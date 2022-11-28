Tory Burch's Blowout Cyber Monday Sale Has Designer Bags and Celeb-Loved Apparel for Up to 75% Off

This winter is bringing out my preppy side, with gift-inspired bows clipped into my hair, a J.Crew package on its way to my door, and Gossip Girl returning to TV. While the style might illicit images of button-downs and plaid skirts, ballet flats, and headbands, it has evolved since our last mid-2010’s Pinterest posts, incorporating bold colors and unique prints into timeless designs. And few brands are doing it better than Tory Burch, which just added new styles to its unbeatable Cyber Monday sale that includes famous bags and celebrity-approved apparel.

The designer’s rare sale is full of must-have items, including best-selling handbags, elevated everyday shoes, and a dress seen all over NYFW and on Jennifer Lawrence. To help you find the best deals, I sorted through Tory Burch’s Cyber Monday sale and found the 12 best items, with discounts up to 75 percent off.

Add a timeless Tory Burch bag to your collection during the brand’s Cyber Monday sale, especially while the Perry tote is over $100 off. The Perry is a customer favorite, and this newest, roomier update has quickly become a go-to for many shoppers needing a little more space, as it includes additional pockets, longer straps, and a compartment for your laptop. “I’ve been looking for a work bag to fit my laptop, wallet, make-up bag, and everything else I carry daily,” wrote one customer, noting that “this…beautiful, practical, well-made tote” does just that. Another added that this is one of the best totes they’ve found because of its “durability, style, and color schemes” (of which there are seven!).

$314 (Originally $448)

If there’s one deal from the designer’s sale you won’t want to miss, it’s this dress, which is currently 75 percent off. This maxi-length polo is designed with versatility in mind – you can wear it loose and casual, cinched in with the included belt, and even unbuttoned as a duster. The deep-brown color and purple stripes make this a late-fall must-have, with one customer even noting that the “heavier material [means] you can wear [it] for winter with stockings and boots.”

$176 (Originally $698)

You could also take after Jessica Alba and add this chevron sweater, which is now 30 percent off, to your cart. The relaxed-fit knit is an excellent addition to any winter wardrobe, easily dressed up with slacks (thank you for the inspiration, Mrs. Alba) or worn more casually with your favorite pair of jeans. One shopper noted that this “relaxed and cozy” sweater runs just a tad large, so depending on your desired fit, you might consider sizing down.

$265 (Originally $378)

And if you’re wanting to try something a little trendier, there’s no better time to go all-in than during a sale. Given 2022’s Y2K obsession, it’s no wonder shoulder bags have been one of the year’s hottest trends. Try out the trend while still keeping it timeless like Tory Burch with the brand’s T-Monogram Studio Bag. One customer wrote that they love how this bag takes inspiration from a throwback look with “revamped aesthetics,” noting that it easily holds their phone, wallet, touch-up essentials, and more.

$209 (Originally $298)

Tory Burch’s Cyber Monday sale is one you won’t want to miss, but with discounts over 75 percent off, things are starting to sell fast. Grab your next designer handbag at a fraction of the original price — before it’s gone.