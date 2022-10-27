These days, turtlenecks can take on many roles, from a base layer to a curve-skimming bodysuit, all while keeping your neck warm. There’s a good chance one of J.Crew’s Tissue Turtleneck , our top pick, already lives in your closet — it’s been a bestseller for years, and with its versatility it’s easy to see why. But whether you choose to add another one of J.Crew’s classics to your wardrobe or are inspired by one of our other expert-recommend, researched picks, you’ll be set for cooler temperatures.

Now that we’re firmly planted in leaf-peeping, PSL-drinking, and decorative gourd season, it’s time to refresh your fall wardrobe with a must-have classic: a turtleneck. Whether you opt for a tissue-thin fabric made for layering or a ribbed sweater-like shirt to cozy up in, you’ll still look effortlessly cool.

“This thin, striped turtleneck feels more like a tee than a sweater, making it the perfect transitional piece from summer into fall,” says Cerchione. Lightweight and made from super soft 100 percent cotton, it’s more than your average simple top. This design comes in various striped colorways, like cream and navy as well as navy and poppy (and so many more), in addition to solid gray and black. The relaxed neck gives you room to breathe while the striped pattern leans into an effortless French girl aesthetic. Here’s betting it would become an instant classic in your closet.

This form-fitting Free People turtleneck really does have it all, including understated ribbing throughout. You can dress it up with piles of jewelry or dress it down with a simple pair of denim. Rock it solo or layer it under, well, anything. It’s lightweight but substantial enough to keep you warm, even when you wear it on its own. Good thing it’s available in 10 colors, from every must-have neutral to other brighter hues, because we want one of each.

Trying to discreetly tuck your shirt back in while in public is a specific type of awkward. If you’re looking for a body-skimming fall top that allows you to never tuck in again, meet Madewell’s best-selling turtleneck bodysuit. It’s soft yet durable, stretchy yet compressive, and classic yet edgy. The adjustable thong bottom with comfortable snaps ensures you’ll never have visible panty lines either.

What we don’t love: If you’re not used to wearing a thong, opt for a non-bodysuit turtleneck or one with a bikini cut.

What we love: No more tucking and no more VPL with this bodysuit.

It’s a purchase you can feel good about too, as 90 percent of the profits (hence the name) goes to supporting BRAC, an international nonprofit that uses scalable solutions to lift people out of poverty. “Win-win,” says Cerchione.

“Ninety Percent’s Suri Stretch ribbed turtleneck is the perfect piece for warmer fall days and layering into winter,” says Television stylist Dina Cerchione . “It is thin-ribbed and has topstitch details at the sleeve and hem for a little style boost.” It’s also made from 95 percent organic cotton, with a bit of elastane – “so it’s super comfortable and flattering,” says Cerchione. Plus, it’s available in a wide range of sizes, from XXS to XXL.

What we don’t love: Since it’s stretchy, it’ll cling to your every curve, for better or worse.

What we love: It’s all in the details with this light-as-a-feather turtleneck, like the barely-there rib and decorative topstitch.

“It comes in quite a few different colors, but black is, of course, our number one selling color,” says Nguyen. Priced at $48, you might want to pick up a few other colors, such as olive green and a powder blue, while you’re at it.

Thao Nguyen, owner of Minneapolis-based Parc Boutique , knows a thing or two about turtlenecks. Since opening in 2008, Parc has been focused on highlighting simple, minimalistic pieces from ethical brands, including her fair share of turtlenecks. Her favorite? Mijeong Park’s Roll Neck Jersey Top. “It's lightweight and super soft with zero itch,” says Nguyen. “It’s the perfect layering piece.”

What we love: This turtleneck looks just as polished on its own with a pair of jeans as it does layered under a duster jacket or blazer.

It’s not just for petites though; their sizing extends to XXL. No matter your height or size, you can wear this versatile turtleneck on its own, perhaps paired with an ultra high-waisted pair of jeans and layers of gold necklaces, or layered under a boxy blazer. Either way, it’s a winner.

Petite people know this problem all too well: If you wear something a little too oversized you can suddenly look (and feel) like a kindergartener hoping to grow into her new school clothes. This can be especially true with turtlenecks. Not the case with this stretchy Splendid version, though. It hugs every curve just right and is cropped at the hips. You can be five-foot-nothing and the confidence you’ll feel in this classic, finely ribbed turtleneck will surely make you feel inches taller.

What we love: This turtleneck is comfortably snug and hits at the hips, perfect for petites who don’t want to drown in fabric.

You should act fast though. Vincetta produces all of their pieces in New York City from upcycled materials in limited runs that are released slowly in efforts to reduce waste and increase awareness around consumption. The classic cream and black versions are must-haves, and for a gothic tie-dye look, pop over to Hazel & Rose’s site – they still have a few of Vincetta’s limited-edition resist dye turtlenecks for sale.

“My favorite turtlenecks for all sizes are the Long Sleeve Base Layer turtlenecks from Vincetta,” says Bobbi Barron, owner of the sustainably-focused and size-inclusive shop, Hazel & Rose . “I love the scallop edges and body-hugging fit that seems to mold to everyone’s shape perfectly. Plus, it’s available in sizes XS/S to 5X,” says Barron.

What we don’t love: To keep this top in its best shape, spot clean and hand wash it only when necessary.

If you’re willing to spend a few extra dollars on the ultimate base layer, we suggest Negative Underwear’s whipped black turtleneck. Made of the same material as the brand’s beloved underwear, which feels nearly weightless, this turtleneck can be easily tucked underneath a sweater during the colder weather. The thin, stretchy material feels slightly casual, but because it is slightly see-through, pair it with a sexy bra and wear it for a night out. It comes in five neutral colors that will match everything in your wardrobe — again justifying the higher price point.

This turtleneck, with a relaxed fit that can be worn solo or piled on for a layered look, has a slightly longer neck that you easily can fold over without feeling claustrophobic. That’s thanks to this stretchy cotton design featuring four percent spandex in its makeup, which gives it a little resiliency.

When it comes to shopping for staples for a steal of a price, turn straight to Uniqlo. Add one (or more) of these go-with-everything turtlenecks to your cart for less than $25; we promise you’ll reach for it over and over this winter. The dark green version gets our vote, but there’s no going wrong with any of the colorways, which also include white, black, gray, red, and beige.

What we don’t love: If you’ve bought this turtleneck in previous years, take note: It now comes with a more relaxed silhouette, so size down for a slimmer fit.

There’s a reason J.Crew has been selling its Tissue Turtleneck for 15 years and counting. Since it launched in 2007, customers (raises hand!) can’t seem to get enough, coming back year after year to stock up on new colors. Its classic, nothing-funny-about-it design features an exquisitely thin – without being sheer – material that you can wear it nearly any day of the year (seriously, they launched a sleeveless version this year), and it’s especially useful for layering under sweaters and blazers in the cooler months. Plus, it’s available in an array of hues, from every must-have neutral to bright pops of colors, like fuschia and Kelly green. Plus, it’s super soft to the touch and clocks in at a reasonable price. You could have a closet full of J.Crew’s Tissue Turtleneck and it may never be enough.

What we don’t love: The designs slightly vary from year to year. (Just in case you’re particularly attached to 2018’s version.)

What we love: It’s thin, but not too thin, and fitted, but not too fitted. It’s perfect.

What to Keep in Mind

Weight



Turtlenecks can vary widely in weight, from tissue-thin to a chunky knit. While it can be hard to tell exactly how thick a turtleneck will be while buying online, keep a close eye on the description and reviews. Those should give you insight as to its weight. A light, medium, and heavy turtleneck can all have a place in your wardrobe, and one isn’t better than another. Its weight will change how you’re able to style it though, so you’ll want to have a good idea of how it’ll feel before purchasing.

Material



The material of your turtleneck will determine its softness, stretchiness, and how you need to care for it – all important factors. When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a cotton turtleneck. It offers the breathability, the soft-to-the-touch feel, and just the right amount of stretch. If you want a form-fitting turtleneck or one with a little flexibility, look for one with a bit of spandex or elastane in its makeup. That’ll give you the, well, give that you’re looking for.

When shopping for knit turtlenecks, first make sure you’re not sensitive to its material – no one likes an itchy experience – and then be sure to commit to properly caring for it. That could mean gentle machine washing, hand washing, or possibly dry cleaning as necessary.

Fit



However you prefer your turtleneck to fit, ensure the neck has plenty of give. That way you can easily get it on and off without ruining your hair and getting lipstick all over it. More importantly though, you won’t feel like it’s choking you all day. Other than that, you could opt for a body-skimming turtleneck, a wildly oversized one, or something in between. That’s entirely up to you.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you style a turtleneck?



The good news: there’s no wrong way to style a turtleneck. Think of it as a foundation to any autumn or winter outfit. You can add layer after layer on top of or let the turtleneck stand on its own. What you pair with your turtleneck will vary greatly depending on its cut, thickness, and style, of course, but here’s our advice. Get creative, whether that’s with layering, jewelry, or even with your hairstyle. (A ponytail to give off Audrey Hepburn vibes, for example.) Tuck in a form-fitting turtleneck with a high-waisted skirt, or pair an oversized turtleneck sweater with your favorite jeans.

“A great base layer is a must-have,” says Barron. “I love a turtleneck as a layering piece under sweaters and dresses or on its own with a pair of jeans and a blazer for a sophisticated and timeless look.”

Why Trust InStyle

Megan McCarty is a full-time freelance writer who writes about everything from design, to beauty to fashion. She regularly contributes to outlets like Domino, InStyle, People, Architectural Digest, Bustle, and many more. Aside from using her own expertise and completing lots of research, she interviewed style experts to find the best turtlenecks out there.

