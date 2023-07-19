Fashion Accessories Bags We Found the 15 Best Travel Purses To Take With You on Your Next Vacation in 2023 With picks from brands like Calpak, Dagne Dover, and Madewell. By Rebecca Norris Rebecca Norris Rebecca R. Norris is a full-time freelance writer living in the DC metro area. She writes for a variety of publications, covering everything from beauty and wellness to style and celebrity news. When she's not writing, she can be found out and about with her Jack-Chi, Cash, sweating her way through an Orangetheory class, or taking it easy with family and friends. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on July 19, 2023 @ 02:12PM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. InStyle / Marcus Millan Your favorite purse might be perfect for brunch or wearing out for drinks with friends — but would you take it on a plane? If you’re anything like us, the answer is probably not because while aesthetically pleasing, not all purses have enough useful features to work well in transit. “For me, a great travel purse has a balance of organization, durability, and design,” says travel creator and digital storyteller, Alexa Moore, who has traveled to 49 countries. “Travel takes you often through different environments, from sightseeing in a quaint city to rushing through an airport, and everything in between.” So we ask again: Do you have a purse up to the task? If not, you’ll be thrilled to know that we chatted with Moore, a stylist, and another travel expert about what makes a top-notch travel purse. We chatted about materials, anti-theft features, and organizational musts to uncover the purses that we can’t imagine traveling without now. Moyen Messenger at Clarev.com Jump to Review Best Overall Dagne Dover Landon Neoprene Carryall Bag 4.2 Dagne Dover View On Nordstrom View On Babylist.com View On Crate & Barrel What We Love: It’s durable, organized, and sold in five sizes, so if you want to match your purse to your duffel, you can. What We Don’t Love: The neoprene needs to be reshaped if you wash it. We’re big fans of Dagne Dover at InStyle, having written about the backpacks and weekender bags many times over. So, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the brand tops this list, too. Even though the viral Landon bag comes in five sizes (and eight colors), for a purse, we recommend going for the XS or S sizes because it will hold all your essentials — and work as a personal item on the plane — without being too cumbersome. It can be carried by its top handles or adjustable, detachable crossbody strap, giving you that much needed versatility while on the go. Both sizes offer plenty of space with organization capabilities and an exterior pocket for storing your phone; however, the small size might be a touch more useful because it specifically features an added tablet sleeve, large interior zip pocket, a mesh pocket on each end of the interior, and a detachable key leash connected to an included Air Mesh Pouch — all of which proved necessary when traveling. Like all of the Dagne Dover products, the neoprene, while durable, still needs to be reshaped if you plan to wash it, and if not stored properly, it can gain permanent wrinkles in the fabric. And if you need a little less room, say, for a quick weekend flight or a road trip, NYC-based fashion stylist Audree Kate López, also recommends The Dagne Dover Micah Crossbody, which is a more traditional purse silhouette and more slender. Price at time of publish: $150 Material: Neoprene | Dimensions: 12” x 6” x 7.5” (Size Small) | Colors: 8 Best Budget Mark & Spencer Zip Around Cross Body Camera Bag Mark & Spencer View On Marksandspencer.com What We Love: The durable nylon material is easy to clean. What We Don’t Love: The thin strap isn’t as comfortable when wearing it for a long period of time. If you’re in the market for an affordable travel purse, López suggests reaching for the Mark & Spencer Zip Around Cross Body Camera Bag. Designed with two spacious zipper compartments, this bag makes it easy to organize essentials on the go because it has enough space for your phone, wallet, keys, makeup, passport, and more. Plus, as López sees it, the neutral color and classic camera bag design is a versatile, minimalist design that effortlessly matches with just about anything, so you won’t have to waste precious luggage space to pack multiple bags. The thinner strap feels less comfortable than its thicker counterparts and can dig into the body slightly. But you can easily replace it with something larger, so we wouldn’t consider it a deal breaker. Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Nylon | Dimensions: 9” x 3” x 7” | Colors: 1 Best Splurge Madewell The Zip-Top Transport Tote Madewell View On Madewell.com What We Love: The leather looks better over time, so it can stand a few long travels.What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t come with a crossbody strap. Sure, this may not be the most expensive option on the list — and a rather ubiquitous pick at that. But we still rank this as the best splurge option because it might require a bit of savings, as any good investment piece would, yet it has a barebones design, making it rather luxe, and for the price, you get an unbelievable quality. (Senior commerce editor Chloe Anello has had her transport tote for over a decade and says it only looks better with age.) Anyone traveling internationally needs a bag that allows you to move easily through busy airports and unfamiliar cities, which is why we would like to turn your attention to the Athleta All About Crossbody. “This is a fanny pack meets crossbody — it’s spacious, close to your body (so it’s no-fuss while walking around) and lightweight, so you can roll or fold it into luggage,” López says. The bag, which is made in part with recycled water bottles and comes in three versatile neutrals, features a wide adjustable strap, a key leash, and a spacious interior to easily store a phone, wallet, passport, hotel key, and more. We wish it had an exterior pocket to hold small things we need on the fly, like a lip balm, or to quickly stash receipts, but for how roomy the interior pocket is, we can easily forgive that one bit. Price at time of publish: $59 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 12.25" x 4" x 7.5" | Colors: 3 Best Crossbody Lululemon City Adventurer Crossbody Bag Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: It’s like the cult-favorite belt bag but in a bigger size and with a longer strap. What We Don’t Love: The zipper is a bit finicky. Looking for a spacious crossbody bag to keep your hands free while traveling? López loves the Lululemon City Adventurer Crossbody Bag, which comes in two easy-to-wear neutrals. “If you love the Lululemon fanny pack, this is her big sister,” she says. “More space, water repellent material, zipper closure, and interior pockets.” Plus, it has a large zip pocket on the exterior that’s perfect for holding items you want immediately on hand, like your phone or wallet. Some say the zipper is a bit finicky and can get stuck at first, but it loosens with time and wear. InStyle editors agree that the medium is the most useful option because it holds your electronics, like a laptop or iPad, whereas the smallest one cannot, yet it isn’t so big that you’re overwhelmed with the amount of space. Regardless of which size you pick, though, you can look forward to the durable neoprene, which is the same as our best overall pick, (though, keep in mind it requires a bit of TLC to keep it from wrinkling and pilling) and lots of pockets: a front zip pocket, three front panel zip pockets, and two Air Mesh interior side pockets. They even have a hidden zippered pocket in the back for your passport and a detachable key leash for the more forgetful among us. If you opt for the medium or large sizes, though, you’ll also get an included Air Mesh pouch and zip shoe bag and a luggage handle sleeve to slip over your suitcase as you wade through the airport. Additionally, the zippers on this bag lock together, so nobody will be able to slyly steal your belongings. It comes in eight different colors, including neutrals and some punchy jewel tones. However, the brand puts function over form to be sure. Anyone particularly concerned with appearances might not be as interested, but it keeps your belongings quite secure, so we think the pros outweigh the con. Price at time of publish: $129 Material: Waterproof nylon | Dimensions: 3.5” x 6.5” x 8.5” | Colors: 8 Best Large Tote Calpak Luka Expandable Tote Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com What We Love: It has a laptop sleeve, top and side pockets for easy access to essentials, a trolley sleeve, and an expandable bottom. What We Don’t Love: The interior on every colorway is black. If you love carrying a tote bag, you’re about to find your new fave. The Calpak Luka Expandable Tote has a fun padded design that’s sold in a ton of neutral and bright colors. Have you heard the news? The Longchamp Le Pliage Original Tote Bag from the 2000s is back and better than ever. The spacious-yet-unstructured tote features a zip top, two interior flat pockets, and Russian leather trim. What’s more, the canvas material is recycled, so it’s more sustainable now, too. The only thing we don’t love about this small shoulder tote is its open interior. While it offers plenty of room for jamming things in, it does nothing for staying organized. As such, we suggest using this bag with smaller zip pouches to keep your items organized. Price at time of publish: $140 Material: Polyamide canvas | Dimensions: 11” x 10.4” x 6.1” | Colors: 6 Best Shoulder Bag Clare V. Moyen Messenger Nordstrom View On Clarev.com What We Love: It’s stylish and spacious. What We Don’t Love: The interior doesn’t have any bonus organization. If you’re looking for a super stylish travel purse, travel content creator Alli Talley can’t say enough good things about the Clare V Moyen Messenger. “I love the size of this bag — it can easily fit an iPad, water bottle, sunglasses, and more—without feeling too ‘clunky,’” she says. Something we also love about the bag–beyond its chic woven exterior—is its detachable strap. Clare V sells a variety of statement straps so you can constantly switch up the appearance of your purse. This is especially great for travel, as you could carry the same bag with different straps all throughout your trip, and it won’t sacrifice tons of luggage space to do so. (It’s also worth mentioning that, thanks to having two straps, it can be carried as a shoulder bag or a crossbody.) One thing to keep in mind: This bag only has a slip pocket in the interior. Other than that, there’s no added organization. The vaguely triangular shape might make storing larger items inside a bit more challenging, but we promise it is still a roomy bag — and it allows you to easily go hands-free. Price at time of publish: $128 Material: Leather | Dimensions: 14” x 10” x 5.5” | Colors: 7 Best Clutch Rothy’s The Belt Bag Rothy's View On Rothys.com What We Love: It’s a versatile option that’s great for day or night. What We Don’t Love: It has an open interior without added organizational features. The Rothy’s Belt Bag is simple-yet-functional, not to mention sustainably made. Crafted out of recycled water bottles, the compact rectangular purse can be worn as a belt bag or carried as a clutch when you detach the adjustable strap. Talley describes the bag as “versatile, chic, adjustable, sustainable, and washable,” giving us few reasons not to love it. While this versatile belt bag is a great pick for people looking for a purse that can be worn just as easily during the daytime as it can be carried at night, it’s worth mentioning that the interior features nothing more than a slip pocket, so your items won’t be super organized within it. Price at time of publish: $169 Material: Recycled marine plastic | Dimensions: 5.5” x 7.9” x 1.2” | Colors: 9 The 15 Best Belt Bags, Tested and Reviewed by Our Editors Best for Storage Lo & Sons O.G. 2 Lo & Sons View On Loandsons.com What We Love: It’s equipped with so many pockets and works as a personal item. What We Don’t Love: It feels heavy. Any overpacker knows the careful calculations that go into packing your items to get the most out of your limited room — and a good travel purse can definitely help with that. We (and López) like this purse from Lo & Sons for just that reason. Designed specifically for travel, the bag fits perfectly under the seat of a plane while storing all your essentials in an organized way. “It has a laptop sleeve, trolley passthrough for your luggage, key leash, water bottle holder, and so many other travel features,” she exclaims. It also includes a separate padded laptop zip compartment, a zip shoe compartment, a tablet sleeve, various interior zip and slip pockets, and a spacious front zip pocket on the exterior, which is perfect for storing your wallet, phone, passport, and any other items you like immediately on hand. Because of how much it can hold and the size of the bag, though, it will feel heavy quite quickly — the only downside to a large bag with ample storage. Price at time of publish: $298 Material: Leather | Dimensions: 12.3” x 21.6” x 5.1” | Colors: 5 Best Belt Bag Calpak Luka Belt Bag Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Calpaktravel.com What We Love: It’s spacious, organized, and sold in a million colors. What We Don’t Love: The lighter colors stain easily. I own this belt bag in six colors — that’s how much I love and use it. Most recently, it accompanied me on a 12-day trip through Europe, allowing me to zip-through the airport and explore new cities without any trouble. But at home, I still use it for casual errands, shopping trips, and gym seshes, so trust me, it’ll be useful even when not in transit. I appreciate how roomy it is compared to other belt bags. The spacious bag features a trendy puffy exterior with a back zip pocket that sits against your chest or waist, depending on where you wear it. Inside, there’s a front mesh zip pocket and a back opaque zip pocket, which makes grouping your items a cinch. The bag is sold in 15 colors, as well as a new miniature size, if you prefer something a bit smaller (and something more in line with the often sold out Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag.) Both sizes, though, work with the Luka key pouch, an additional accessory that clips onto the band for a smidge more storage — we recommend it for items that get easily lost in a purse or you wouldn’t want mixed with other items (i.e. dog treats). Just be careful with the lighter colors as they tend to stain easily. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 11" x 5.5" x 3.5" | Colors: 15 What to Keep in Mind Size Purses come in all shapes and sizes, and if you need to carry a lot of items while traveling, a clutch isn't going to work. With this in mind, it’s important to consider your essentials while traveling to determine what size works best for you. If you plan on carrying no more than your phone, wallet, and keys, a smaller bag — like the Calpak Luka Belt Bag or Arden Cove Crissy Crossbody — works great. Anything more, like a laptop or water bottle, a larger silhouette — like the Cuyana Classic Easy Zipper Tote or Lo & Sons O.G. 2 — makes more sense. No matter what your needs, López says to avoid micro bags, as they’re just not realistic while traveling. Material The material of your travel purse can determine two things: how durable it is and how formal it looks. Generally speaking, Moore says that leather is most durable — and it’s also most professional in appearance. She also recommends nylon, which is renowned for its weather-resistant finish. “Leather or nylon will always fare best,” she assures us. That’s because in addition to being strong materials, they’re harder to scuff or stain, and they’re easy to wipe down. Functional Features We love a pretty purse but when traveling, function is of the utmost importance. “As far as design, a good travel purse is something crossbody — it allows you to keep the bag close to your body and makes it far more difficult to be taken off,” Moore says. But that’s not all it takes to be a travel-friendly bag in her book. “A great travel bag has organization, specifically a great pocket system,” she says. (The Dagne Dover Dakota Backpack and Calpak Luka Expandable Tote are great examples.) “One of my big travel tips is to never have all of your important or high-value items in the same bag, or even in the same pocket. I like to keep my phone in one compartment of my bag, and money and IDs in different pockets.” Re-touching on the crossbody feature, it’s not just great for security’s sake. “A crossbody will help with weight distribution on your shoulders during long travel days,” López says, emphasizing her love of the Athleta All About Crossbody and Lululemon City Adventurer Crossbody. This makes for more comfortable wear and a smoother, more positive travel experience overall. “Comfort, pockets, and a durable yet lightweight material are key,” Talley adds on the topic. “Those long-haul travel days can be brutal — the last thing you want is an uncomfortable purse that's always falling off your shoulders or giving you back pain. Being a mom of two active toddlers, I appreciate pockets more than ever — for snacks, sunscreen, pacifiers, chapsticks, etc. And because my kids tend to dig through my purse just as much as I do, a material that hides wear and tear is crucial." Even just choosing something that zips will help you avoid getting pick-pocketed since it makes getting into your bag more challenging. Is a travel purse considered a personal item while flying? Generally speaking, a purse is often considered its own item, so it’s important to find a silhouette that can easily fit into your larger personal item (if you have one). That said, it depends on the airline and who’s working the desk when you start to board. “I travel with both a backpack and a purse/crossbody bag on every trip and I’m not usually stopped on standard airlines like Delta or United for having too many personal items,” Moore shares. “If I’m flying one of those budget airlines that are pretty strict, my little secret is ditching traveling with a handbag altogether and rather opting for a cute crossbody sling bag. 