite the more attainable price tag. Tory Burch opted for a rectangular frame, rather than a round one, which adds a bit of edge to your look. You’ll find all you need in an everyday watch here: a water-resistant exterior, three hands to tell the hours, minutes, and seconds, and a discreet dial to change your time. Be careful however as skin tends to get pinched in the link chain of the band. Price at time of publish: $328 Face size: 25mm | Material: Gold-tone stainless steel | Band type: Gold-tone stainless steel Best Silver BREDA Esther Bracelet watch Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: There is a hand to count the seconds so you can really get the time down to a tee.What We Don’t Love: It’s not water-resistant, so you have to be cautious when getting it near water. Some prefer gold, others like the simplicity of silver. If you fall into the latter category, we recommend this watch from Breda. As a matter of fact, you get two silver options here — one that features a white window and one with a green one. Regardless of which pulls at your heartstrings, you’ll still get a sturdy, minimalist, and stainless steel watch that will look good no matter how you style it. At 26mm in width, it’s on the much smaller side, so if you are expecting a big statement watch you won’t find it here. Price at time of publish: $150 Face size: 26mm | Material: Mineral crystal | Band type: Stainless steel Best Leather Band Fossil Jacqueline Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Fossil.com View On Kay.com What We Love: The antique look is a handsome choice that won’t go out of style anytime soon.What We Don’t Love: Leather is difficult to wash. Fossil is one of the most iconic watch purveyors, and this piece is an example of the brand’s signature staples. According to Taylor, “A lived-in leather band is by far the most comfortable and ages more gracefully than metal,” even if it may be more difficult to wash and keep clean. Still, there’s a water-resistant finish on the leather that will keep it from staining or looking too worn too early. Surprisingly enough, it’s also one of the few watches on this list that have minute indicators in the window, so you never need to guess the exact time. Face size: 36mm | Material: Stainless steel | Band type: Leather Best Solar Powered BERING Analog Solar Collection Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's What We Love: The Swarovski embellishments add a pristine feel to the watch.What We Don’t Love: It needs 24 hours in the sun to be fully charged, which is a lot of sunlight to happen upon. A solar-powered watch is perfect for the person that’s either always outdoors or has a well-lit abode. It’s water-resistant so you can shower in it, and when it’s fully charged, it runs for 6–12 months so you don’t have to replace the battery. That being said, if it ever does run out of juice it needs a full 24 hours in the sun to recharge, which can feel tedious. We think the Swarovski embedded crystals — representing the eight of the 12 numbers — make it well worth the wait. Price at time of publish: $188 Face size: 27mm | Material: Sapphire crystal, stainless steel | Band type: Stainless steel Best Classic Tissot T-Classic Carson Bracelet Watch Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Reeds.com What We Love: The length of the band can be adjusted by your local Nordstrom.What We Don’t Love: You need to treat this watch extra delicately because it’s not water or scratch resistant. With a date window and a hand to count the seconds, this watch tells you all the important information in the most graceful of ways. The dual-finished bracelet (which by the way, can be adjusted in size if you bring it to your local Nordstrom) has that classic vintage sophistication that will remain stylish for years to come. Similar to Swatch, it’s made in Switzerland using the country’s signature precise clockwork, so you can reliably tell time. And while it is made of stainless steel, it’s not water resistant, so we recommend wearing it with caution. Price at time of publish: $475 Face size: 30mm | Material: Sapphire crystal | Band type: Stainless steel Best Retro Los Angeles Apparel Gold Orient Square Watch Los Angeles Apparel View On Losangelesapparel.net What We Love: It’s a vintage piece that not many others will have.What We Don’t Love: The small frame makes it a little difficult to read the time. The nice thing about a retro watch is that its’ old school aesthetic will only get better and more relevant with time. This gold Orient watch is being resold at Los Angeles Apparel, who finds limited quantities of vintage watches and constantly updates their offerings on their site. Meaning you can always find refreshed offerings on their site and own a piece that no one else likely had. This one featured an interlocking gold chain and a rectangular black window. The slim, minimalist design makes it a dainty little accessory piece to sport on your wrist. Does the small frame make it a little more difficult to read the time? Perhaps. But if you’re more interested in the look and design, you won’t mind squinting a little to check the time. Face size: N/A | Material: Gold plated steel | Band type: Stainless steel Best Metal Mesh Gucci G-Frame Watch Macy's View On Gucci.com View On Jared.com View On Macy's What We Love: The bee motif is carried through subtly yet stately.What We Don’t Love: There are very minimal time indicators which makes telling the time rather difficult. In the house’s signature red and green, it’s a quarter to bee with this watch. The mother of pearl dial and steel mesh exude subtle luxury. It’s also water-resistant, adding a factor of practicality to it. Aside from that, however, the lack of hour, minute, and second indicators makes it rather difficult to tell the time. There are only four bees representing every quarter of an hour – the rest will require you to do some guess work. Perhaps it’s more of a beautiful design to carry as arm candy. With a two-year warranty, you can always get it fixed should you accidentally cause any damage. Price at time of publish: $1,400 Face size: 21mm | Material: Mother of pearl | Band type: Steel mesh Best Sporty Timex Ironman Transit Watch Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Timex.com What We Love: It’s swim-proof, so you can track your snorkeling adventure as well.What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t come with instructions. Given the price point, this watch offers a multitude of features fit for anyone who plans to tackle athletic adventures. With a 24-hour military time mode, 2 time zones, day, date, and month calendar, and stopwatch mode, it’s got just about everything you need to tackle your next task. The durable resin strap also doesn’t rub or chafe against your skin during your run. Although some customers mentioned an instruction manual would have been useful, the watch seems to be relatively self-explanatory, allowing you to time your runs and breaks easily using the buttons on the side. Price at time of publish: $39 Face size: 33mm | Material: Acrylic | Band type: Resin Best Minimalist MVMT Signature Square Ceramic Watch Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's What We Love: Despite looking rather dainty, it’s water-resistant and sturdy.What We Don’t Love: It only has one marking at the 12:00 o’clock spot, the rest you have to guess. As minimalist as it gets, this ergonomic design is striking and sturdy. As Smith says, “I always love to have the band of the watch beautifully match and be part of the look.” The fully white watch has black hands to tell the time, the contrast making it easier to tell the time despite the lack of hour and minute markings. Seriously, there is only one marking for the 12:00 spot and one window at the 6:00 spot that simultaneously tells the date. We don’t think it can get more minimalist than that. Despite looking rather delicate, it’s actually water-resistant and can withstand some wear and tear. If you manage to keep the white looking clean, you’ll get tons of wear out of this. Price at time of publish: $171 Face size: 26mm | Material: Ceramic | Band type: Ceramic What to Keep in Mind Material When it comes to selecting your watch, it’s important to consider the material of the piece, including on the band and the face Metal or steel can add a modern, yet timeless look, as evidenced in the Hermés Cape Cod watch and Tissot T-Classic Carson Bracelet watch. They’re sturdy, and will last for decades in great condition. When it comes to styling these watches, Taylor says, “I love pairing metal watches with a collection of mixed metal bracelets, I prefer keeping the bracelets generally thinner than the band to let the watch be the star of the show.” Ceramic watches are even more sturdy and durable than steel, however, and can last you a lifetime. Pieces like the MVMT Gloss White watch are unlikely to ever go bad, if you manage to keep the white looking pristine. As Taylor says, you need to think about “how you want this piece to function for you.” Are you looking for something you never have to take off? Then add in a layer of water-resistance so it can weather sweat and rain. Options like the Swatch White Bishop and the Invicta Women’s Pro Diver Collection Watch will be ideal then. Battery It may seem obvious, but ensuring that the watch has a strong battery life is a must. Aside from the duration of the battery life, you can also choose what type of power you want to give it. You can opt for a watch that you can charge in the same way you do your phone, one that has a battery you can replace, or a solar-powered style that lets the sun do the work for you. There’s really not one option that’s better than the other; it comes down to a personal preference at the end of the day. Band The band of your watch should do more than just look good — it should not rub, not stain (steel can do that sometimes), not pinch (skin can get caught in interlocking chains) and weather any kind of sweat. With options like leather, metal, silicone, and ceramic, you really just need to find a band that is comfortable and fits your needs. If you plan to wear your watch for more active outings, then you may want a band that’s water-resistant like silicone — think Apple Watch Series 8 or Swatch White Bishop. Something else to consider is that you want your band and face to be the right size for you. “A great tip is that you should always get a watch that is proportional to your wrist and arm,” Edmiston says. Places like Nordstrom sometimes offer free size adjustments, so feel free to bring your watch there for customization. Your Questions, Answered What band is most comfortable to wear? Leather is most often the best option for comfort. Edmiston elaborates, “a leather band is a great option that ticks boxes for both style and comfort. It will mold to your wrist shape over time which only adds comfort so you don’t feel restricted when wearing it.” The importance of the watch molding to your wrist is not something to be overlooked. You want a watch that feels like an extension of self. Are high-end watches good investments? While expensive, “a luxury watch is always worth the investment,” according to Smith. “The beauty is within the craftsmanship, especially those that are Swiss manufactured as the quality is incredible which ensures longevity.” High-end watches also “rarely depreciate in value; in some cases they become even more valuable,” as we see with vintage designer pieces. Smith is right; a high-end watch is an investment piece more than anything else. Taylor furthers the notion of the resale value, “There is certainly a steep monetary value in high-end timepieces.” Though if you intend to keep your watch, which we recommend, “The hand-touched mechanics and classic silhouette of many luxury brand watches can also be an impactful, and lifelong, addition to your collection. The best style is often grounded in a timeless and truly personal wardrobe built over time, of which a beautiful and quality watch is a staple.” Why Shop With Us Gabriela Keiderling is a freelance writer based in New York City covering fashion, lifestyle, sports, and travel. Her work can also be seen in Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Who What Wear, and Travel + Leisure. Bianca Kratky is a commerce writer at InStyle, with nearly three years of experience covering fashion and beauty. Together, they researched and found the best watches for women for any occasion. Celebrity stylists Zadrian Smith and Sarah Edmiston as well as stylist at Free People Alyssa Taylor were also consulted for further styling input.