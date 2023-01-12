The Best Vintage Trends to Shop in 2023, According to Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell

From shoes to jeans, these are the specific styles to search for on Depop.

By
Samantha Sutton
SamSutton
Samantha Sutton
Samantha is InStyle's senior fashion editor. She joined the brand in 2019 and oversees the site's fashion coverage, including trend reporting, fashion exclusives, celebrity style interviews, and Fashion Week coverage.
Published on January 12, 2023 @ 02:28PM
Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Shares Her Best Fashion Tips for 2023
Photo:

Getty Images/ Amanda Lauro

If you're looking at today's top trends and thinking that 2023 looks an awful lot like 2003 or even 1993, well, same. Y2K fashion and '90s staples are still going strong, especially among celebrities, who are often spotted wearing items such as cargo pants and tube tops or layering dresses over jeans.

Fast fashion stores have definitely jumped on these trends, producing cheap replicas of throwback looks. But if you really want your outfit to stand out, vintage shopping is the way to go. It's an easy way to express personal style and find special pieces that no one else you know owns.

Celebrity fashion stylist Mimi Cuttrell — who is well-known for dressing Gigi Hadid, Ariana Grande, Madeline Cline, Normani, and more — is a big fan of shopping secondhand. The Depop partner even shared a few smart tips with InStyle for how to find fun pieces.

"Including Rare or Vintage ahead of any products, trends, or 'cores' you are searching for will unlock so many incredible sellers with impeccable taste to source from," Cuttrell tells us over email. "Discovering truly one-a-kind items has been so fun!"

The pro also broke down the 2023 shoe, shirt, and jeans trends worth buying on Depop, helping us enhance our wardrobes for the year ahead.

The Best Vintage Shoe Trends to Shop for 2023

Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Shares Her Best Fashion Tips for 2023

Getty Images

"Mary Janes, kitten heels, and baby square-toe boots."

The Best Vintage Dress and Shirt Trends to Shop for 2023

Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Shares Her Best Fashion Tips for 2023

Getty Images

"Corsets and bustier styles are everywhere but I love layering and see people layering [them] often!"

The Best Jeans Trend to Shop for 2023

Celebrity Stylist Mimi Cuttrell Shares Her Best Fashion Tips for 2023

Getty Images

"I think we should all prepare for the return of mini-flared jeans. It has been such a staple silhouette for so many years that I think we’ll definitely see it more soon."

