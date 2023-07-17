Fashion Clothing Outerwear The 11 Best Varsity Jackets in 2023 Just In Time For The Preppy Revival No athletic ability required. By Leah Groth Leah Groth Leah Groth is a lifestyle writer with over 20 years of experience covering beauty, fashion, health, and wellness. She’s contributed to various top publications and websites including VeryWell, Health, Glamour, and InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 17, 2023 @ 12:26PM In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews What to Keep in Mind Your Questions, Answered Why Shop With Us We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. InStyle / Brian Kopinski Whether or not you lettered in a sport (or dated someone who did), if you came of age in the ‘90s you likely owned (or coveted) a varsity jacket. Like all the trends we love and loathe from the era, they are back in a major way. “With the resurgence of the trends of the 90s, things that give off vibes of nostalgia, like wearing your partner’s varsity letterman jacket when you’re going steady (if you know, you know), have come full circle,” explains Boston-based fashion expert Bethenny Everett-Ratcliffe. The garment itself actually dates back over 100 years before that, first worn at Harvard University back in 1865, says Lauren Rae Levy Vigneron, a Los Angeles-based stylist, consultant and founder of the LRL Group. But now there’s much more modern takes on the coat, which traditionally came in the form of a wool body with leather sleeves and a fuzzy chenille leather stitched on the left chest. With “prep revival” taking over as one of the biggest trends of 2023, it was a given that varsity jackets would play a huge role. However, the latest wave of the iconic coat has been modernized with new fabrics and fits, and “I think they’re great to wear for spring, summer nights and fall,” she says. To help you find the right one, we consulted some top stylists and rounded up the best varsity jackets — all sure to earn you an A in style. What We Don’t Love: Runs large, so you will need to size down. “Black or white, this jacket is it,” says Everett-Ratcliffe. “Alo Yoga is having a major moment right now, and with staple athleisure pieces like their G.O.A.T Jacket, I totally get why.” Levy Vigneron agrees, calling it an all-seasons jacket that’s “perfect for chilly summer nights, and would look equally adorable with black leather leggings and a sweater this fall.” Levy Vigneron adds that while Alo might not be considered a plus-sized brand, this style is from size 0 through 22/ 2XL, making it size-inclusive. It comes in two color options, bone and black, “both are quite classic,” she says. “That being said, if I had to choose, I would go with the bone color as the lettering pops more this way for the full varsity jacket vibe.” The biggest complaint shoppers have is that it runs large — not in a flattering, slightly oversized way — so we recommend you size down. Price at time of publish: $298 Size: XXS–2XL | Material: Polyester | Colors: 2 Best Budget Z Supply Varsity Fleece Jacket Z Supply View On Zsupplyclothing.com What We Love: A perfect timeless and classic no-letters varsity jacket at a reasonable price point. What We Don’t Love: It is pretty lightweight compared to most varsity jackets, so those in colder climates prepare to layer. With zero emblems and a classic fit, this under-$130 varsity jacket from Z Supply will never go out of style. “This jacket would be perfect for the fall and even for early winter days, with a black hoodie layered underneath,” says Levy Vigneron. “I really dig the idea of wearing this with biker shorts and a cropped top or tee.” While the perfect transition jacket, it is pretty lightweight. So if you live in a colder climate you will probably have to layer with a puffer jacket. But it has the right shape for that. Levy Vigneron appreciates the slightly oversized but still fitted design paired with the striped collar, cuffs and hemlines. And because there are no logos or writing, you can customize the jacket how you like with brooches or patches. Price at time of publish: $129 Size: XS–XL | Material: Cotton, polyester | Colors: 1 Best Splurge Saint Laurent Teddy Bomber Jacket Saks Fifth Avenue View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: A refined and sophisticated varsity jacket for those who have graduated from elementary fashion. What We Don’t Love: The fitted style doesn’t lend itself well to layering. Leave it to Saint Laurent to design the most elegant and understated varsity jacket, oozing quiet luxury. “Saint Laurent, preppy and elegant, elevates the athletic trend, with clean lines and a great length to wear with skirts and dresses,” says Detroit-based stylist Clare Pollard about the most splurge-worthy style we could find. The jacket is constructed out of wool and accented with delicate but luxurious lamb leather trim, which will surely keep you warm — a major benefit since the fitted style that strays from the traditional oversized, boxy shapes in most varsity jackets might prevent you from layering a lot on top or underneath the jacket. Of course, the price tag — nearly $3,000 — may startle you. However, keep in mind that, unlike trendier varsity jackets, this logo-free, timeless take on the classic will never go out of style. Price at time of publish: $2,890 Size: 34–42 | Material: Lamb leather trim, wool, polyamide | Colors: 1 The 13 Best Denim Jackets to Wear Year-Round Best Plus-Size In the Style Plus Varsity Jacket ASOS View On Asos What We Love: This tri-color neutral varsity jacket brings on the “A” game in any fashion match. What We Don’t Love: The jacket runs big all around, so those looking for a more fitted look should keep shopping. Up your fashion A-game with this varsity jacket that’s a favorite of Germany-based plus-sized stylist Michaela Leitz-Aslaksen. The loose-fitting coat is “specifically designed to celebrate plus-size style,” she says. “This chic jacket features an oversized, loose fit in a beautiful beige color, accented with camel and black contrasts.” She also loves that the neutral piece is machine washable, “making it both stylish and easy to care for,” she says. Also available in sizes 2 through 12. This style fits like a true varsity jacket, oversized all around, so if you are wanting a more fitted look, move on. Price at time of publish: $113 Size: 14–20 | Material: Polyester | Colors: 1 Best Custom BROdenim All for One Varsity BROdenim View On Brodenim.com What We Love: You can fully customize this jacket for a similar price as off-the-rack versions.What We Don’t Love: Unless you know exactly what you want, designing your own varsity coat may be overwhelming. Everett-Ratcliffe hails from the ultimate sports town and maintains that all the women and girlfriends of professional athletes turn to BROdenim to design their custom varsity jackets. “This is one of several different style customizable varsity jackets that BROdenim has to offer, with a range of colors and the option to customize to your heart’s content,” she says. You’re only able to use the name and number of a professional athlete you’re affiliated with, just so you know; even if that’s not the case, we still think that it would be a fun jacket to wear with your name (or your partner’s) and a favorite number (we know you secretly have one). Choose from black, navy, or royal blue and add text and a number, choosing a color for each. Within a few days, the company sends a proof your way for approval. The jacket is also surprisingly affordable for a custom-made coat. However, those who are remotely indecisive may find designing their own varsity jacket a tad overwhelming. Price at time of publish: $235 Size: XS–3XL | Material: Nylon | Colors: 3 Best Designer Golden Goose Golden Bomber Jacket Neiman Marcus View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: Dress to impress in this Golden Goose logo jacket, another sophisticated, designer take on the trend. What We Don’t Love: We love Golden Goose for its pre-distressing, so we wish they carried that feature over to its clothes. If you are looking for a designer varsity jacket without too much of a splurge, Everett-Ratcliffe is all about celeb-beloved sneaker brand Golden Goose’s Golden bomber jacket. With a hem that sits on the hip and a slender silhouette, “I love the fit and how easy it is to style this Golden Goose varsity jacket,” she says. A striped trim and collar with the brand’s logo embroidered at the chest polishes off the sophisticated style. “It isn’t too basic, which makes it worth spending a little extra money on,” she points out. It doesn’t have any distressing to it, which is a feature we love on the brand’s well-known sneakers, but at least it will look clean and sophisticated for years to come. Price at time of publish: $840 Size: 36–46 | Material: Wool, polyamide | Colors: 1 Best Cropped Azalea Wang Colorblock Crop Bomber Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Love: This sporty and stylish cropped jacket is a steal at under $100.What We Don’t Love: It runs small (and short) so size up. Everett-Ratcliffe is also a fan of Azalea Wang’s line of varsity jackets, most of which cost under $100 but look so much more expensive. She loves this “cropped and fitted” style, calling it “fun, cute, and flattering,” thanks to the bold blue hue mixed with white color blocking and extended button channel on the front of the piece that adds a unique, modern flair. Some of the styles are also offered in plus-sizes 1X to 3X — but note they do run small. The brand’s reasonably priced styles tend to fly out of stock fast, though, so if you see your size, order it ASAP. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: S–XL | Material: Polyurethane | Colors: 1 Best Fitted Wilson Hudson Cropped Varsity Bomber Wilson View On Wilson.com What We Love: The sporty but sleek look and feel of this vintage-inspired fitted bomber is everything and then some. What We Don’t Love: It’s not as polished and refined as other varsity jackets on the list. According to Everett-Ratcliffe, the oversized varsity jacket (as well as oversized in general) is more trendy, but opting for a more fitted style is a simple way to keep your look sleek. “I like this Wilson one that is both sporty and stylish,” she says about the tenniscore essential. Pollard adds that it “perfectly captures the preppy sportswear vibe.” Wear it with jeans, a tennis skirt or complete the set with matching wide leg pants and sports bra. Designed out of performance fabric that is sweat-wicking and quick dry, the jacket doesn’t just look sporty, it lives up to the hype. While it definitely isn’t quite as polished and refined as some other styles, how much do we love the vintage-feel of the Wilson logo? Price at time of publish: $118 Size: XS–XL | Material: Cotton | Colors: 2 Best Leather Givenchy Leather Sleeve Logo Crop Varsity Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Love: A gorgeous leather-sleeved coat that screams Givenchy. What We Don’t Love: You need to have it professionally cleaned. Leitz-Aslaksen loves this “stunning” Givenchy leather-sleeved varsity jacket that's available in two eye-catching options: an all-black version with leather arms for a dramatic look, or a cute navy and white combination. “The midriff cropped design and modern reinterpretation of a classic piece make me absolutely obsessed with this stylish jacket,” she says. While the jacket will set you back a few grand, at least everyone will know it — the white and navy features Givenchy emblazoned across the front, while the black boasts the brand's recognizable emblem. The price also ensures that you’ll definitely need to take good care of it; it needs to be handled by a professional leather cleaner, otherwise you’ll risk damage to the garment. Price at time of publish: $2,995 Size: 34–44 | Material: Wool, polyamide, leather | Colors: 2 17 of The Best Oversized Denim Jackets For That Effortlessly Put Together Look Best Denim EB Denim Varsity Jacket Revolve View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Revolve View On Saks Fifth Avenue What We Love: This “effortlessly cool” varsity jacket pairs patchwork denim with ivory leather sleeves.What We Don’t Love: It’s dry clean only. This light blue patchwork jacket with ivory sleeves “is everything,” exclaims Levy Vigneron. “I love that there is no writing or letter on this particular style as the multiple shades of patched denim and leather sleeves are all one needs,” she says. She recommends pairing it with a denim skirt, cutoffs, or a light wash skinny jean and a solid white tee. Leitz-Aslaksen also appreciates the “unique look” and relaxed fit style. “This distinct piece features a snap front closure and is proudly made in the USA, reflecting its high-quality craftsmanship” she adds, calling the aesthetic “effortlessly cool.” Unfortunately, the coat only comes in one color — and being dry clean only, the light shade should push you to be extra careful with it — but it’s versatile enough to work with numerous outfits. Price at time of publish: $550 Size: XS–XL | Material: Cotton, leather | Colors: 1 The 12 Best Teddy Jackets for a Fashionably Fuzzy 2023 Best Collared Levi’s After School Jacket Leviâs View On Levi.com What We Love: This cute little updated varsity jacket offers a vintage-casual look.What We Don’t Love: Again, this jacket is cute but casual, and you might have trouble dressing it up. Ironically, the coolest Levi’s varsity jacket isn’t made out of denim. This “After School” jacket offers a little twist on the traditional varsity by adding in a collar, instead of just a mockneck many of these jackets have, resulting in a much cooler and modern take of the traditional collegiate coat. Neither oversized, nor fitted, the vintage-inspired nylon piece trimmed in twill is better suited for casual wear — layer over a crop top and jeans and you are good to go. Price at time of publish: $118 Size: XS–XL | Material: Nylon, twill | Colors: 2 What to Keep in Mind Material There are typically four choices for fabric in a varsity coat that you’ll want to keep an eye out for: wool and leather combination, all wool, synthetics, and cotton. Leitz-Aslaksen explains that wool, one of the most traditional styles, “delivers a more casual vibe and is easier to care for than the leather combo,” which looks luxurious and comes with the high-maintenance requirements of something so high-end. The leather Givenchy coat, for example, requires a leather conditioning specialist to clean it, while the wool Golden Goose jacket can be taken to any dry cleaner. If you don’t want to worry about properly storing the coat or how to clean it, pick something synthetic, like nylon or faux leather, which can be found in the Levi’s and ASOS jackets, or opt for something like cotton or denim. These can typically be spot cleaned easily or thrown directly into the washing machine. They might not be as insulated, if you plan to wear them for warmth, but they’re easy to maintain and have the same style factors. Details When selecting a varsity jacket, carefully weigh the material, closure type, and additional details against your personal style and lifestyle to make an informed decision, suggests Leitz-Aslaskan. “By considering these elements, you can find the perfect jacket that will remain a cherished and stylish part of your wardrobe for years to come.” Traditional letter jackets feature zero zippers. “If you want to go full nostalgia, button closure is the way to go for sure,” says Everett-Ratcliffe. However, Leitz-Aslaskan points out that zip closures contribute a clean, contemporary touch. There are pros and cons to each. “Although buttons can be susceptible to wear and tear, zippers may occasionally get stuck or prove difficult to repair,” she says. The sleeves and decals also play an important role in the authenticity of the jacket’s look. A plain jacket offers greater versatility and understated styling, whereas lettered decals or patches add school spirit or personal significance, explains Leitz-Aslaskan. For example, the Saint Laurent varsity jacket sans letters is more formal than Alo’s with multiple decals. “Keep in mind that decals can restrict adaptability but also lend uniqueness and meaning to your jacket,” she says. Also, some decals may require dry cleaning, as do different sleeve materials. Leather sleeves impart a dressy, high-end feel, while non-leather sleeves (such as wool or synthetic materials) create a more casual, laid-back appearance, explains Leitz-Aslaskan. “Although leather sleeves necessitate extra care, they tend to be more durable and resilient,” she adds. Your Questions, Answered What is considered a varsity jacket? A varsity jacket, also known as a letterman jacket, is a classic outerwear piece that typically features contrasting sleeves, ribbed cuffs and collar, a snap-button front closure, and often showcases embroidered patches or letters representing a school or team, explains Leitz-Aslaskan. Now, there are more modern, minimalist takes, but at its core, the jackets all contain nearly the same details. How do you style a varsity jacket? How you style a varsity jacket depends on whether you opt for a more casual or sophisticated version. “The key to styling a varsity jacket is to balance its athletic heritage with your unique fashion sense, crafting a versatile and personalized outfit that showcases your individual style,” says Leitz Aslaskan, who offers a few different ideas. First, she recommends leaning into the casual nature of the garment by pairing it with a simple T-shirt and jeans for a laid-back look. You can even layer the jacket over a hoodie or lightweight sweater for added warmth and texture, while also appearing as though you’re on your way to a football game in your hometown. More luxury varsity jackets, like, say, a designer find, can definitely err on the polished side, though. It would look particularly nice with a fitted turtleneck and tailored trousers complete with a pair of heels or slim loafers for a chic touch. You could even mix and match styles, wearing the coat over a flirty dress for a borrowed-from-the-boys meets prom-queen vibe. But for one consistent piece of advice from our experts, because the jacket tends to be loud, especially if you pick one with many decals, let the jacket take center stage by minimizing your accessories. Keep it simple with just a crossbody bag, sunglasses, or a beanie to effortlessly complement the look without overpowering it. Why Shop With Us Leah Groth is a commerce writer-slash-former style and beauty editor. She is well-versed in 1990s fashion, growing up wearing all the trends that have come back around, including pleated skirts, varsity jackets and platform sandals. In order to find the best varsity jackets she tested several styles and also consulted top stylists, including Michaela Leitz-Aslaksen, Bethenny Everett-Ratcliffe, Clare Pollard and Lauren Rae Levy Vigneron.