“A V-neck tee is a closet staple and can be styled with virtually any bottom,” says MaryKathryn Arthur, lead stylist at Short Story , a styling service for petite women. With the help of experts like her and some extensive round-the-web research, we found the V-necks that you’ll want to throw on over a pair of jeans, tuck into a miniskirt, and otherwise style in dozens of creative ways.

A V-neck T-shirt may be a basic, but it’s not boring — at least not if you find the perfect one. Whether you prefer a relaxed or fitted silhouette, a short or slightly longer sleeve, lightweight fabric or heavier, the ideal V-neck should hit a few key points. Our favorites are made from breathable, preferably natural fibers, designed with sustainability in mind, and come in plenty of colorways and inclusive sizes. On those fronts, the Girlfriend Collective Cupro V-Neck Tee checks pretty much every box.

For those who live in V-necks, owning just one of your faves won’t cut it. Enter: the multi-pack. Hanes offers amazing value without compromising on quality, according to celebrity fashion stylist Brooke Rounick , who loves “the ease and price” of this model. “With attention to details including ribbed collars and hemmed sleeves, a Hanes T-shirt is a wardrobe staple essential that everyone needs,” Rounick adds. This might not be one for the V-neck purists: Its V is slightly rounded and not pointed as you’d expect. If you can get past that, it “can be worn casually alone or under a blazer,” Rounick says.

If you’re on the market for a more fitted tee, Mott & Bow has you covered 15 times over (that’s how many colors this shirt comes in — we especially love the “golden brown” and “light camel” shades). This model is preshrunk, so it won’t shrink in the wash and features a shorter sleeve for a more tapered look. It’s lightweight and designed without a tag to avoid itching, which is low-key genius if you ask us. This is a truly great shirt, but is unfortunately exclusive, because of its tiny size range.

If you prefer your clothing to come with a little wiggle room, this Zara T-shirt was made for you. It’s a longer, slouchier model than others on our list — which is why Annette Azan, founder and CEO of Nuudii System , is a huge fan. “It's like a boyfriend's T-shirt with its full square cut and slightly heavier 100% cotton weave,” Azan tells InStyle, adding, “You'd be hard-pressed to beat this price.” We especially love the poppy red version to liven up a simple outfit. Its one downfall? It only comes in sizes S to XXL.

While researching the best V-neck T-shirts, we were shocked at how few brands carry one that truly meets sustainability criteria while not costing an arm and a leg. Thankfully, Tentree is working to reverse that trend. They created a tee made from a blend of recycled fibers and eco-friendly organic cotton and TENCEL™ Lyocell (from sustainably grown forests), and they plant ten trees for each product purchased, thereby helping to save on waste, water and CO2. Although the use of recycled polyester will make this shirt less breathable, everything else about it — namely the cut, comfort, and lovely colors — more than redeem it.

Lisa Sanchez, in-house stylist for The Nines , calls this tee “a favorite everyday casual wear.” She loves how soft and comfy the 100% cotton fabric is: “It could even become your favorite night shirt since it is so comfortable,” she adds. It doesn’t hurt that Madewell partners with the Better Cotton Initiative to improve cotton farming practices, either. “There are a number of options, and the baggier look makes these perfect for a cute French tuck,” Sanchez continues, and she’s right — with 14 color options, you’ll be spoiled for choice. With that in mind, there are only five available colors in plus sizes, which is a shame.

Old Navy carries this T-shirt in sizes up to a 4X, and up to an XXL in the tall and petite options — because all bodies have different proportions and we need the clothes to reflect that. Although this particular model only comes in three colorways right now (black, white, and a pretty navy), it looks really nice on, with a slouchy fit and pronounced V. It’s made from 100% lightweight cotton for breathability and softness, too. A perfect basic.

“I love this brand because the quality is wonderful and they are size-inclusive,” says personal stylist Angela Denae Lynch . “My clients love the variety of colors this T-shirt comes in. The material is very soft and the fit is flattering for most body types.” It features a more fitted design that is sure to elevate your trusty jeans-and-tee look, plus shorter sleeves for a little feminine flair. The brand could be more transparent, though: They claim to “offer sustainable options whenever possible” but don’t go into detail about this shirt’s eco credentials. Still, this is a high-quality product you won’t regret investing in.

With a wallet-friendly price tag and a tendency to go on sale, this V-neck stole our hearts thanks to its relaxed fit, color selection, and inclusive sizing. It features a fuller length for those who prefer more coverage, but it can just as easily be tucked into a pair of shorts. We love the cute colors this tee comes in, like warm gray and light coral, but some of them do sell out quickly, especially in plus sizes. But as long as your chosen color and size is in stock, you get more than your money’s worth with this one.

This V-neck tee is a true winner, and we had to really nitpick to find anything wrong with it. In the end, we decided it would be great if it came in bright colors as well as the neutral tones currently available. Apart from that, this is a sustainable shirt made from cupro and organic cotton waste and is 100 percent biodegradable (!), plus it’s hypoallergenic, anti-static, temperature-regulating, and extremely soft. It’s available in sizes XXS to 6XL and features a loose fit with small slits on the sides. And you get all of this without breaking the bank. It’s the one to beat.

What to Keep in Mind

Fabric

A V-neck T-shirt is simple, so it basically has to be perfect. When shopping for one, look for a butter-soft fabric blend — natural fibers, such as cotton, linen, or modal, are best for breathability and comfort. Plus, they are better for the planet. You’ll also want to consider how thick or lightweight you want your shirt to be, depending on the weather where you are and the coverage you’re looking for. Shirts with a lighter fabric can be a little see-through, while shirts with a thicker fabric can feel stiff, so it comes down to your preference on that front.

Style

While a V-neck is a basic, it can pull your whole outfit together, so it’s important that you love what it looks like. There is really no right or wrong here — you should just know what styles of shirt are out there so you can make the best decision for your needs. Keep the following factors in mind: The neckline can be plunging or it can sit higher towards your collarbone; these essential tees come in loose or fitted styles, and the short sleeves can sit straight across your arm for casual wear, or slant up slightly for a more elevated look.

Your Questions, Answered

How Do You Style a V-Neck T-Shirt?

V-neck tees are the definition of versatile, and the reality is that you can style them pretty much any way you like, for any occasion you want (although we’d probably draw the line at black-tie events …). “For an easy weekend look, grab your favorite pair of jeans or shorts and opt for a casual front tuck or tie a knot to create definition,” Arthur suggests. “To elevate your simple T-shirt, tuck it into a flirty, flowy skirt to accentuate your waist for a fun brunch look.”

Rounick loves a V-neck with a leather or denim skirt, while Sanchez often pairs hers with fitted pants, which she says gives her plenty of shoe choices. “You can go with any kind of boot or open-toe options, including sandals and wedges,” she explains. “High heels are always a fashionable choice. You might even be able to pull off loafers!” She adds that belts and necklaces are easy ways to elevate a simple tee, too.

Can You Still Wear a V-Neck T-Shirt If You Don’t Want to Show Cleavage?

Definitely. There are plenty of V-necks with a higher neckline that won’t reveal too much skin — try our picks from Universal Standard, Old Navy, or Hanes. If you’re concerned about how a certain shirt will look on, plus-size fashion expert Ashby Vose advises you to try it on first. “You may find that a more oversized fit gives you the relaxed feel you crave and want to size up,” Vose says. “Or maybe you're looking for a fitted tee that seamlessly tucks into your favorite bottoms, and you may have better luck with stretchier fabrics.” When it comes to V-neck T-shirts, there is no one-size-fits-all.

Why Trust InStyle

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based freelance journalist, author, and copywriter. She covers everything from celebrities and relationships to fashion and beauty for numerous publications, like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle, Women’s Health, and many more. For this piece, she interviewed numerous style experts for their favorites as well as how to style a V-neck T-shirt to give you a comprehensive list.