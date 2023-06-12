With so many styles, fabrics, and silhouettes to choose from, finding the best travel pants for your needs can be an overwhelming task. That’s why we tried 40 of the most popular options available. Over the course of two weeks, these bottoms became frequent flyers — we wore them on planes, trains, and automobiles and evaluated their fit, comfort, quality, durability, design, and value each step of the way. We certainly liked some more than others, which is why we narrowed our list down to the first-class pairs that felt the most comfortable while in transit and offered styling flexibility once we reached our destination.

“A good pair of travel pants will be breathable and nonrestrictive, but still feel put-together,” says California-based professional stylist Kat Eves. “The idea is to look low-effort, not no-effort, so you’re ready for whatever adventure is waiting at your destination.”

In a perfect world, we’d be able to teleport to faraway places, but the fact of the matter is long flights, drives, and train rides are a big part of traveling. Sure, there are steps you can take to make a trip more pleasant (like pre-downloading your favorite TV show), but the pants you wear can transform a miserable travel experience into an enjoyable one.

Best Overall Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25-Inch 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 5 /5 What We Love: The two deep side pockets hold a surprising amount of travel necessities without becoming bulky or getting weighed down. What We Don’t Love: The pants aren’t insulated, so we were a little cold during flights. When we need a pair of pants that will move with us through every part of our journey — from the plane to our destination to all the expeditions in between — we lean on these Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tights. We immediately put the leggings to the test on multiple four-hour flights, where we were able to hustle hands-free through the airport, thanks to the stretchy deep side pockets that securely held our Airpods, phone, ticket, and ID with room to spare. Even with so many items attached to our legs, it didn’t feel heavy or stiff — actually, we barely felt the items in there — and the high-waisted pants, which feature a hidden drawcord, remained secure along our midriff, never drooping as we made our way to the gate. We appreciated the extra support offered by the high-rise, too, because like many folks, we tend to bloat on extended trips, but they never cut into our stomachs or felt uncomfortable in any way. And with the choice of two different inseams — 23- and 25-inch — they fit throughout our entire body. The soft, sweat-wicking material, which comes in over 10 colorways, also made these pants feel more luxe than other run-of-the-mill leggings. Not only did they never pill, but they also maintained their shape and color through multiple washes. We’ve been able to use them in everyday life, not just traveling, like a sweaty workout. But given the breathable qualities, the bottoms left us a bit cold in the air. We easily looked past this, though, because the leggings simultaneously regulated our temperature once we stepped off the plane into the tropics and we never overheated. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: 0–20 | Material: Nylon, lycra elastane | Colors: 11 | Pockets: 3

Best Budget Libin Women's Cargo Joggers 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 4 /5 What We Love: With five functional and secure pockets, we can store all our necessities and ditch an extra bag completely. What We Don’t Love: Although stretchy, these pants run slightly small. Most of the travel pants on our list are around $100, but these affordable bottoms include many of the same well-thought-out details for less than half the standard price — a true steal in our eyes. The soft and stretchy polyester-spandex blend felt comfortable throughout a six-hour drive and allowed us to take long walks and hikes without feeling restrained. Admittedly, we thought we ordered one size too small at first, but the more we wore them, the more they conformed to our bodies. Still, if you prefer a bit more breathing room, we suggest sizing up. With a toddler in tow, the fabric’s flexibility and breathability were invaluable (we don’t have to tell you that running after children while traveling is extremely tiring), but we were most thankful for the five functional pockets that allowed us to travel nearly hands-free. With three zipper-closure compartments (two on the sides and one on the back) and two hook-and-loop-closure cargo pockets, we could store all our personal necessities — wallet, keys, and phone, as well as a tantrum-soothing binky — at arms reach without the need for an extra bag. At such a low cost, we couldn’t help but purchase the casual pants in multiple colors. Price at time of publish: $34 Size: XS–3XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: 14 | Pockets: 5

Best Splurge Frank & Eileen Murphy Billion Dollar Pant 5 Frank & Eileen View On Frankandeileen.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 5 /5 What We Love: These pants feel like luxurious athletic bottoms, but look like deluxe work slacks. What We Don’t Love: While the pockets add a sophisticated flair, they’re not very functional. With a name like the Billion Dollar Pant, we had high expectations for how these travel pants would perform, and we were blown away from the moment they landed on our doorstep. So much thought was put into the unboxing experience: The pants arrived with tea samples and a typewritten note that shared the history of Frank & Eileen and highlighted the brand’s generous 30-day return policy — though, we had no intention of returning them. Flashy arrival aside, slipping these on made us feel expensive. While they look like a typical pair of rigid cropped work slacks, they felt more like custom-made high-quality leggings that still gave us the freedom to move without restrictions. We even wore them for some nighttime yoga and were impressed with how well they moved with our bodies. The pants have a functional button, yet no traditional zipper fly. But honestly, you could never tell as an onlooker or wearer, and we actually ended up appreciating that feature because when it came time to actually travel in these, the stretchy waistband prevented any uncomfortable digging. By the time our flight landed, we didn’t feel the need to freshen up or change as we normally do because the pants looked just as crisp as when we took off. The pockets did lack functionality, though. Because much like the fake zipper fly, the back pockets were merely for decoration, and the ones on the side were so shallow we couldn’t even store our phone. Despite this minor shortcoming, the pants made traveling much more pleasant — and they gave us first-class confidence, even when flying in coach. Price at time of publish: $228 Size: XS–XL | Material: Cotton, spandex | Colors: 3 | Pockets: 2

Best Plus-Size Wayre Jetsetter Trouser 4.9 Wayre View On Shopwayre.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5 What We Love: These sustainable pants are crafted from recycled bottles. What We Don’t Love: When not in use, the hidden pocket bulges out a bit. Out of all the travel pants we tested, the Jetsetter Trouser from Wayre has the most expansive size range — going up to a size 24 — and is also offered in a tall version. But beyond commending these pants for inclusivity, we want to discuss the pockets (there are six!), which in our opinion, far outperform any of the products on this list. Along with the standard front and back pockets, a mini pouch lays on the front of the pants, while a hidden pick-pocket-proof compartment with a zipper sits on the side to store your passport. With so many storage capabilities, we worried these pants would quickly feel weighed down. To our surprise, though, these stayed snugly in place thanks to the buttonable waistband that featured a sneaky elasticized back. Even though the elastic didn’t fully reach to the front, the band still had plenty of give and easily expanded when we sat down — which Eves says is a make-or-break attribute for plus-sized women. “Our bodies expand as we sit down, so you want to make sure that when you take a seat, the waistband rests at a comfortable spot and your hips and thighs aren’t tightly restricted,” she explains. Luckily, the legs of the pants are also stretchy: Made of the brand’s Air-flex technology (a material fabricated from plastic bottles), the flexible material bent with our body. Along with the stretch, the fabric is completely spill- and odor-proof, as well as wrinkle- and UV-resistant. Combined with the athleisure-like quality and work-appropriate cropped length, the travel-friendly details quickly earned these bottoms a spot on our list. Price at time of publish: $97 (originally $149) Size: 00–24 | Material: Aire-flex (recycled plastic bottles) | Colors: 6 | Pockets: 6

Best Petite Abercrombie & Fitch YPB StudioSoft Legging 4.9 Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 5 /5 What We Love: Abercrombie gives us the option to select a length, something that isn’t very common for leggings. What We Don’t Love: Sweat shows through on the lighter colors. Over the years, we’ve struggled to find leggings that fit our petite frame without bunching at our ankles. This pair from Abercrombie came to our rescue: Hitting right at our ankles, the leggings never looked too long. And while many affordable leggings stretch out with wear, these continuously provide the perfect amount of compression, almost like a second layer of skin, which allows us to feel secure without being constricted. Unlike many of the pants on this list, there is only one pocket that’s well hidden within the waistband and rather small (we could only store our ID and a credit card). Anyone who typically carries a crossbody while traveling, though, shouldn’t be too bothered by the lack of storage because the fit far makes up for it. To determine how truly functional these leggings are, we took our test to an additional level by wearing these pants during a high-intensity workout, rather than just en route to a vacation. They stayed in place through every move. But we did notice during our workout that sweat stains popped up around our backside on the lilac color we wore. For those who are prone to sweating, we recommend choosing one of the darker hues, like onyx to be safe. However, unless you plan on wearing these during a tropical hike, we don’t imagine this to be a huge issue. Price at time of publish: $70 Size: XXS–XXL | Material: Nylon, elastane | Colors: 4 | Pockets: 1 The 15 Best Stores for Petite Shoppers

Best Tall Outdoor Voices Relay Wide Leg Pant 4.8 Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com View On Publiclands.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5 What We Love: These feel just like a cushy pair of sweatpants but look more refined. What We Don’t Love: Though the pockets are large, putting too much in them can weigh the pants down. Any tall woman knows the struggle of picking out a pair of pants only to find they land well above the ankle without actually being labeled as cropped. So, you’ll be happy to know that with its 32-inch inseam, these wide-leg pants from Outdoor Voices (which are the pants version of the brand’s best-selling Relay Short) completely covered our long legs with even a little extra fabric to spare and kept us cozy throughout our trip. We’d consider these pants to be two steps above your typical sweatpants — the recycled polyester material was much more flowy and lightweight than our favorite cotton sweats, making them much more suitable for outdoor activities, like hiking, in warmer temperatures. Plus, they’re so much more stylish because we’d easily wear these for errand runs or chill days in the park. The two deep side pockets held our phone and keys throughout every part of our journey on a subway, bus, car, and airplane (seriously, we did a lot of travel in these). However, the pants did feel slightly weighed down with those items. The secure elastic waistband prevented any drooping, but it felt slightly uncomfortable. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: XXS–XL | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: 3 | Pockets: 2

Best for Work Trips Everlane The Dream Pant 4.8 Everlane View On Everlane.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5 What We Love: These sophisticated trousers are wrinkle-resistant and just as cozy as our favorite pair of leggings. What We Don’t Love: The pants are cropped, which won’t suit everyone’s style. When we need to be prepared to walk directly into a meeting after a lengthy train ride or flight, we rely on the Everlane Dream Pant. We’ve considered replacing every pair of work-appropriate bottoms in our wardrobe with these wrinkle-resistant trousers because while maintaining a professional flair suitable for a boardroom meeting, they still feel more comfortable than our most-broken-in pair of jeans, yet look more sophisticated than our usual travel leggings. Rather than having a zipper and snap closure like ordinary slacks, these feature hidden adjustable drawstrings to customize how tight or loose they fit. As for the mainly cotton fabric, it felt soft, smooth, and breathable, striking that hard-to-achieve middle ground of weightiness because it felt thick enough to wear during cooler months (or in chilly airports) without overheating us in the summer. We consider them to be just as comfortable (and versatile) as our favorite Lululemon leggings, albeit not as stretchy and with less pocket space, since we couldn’t squeeze our iPhone into the side pockets as we could on the Lululemon’s. Aside from the functional design, we loved that these pants remained wrinkle-free after over 12 hours of travel and full days at the office. The cropped leg grew on us, too. We were worried they might look like capris on longer legs, but they stopped just short of the ankle and actually accentuated our height in a positive way. The crisp tapered look became another one of our favorite aspects of these pants, though we do hope Everlane will offer a full-length option in the future for those who aren’t fans of cropped styles. If you’re still not convinced about how amazing these pants are, two of our close friends purchased the Dream Pant after seeing us wear them — without even knowing the noteworthy details. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: XS–4XL | Material: Cotton, modal, elastane | Colors: 6 | Pockets: 2 The 16 Best Black Work Pants That Will Elevate Your Back-to-Office Wardrobe

Best Lightweight Everlane The Easy Pant 4.8 Everlane View On Everlane.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 5 /5 What We Love: Along with being cozy enough for the plane ride, they were so stylish we were able to wear them multiple times throughout our vacation. What We Don’t Love: We weren’t able to tote items around in the pockets without the waistband sagging. If you’re zipping around the airport with heavy luggage, the last thing you want to be wearing is a pair of pants that will weigh you down. Thankfully, these featherweight cotton bottoms flexed with our bodies, and thanks to the elastic waistband, they kept us comfortable while we waited through a four-hour flight delay. In the past, we always preferred comfort to style while traveling. But these slip-on pants gave us the best of both worlds. Once at our destination, we were able to don the pants for multiple vacation looks, from dinner at the hotel to an exploration of the local communities. The bottoms’ adaptability made our trip more enjoyable since we were able to create trendy, functional outfits while saving space in our carry-on. Compared to the Everlane Dream Pant, these are much more casual, due to its waistband and flowier fit. But both pants could use a pocket redesign. Although The Easy Pant’s pockets were quite large, heavier items (namely, our cell phone) dragged the waistband down. If you plan on purchasing these pants, we suggest storing important items in a purse or handy belt bag to prevent sagging. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: XXS–XL | Material: Cotton, elastane | Colors: 5 | Pockets: 4

Best Dressy Spanx The Perfect Pant, Slim Straight 4.8 Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Moosejaw.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 5 /5 What We Love: While these pants have a structured look and beautifully sculpt your bottom, they are just as soft as a pair of leggings. What We Don’t Love: If you have a curvier figure, these gap at the waist. We can always count on Spanx to deliver dressy, body-contouring pants that feel like leggings — and though the faux-leather bottoms often steal the show, we think the Perfect Pant, which we’ve called one of the best work pants before, deserves just as much (if not more) attention. The weighty ponte fabric felt much more luxe than other items we’ve purchased from the brand and looked extremely elegant without skimping on comfort. In typical Spanx fashion, every time we slid them on we felt secure but not restricted — the pants lifted and sculpted our backside and never once sagged. The thicker waistband didn’t dig into our stomach, even after hours of sitting, and because the pant legs themselves were wider, we were able to move freely. We washed them multiple times throughout our two-week test, too, and they maintained their shape. As for the faux pockets, they enhanced the dressy factor, but the lack of functionality was rather annoying on our travel days. Ultimately, we looked past the design flaw because of how versatile the pants are; beyond traveling, we wore them multiple times to dinners, the office, and for other special occasions. And the pants almost have a customizable feel to them because they are offered in multiple lengths (including petite — no hemming necessary!). We had difficulty selecting a size, though. We have an hourglass figure, so our measurements fit into two different sizes. We opted to size up to fit our thighs, which led to some gaping along our waistline. With this body type, finding the perfect fit might not be attainable, but overall, we recommend them for their polished look, high comfort, and utility. Price at time of publish: $148 Size: XS–3X | Material: Rayon, nylon, elastane, polyester | Colors: 3 | Pockets: None The 15 Best Pairs of Office-Friendly Pants Everyone Needs in Their Closet Right Now

Best Jeans Liverpool The Gia Glider Ankle Skinny Jean 4.8 Liverpool View On Nordstrom View On Liverpoolstyle.com View On Nordstromrack.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 5 /5 What We Love: Complete with a faux zipper and functioning pockets, no one will be able to tell these are jeggings. What We Don’t Love: They stretched a lot after frequent wear. The thought of wearing jeans on a long flight sent shivers down our spine for years — why would anyone put themselves through that misery? We’ve come to the conclusion that people sporting jeans at the airport must be wearing The Gia Glider Ankle Skinny from Liverpool Los Angeles. These stretchy jeggings have become our staple travel pants for when we want to look put together without trying hard or forgoing comfort. With a faux zipper and functioning button, the pull-on bottoms look like a high-end pair of jeans but operate exactly like leggings. Typically, we’ll wash our jeans after every two wears, but because these have similar stretch to leggings, we found that we needed to wash them after every wear for the waist to stay secure. A quick cycle in the dryer was enough to shrink them back to size, and we think a smaller size would remedy this issue completely. Just like many women’s jeans, the pants are available in regular and tall lengths. The tall was perfect for our five-foot-nine frame, and hit directly at our ankles (no flood-water pants here!) They also feature four pockets. The front two were a bit too small to store anything substantial, but we could easily slip our phone and wallet into the larger pockets on the back. Truthfully, if these were available in a few more wash options and silhouettes, we’d probably replace our entire jean collection because the comfort level and price (less than $100) is hard to beat. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: 0–16 | Material: Cotton, rayon, modal, t400, lycra | Colors: 2 | Pockets: 4

Most Comfortable Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger Full Length 4.9 Lululemon View On Lululemon Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5 What We Love: These pants get softer with each wash and the color doesn’t fade. What We Don’t Love: If you’re on the shorter side they bunch at the ankles — it doesn’t alter the pants’ function, but definitely affects the style-factor. It may be a no-brainer to say this, but all travel pants should be comfortable. We’d consider any of the pants on our list to be cozy — that’s why we mentioned them, after all — but these joggers from Lululemon broke our comfort scale. Roomier than leggings yet softer than the average pair of sweatpants, we lived in these bottoms for the entirety of our two-week trial. In fact, we wore these so much that we had to clean them three times in two weeks, but they didn’t shrink, pill, or fade; they remained good as new, with a bonus that the drawstring never fell out during any of the washes. Wearing them on our six-hour flight from San Francisco to Hawaii, we had never ever felt so comfortable while on a plane. The mix of nylon and lycra elastane allowed the pants to stretch perfectly around our waist without any sliding or rubbing against our skin the entire time we were in the air. The pockets were also deep enough for our phone, and although there was no closure, it didn’t slip out — even while seated. The joggers bunched more than we typically prefer for our pants, but we suppose our shorter stature had something to do with it. (And they might land at the ankle for anyone on the taller side.) But in the end, we appreciated the laid-back style that looked more versatile than most joggers. Price at time of publish: $118 Size: 0–20 | Material: Nylon, lycra elastane | Colors: 8 | Pockets: 2

Best for Long Flights Cozy Earth Women's Modern Modal Wide Leg Pant 4.5 Cozy Earth View On Cozy Earth Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Design 4 /5 What We Love: These pants are like a hybrid between pajamas and our favorite blanket. What We Don’t Love: If you’re shorter than five-foot-five they’ll need to be hemmed. We’ve crossed many faraway destinations off our bucket lists, but long-haul flights never seem to get easier. Simply put, sitting on a cramped plane for eight-plus hours is easily the worst part of the vacation. Thankfully, these pants from Cozy Earth made our latest journey much more pleasant. Seriously — we don’t own any other everyday pants that compare to the comfort level of these. As borderline pajama pants, these bottoms felt irresistibly soft and stretchy, thanks to the blend of modal and polyester that gave them a lightweight and breathable quality. The extremely long legs also enhanced the blanket-like effect and kept us cozy in chilly airplane cabins. Because of the length, these wide-legged pants dragged a bit along the ground. This wasn’t a big issue when we were lounging at home, but we found that they became dirty very quickly — especially in the lighter shades — as we traipsed around the airport and outside. We’re five-foot-five, which we think is the height cutoff: Anyone shorter should consider getting these hemmed, otherwise you may trip, and the bottom will get soiled pretty quickly. Price at time of publish: $88 (originally $160) Size: XS–3XL | Material: Modal, polyester, spandex | Colors: 5 | Pockets: 2

Best Joggers Outdoor Voices RecTrek Jogger 4.6 Outdoor Voices View On Nordstrom View On Outdoorvoices.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Design 4 /5 What We Love: These joggers are completely weatherproof, so they’re a great pick for all destinations and climates. What We Don’t Love: While the exterior is very durable, the interior lining started to pill after three washes. Most joggers we own are meant for lounging and not much else (case in point: The comfortable Lululemon Stretch High-Rise Jogger). The Outdoor Voices RecTrek Jogger on the other hand was a fresh take on the classic silhouette that took us through many travel expeditions and climates, thanks to its sporty nylon fabric that was not only soft but also sturdy. The exterior of these pants reminded us of a windbreaker — strong and waterproof. Despite the solid material, we never overheated while wearing these. The bottoms were surprisingly lightweight and breathable so we could easily wear them in warm weather, yet they still felt insulated enough to keep us warm in colder temperatures (and in chilly airplane cabins). Along with short car rides, we wore these on a mini adventure to the park, and were able to play in the grass with our toddler without any mobility problems. At five-foot-three, we did find the 27-inch inseam to be a little long, but rolling the waistband prevented bunching around the crotch. Because of the style, we wouldn’t consider wearing these to the office by any means, but the bottoms were definitely more structured and elevated than run-of-the-mill sweatpants, and we appreciated that they were wrinkle-resistant. However, the interior lining wasn’t quite as sturdy. After a few washes we noticed that it began to pill. This wasn’t a major issue because the lining hasn’t felt itchy or uncomfortably rubbed against our skin (and the exterior has remained crisp through each wash). But with the price, it was a bit of a bummer. We’re happy to report, though, that the initial pilling hasn’t increased either — the pants still function as if they were good as new. Price at time of publish: $98 Size: XS–XL | Material: Nylon, elastane | Colors: 3 | Pockets: 4 The 13 Best Sweatshirts of 2023 for Lounging in Style

Best Cargo Wondery Isabel 2.0 Outdoor Pants 4.6 Wondery View On Activethreads.com View On Wonderybrand.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Design 4 /5 What We Love: The six pockets are substantial — they can fit your passport, headphones, wallet, and more. What We Don’t Love: You’ll want to keep a lint roller on hand because fuzz and pet hair stick to the pants. Cargo pants may have originally been worn by the military, but the sheer amount of functional pockets make them ideal for travel. Think about it, with more pockets than your average bottoms, they can hold headphones, your passport, phone, wallet, keys, and more. The exact number will differ between styles, but similar to the Wayre Jetsetter Trouser, this pair from The Wondery has six: two deep ones in the front, two button-closure compartments on the back, and two massive button-closure pockets on the thighs. Each one was practical, too — a welcome change to the teeny jean pockets we’re used to. Of course, the pockets aren’t the only major selling point of these bottoms: Besides the inclusive sizing (which goes up to a size 4XL and includes standard, short, and tall lengths) they struck a perfect balance between being fitted and casually baggy. The cinched high waistband fits snugly around our midsection, and, beyond adding a dash of style, the metal side buckles could be easily adjusted to get the perfect fit. But don’t focus on the word “fitted” too much because the waist was the only part of the pants that was very fitted. The legs were looser, especially around the calves, and gave us full range of movement, allowing us to sprint through the airport to reach our gate. The airy cotton fabric also kept us cooler than jeans or leggings, so we weren’t a sweaty mess when we boarded. Overall, the performance of these pants wowed us so much that we completely ditched our go-to travel leggings. However, we experienced one small pet peeve: The fabric noticeably attracted fuzz and pet hair. A quick swipe of a lint roller removed it all, but we don’t typically carry one around while traveling. Price at time of Publish: $96 Size: XS–4XL | Material: Cotton, spandex | Colors: 1 | Pockets: 6