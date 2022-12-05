We Found The 11 Best Wallets for Women That Will Carry Everything You Need

The 10 Best Credit Card Holders of 2022 That Will Convince You To Retire Your Wallet

Read on to learn more about Coach’s Accordion Zip Wallet, along with the 10 other wallets that would organize your credit cards, purse, and life in general.

At the top of our list is Coach’s Accordion Zip Wallet With Floral Print . It has it all, from more than enough card slots to a cute print with a cuter story. Best of all, it’s spacious – so spacious it could double as a clutch , allowing you to ditch your purse altogether.

The best wallets for women balance fun and functional, as well as stylish and timeless. We shopped for the coolest ones that’ll keep your cards and cash safe, and asked a few fashionable folks for their favorites too. Together, we narrowed down 11 wallets that stand the test of time – and the test of “will I get sick of this design that I have to carry with me every day?” Whether you choose leather or polyester, bifold or oversized, colorful or neutral, there’s no going wrong. We love them, and trust you will too.

Don’t underestimate the power of a quality wallet. Just think: you use it every day, whether you’re yawning in line at the coffee shop, thumbing through it looking for your driver’s license, or throwing down a card to pay for happy hour. Because of that, you deserve to own a quality, going-to-last-forever wallet that you can feel proud to pull out of your purse.

Best Overall: Coach Accordion Zip Wallet With Floral Print Coach View On Coach.com What we love: This Coach design is part wallet, part clutch, and entirely adorable. What we don’t love: Its price is nothing to scoff at. Where do we start with this delightful Coach wallet? Perhaps with how functional it is, considering its meant-to-last polished pebble leather and impeccable organization. It features 12 card slots, a zip coin pocket, full-length cash compartments, and zip-around closure. Or, maybe, we should start with the story of its watercolor floral design, which is an homage to an archival 1960s illustration by Bonnie Cashin, Coach’s first head designer? Or, perhaps, we should start with its seriously spacious interior, which holds any phone, no matter how big it is, in addition to all of your cards and cash? That allows this wallet to double as a clutch so you can really show it off. The reasons to love this Coach wallet far outweigh its one downside: that splurge-like price. So if you’re committed to loving and using this wallet for years to come, we say go for it. Price at time of publish: $250 Size: 7.5 inches wide x 4 inches high x .75 inches deep | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Zipper

Best Budget: Madewell The Leather Accordion Wallet Madewell View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com View On Zappos What we love: This Madewell design is evidence you can get everything you want and need out of a wallet without breaking your budget. What we don’t love: It’s only available in one color. Need proof you don’t have to spend your monthly groceries budget on a wallet? Exhibit A: this leather accordion wallet from Madewell. It has everything you need – expanding compartments for your cash and cards, as well as a slide pocket in the front and a zip coin pocket for spare quarters in the back – without blowing your paycheck. While not cheap, per se, it’s still affordable, as far as wallets are concerned. Madewell’s high-quality leather never lets us down, so it’s bound to bounce around in your purse for years to come. The brass collar stud closure creates a clean finish and the hand-tacked stitching is spot-on too. This isn’t the least expensive of Madewell’s offerings – they have simple wallets in the $30 range too, if you prefer – but the flourishes on this one make it worth the few extra dollars. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 4.25 inches wide x 2.75 inches high | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Zipper and stud closure

Best Splurge: Building Block Envelope Wallet Building Block View On Building--block.com What we love: It’s slim and stunning, with a high-design feel. What we don’t love: Be conscientious of the patina-ing that will naturally occur when the vegetable-tanned option is exposed to water or sunlight. There’s a reason Building Block named this forever-in-style design its “envelope wallet” – it’s based on the proportions of a classic letter envelope. There’s also a reason Dahlia Brue, owner of St. Paul, Minnesota-based womenswear shop Idun, names it as her favorite. “The Envelope Wallet is simple, while still extremely utilitarian,” Brue says. “It’s a piece you don’t have to choose either form or function – it has both.” While the most expensive option on this list, anything from Building Block, including this wallet, is meant to last a lifetime. It’s available in either smooth black leather or natural vegetable-tanned leather. If you opt for the vegetable-tanned option, be aware that, over time, it will patina to a darker color when exposed to sunlight and water – that’s part of what gives it its character. You’ll find two card slots, two open pockets for cash, and a zipper coin pouch on the exterior when snapped open. It’s everything you need, perfectly proportioned. Price at time of publish: $275 Size: 7.5 inches wide x 3.5 inches high | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Snap

Best Coin Purse: Kate Spade Patisserie Pleated 3d Croissant Coin Purse Kate Spade View On Katespade.com What we love: Wallets don’t get much more charming than this croissant coin purse design. What we don’t love: If you do carry change in this, its rounded silhouette means it’ll rattle around in your purse. Is Kate Spade kidding us with this cute-as-can-be croissant design with a polka dot interior lining, for good extra cute measure? Thankfully no, so you can add this ultra adorable coin purse to your online cart immediately. If you don’t carry change, use this petite purse for knick-knacks of all kinds, like mini lipsticks and the receipt with the cute bartender’s number on it. The O-ring key clip allows you to keep it close by, even on the exterior of your purse, and the zip-around closure ensures your change (and that bartender’s number) stay safe. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: 3.2-inch diameter | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Zipper

Best Small: Comme Des Garçons Super Fluo zip-around wallet Farfetch View On Farfetch.com What we love: It’s cute, compact, and comes in a variety of wild colors. What we don’t love: If you need a wallet with organization, this isn’t the one for you. We can picture it now: every time you reach for this Comme de Garçons wallet, you’ll be greeted with “oohs” and “ahhs” and “where did you get that?” The bright-as-can-be color-blocked option is perfectly petite, with just enough room for a few of your most important cards, some neatly folded cash, and a few coins that fit into the internal slip pocket. That’s about all that fits into this zip-around wallet, but for some that may be just enough. The leather design is bound to last for, well, ever, and the variety of exceptional colors will delight you every time you catch a glimpse of it in your purse. Price at time of publish: $71 Size: 4.3 inches wide x 3.9 inches high | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Zipper

Best Bi-Fold: Lindquist Jackson Bi-Fold Wallet Lindquist View On Lindquist-object.com What we love: This isn’t your father’s boring bi-fold. It’s a sophisticated wallet with everything that you need and nothing more. What we don’t love: Some colorways are currently sold out. There’s a reason the bi-fold wallet has been a staple since the 1950s. It works. This Lindquist design checks all of the boxes a bi-fold should. It features four fully-lined card pockets – just enough for your driver’s license, credit cards, and miscellaneous punch card from your favorite salad place – as well as two interior pockets and a bill fold. What more could you want or need? It’s perfectly designed, with Lindquist’s signature curves and hand-wrought heat-creased edge, to be practical. While the Jackson Wallet comes in an array of colors, you can’t dilly-dally on purchasing one. They’re made by hand in small batches in Lindquist’s Providence studio, and the standout colors tend to sell out quickly. Price at time of publish: $165 Size: 4.25 inches wide x 3.25 inches high | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: No | Closure: Fold

Best Extra Large: Parker Clay Letty Bifold Slim Wallet Parker Clay View On Parkerclay.com What we love: It’s big but not bulky – just what you want for an oversized wallet. What we don’t love: As with all leather, it’s bound to get scratched, but simply think of that as part of the patina process. If you’re far from a minimalist in your wallet needs, opt for the Parker Clay Letty Wallet. It features 12 slots for cards, a zippered coin pocket, and a cash slip, so no matter your payment of choice, you have plenty of room to carry them all. And yet, it’s far from being a burden in your purse. Instead, its slim design is somewhat of a wallet design magic trick. While simple in looks, it’s also far from boring thanks to the little details, like the leather pull tab and brass stud closure. (Both of which ensure your items stay secure.) Whether you choose the rust brown, classic black, or unexpected jade green option, there’s no going wrong. Another ingenious design detail: you can unzip the pocket without opening up the whole wallet, so if you just need to scrunch a receipt into it, go for it. Parker Clay is notorious for shipping ultra fast too ( within 24 hours fast), so you can have your new wallet in hand before you know it. Price at time of publish: $138 Size: 8 inches wide x 4 inches high x 1 inch deep | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Zipper and stud closure

Best Key Ring: Hammitt Royce Key Wallet Hammitt View On Hammitt.com What we love: The key ring ensures you’ll never lose it within your purse. What we don’t love: It’s on the small side, so if you need to carry every card you own on you, consider a different option on this list. Erika De La Cruz, editor-in-chief of The LA Girl, can’t say enough good things about Hammit’s Royce Key Wallet. Primarily, she loves the convenience of its compact design. “I don't carry cash, so the ease of finding my cards is paramount,” she says. “I love the snap too. I'm not a big fan of zipping and unzipping frequently – I want something small and easily accessible to thumb through my cards quickly, so this piece was perfect for that.” The only thing De La Cruz doesn’t love about it? “I can't fit my entire phone inside the tiny wallet, like I might with a small clutch.” Still, she figured out a work-around. “I reverse-solved the issue by getting a phone case with a key hook to attach the key ring that's on the wallet,” she says. If the key ring isn’t your style, simply nix it. It’s easy to remove. Price at time of publish: $125 Size: 4 inches wide x 3.25 inches high x .75 inches deep | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Snap

Best RFID Blocker: Fossil Logan RFID Small Bifold Fossil View On Fossil.com What we love: This wallet is hard at work, both blocking RFID and looking stylish. What we don’t love: If you fill the coin pocket with change, it appears bulky. We did it! We found a stylish RFID-blocking wallet, which is harder than it sounds. This Fossil wallet does it all: blocks RFID, comes in a cheeky leopard-print design, holds all of your cards in an organized way, and does it all for just $45. The ID window allows you to flash your driver’s license without taking it out (and risking not putting it back), while there are five credit card slots and two bill compartments too. Plus, the zippered compartment on the back holds all your spare change. Whether you’re concerned about RFID-blocking or not, this is a great option if you’re shopping for a vegan wallet. This one is made out of polyester, while still mimicking the softness and flexibility of leather. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 4 inches wide x 3.5 inches high x 1 inch deep | Material: Polyester | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Snap

Best Monogrammable: Cuyana Classic Zip Around Wallet Cuyana View On Cuyana.com What we love: For an extra few dollars, you can monogram this leather beauty to be uniquely yours. What we don’t love: It’s already on the high end of price ranges, even before the monogramming. Cuyana has a knack for creating leather accessories that you’ll keep forever – and we mean forever – like this classically designed zip around wallet. This substantial but slim wallet is available in six traditional color combinations, like black and soft rose or caramel and blush. (Good luck choosing a favorite.) Unzip it to find eight card slots, two bill slots, and one center coin zip pocket. You’ll never have to riffle through your cards, swearing your debit card is in here somewhere, again. While it’s on the pricier side for a wallet, as long as you’re already spending a pretty penny, you may as well commit to the extra $15 to monogram your initials. It’s already a forever piece, and adding your initials makes it all-the-more special. Price at time of publish: $178 Size: 7.75 inches wide x 4.5 inches high x 1 inch deep | Material: Leather | Coin Pocket: Yes | Closure: Zipper