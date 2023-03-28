Whether you want an affordable option that won’t let you down or you need a tool that can replace all the others (think: a blow dryer, straightener , and curler), we found the 14 best travel hair dryers that are so good, they just might blow you away.

To ensure you have a good hair day (no matter where you might be), we spent time researching and analyzing the best portable hair dryers on the market. Complete with expert-recommended devices that cater to frizzy, damaged, thick, and curly hair, these top picks are sure to deliver gorgeous blowouts in minutes. Plus, they’re all dual voltage, meaning you can use them anywhere in the world.

Being both a beauty and travel editor has taught me three important lessons. For starters, TSA precheck is a must. (Trust me on this.) Secondly, getting travel-size containers for your favorite beauty products is always worth it. (Because what’s a trip without your go-to essentials?) And perhaps the most valuable lesson: Hotel blow dryers are not it. Luckily, there’s a solution: Travel hair dryers. These convenient devices are lightweight, compact, and crucial for every trip.

Best Overall CHI Tech Travel Ceramic Hair Dryer Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This blow dryer works exceptionally well on all hair textures, including thick and coarse. What We Don’t Love: This device does not come with a travel bag. Small but mighty, this CHI blow dryer has everything needed for a gorgeous blowout on the go. To kick things off, it features a ceramic heater that offers even heat distribution, which ultimately helps minimize damage. But this tool keeps healthy hair a priority in a few other ways: It also produces negative ions that smooth and seal cuticles, while still giving hair volume and body. This ultimately produces less frizz and more shine. Plus, it comes with a removable air concentrator nozzle that can be used to create ultra-sleek blowouts; and features two heat settings allowing you to customize your hair dry session based on your preferences. What makes this tool ideal for traveling is its collapsible handle that folds up easily. This feature allows it to take up a minimal amount of space, even in small carry-ons and stuffed duffle bags. Not to mention, it has a 1400-watt motor that can dry hair in no time. (Full-size blow dryers generally have 1500- to 2000-watt motors, so this little device is almost as powerful even though it’s a fraction of the size.) As a fun bonus, this device has a blue LED light that creates cleaner air during the styling process by decreasing bacterial buildup inside the hair dryer. With so many stellar features there’s a lot to love about this compact dryer, but we do wish it came with a travel bag to make storing it a tad easier. (Luckily, it should fit into any dust standard-sized dust bag if you want to keep it protected.) Price at time of publish: $41 Weight: 1 lb | Watts: 1400 | Heat Settings: 2 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Included concentrator, blue LED light

Best Budget LURA Mini Portable Travel Hair Dryer Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: When folded, this affordable blow dryer is smaller than an iPhone. What We Don’t Love: The diffuser attachment is very small, so it may take a long time to adequately dry curly hair. The LURA Mini Portable Travel Hair Dryer is proof that a good blow dryer doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Complete with two heat settings, two speeds, and 1200 watts, this tiny tool (which is smaller than an iPhone when folded) dries hair with ease. It comes with a diffuser and a concentrator, so you can create a variety of styles with this small but mighty tool. It’s worth noting that these two attachments work well with all hair types and textures – including curly hair, as well as thick and coarse strands – making this dryer ideal for anyone. Plus, even when you don’t use the attachments, this dryer delivers a salon-worthy blowout. Complete with a shiny silver travel bag as well as a two-pin plug adapter that works in most European countries, the dryer comes with everything you’ll need to style your hair from anywhere in the world. That said, the diffuser attachment is very small, so it may take a long time to adequately dry curly hair with it. Thankfully, any universal diffuser attachment should fit onto the dryer. Price at time of publish: $36 Weight: 0.68 lb | Watts: 1200 | Heat Settings: 2 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, diffuser, travel case, adapter plug

Best Splurge T3 Afar Travel Dryer T3 View On T3micro.com What We Love: This blow dryer has three heat settings, two speed settings, and a cool shot feature. What We Don’t Love: While this tool quickly and efficiently dries thinner hair, it can take a while for thicker, coarser hair to get dry. No matter what the price is, we always trust a product made by T3 – and we aren’t the only ones. “The T3 Afar Travel Hair Dryer is like a tiny but mighty superhero for your hair,” says master stylist and founder of Gregga LA, Gregga Prothero. “It may be small, but it packs a powerful punch, delivering fast and efficient drying while reducing frizz and static.” Thanks to three heat settings as well as two speed settings, you can easily customize your drying experience to fit your hair’s texture, length, and dampness. (It’s worth noting that this tool doesn’t blow out extremely hot air, so if you have thick, coarse, or very long hair, you might have to spend extra time drying it.) It also has an ion generator that infuses the air with negative ions to help reduce static and frizz while also smoothing the hair cuticle to ensure a glossy, high-shine finish. As if that wasn’t enough, it comes with a cute vegan leather travel case and a clip-on concentrator. As for its travel capabilities, this tiny tool has a foldable handle that makes it easy to store, as well as an automatic dual voltage feature that adapts based on where you are. “It's the perfect travel companion, ready to save your hair from bad hair days no matter where in the world you find yourself,” says Prothero. Price at time of publish: $180 Weight: 0.68 lbs | Watts: 1500 | Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, cool shot, travel case

Best Dual Voltage ghd Flight Travel Hair Dryer, Black Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart What We Love: This smart blow dryer automatically switches off when it’s held too close to hair, which helps protect strands from heat damage. What We Don’t Love: This blow dryer's airflow only reaches 150 degrees, which means it’s not ideal for someone with very thick hair. Traveling outside the U.S.? Not without this dual voltage bestseller! The ghd Flight Travel Hair Dryer is the ideal beauty tool when it comes to traveling internationally for more than one reason. For starters, it has dual voltage capabilities, so it can be used virtually anywhere. On top of that, it won’t weigh down luggage since it clocks in at a mere 1.19 pounds. Not to mention, this blow dryer’s handle is foldable, making this device even more compact. This travel blow dryer has three heat settings as well as two speed settings, allowing you to customize it to your liking (that said, the hot setting only reaches 150 degrees, so it won’t be very efficient at blow drying very thick hair). It also comes with a protective bag that can shield the blow dryer from damage as well as a concentrator attachment that helps create effortless blowouts. As for the coolest feature? This top-rated tool includes ghd’s hair safeguard technology that automatically cools down the device if it’s held too close to hair. This unique feature shields hair from heat damage and prevents the tool from overheating. Price at time of publish: $99 Weight: 1.19 pounds | Watts: 1400 | Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, cool shot, travel case

Best for International Travel BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Travel Dryer Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Beautyplussalon.com What We Love: Because it has dual voltage it can be used anywhere in the world. What We Don’t Love: It does not offer a medium heat setting. Looking for a convenient, reliable, and affordable hair dryer to accompany you on your next international trip? We have just what you need. This BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Travel Dryer has dual voltage, allowing you to use it no matter where your travels take you. It offers 1000 watts of power, meaning it won’t fry strands, but it will still dry them in a timely manner. Plus, it has two different heat and speed settings (high and low). While these two settings work well, we do wish there was a medium setting for more customization. This compact dryer also features a nano titanium technology that emits negative ions to give strands a healthy, glossy finish. And, to top it all off, it has a foldable handle, a six-foot-long cord, and it comes with an ultra-thin concentrator nozzle. Need we say more? Price at time of publish: $35 Weight: 0.6 lbs | Watts: 1000 | Heat Settings: 2 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, long cord

Best Lightweight Drybar Baby Buttercup Blow Dryer Sephora View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Nordstrom What We Love: This tiny yellow blow dryer delivers just as much power as its full-size counterparts. What We Don’t Love: The head of this blow dryer is thick, so it’s a bit bulky when it’s folded. Leave it to Drybar to make a lightweight, cute, and compact travel blow dryer. Weighing less than a pound, this little device is the perfect hot tool to bring on any vacation. First, it’s foldable and easy to store, meaning it can fit in any suitcase or carry-on. (We will note that the width of the head is a bit bigger than some of the other blow dryers on this list, but since this tool is ultra-reliable, we don’t mind that it takes up an inch or two more of space.) Secondly, it operates at 120 or 220 to 240 volts depending on where you are, which makes it ideal for overseas travel. With two heat settings, as well as a cool shot feature that helps set styles, the high-quality dryer helps you create a salon-worthy blowout. If you want to take your hair game to the next level, we suggest getting the Drybar Jump Start Quick Dry Blowout Serum to incorporate into your routine. The silicone-free styling serum reduces drying time, fights frizz, and protects hair from heat damage (and it’s available in a travel size!). Price at time of publish: $139 Weight: 0.8 pounds | Watts: 1200 | Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, cool shot, travel bag

Most Powerful Jinri 1875W Dual Voltage Travel Hair Dryer Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This hair dryer features a fine mesh filter on the back that prevents hair from getting sucked in. What We Don’t Love: The concentrator can fall off if it is not attached tightly enough to the nozzle. Complete with 1875 watts, this small but powerful blow dryer can style hair in no time. It has three different heat settings that include high (which is ideal for drying hair quickly), low (which works well if you’re styling your hair with a round brush), and a cool shot button (to help hold and set hairstyles). It also features a ceramic nozzle that produces negative ions that cling to the hair, ultimately helping to reduce frizz and add shine. Plus, with dual voltage capabilities, it can be used in both the United States as well as overseas. (To change the voltage, simply twist the knob at the bottom of the handle.) Price at time of publish: $130 Weight: 1.57 lbs | Watts: 1875 | Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, cool shot

Best Ionic Eva NYC Mini Healthy Heat Pro-Power Dryer + Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Eva-nyc.com View On Kohls.com What We Love: This powerful little blow dryer radiates far-infrared heat and emits negative ions, which keeps hair looking healthy and shiny. What We Don’t Love: This blow dryer does not have a cool shot feature. Like most hot tools from Eva NYC, this portable blow dryer utilizes the power of negative ions. These negative ions are released from the tourmaline-infused ceramic nozzle into the hair, working overtime to lock in moisture and eliminate frizz and static. The result? Shiny, glossy hair. Plus, this innovative device radiates far-infrared heat, which is gentle on hair and ultimately reduces drying time, protecting strands from heat damage. On top of shielding hair from harm, this blow dryer allows for different styling options, thanks to the concentrator and diffuser attachments. (The concentrator is ideal for creating smooth blowouts while the diffuser helps ensure curls keep their shape, sans frizz.) As for the final touches, this Eva NYC favorite offers dual voltage, has a foldable handle, and comes with a cute carrying case. Price at time of publish: $40 Weight: 1.19 lbs | Watts: 1200 | Heat Settings: 2 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, diffuser, travel case

Best for Damaged Hair Berta 1875W Folding Hair Dryer Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This travel blow dryer emits negative ions and has a cool shot feature. What We Don’t Love: The rear vent cap is not removable, so there is no way to clean out the grate in the back of the dryer. If you have damaged hair and don’t want to air dry it (guilty), opt for this Amazon bestseller. This Berta blow dryer has three heat settings – low, high, and a cool shot feature. The low heat setting is ideal to use if you have damaged hair because it’s warm enough to efficiently dry hair, yet cool enough to protect strands from heat damage. Additionally, it emits negative ions into the hair, which increases shine while decreasing static. If you really want to keep your hair healthy, we suggest using a heat protectant spray both before and during your blow-drying session so you can ensure your mane is safe from harm. We also appreciate that this foldable tool is extremely quiet, so if you’re sharing a hotel room with someone, it won’t be bothersome. Plus, it has a handy hanging ring so you can store it on the back of the bathroom door, freeing up countertop space for your other beauty essentials. Price at time of publish: $30 Weight: 1.53 lbs | Watts: 1875 | Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, cool shot

Best Brush Plavogue Hair Dryer Brush Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This lightweight tool features an anti-scalding comb that protects the scalp from heat. What We Don’t Love: This blow dry brush is loud. Kill two birds with one stone with the help of this blow-drying brush. First and foremost, this hot tool dries hair, thanks to 1000 watts of power. But it also acts as a brush to detangle, straighten, and style strands. Made with nylon needles and tufted bristles that won’t rip out hair, it has anti-scalding capabilities that protect the scalp from getting burned The blow dry brush offers three different heat and speed settings that include cool, hot, and hot plus. These settings cater to all hair textures, with cool being ideal for fine hair, hot working best for medium hair, and hot plus being ideal for thick and coarse strands. One thing we especially love about this tool is that it does a great job of creating volume at the root. To do so, turn this device to the ‘hot’ setting, and brush the hair upwards at the root. (To really give your strands a lift, add volumizing mousse before blow drying, too.) In terms of traveling, this blow dry brush has a dual-voltage plug that works anywhere. It also comes with a carrying case that protects it from getting scratched and damaged. It’s worth pointing out that this device is a bit loud when it’s in use, so keep that in mind if you’re traveling with someone or will be in close quarters.. Price at time of publish: $56 Weight: 1.81 lbs | Watts: 1000 | Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 3 | Special Features: Travel bag, two hair clips, 360-degree swivel cord

Best for Frizzy Hair Conair Mini Travel Hair Dryer for On-The-Go Styling Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This mini blow dryer features tourmaline ceramic technology that helps protect the hair from heat, while also adding shine and reducing frizz. What We Don’t Love: The cord is less than five feet long, making it shorter than most. Frizzy hair stands no chance against this top-rated Conair hair dryer. Complete with tourmaline ceramic technology that works hard to protect hair from heat damage, this device stops frizz before it happens. This technology produces negative ions that enhance shine and provide hair with noticeable glossiness. As for its features, this blow dryer offers two heat and speed settings, which work well with all hair types; and it also comes with a concentrator and diffuser, letting you get creative with your hairstyle. Aside from getting a blow dryer with special tourmaline ceramic technology, Prothero recommends other tips for keeping frizz at bay while styling it. “To reduce frizz when blow drying your hair, you should be using the proper anti-frizz serum that also protects your hair from heat,” she says. “Apply the lightweight formula to towel-dried hair before blow drying.” By doing this, the serum will be able to provide frizz control as well as heat protection. Price at time of publish: $20 Weight: 1 lb | Watts: 1200 | Heat Settings: 2 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, diffuser, travel case The 13 Best Hair Serums of 2023

Best with Diffuser OHJUMP Mini Travel Hair Dryer Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This small tool has strong fans that produce fast wind speeds in order to dry hair quicker and reduce heat damage. What We Don’t Love: The concentrator can get hot if it’s left on too long, so try to use it for 10 minutes or less at a time. What do you get when you pair this blow dryer’s diffuser with curly hair? A match made in heaven. The OHJUMP Mini Travel Hair Dryer comes with a top-rated diffuser attachment that keeps curly hair, well, curly. Thanks to strong fans that create high wind speeds, this tool is able to deliver hot gusts of wind straight through the diffuser to hair and ultimately helps define and set curls. Plus, this tool has two heat and speed settings – high heat with high speed, which provides a strong airflow that dries hair fast, and low heat with low speed, which creates a soft air flow that helps to smooth strands (this setting is great for wavy hair). On top of that, this foldable blow dryer is small and compact, and even features dual voltage options. It also comes with a travel bag as well as an EU plug adapter, meaning it can come with you anywhere you go. Price at time of publish: $34 Weight: 1.23 pounds | Watts: 1875 | Heat Settings: 2 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, diffuser, travel case, adapter plug

Best for Curly Hair Hot Tools Pro Artist 1875W Ionic Compact Hair Dryer Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: This small blow dryer comes with a unique diffuser that creates gorgeous curls and waves. What We Don’t Love: This device produces very hot air that can burn the scalp if it is placed too close to the head. If you’re looking for a travel-friendly blow dryer that caters to curly hair, meet this Hot Tools device. This bestseller has a slew of incredible features that work well with curly hair. For starters, this device has three different heat settings, and also comes with a unique, finger-style diffuser that’s made to lift hair, add body, and maintain curls or waves without creating frizz. Plus, this blow dryer emits negative ions that condition and smooth hair, making it shinier and most lustrous. As if that wasn’t enough, this Hot Tools blow dryer has universal dual voltage capabilities, meaning you can plug it in just about anywhere. It’s also easy to fold and it takes up barely any space. The best part? You can clean out the end cap’s filter, which will help prolong the device’s lifespan. Price at time of publish: $38 Weight: 1.55 lbs | Watts: 1875 | Heat Settings: 3 | Speed Settings: 2 | Special Features: Concentrator, diffuser, cool shot