Shopping Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60% Including the best-selling Kira Satchel. By Eva Thomas Published on November 25, 2022 @ 04:30AM Photo: Tory Burch Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch's big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch's, an absolute must-check-out. Though it's hard to believe, the designer's Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022's is one of the best — mark our words. A lot is discounted during the massive sales event, and while we could easily buy one of everything, our bank account would not be happy. But alas, there are a few things that should not be slept on when they reach these prices; Tory Burch's iconic, high-quality bags should be among the first to be added to your cart. There's a reason the designer's totes, satchels, and shoulder bags are always a hit — they're good. They hit the sweet spot between a luxe designer bag at a price point that doesn't seem quite as unreachable for the regular person (I'm talking about me here). Tory Burch's classic Kira Satch is currently going for $399, marked down from its usual price of $648. That over 40 percent savings is really no joke. The fan-favorite Perry Tote is also included in its Black Friday sale; the do-it-all carryall, which is designed with ample storage pockets, is certain to be an office game-changer. Tory Burch Shop now: $399 (Originally $648); toryburch.com Best Tory Burch Black Friday Bag Deals Small Kira Quilted Satchel, $399 (Originally $648) Fleming Soft Boucle Small Convertible Shoulder Bag, $231 (Originally $598) Fleming Double-Zip Mini Bag, $279 (Originally $398) Perry Suede Triple-Compartment Tote, $280 (Originally $598) Small Perry Triple-Compartment Tote Bag, $279 (Originally $398) Clothing and shoes are also marked down, and there's really something for everyone. Picture this ultra-cozy Tory Burch wool cardigan with baggy black trousers and white sneakers — so chic! If you prefer something a bit more refined, this cotton poplin dress easily transitions from fall to winter. Just throw on black knee-high boots, like this pair from the designer, an oversized shearling jacket, and you're good to go. Tory Burch Shop now: $126 (Originally $448); toryburch.com Best Tory Burch Back Friday Clothing Deals Multi-Button Wool Cardigan, $245 (Originally $698) High-Rise Straight Jean, $119 (Originally $348) Cotton Poplin Eleanor Dress, $210 (Originally $598) Cotton Twill Jacket, $350 (Originally $998) The Flower Silk Jersey Turtleneck, $126 (Originally $448) Tory Burch Shop now: $301 (Originally $648); toryburch.com Best Tory Burch Black Friday Shoe Deals T Monogram Good Luck Trainer, $119 (Originally $298) Woven Double-T Mule, $105 (Originally $358) Miller Lug Hiker Boots, $210 (Originally $488) Banana Heel Buckle Boot, $301 (Originally $648) Chelsea Lug-Sole Ankle Boot, $203 (Originally $458) If there's one thing to keep in mind, it's this: Tory Burch sales are few and far between, and if you've been eyeing something from the brand, there's a good chance it's marked down during Black Friday. Check out everything that's on sale here.