The Anti-Wrinkle Serum That Made a Customer’s Age “Disappear” Within 3 Days Is Now 30% Off

Forget the Turkey Trot, this year I’m participating in the ‘Tula Triathlon.’ I’m starting off the race by determining my concerns, followed by a stretch of research (that’s the beauty writer in me), and finishing with a list of shopper-approved items. The prize is high-quality ingredients and result-driven products at drugstore-comparable prices. And this year, I’m sharing my finds with you, because during the brand’s Black Friday sale, you can take 30 percent off sitewide.

Tula has quickly become a customer- and beauty editor-favorite thanks to its science-backed approach to skincare. Every product is packed with probiotic extracts and superfoods designed to give your skin optimal results through clean ingredients, and each one is clinically tested. This means you get products that deliver on their promises, like a retinol-alternative serum that customers say “drastically reduces” fine lines and an eye balm that makes dark circles “magically disappear.” To help you put together your cart, I rounded up 10 of the brand’s best-selling, customer-approved items you should shop during its Black Friday sale, from wrinkle treatments to must-have kits, with prices starting at just $16.



If fine lines and signs of aging are your top concerns, you’ll want to grab this Deep Wrinkle Serum while it’s on sale for just $59. This milky but super lightweight serum uses a combination of botanical retinol alternatives, peptides, and pro- and prebiotics to firm and smooth skin — and customers can’t stop raving about the results. “This product is the first anti-aging [one] that actually works,” wrote a shopper, adding that their crow’s feet and wrinkles “dramatically improved” within just a few weeks. Others noticed results even sooner, with one writing, “After using this product [for] just a few days, I noticed my skin was incredibly smoother and plumper — my wrinkles had just smoothed away.” Another noted that their “age started disappearing” within just three days.

Earlier sunsets paired with back to back holiday travel have me wiped out — and the effects are starting to become noticeable around my eyes — which is why I’ll be nabbing this three-piece eye balm set before it sells out. The Eye Balm Extravaganza kit includes all three of the brand’s full-size eye treatments, on sale today for $42 (keep in mind that just one balm is typically $38). The three treatments target different concerns — puffiness, brightness, and firmness — and cumulatively have over 5,800 five-star ratings.

While it might have once felt counterintuitive to buy sunscreen during winter, anyone who's tuned into skincare news in the past few years can tell you the importance of SPF (yes, even when it’s overcast). Tula’s sunscreen is a favorite among InStyle beauty editors, with Eva Thomas writing that the SPF 30 gel is lightweight enough for her oily complexion, while delivering “an instant boost of hydration and a glowy finish,” giving her a goddess-like glow in “mere seconds.”

You also have the option to try out five of Tula’s best-sellers with the brand’s Skincare Essential’s Routine Kit, a $200 value, now on sale for $104. This kit is a complete routine, including a customer-loved cleanser, exfoliating scrub, moisturizer, primer, and eye treatment. There’s no need to slowly introduce Tula to your medicine cabinet when you can hard-launch it for a fraction of the price.

Stock up on skincare essentials that have been backed by science during Tula’s Black Friday sale, where you can take 30 percent off sitewide.

