Suffice to say, adding a high-quality top coat to your nail polish collection is a must. If you’re looking for specific qualities, like chip-resistance, strengthening properties, or quick-drying abilities, we’ve got you covered. Ahead, find the 12 best top coats for nail polish, according to professional nail artists.

“Top coat finishes the manicure and helps make it last longer, giving it that finished look, and also adds a protective layer to the nail,” says celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec, whose clients include Selena Gomez, Madelyn Cline, and Anya Taylor Joy. While many polishes today claim to be 3-in-1 formulas with base and top coats built in, Kandalec says a designated top coat is key to a long-lasting, beautiful-looking mani . “Some top coats offer a thicker barrier to give you that gel manicure look, some offer non-yellowing elements, and others are strengthening,” she reveals. “You can't have all of those properties mixed in with the color as well, because too many ingredients in one will dilute the product.”

Have you ever spent ages painting your own nails , only for them to lose their luster and chip within a day? Or, worse, have you paid to get your nails done somewhere and faced the same less-than-stellar results? Hey, we’ve all been there and there’s no doubt about it — it’s frustrating. Thankfully, it’s an easily-avoidable situation. The trick? Using the right nail polish top coat.

Best Overall OPI Plumping Top Coat Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ulta What We Love: It adds a gel-like finish to nails. What We Don’t Love: Because the polish is very thick, it’s easy to apply too much, which can lead to clumpy results. The OPI Plumping Top Coat is a cult favorite among professional nail artists and everyday nail art lovers alike. The volumizing formula is designed to provide a thick protective coat and dry quickly for a high-shine, gel-like finish. According to celebrity manicurist Natalie Minerva, whose clients include Pamela Anderson, Demi Lovato, and Addison Rae, it’s the best top coat for making your nails look professionally painted. When brushing this on your nails be sure to do so sparingly. The polish is very thick, and applying too much can make nails look congealed. To avoid this, dab the excess off the brush before painting it on. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 15 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: N/A

Best Budget Olive & June Super Glossy Top Coat Target View On Target View On Oliveandjune.com What We Love: Everything — the finish, the longevity, and how seamlessly it applies. What We Don’t Love: The shininess fades with wear. Olive & June Super Glossy Top Coat is my personal favorite top coat on the market. The high-shine polish comes with a wide brush that makes applying it easier than ever. It never smears my polish or nail art underneath, and it’s made my DIY manis last longer than any other top coat I’ve personally tried. No wonder it’s accumulated over 1,000 five-star reviews. While I’ve never experienced this, it’s worth noting that some reviews claim that the shine-level dulls over time. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 14 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: Vegan, 15-free

Best Splurge Dior Vernis Cosmic Top Coat Dior View On Dillards.com View On Dior.com What We Love: It adds a glittery gold finish to nails. What We Don’t Love: It isn’t clear — so if you’re looking for a transparent top coat, you won’t like this. Minerva adores the Dior Vernis Cosmic Top Coat, which she considers to be “nail art in a bottle.” The limited edition top coat is filled with shimmering champagne flecks that actually enhance other colors when worn over top, and adds an ethereal quality when worn alone. As you can tell from the photo, this top coat isn’t clear, so if you’re looking for something a bit more glassy you should skip this pick. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 10 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: 5-free

Best Quick Dry Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat 4.8 JcPenny View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Target What We Love: It dries in a minute flat. What We Don’t Love: It shrinks away from the polish if you don’t wrap your edges. Kandalec, Minerva, and nail artist Amy Le agree that when it comes to quick-drying top coats, nothing compares to the Seche Vite Dry Fast Top Coat. “This dries super fast, and it doesn't smudge nail art, which is important especially when you're doing hand-painted art,” Kandalec says. In addition to its quick-drying benefits, Minerva applauds this top coat for its thick formula. “This makes it great for encapsulating heavy art,” she says. Meanwhile, Le can’t get over how shiny it makes nails look. “​​I love how this keeps your nails looking shiny over time — it’s an all time favorite of mine,” she says. When it comes to any quick-drying top coats, Kandalec emphasizes the importance of wrapping your edges while applying. “Quick-drying top coats sometimes shrink because they dry so fast,” she explains. “Seche Vite shrinks when dry, so you have to cap the free edge [of your nail] so it doesn't shrink away from the polish. This gives the [manicure] better protection and better wear.” Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 14 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: Vegan, cruelty-free

Best Chip-Resistant CND Vinylux Long Wear Shine Top Coat Amazon View On Amazon View On Beyondpolish.com What We Love: It’s long-lasting and provides chip-free shine. What We Don’t Love: The formula can sometimes feel drying. CND is well known for its UV-cured gel polishes, but according to Le, the Vinylux Long Wear Shine Top Coat works especially well on regular polish. So well, in fact, that she says it “dries to a flawless finish.” Once dry, you can expect for nails to remain chip-free and shiny as can be for at least a week, which is why Kandalec is also a fan. “It dries fast, too,” she says. If you have brittle, damaged nails, though, it’s possible that this can make that issue worse because the formula can be drying. To combat this, smooth a cuticle oil onto your nails each night to keep the area well moisturized. Price at time of publish: $11 Size: 15 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: N/A The Best Long-Lasting Nail Polishes for a Chip-Free At-Home Manicure

Best Matte OPI Matte Top Coat Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sallybeauty.com What We Love: It transforms any polish into a matte finish. What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that it dries down to a chalky white finish. According to Minerva, the OPI Matte Top Coat is a must for anyone looking to rock long-lasting matte nails. “Rather than having [shiny nails], playing around with matte top coats can be really fun — and OPI has a great one,” she exclaims. One coat is all you need for a high-fashion matte manicure. While thousands of shoppers swear by this top coat, some do report that the finish becomes chalky after a few days of wear. This is more likely to happen if the polish isn’t stored properly, so be sure to keep it in a cool, dry place to avoid this mishap. Price at time of publish: $12 Size: 15 mL | Finish: Matte | Certifications: N/A

Best Gloss Lights Lacquer Totally Gelly Lights Lacquer View On Lightslacquer.com What We Love: It gives regular manicures a shiny, gel-like finish. What We Don’t Love: It’s a relatively new product, so we’re unsure how it holds up over months of use. While many high-shine top coats exist, Kandalec swears by the Lights Lacquer Totally Gelly top coat, which is designed to have a plumping effect. “I love that this is a super glossy gel-like finish for that super high-end gel mani look at home — without the use of a lamp,” she shares. Price at time of publish: $14 Size: 13 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: Cruelty-free, vegan, 12-free

Best Drugstore Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Polish Shiny Top Coat Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: It creates a salon-quality gel-like mani for a whole lot less cash. What We Don’t Love: This is great to use over solid colors, but it has a tendency to smear nail art. Designed to keep nails shiny and protected for up to eight days, the Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat is a fan favorite, with nearly 18,000 five-star reviews. “I love the gel-like finish for long-lasting wear,” nail artist Hannah Lee says. The only downside of this drugstore staple is that it can disrupt polish underneath. We recommend using it only on solid color manicures rather than overtop nail art — because watching your meticulously painted art smudge would be devastating. Price at time of publish: $9 Size: 15 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: N/A

Best Gel Dupe Essie Gel Couture Top Coat Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Ulta What We Love: It can lock polish in place for up to 14 days. What We Don’t Love: It works best in unison with Gel Couture Polish, so you may need to buy more than just the top coat. Le, who is known for her beautiful nail art, recommends the essie Gel Couture Top Coat for ultra long-lasting gel-like durability and shine. “This top coat will make your manicure lasts for up to 14 days, basically equivalent to a salon gel manicure,” she marvels. “You don’t need a UV lamp and you can remove it like regular polish. It’s a game changer!” While you can use it over any polish, you’ll get the best results when you use essie Gel Couture Polish, so you may need to shell out some extra money for a long-lasting at-home mani. Price at time of publish: $13 Size: 14 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: Vegan, 8-free

Best Strengthening Nails Inc. Retinol 45 Second Quick Drying Top Coat Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Revolve What We Love: It strengthens nails for a rock-hard finish. What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers report that it peels quickly. If you have weak, brittle nails, Le recommends NAILS INC. Retinol 45 Second Top Coat, which she assures us does, in fact, dry within 45 seconds. “It’s powered by hardening retinol, which is great for weak nails,” she adds. To ensure it delivers the best results, it’s important to wrap your edges. After all, as a quick-drying polish, the formula shrinks down, which can lead it to peel and chip more quickly. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 14 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: Vegan, cruelty-free, 21-free

Best 2-in-1 Sally Hansen Double Duty Base and Top Coat Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Love: It doubles as a base coat. What We Don’t Love: Some shoppers complain that it’s so thick that it bubbles too easily. If you don’t want to spring for a base coat and a top coat, Lee says that Sally Hansen Double Duty Base and Top Coat is a great option. “This is a long-time favorite because it’s a base coat and top coat in one — it has great drying time and gives you a nice chip-free manicure,” she exclaims. Though some shoppers claim that it bubbles, there’s an easy way to prevent that: For best results, wipe off excess product on the edge of the bottle. That way you can apply in thin layers, avoiding bubbling in the process. Price at time of publish: $5 Size: 13 mL | Finish: Glossy | Certifications: N/A