These are the 10 best touchscreen gloves, according to InStyle testers.

With so many touchscreen gloves on the market, it may be hard to decipher which ones keep your hands warm, while still being compatible with your smartphone. Fortunately, with the assistance of our InStyle testers, we were able to test out the 29 most popular touchscreen gloves on the market. Keeping in mind design, usability, and comfort, our testers were able to identify the 10 best touchscreen gloves perfect for the upcoming chill. Thanks to its easy functionality and fashionable design, The UGG Quilted Performance Glove was a clear stand out among the 29 others we tried.

Gloves are for some reason always an afterthought — you probably own a handful of scarves and beanies, but because of how annoying it can be to wear gloves while trying to use your smartphone, you neglect to think about your hands until it’s already too late. The feeling of cold, chapped hands is unbearable, though, yet finding gloves that keep them warm and are functional is a tough feat. You can get ahead of this year’s chill by investing in some quality touchscreen gloves.

Best Overall: UGG Quilted Performance Glove 5 UGG View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales What We Love: They are just as fashionable as they are functional. What We Don’t Love: It’s easier to type using the edges of your fingers. Known for their cold-weather accessories, UGG merges both fashion and function with these Quilted Performance Gloves. The quilted outside (made with the brand’s signature all weather fabric) ensures your hands will stay dry, while the luxurious sherpa lining and sheepskin trim keeps hands extra toasty, and the leather palms and fingertips make them optimal for scrolling. Our tester raves that they fit just as they should —like a glove. “The gloves feel firm but aren’t bulky, and when they were exposed to the cold they were just as easy to type and scroll with,” she adds. Coming in black, white, and pink, there’s a colorway for the bold and the neutral-lover. She recommends these gloves to friends and family for their “stylish look, fit, and comfortability”. You really can’t go wrong with this snuggly, smart pick. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: S/M, L/XL｜Colors: Three｜Materials: Poly sherpa, sheepskin, leather

Best Splurge: Theory Tech Gloves in Leather 4.7 Theory View On Theory.com What We Love: The buttery leather and longer length make these gloves extra luxurious. What We Don’t Love: There is a bit of excess material on the thumbs. Constructed of buttery soft lamb leather, these Theory Leather Tech Gloves remind us of a modern remake of Audrey Hepburn’s iconic pari in Breakfast at Tiffany’s — except these gloves will actually keep your hands warm. (Not to mention they’re also compatible with any smart device.) Our tester notes that the gloves went up past her wrists, ensuring that none of her skin was exposed to the cold air. But rest assured that they can easily tuck under a jacket, instead of bunching up. According to our tester, one downside is that “these gloves are a little tricky to get the hang of at first” because as she puts it, “The thumb feels like it has a lot of extra material.” However, that’s easy to look past considering they’re extremely warm. They also must be professionally treated, but fortunately, you won’t need to clean them often as they are made of quality leather. Price at time of publish: $195 Size: S-L｜Colors: Three｜Materials: Lamb leather

Best Value: TREDOUX Touch Screen Winter Gloves Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The rubber gripping makes doing everyday activities easy. What We Don't Love: Shoppers claim they aren't as waterproof as they would like. Nice gloves for under 10 dollars? We couldn't believe it either, until we tried TRENDOUX Touch Screen Winter Gloves. The acrylic and spandex material feels lightweight, while also keeping your hands snug and warm. Our tester raves about their design and function, saying "the sleek and minimal design made these gloves easy to use." Spotlighting highly functional conductive materials on the thumb, forefingers, and middle finger, these gloves make typing and scrolling an easy feat. "They felt thick and protective against the cold weather, and the rubber gripping is helpful with everyday activities," she adds. The only shortcoming is that they aren't fully waterproof. With 10 different color variations, these gloves make great gifts as there's something for everyone. We're partial to the midnight green as we think they stand out, but if you're wanting something more neutral they have plenty of options. Price at time of publish: from $6 Size: M-XL｜Colors: Nine｜Materials: Acrylic, Spandex

Most Breathable: Outdoor Research Melody Sensor Gloves 4.2 Outdoor Research View On Moosejaw.com View On Outdoorresearch.com View On REI What We Love: They are quick drying, making them great for rainy or snowy weather. What We Don’t Love: Compared to other gloves in this list, they won’t keep your hands as warm. If you prefer to have full mobility while wearing gloves, you’ll probably love this pair from Outdoor Research. The Melody Sensor gloves use its ActiveTemp material, which adjusts to your body’s temperature to keep your hands dry and snug. “These gloves are like a second skin,” says our tester. Featuring anti-slip silicone pads, they work perfectly with your devices (read: you won’t have to swipe or tap multiple times to get your phone to work). These tech-friendly gloves don't feel utilitarian like many touch screen gloves do. “The material is very pliable, smooth, and comfortable,” shares our tester. But they additionally note that “they don’t seem super insulated”, so perhaps have another pair on deck for extremely frigid temperatures. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: S-L｜Colors: Four｜Materials: ActiveTemp™ jersey, Spandex

Best Fleece Lined: FEIQIAOSH Winter Leather Touch Screen Gloves 5 Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They look more expensive than they are. What We Don’t Love: The fingers run long. The sleek design of these FEIQIAOSH Winter Leather Gloves gives your basic cotton gloves an elegant upgrade. The hidden tech-friendly panels make navigating your phone or other devices effortless. “These gloves are absolutely wonderful to use, as I barely experience any typos when texting, and scrolling is easy,” our tester explains. Plus, the color variations give the gloves a more upscale look, unlike most tech-friendly gloves, which look a tad utilitarian. Our tester warns, though, that the fingers were a bit too long on the fingers, but overall, she thinks “the price point and utility make them a total steal.” Price at time of publish: from $20 Size: S-XL｜Colors: Twelve｜Materials: Leather, Fleece

Best Cashmere Lined: Nordstrom Cashmere Lined Leather Touchscreen Gloves 4.3 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom What We Love: The sleek and simple design is a timeless staple in anyone’s closet. What We Don’t Love: Testers say these gloves run small, specifically around the wrist. If you value high quality fabric and immaculate design, then consider these gloves from Nordstrom. The leather exterior is extremely durable, and the cashmere-lined interior is “soft and comfortable, the right level of warmth for me — not suitable for subzero temperatures but [great] for chilly winter days or even cooler fall mornings,” our tester says. The simple design ensures that these gloves pair nicely with any look, too. Coming in both black and brown, you can style these with your favorite coat or sweater. On top of their aesthetics, these gloves contain touchscreen-compatible fingertips, so you’re able to scroll through your Instagram feed while on the go. Our one gripe is that they run small. Our tester wishes “they were slightly larger in the wrist to accommodate larger hands.” Fortunately, Nordstrom has a great return and exchange policy, so you can exchange them for the right size if need be. Price at time of publish: $99 Size: 6-8｜Colors: Two｜Materials: Leather, Cashmere



Best Leather: Canada Goose Leather Rib Luxe Glove 4.7 Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Canadagoose.com What We Love: The elastic cuff secures your wrist, ensuring your hands stay extra warm. What We Don't Love: You want to avoid getting the interior wet. Staying connected in the cold is a breeze with these Canada Goose Ladies Leather Rib Luxe Gloves. Despite being on the thicker side, these gloves are surprisingly accurate. "Overall, they are very easy to type with, and I had no issues with scrolling," our tester shares. The plush leather keeps your hands warm from any outside chill, saving you from chapped hands all winter. However, our tester advises against getting the interior wet as the fabric doesn't appear to dry quickly, but fortunately, the elastic cuff will keep any moisture out. Although they are highly durable and made of premium leather, they also come with a lifetime warranty. So in case you do need a new pair, you're all set — that's worth the investment in our opinion. Price at time of publish: $175 Size: XS-L｜Colors: One｜Materials: Leather

Best Knit: Uniqlo Women Function Gloves Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com What We Love: The seamless design makes these tech friendly gloves the perfect fall and winter accessory. What We Don’t Love: They aren’t suitable for extremely cold temperatures. Finding fashionable touchscreen gloves is a tough achievement. Most of the time, the tech-friendly technology stands out oddly from the rest of the glove, but thankfully, that’s not the case with Uniqlo Women Function Gloves in black. The seamless design gives these gloves a cohesive look that’s easy to style, but even easier to use with your mobile devices. Although knit gloves aren’t typically the warmest, these gloves use Uniqlo’s heattech to insulate your hands. Plus, they mold to your hands, fitting nice and comfortably. “I have long fingers, and these gloves stretch over them and my engagement ring,” our tester shares. “They seem like they would fit a lot of different sized hands,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: M-L｜Colors: Five｜Materials: Acrylic

Best Short: isotoner Spandex Shortie Touchscreen Gloves 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Isotoner.com View On Kohls.com What We Love: They fit nice and snug and make great gloves for driving. What We Don’t Love: These gloves are stiffer than other gloves on this list. For anyone who dislikes long gloves that might bunch underneath your winter coat, Isotoner Women’s Spandex Shortie Gloves are lightweight and extremely easy to slip on and off thanks to their short design. Great for on the go, they easily fold up in your purse, coat pocket, or glove box. Plus, they’re totally compatible with your tech habits. Featuring touchscreen friendly patches, you’re able to text your best friend or answer a call on your apple watch without having to remove your gloves. Bear in mind, these gloves are thinner than most gloves on the list, and are a bit tight. “Putting them on is smooth, but taking them off is a little tough,” our tester says. Price at time of publish: from $20 Size: S/M, L/XL｜Colors: Seven｜Materials: Spandex