Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%

Including the best-selling Kira Satchel.

Published on November 25, 2022

Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. 

The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.

A lot is discounted during the massive sales event, and while we could easily buy one of everything, our bank account would not be happy. But alas, there are a few things that should not be slept on when they reach these prices; Tory Burch’s iconic, high-quality bags should be among the first to be added to your cart. There’s a reason the designer's totes, satchels, and shoulder bags are always a hit — they’re good. They hit the sweet spot between a luxe designer bag at a price point that doesn’t seem quite as unreachable for the regular person (I’m talking about me here). 

Tory Burch’s classic Kira Satch is currently going for $399, marked down from its usual price of $648. That over 40 percent savings is really no joke. The fan-favorite Perry Tote is also included in its Black Friday sale; the do-it-all carryall, which is designed with ample storage pockets, is certain to be an office game-changer. 

SMALL KIRA QUILTED SATCHEL

Tory Burch

Shop now: $399 (Originally $648); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Bag Deals 

Clothing and shoes are also marked down, and there’s really something for everyone. Picture this ultra-cozy Tory Burch wool cardigan with baggy black trousers and white sneakers — so chic! If you prefer something a bit more refined, this cotton poplin dress easily transitions from fall to winter. Just throw on black knee-high boots, like this pair from the designer, an oversized shearling jacket, and you’re good to go.

THE FLOWER SILK JERSEY TURTLENECK

Tory Burch

Shop now: $126 (Originally $448); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Back Friday Clothing Deals 

BANANA HEEL BUCKLE BOOT

Tory Burch

Shop now: $301 (Originally $648); toryburch.com

Best Tory Burch Black Friday Shoe Deals 

If there’s one thing to keep in mind, it’s this: Tory Burch sales are few and far between, and if you’ve been eyeing something from the brand, there’s a good chance it’s marked down during Black Friday. Check out everything that’s on sale here.

