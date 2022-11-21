The 10 Best Ugg Slippers of 2022

The 16 Best Gifts Charli and Dixie D’Amelio Think Will Be Great For Sisters

With so many variations to choose from, though, it can be tough to decipher which one you’ll like the most. Fortunately, after trying out multiple slippers, and gaining some insight from fellow editors, we were able to round up the best Ugg Slippers of 2022. Keeping in mind comfort, design, and functionality, we uncovered Ugg’s best slippers. It’s no shock that the Ugg Fluff Yeah Slide came out on top. Coveted by your favorite celebrities (and us here at InStyle), we can attest that the Fluff Yeah Slide is the slipper of our dreams.

If I could only wear one slipper for the rest of my life, they would without a doubt be from Ugg. Known for their notoriously comfy shoes, Ugg always delivers customers with stylish, functional, and snuggly slippers. Celebrities have been parading around their homes and in the streets wearing footwear from them for ages, so it’s no surprise that Ugg has revolutionized the way we view slippers and prompted the brand to create hundreds of different styles (seriously).

Best Overall: UGG Fluff Yeah Slide View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Macy's What We Love: They come in an abundance of fun and neutral colors and patterns. What We Don’t Love: You can’t just slide them on as there is a strap at the back. You’ve probably already seen these slippers everywhere. Loved by celebrities like Megan Fox, Addison Rae, and Gigi Hadid, among many others, these plush slides have become an internet sensation, often selling out after their initial restock. Featuring a thick comfy sole and a fluffy exterior, these slides exude a coziness so yummy you’re never going to want to take them off. With over a dozen colors and patterns, you can select anything from a bold multi-colored ombre to classic black. The slide also includes an elastic backstrap with Ugg’s iconic logo printed on it. The strap does prevent you from sliding directly into the shoe, but we appreciate the additional support by securing your heel. Wear these slippers while lounging at home, or take a note from celebrities’ books and sport your slides with jeans, biker shorts, or leggings to wear out on the street. The ultimate model-off-duty slipper will become the only shoe you’ll ever want to wear again. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 5-12 | Material: Sheepskin, Rubber outsole | Colors: 15

Best Classic: UGG Women's Coquette Slipper 4.3 View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: The timeless design means these slippers will be in your closet for years to come. What We Don’t Love: The sheepskin insoles wear off after time at your heel. I’ve owned the Coquette Slipper for years and won’t get rid of them because they’re just that good. You can’t go wrong with a classic slip-on fluffy shoe, and this Ugg slide hits all my marks: lightweight, comfortable, simple design, and easy to take on and off. Coated in sheepskin, your feet will thank you for the added warmth and comfort these shoes bring. And the lightweight outsole can easily be worn outside any late-night ice cream runs or trips to your bodega. The timeless design will last for years in your shoe collection, but you may notice that the sheepskin insole may wear off after consistent wear — but that’s standard for most fuzzy slippers. Price at time of publish: $120 Size: 5-12 | Material: Sheepskin, Rubber outsole | Colors: 4

Best Clog: UGG Fuzz Sugar Clog View On Ugg.com What We Love: These clogs are made using Ugg’s SugarSole technology, which reduces the use of fossil fuels. What We Don’t Love: They aren’t super durable, which isn’t great for outdoor wear. If you’re timid about the trending clog, try out the craze from the comfort of your home with Ugg’s Fuzz Sugar Clog. They’re not only comfortable, yet stylish all at the same, but they’re also environmentally conscious; constructed from Tencel lyocell, a plush lining formulated from responsibly-harvested trees, and SugarSole foam, which is made with renewable sugarcane that reduces the dependency on fossil fuels, you can feel good about your purchase. These thoughtfully designed slippers are a fun take on your standard flat slip-on. Note: The foam sole is not the most durable, so we wouldn’t recommend wearing these outdoors. Price at time of publish: $120 Size: 5-11 | Material: SugarSole foam, Tencel lyocell, Recycled rubber | Colors: 3 The 10 Best Clogs for All-Day Comfort

Best Platform: UGG Funkette Slipper View On Ugg.com What We Love: The layered sole flaunts a funky design perfect for those looking for something unique. What We Don’t Love: The elastic strap can loosen over time. The Funkette Slipper is the fun, retro aunt of the Coquette slipper. Most notable for its layered sole, the shoe boasts a 2-inch platform heel and a sheepskin lining for added warmth. But unlike some other Ugg slippers, you won’t overheat in them while walking your dog or grabbing coffee because they still leave part of your foot exposed. Coming in black, chestnut, and purple ruby, you can opt for a fun whimsical style or something that will go with your neutral wardrobe. We are partial to the lilac colorway as they are a great pop of color to brighten any dull cloudy weather. Price at time of publish: $130 Size: 5-12 | Material: Sheepskin, Suede | Colors: 3

Best Moccasin: UGG Dakota Slipper View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: The rubber outsole makes them easy to wear inside and out. What We Don’t Love: The shoes may feel tight at first, but as you wear them, the wool lining molds to your feet. Crafted in warm, upcycled wool and lyocell, the Dakota slipper will hug your feet with every step you take. They come in seven primarily neutral colors with leather laces that match the hue of your chosen slipper — a preppy addition we love to see. When you first slide on the Dakota, you may notice that the wool is fluffed and feels tight around your foot. After some wear, the wool will press down and mold to your feet, making them extra comfortable. Pair these moccasins with your favorite sweats or prance around in your PJs with them. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 5-12 | Material: Leather laces, Wool | Colors: 7

Best for Outside Wear: UGG Tazz Slippers View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's What We Love: The durable sole means these slippers are great for indoor and outdoor wear. What We Don’t Love: Your heel may slip out at the back. Popularized by numerous celebrities and supermodels, including Elsa Hosk and Gigi Hadid, these elevated (literally — they have a platform) mules are great for those looking for an indoor-outdoor slipper. The cushioned shoe is lined with Ugg’s signature UggPlush, a moisture-wicking and incredibly cozy multi-wool blend fabric. The chunky platform revamps the classic slipper design and feels like you’re actually walking on a cloud. It dips lower at the back of the heel, which may make some people’s ankles slip out, so be sure to find your perfect size to avoid any sliding. While these shoes are definitely slippers, we’ve seen them styled with everything from jeans to oversized blazers, making them great for those looking for something easy to throw on. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 5-12 | Material: Wool blend | Colors: 2

Best Mule: UGG Janaya Cozy Mule Shoe View On Ugg.com What We Love: These slippers give off the appearance of real shoes, while still remaining comfy. What We Don’t Love: We wish they came in brighter colors. Run around your city in these slippers (don’t worry, your secret is safe with us!). Janaya Cozy Mules give off the appearance of real shoes, while still remaining cozy like a slipper. Lined with buttery soft leather and topped with plush sheepskin, the effortless design, which features a half-inch heel, is a timeless staple that will pair well with your wardrobe. Not to mention, the foam footbed makes walking in these an easy feat. Effortlessly slide on one of the three (black, chestnut, or natural) colored mules with trousers or a maxi dress. The only downside is that there isn’t a fun color option for those that like a bit of pizzazz. Price at time of publish: $130 Size: 5-12 | Material: Sheepskin, Lamb leather | Colors: 3

Best Slide: UGG Fluffita Clear View On Ugg.com What We Love: It has an adjustable strap to ensure it fits just right. What We Don’t Love: The harder platform is not as comfortable as other slippers on this list. Merging a sandal and a platform, the Fluffita Clear is aptly named — the translucent sole is a unique feature that makes them great for out-and-about wear. That being said, because it doesn’t have Ugg’s usual foam bottom, it may not be the most cushioned. But there is an adjustable strap and contoured footbed that will ensure these shoes don’t slide around while you’re on the go. We love that these platforms add 2.75-inches of height and come in bright colors like the tidal wave, carnation, and parakeet green options. Price at time of publish: $130 Size: 5-12 | Material: Wool, Lyocell | Colors: 4

Best Slip-On: UGG Scuff Sis View On Ugg.com What We Love: The fluffy collar adds a fun flare to basic slip-ons. What We Don’t Love: The sole is thinner and doesn’t provide you with a cushion. Slippers are meant to be convenient: you want something you can effortlessly slide on and off at ease. These no-fuss Scuff Sis house shoes do just that, while also spotting a fluff collar that instantly upgrades the shoe to make it more luxurious and lounge-worthy. Coming in a plethora of colors (everything from purple ruby to charcoal), you can choose which hue suits you best. The esperanza sheepskin collar and sheepskin inner and outer lining add to the shoe’s comfortable appeal and fuzzy appearance. Plus, the thin sole makes the slipper so lightweight you’ll forget you even have them on. But, if you’re after something with a sturdier cushioned sole, we recommend opting for another Ugg on this list. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: 5-12 | Material: Sheepskin, Rubber outsole | Colors: 6