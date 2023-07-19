So we ask again: Do you have a purse up to the task? If not, you’ll be thrilled to know that we chatted with Moore, a stylist, and another travel expert about what makes a top-notch travel purse. We chatted about materials, anti-theft features, and organizational musts to uncover the purses that we can’t imagine traveling without now.

“For me, a great travel purse has a balance of organization, durability, and design,” says travel creator and digital storyteller, Alexa Moore, who has traveled to 49 countries. “Travel takes you often through different environments, from sightseeing in a quaint city to rushing through an airport, and everything in between.”

Your favorite purse might be perfect for brunch or wearing out for drinks with friends — but would you take it on a plane? If you’re anything like us, the answer is probably not because while aesthetically pleasing, not all purses have enough useful features to work well in transit.

Best Overall Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag 4.2 Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Crate & Barrel What We Love: It’s durable, organized, and sold in five sizes, so if you want to match your purse to your duffel, you can. What We Don’t Love: The neoprene needs to be reshaped if you wash it. We’re big fans of Dagne Dover at InStyle, having written about the backpacks and weekender bags many times over. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the brand tops this list, too. Even though the viral Landon bag comes in five sizes (and eight colors), for a purse, we recommend going for the XS or S sizes because it will hold all your essentials — and work as a personal item on the plane — without being too cumbersome. It can be carried by its top handles or adjustable, detachable crossbody strap, giving you that much needed versatility while on the go. Both sizes offer plenty of space with organization capabilities and an exterior pocket for storing your phone; however, the small size might be a touch more useful because it specifically features an added tablet sleeve, large interior zip pocket, a mesh pocket on each end of the interior, and a detachable key leash connected to an included Air Mesh Pouch — all of which proved necessary when traveling. Like all of the Dagne Dover products, the neoprene, while durable, still needs to be reshaped if you plan to wash it, and if not stored properly, it can gain permanent wrinkles in the fabric. And if you need a little less room, say, for a quick weekend flight or a road trip, NYC-based fashion stylist Audree Kate López, also recommends The Dagne Dover Micah Crossbody, which is a more traditional purse silhouette and more slender. Price at time of publish: $150 Material: Neoprene | Dimensions: 12” x 6” x 7.5” (Size Small) | Colors: 8

Best Budget Mark & Spencer Zip Around Cross Body Camera Bag Mark & Spencer View On Marksandspencer.com What We Love: The durable nylon material is easy to clean. What We Don’t Love: The thin strap isn’t as comfortable when wearing it for a long period of time. If you’re in the market for an affordable travel purse, López suggests reaching for the Mark & Spencer Zip Around Cross Body Camera Bag. Designed with two spacious zipper compartments, this bag makes it easy to organize essentials on the go because it has enough space for your phone, wallet, keys, makeup, passport, and more. Plus, as López sees it, the neutral color and classic camera bag design is a versatile, minimalist design that effortlessly matches with just about anything, so you won’t have to waste precious luggage space to pack multiple bags. The thinner strap feels less comfortable than its thicker counterparts and can dig into the body slightly. But you can easily replace it with something larger, so we wouldn’t consider it a deal breaker. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 9” x 3” x 7” | Colors: 1

Best Splurge Madewell The Zip-Top Transport Tote Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: The leather looks better over time, so it can stand a few long travels. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t come with a crossbody strap. Sure, this may not be the most expensive option on the list — and a rather ubiquitous pick at that. But we still rank this as the best splurge option because it might require a bit of savings, as any good investment piece would, yet it has a barebones design, making it rather luxe, and for the price, you get an unbelievable quality. (Senior commerce editor Chloe Anello has had her transport tote for over a decade and says it only looks better with age.) Made of vegetable-tanned leather that can be stamped with your initials, the tote has a soft pebble texture that softens over time. It doesn’t have a crossbody strap — you can certainly add one, though — but it’s still comfortable to hold, while the flat bottom makes it sit level on top of a suitcase. You fit nearly everything you could need on a plane in here with room to spare. And most importantly, it zips across the top (a luxury for many totes), keeping your valuables safe inside and giving you peace of mind that nothing will accidentally fall out. Price at time of publish: $198 Material: Leather | Dimensions: 13.75" x 17" x 6.25" | Colors: 3 The 11 Best Travel Bags of 2022 Will Make Your Airport Days a Breeze

Best for International Travel Athleta All About Crossbody Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: The crescent shape is spacious and comfortable to carry under your arm for safe-keeping while traveling abroad. What We Don’t Love: It has no outside pockets. Anyone traveling internationally needs a bag that allows you to move easily through busy airports and unfamiliar cities, which is why we would like to turn your attention to the Athleta All About Crossbody. “This is a fanny pack meets crossbody — it’s spacious, close to your body (so it’s no-fuss while walking around) and lightweight, so you can roll or fold it into luggage,” López says. The bag, which is made in part with recycled water bottles and comes in three versatile neutrals, features a wide adjustable strap, a key leash, and a spacious interior to easily store a phone, wallet, passport, hotel key, and more. We wish it had an exterior pocket to hold small things we need on the fly, like a lip balm, or to quickly stash receipts, but for how roomy the interior pocket is, we can easily forgive that one bit. Price at time of publish: $59 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: ​​12.25" x 4" x 7.5" | Colors: 3

Best Crossbody Lululemon City Adventurer Crossbody Bag Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: It’s like the cult-favorite belt bag but in a bigger size and with a longer strap. What We Don’t Love: The zipper is a bit finicky. Looking for a spacious crossbody bag to keep your hands free while traveling? López loves the Lululemon City Adventurer Crossbody Bag, which comes in two easy-to-wear neutrals. “If you love the Lululemon fanny pack, this is her big sister,” she says. “More space, water repellent material, zipper closure, and interior pockets.” Plus, it has a large zip pocket on the exterior that’s perfect for holding items you want immediately on hand, like your phone or wallet. Some say the zipper is a bit finicky and can get stuck at first, but it loosens with time and wear. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 9.3" x 1.2" x 6.9" | Colors: 2 The 12 Best Shoulder Bags You’ll Want In Your Closet ASAP

Best Backpack Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack 4.2 Saks Fifth Avenue View On Dagnedover.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com What We Love: It keeps you organized, no matter which size you buy. What We Don’t Love: The neoprene can pill and crease if handled roughly. Prefer to carry a backpack over a purse? We get it, considering they allow you to distribute the weight evenly in order to save your back from any pain at the end of the day. Plus, they can hold a bit more than your average purse. But specifically, that’s why we love the Dagne Dover Dakota Neoprene Backpack, which we’ve written about quite a few times before. It’s sold in three sizes, so you can decide just how much space you need. InStyle editors agree that the medium is the most useful option because it holds your electronics, like a laptop or iPad, whereas the smallest one cannot, yet it isn’t so big that you’re overwhelmed with the amount of space. Regardless of which size you pick, though, you can look forward to the durable neoprene, which is the same as our best overall pick, (though, keep in mind it requires a bit of TLC to keep it from wrinkling and pilling) and lots of pockets: a front zip pocket, three front panel zip pockets, and two Air Mesh interior side pockets. They even have a hidden zippered pocket in the back for your passport and a detachable key leash for the more forgetful among us. If you opt for the medium or large sizes, though, you’ll also get an included Air Mesh pouch and zip shoe bag and a luggage handle sleeve to slip over your suitcase as you wade through the airport. Price at time of publish: $215 Material: Neoprene | Dimensions: 13.25” x 5.25” x 17.5” | Colors: 10 The 11 Best Backpacks for Women of 2023 That Are Actually Chic

Best Anti-Theft Arden Cove Crissy Full Crossbody With Faux Leather Strap Arden Cove View On Amazon View On Ardencove.com What We Love: The waterproof bag not only has a lot of room for essentials, but it also has an RFID-blocking wallet built-in and locking zippers for additional security. What We Don’t Love: It’s not the most stylish. If you’re super worried about being pick-pocketed (or losing anything), we recommend the Arden Cove Crissy Full Crossbody With Faul Leather Strap. The waterproof, slashproof bag is designed with a large main zip compartment with a smaller front zip compartment. The main compartment contains two additional slip pockets and a key ring for easy organization, while the smaller one offers a built-in wallet made of RFID-blocking material, which accommodates eight cards and a few bills. Additionally, the zippers on this bag lock together, so nobody will be able to slyly steal your belongings. It comes in eight different colors, including neutrals and some punchy jewel tones. However, the brand puts function over form to be sure. Anyone particularly concerned with appearances might not be as interested, but it keeps your belongings quite secure, so we think the pros outweigh the con. Price at time of publish: $129 Material: Waterproof nylon | Dimensions: 3.5” x 6.5” x 8.5” | Colors: 8

Best Large Tote Calpak Luka Expandable Tote Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com What We Love: It has a laptop sleeve, top and side pockets for easy access to essentials, a trolley sleeve, and an expandable bottom. What We Don’t Love: The interior on every colorway is black. If you love carrying a tote bag, you’re about to find your new fave. The Calpak Luka Expandable Tote has a fun padded design that’s sold in a ton of neutral and bright colors. Designed with hidden zip pockets on the side and top to easily store your phone, wallet, and passport, the zip-top tote gives you easy access to all your essentials thanks to its spacious interior. Inside the bag, the padded laptop sleeve and zip pockets give more opportunity for organization. But we’re most excited about the expandable bottom that tacks on four extra inches of space should you find goodies on the go that you just can’t help but buy. We wish the interiors came in another color than black, which makes it difficult to find items, but at least the exterior gives us lots of choices to pick from. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 13.5" x 20" x 6.5" | Colors: 11 The 20 Best Designer Tote Bags of 2023

Best Small Tote Longchamp Le Pliage Original Medium Tote Bag Longchamp View On Longchamp.com What We Love: It’s a classify, easy-to-pack silhouette. What We Don’t Love: It’s not structured and doesn’t offer built-in organization. Have you heard the news? The Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote Bag from the 2000s is back and better than ever. The spacious-yet-unstructured tote features a zip top, two interior flat pockets, and Russian leather trim. What’s more, the canvas material is recycled, so it’s more sustainable now, too. The only thing we don’t love about this small shoulder tote is its open interior. While it offers plenty of room for jamming things in, it does nothing for staying organized. As such, we suggest using this bag with smaller zip pouches to keep your items organized. Price at time of publish: $140 Material: Polyamide canvas | Dimensions: 11” x 10.4” x 6.1” | Colors: 6

Best Shoulder Bag Clare V. Moyen Messenger Nordstrom View On Clarev.com What We Love: It’s stylish and spacious. What We Don’t Love: The interior doesn’t have any bonus organization. If you’re looking for a super stylish travel purse, travel content creator Alli Talley can’t say enough good things about the Clare V Moyen Messenger. “I love the size of this bag — it can easily fit an iPad, water bottle, sunglasses, and more—without feeling too ‘clunky,’” she says. Something we also love about the bag–beyond its chic woven exterior—is its detachable strap. Clare V sells a variety of statement straps so you can constantly switch up the appearance of your purse. This is especially great for travel, as you could carry the same bag with different straps all throughout your trip, and it won’t sacrifice tons of luggage space to do so. (It’s also worth mentioning that, thanks to having two straps, it can be carried as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.) One thing to keep in mind: This bag only has a slip pocket in the interior. Other than that, there’s no added organization. Price at time of publish: $485 Material: Leather | Dimensions: 15” x 11” | Colors: 3 The 12 Best Work Bags Will Make Commuting That Much Easier

Best Convertible We The Free Soho Convertible Sling Free People View On Belk.com View On Freepeople.com View On Zappos What We Love: It has various compartments and can be worn as a sling or backpack. What We Don’t Love: The non-traditional shape might be a bit oblong for larger items. While many bags these days are convertible from crossbody to shoulder iterations, fewer can be worn as a sling and a backpack. That’s why this rugged leather convertible sling from Free People. “I love the zippered details and all the color options,” Talley calls out the “zippered details and all the color options” as style bonuses. But aside from looks, the bag has three compartments, so you can easily keep your items organized. The vaguely triangular shape might make storing larger items inside a bit more challenging, but we promise it is still a roomy bag — and it allows you to easily go hands-free. Price at time of publish: $128 Material: Leather | Dimensions: 14” x 10” x 5.5” | Colors: 7

Best Clutch Rothy’s The Belt Bag Rothy's View On Rothys.com What We Love: It’s a versatile option that’s great for day or night. What We Don’t Love: It has an open interior without added organizational features. The Rothy’s Belt Bag is simple-yet-functional, not to mention sustainably made. Crafted out of recycled water bottles, the compact rectangular purse can be worn as a belt bag or carried as a clutch when you detach the adjustable strap. Talley describes the bag as “versatile, chic, adjustable, sustainable, and washable,” giving us few reasons not to love it. While this versatile belt bag is a great pick for people looking for a purse that can be worn just as easily during the daytime as it can be carried at night, it’s worth mentioning that the interior features nothing more than a slip pocket, so your items won’t be super organized within it. Price at time of publish: $169 Material: Recycled marine plastic | Dimensions: 5.5” x 7.9” x 1.2” | Colors: 9 The 15 Best Belt Bags, Tested and Reviewed by Our Editors

Best for Storage Lo & Sons O.G. 2 Lo & Sons View On Loandsons.com What We Love: It’s equipped with so many pockets and works as a personal item. What We Don’t Love: It feels heavy. Any overpacker knows the careful calculations that go into packing your items to get the most out of your limited room — and a good travel purse can definitely help with that. We (and López) like this purse from Lo & Sons for just that reason. Designed specifically for travel, the bag fits perfectly under the seat of a plane while storing all your essentials in an organized way. “It has a laptop sleeve, trolley passthrough for your luggage, key leash, water bottle holder, and so many other travel features,” she exclaims. It also includes a separate padded laptop zip compartment, a zip shoe compartment, a tablet sleeve, various interior zip and slip pockets, and a spacious front zip pocket on the exterior, which is perfect for storing your wallet, phone, passport, and any other items you like immediately on hand. Because of how much it can hold and the size of the bag, though, it will feel heavy quite quickly — the only downside to a large bag with ample storage. Price at time of publish: $378 Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 13.75” x 16.5” x 6.75” | Colors: 9

Best for Work Trips Cuyana Classic Easy Zipper Tote Cuyana View On Cuyana.com What We Love: It’s made of high-end, premium pebbled leather that’s durable and looks professional. What We Don’t Love: It’s an open design, so there’s no built-in organization. If you’re traveling for work, you want a purse that holds a lot but also looks professional. That’s where the Cuyana Classic Easy Zipper Tote, which is sold in three sizes, comes into play. The pebbled leather bag has long top straps (as well as the option to buy a detachable messenger strap), a zip top, and a spacious interior that easily fits a laptop of any size. Inside, there’s a slip pocket, a key hook, and plenty of room to organize your items, though, you’ll have to get creative with how you do so, as there aren’t any additional compartments. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: Leather | Dimensions: 12.3” x 21.6” x 5.1” | Colors: 5