The 18 Best Toners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

After carefully testing 24 top-rated toners, taking into account each one's consistency, feel, active ingredients, and overall benefits, we uncovered the top 18 face toners. Ultimately, Tower28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray came out on top thanks to its ability to soothe, refresh, and calm. Plus, it works to both hydrate and clear skin, leaving it soft, supple, and dewy.

However, with so many formulas on the market, it can be hard to know which toner is actually worth weaving into your skincare routine. Because of that, we made it our mission to find the best face toners for every skin type and concern. To do so, we researched the bestselling products, and enlisted the help of a handful of reviewers to see which ones effectively cater to their skin.

Sprays, lotions, liquids, mists, and creams — the face toners of today have radically evolved during their time in the beauty world. (Not long ago, most toners came in the form of alcohol-based liquids, stripping the skin down and drying it out.) Luckily, in this new era of toners, these products come in a range of different forms and are made to address many different skin concerns.

Best Overall Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray 5 Sephora View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Kohls.com What We Love: Made with a non-drying, pH-balancing formula, this toner instantly soothes and calms skin. What We Don’t Love: It takes about five or six sprays of this toner to adequately wet a cotton round. Tower28 SOS Daily Rescue Spray does exactly as the name implies – it rescues skin and gives it new life. Made with hypochlorous acid, this natural ingredient works to reduce the appearance of redness on the spot, successfully soothes and nourishes skin, and provides much-needed hydration. Additionally, this face toner helps to clear skin over time by cleaning out pores from the inside out. As for the best part? Thanks to the innovative blend of ingredients in its formula, the product creates an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial shield for the skin, blocking harmful germs, gunk, and bacteria from building up. (Read: Less breakouts!) According to our tester, this toner goes above and beyond to effectively clean skin. “It cleanses my skin well and removes excess grime that my face wash alone can’t pick up,” she says. Aside from just purifying complexions, this product also adds supple moisture. “My skin feels more hydrated, refreshed, and rejuvenated, and it gives my skin a glowy boost without feeling heavy or sticky.” our tester adds. For best results, use this toner both in the morning and evening. You can spritz it directly on your face or wet a cotton round (though it takes four to six sprays to adequately saturate a round). Additionally, if you have red blemishes, sunburns, rashes, or eczema, bring this toner on the go and spritz it when needed for an instant refresh. Price at time of publish: $28 Active Ingredients: Hypochlorous acid, butylated hydroxyanisole | Key Benefits: Soothes, hydrates, cleanses | Skin Type: Dry, sensitive, acne-prone | Size: 4 oz.

Best Budget Neutrogena Alcohol-Free Facial Toner 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart What We Love: This hypoallergenic toner cleans and refreshes skin without stripping it of its natural oils. What We Don’t Love: This product only mildly hydrates skin, so it might not be ideal for someone with a very dry complexion. If you’re looking for an affordable, everyday toner, you can’t go wrong with this Neutrogena favorite. What really makes this toner stand out is its ability to refresh skin both instantly and gradually, so you’ll be able to notice long-lasting benefits after each use. The hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic formula gently cleanses skin by removing impurities from deep within pores; plus, it mildly hydrates skin, thanks to the addition of panthenol in the ingredient list. (Panthenol, also known as vitamin B5, helps to decrease transepidermal water loss, meaning the skin won’t dry out as easily.) In addition to making skin feel good, this toner also makes skin look good. “My face looks very clear after using this product,” our tester reports, adding, “I recommend this product to everyone. It makes my face feel clean and refreshed.” Oh, and did we mention it’s under 10 bucks? Yeah, that, too. Price at time of publish: $7 Active Ingredients: Butylene glycol, panthenol | Key Benefits: Cleanses, hydrates, refreshes | Skin Type: Normal, oily, combination | Size: 8.5 oz.

Best Splurge SK-II Facial Treatment Clear Lotion Toner 5 Sephora View On Walmart View On Sephora View On Ecosmetics.com What We Love: This toner both hydrates the skin and cleans out pores. What We Don’t Love: It has a strong herbal scent, so may not be a great pick for those with sensitive skin. Concentrated with a mix of three powerful exfoliating acids (citric, salicylic, and lactic), this toner deeply cleanses and hydrates skin, providing long-lasting benefits. Citric acid works to exfoliate your complexion, sloughing away dead skin cells from the surface and effectively cleaning gunk from deep within pores. Salicylic acid works in tandem with citric acid, removing excess sebum and ultimately reducing oiliness. Finally, lactic acid steps in to fade dark spots, improve skin tone and texture, and reduce the appearance of superficial wrinkles. This toner is also made with Pitera, SK-II’s signature liquid, which is derived from the process of rice fermentation and packed with vitamins, minerals, and amino acids to help support the skin’s cell turnover process. The ingredient also helps to hydrate and nourish, making this face toner great for anyone who needs a boost of hydration. “This is such a soothing and lightweight formula that preps the skin nicely for other serums and creams,” our tester notes. “It helps with my dull, uneven skin texture and feels hydrating!” Keep in mind, though, that the toner does have a strong herbal scent, so you may want to avoid it if you’re sensitive to fragrance. Price at time of publish: $76 Active Ingredients: Citric acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid | Key Benefits: Hydrates, boosts radiance, minimizes pores | Skin Type: Normal, oily, dry, combination | Size: 5.4 oz.

Best Drugstore Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner 4.6 Amazon View on Ulta View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Love: This water-based toner boosts radiance and balances the skin’s natural pH levels. What We Don’t Love: The bottle is a bit bulky and requires a good grip to squeeze and dispense the liquid. Whether you’re a big beauty buff or not, there’s a good chance you've seen a bottle of Thayers facial toner at some point in your life. This fan-favorite brand has been around for ages (literally since 1847), and that’s because its offerings are reliable, effective, and affordable. One of the Thayers’ bestselling products is its notable rose petal and witch hazel facial toner. Made with a blend of three powerhouse ingredients (rose water, aloe vera, and witch hazel), the formula makes skin glow. Individually, rose water gently cleans out pores, removing impurities and helping clear skin over time; aloe vera provides supple hydration to the skin, making complexions smoother, dewier, and more nourished; and finally, Thayers’ claim-to-fame ingredient — organic, non-distilled witch hazel — has antibacterial benefits, targets blemishes, and keeps acne from spreading. Overall, the classic toner cleanses, hydrates, repairs, and replenishes skin from the inside out. While the bottle is part of what makes this product so iconic, it’s also a bit bulky which can make dispensing the toner a bit cumbersome — this isn’t a big deal, but something to keep in mind if you have minimal vanity space. Price at time of publish: $11 Active Ingredients: Rose water, aloe vera, witch hazel | Key Benefits: Cleanses, hydrates, evens out skin tone | Skin Type: Normal, oily, combination, acne-prone | Size: 12 oz.

Best Hydrating Fresh Rose & Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner 5 Sephora View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Love: This alcohol-free toner deeply hydrates skin thanks to the inclusion of hyaluronic acid and angelica leaf extract. What We Don’t Love: The rose petals can clog the opening of the bottle. If your skin is dry, flaky, or in need of hydration, we have just the thing for you. The Rose and Hyaluronic Acid Deep Hydration Toner from Fresh is here to give your complexion the pick-me-up it needs. This best-selling, alcohol-free face toner is made with a blend of three rose-infused ingredients: Rose fruit extract, damask rose extract, and rose oil. Plus, it’s infused with real rose petals — a luxurious addition that’s for more than just aesthetics. The impressive formula works to hydrate while also effectively cleansing away impurities without stripping the skin of its natural oils. After just one use skin will feel smooth, refreshed, and balanced. “This toner definitely brightens and evens my skin,” our tester says. “There is a healthier, more vibrant look to my face after using it.” If you really want to add more hydration to your skin, use this toner before applying an overnight face mask. The nourishing rose petals and hyaluronic acid will be able to really sink into skin, so you’ll wake up with a glowing, dewy complexion. Price at time of publish: $46 Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, rosewater, angelica leaf extract | Key Benefits: Cleanses, hydrates, evens out skin tone | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 8.4 oz.

Best For Combination Skin Absolute Joi Balancing PH Skin Toner with Aloe 4.9 Thirteen June View On Amazon View On Thirteenlune.com What We Love: This ultra-soothing, alcohol-free toner works to hydrate and calm skin. What We Don’t Love: It has a thick, jelly-like consistency — a feature that makes this feel more like a serum than a toner. AbsoluteJOI Balancing pH Toner is here to nourish, hydrate, and soothe all skin types. Made with a rich blend of good-for-your-skin ingredients including organic aloe vera, oat kernel extract, and hyaluronic acid, it instantly calms and hydrates skin with each use. On top of that, this face toner balances the skin’s pH levels, leaving complexions feeling soft, smooth, and supple. Compared to other toners we tested, this one has a thicker, jelly-like consistency making it feel more like a serum than a traditional face toner. Regardless, we appreciate that it targets a range of skin concerns (it hydrates dry skin, soothes blemishes, and controls oil), which makes it suitable for all skin types – especially combination. Price at time of publish: $39 Active Ingredients: Organic aloe vera, oat, hyaluronic acid | Key Benefits: Hydrates, calms, soothes | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 6.8 oz.

Best Anti-Aging Renee Rouleau Elderberry Soothing Toner 4.9 Renee Rouleau View On Reneerouleau.com What We Love: This toner is made with elderberry extract, which helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and dark spots. What We Don’t Love: It has a floral scent that some people might not like. Plump, bouncy skin is in close reach when you use this Renée Rouleau facial toner. Made with elderberry fruit extract (which provides skin with a hearty dose of antioxidants), sodium PCA (a water-binding agent that works to attract and retain moisture), and Biosaccharide Gum-1 (a soothing and hydrating sugar molecule that stores water between the cells), this product quickly and effectively hydrates the skin, while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. And while this toner works wonders to hydrate skin, it also regulates oil production thanks to ylang ylang flower oil (the ingredient also gives the product a light floral scent). Along with plumping the skin and balancing oil production, this face toner can also address hyperpigmentation, lessening the appearance of age spots and acne scars. “I love that this has anti-aging antioxidants that address so many concerns,” our tester raves. “It's never too early to start preventive care!” Price at time of publish: $39 Active Ingredients: Elderberry fruit extract, ylang ylang flower oil, citric acid | Key Benefits: Hydrates, soothes, calms, refreshes | Skin Type: Normal, dry, combination | Size: 6 oz.

Best For Redness Innisfree Green Tea Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Toner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Innisfree.com What We Love: This lightweight toner is jam-packed with antioxidants and amino acids that soothe and hydrate skin. What We Don’t Love: This toner has a very small dispenser, so it can be hard to get a sufficient amount of product out. It’s a fact: innisfree is one of our favorite brands. The Korean skincare line has a collection of incredible products, all of which are highly effective and reasonably priced. One of the brand’s bestsellers is its green tea face toner – and for good reason. It’s infused with five different kinds of hyaluronic acid to provide long-lasting moisture for all skin types; plus, it also contains green tea, which helps soothe irritated complexions. The addition of green tea makes this product ideal for anyone who is looking to address signs of redness because it works overtime to calm the skin, as well as clean out clogged pores that can lead to acne. Our tester, who has sensitive skin and struggles with redness and hormonal acne, gave this toner rave reviews. “My skin was irritated prior to application because of hormones, but afterward, the redness and irritation went down completely,” she notes. “This product single-handedly reduced the redness from my hormonal acne in about three minutes.” Our tester also mentions that it takes some extra work to administer the product onto a cotton round since the dispenser is so small, but this feature ensures that it doesn’t splash everywhere. Price at time of publish: $19 Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, green tea, panthenol | Key Benefits: Soothes, hydrates, refreshes | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 5.4 oz.

Best For Large Pores REN Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Skinstore.com What We Love: This all-in-one toner brightens, exfoliates, hydrates, and tightens skin. What We Don’t Love: This product can slightly sting skin when it’s first applied. Minimizing the appearance of large pores is no easy feat, but Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow tonic is here to help. This vegan face toner is made with a combination of ingredients that work hand-in-hand to target blemishes and clean out pores. Thanks to the inclusion of salicin (a BHA) from willow bark extract, this product is able to draw out impurities from within. Plus, lactic acid (an AHA), exfoliates skin and removes dead skin cells from the surface. To top it all off, this toner is also formulated with azelaic acid precursors (which are derived from grains) to visibly boost radiance and even out complexions. “My pores opened up and looked smaller after the toner absorbed into my skin,” says our tester. Plus, she also notes that her skin looked clearer and more refreshed. While we recommend this toner to people who want to shrink their pores, it’s important to note that this does sting a bit after the initial application. “The sensation subsided after a few seconds and didn't cause any redness or major irritation afterward,” our tester notes. For the best results, use this toner once a day to minimize the risk of irritation. Price at time of publish: $39 Active Ingredients: Lactic acid, salicin | Key Benefits: Exfoliates, brightens, tightens | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 8.5 oz.

Best For Dry Skin Laneige Cream Skin Toner & Moisturizer 5 Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Kohls.com What We Love: This face toner doubles as a moisturizer and provides skin with all-day hydration. What We Don’t Love: It’s not ideal for people with acne-prone skin because it can clog pores. If dry, flaky skin is something you struggle with, you may not think you need a toner, but this two-in-one toner-moisturizer from Laneige will change your mind. First and foremost, it’s a face toner that’s formulated to smooth and prep skin, but it also doubles as a moisturizer, which means after you apply it, you’re done with your skincare routine (no extra lotion needed!). This duality is in part thanks to the white leaf tea water in the formula: The ingredient has a high concentration of amino acids that work to strengthen the skin barrier, while also locking in moisture. Plus, aside from just hydrating skin, it also brightens your complexion. “I would say my skin is rarely ever clear, but after using this I feel like I'm glowing from the inside out,” our tester says. However, we will note that because this product is more hydrating than most toners, it’s not ideal for people with acne-prone skin. The milky formula was made to nourish dry, flaky skin, which means it’s a bit heavy and can sometimes clog pores. If you have blemish-prone skin, opt for a toner that’s not as rich. Price at time of publish: $33 Active Ingredients: White leaf tea water, glycerin | Key Benefits: Soothes, hydrates | Skin Type: Normal, dry | Size: 5 oz. The 7 Best Toners for Dry, Flaky Skin, According to Dermatologists

Best For Oily Skin Farmacy Deep Sweep 2% BHA Pore Cleaning Toner 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sephora What We Love: This oil-free toner deeply exfoliates skin without causing irritation or drying it out. What We Don’t Love: If you're not careful when you pour the toner out of the bottle, too much liquid can come out. Oily, clogged skin has no chance against this Farmacy favorite. Made with salicylic acid, moringa seed extract, moringa water, papaya enzymes, and chlorella, this toner gets right down to business. To kick things off, the salicylic acid gently exfoliates and deeply cleans out pores, drawing out dirt and grime while also controlling excess oil production. On top of that, the moringa seed extract and moringa water work together to cleanse pores, removing impurities and minimizing shine. Papaya enzymes also exfoliate, removing dead skin cells and clarifying complexions. Last but not least, chlorella – which is rich in antioxidants – nourishes and soothes the skin, so your face won’t be red or irritated after use. “It feels like this toner tightened my forehead area a bit,” our tester says. “My cheeks feel smoother, too.” As for the best part: This toner is made without parabens, mineral oil, and fragrances, and it’s cruelty-free. While you may be excited to experience the product for yourself, be sure to dispense it onto a cotton round carefully, because a lot can come out at once. Price at time of publish: $32 Active Ingredients: Salicylic acid, papaya enzymes, chlorella | Key Benefits: Exfoliates, cleanses, controls oil production | Skin Type: Combination, oily | Size: 4 oz.

Best For Hyperpigmentation Freck Beauty Cactus Water Cleansing Lactic Acid Toner 4.8 Freck Beauty View On Sephora View On Beautybay.com View On Instacart.com What We Love: This vegan toner lightly exfoliates the skin while also adding a supple boost of hydration. What We Don’t Love: This toner comes in a glass bottle, which means you need to be careful if you are using it when your hands are wet. This Freck Beauty face toner may not look like much in a bottle (our tester initially thought it was a micellar water), but it will quickly give your face a pristine glow. Made with cleansing cactus water and lactic acid, a little bit of this exfoliating toner goes a long way to rid the skin of dead cells and discoloration. With one swipe, it instantly sinks into the skin, nourishing and plumping your entire complexion while also brightening, hydrating, and calming it, too. What we especially love about this product is that it makes skin more luminous. Because it works overtime to lessen the appearance of dark spots, acne scars, and overall blemishes, your skin will appear clearer in just a few weeks. Not to mention, the bottle is super aesthetically pleasing, which makes it a great addition to any vanity or bathroom display. Just be sure to handle it gingerly because the bottle is glass and can easily slip through wet hands. Price at time of publish: $32 Active Ingredients: Lactic acid, cactus flower extract, kelp extract | Key Benefits: Brightens, exfoliates, soothes | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 6.5 oz.

Best Illuminating Carrot & Stick The Toner 4.8 Carrot & Stick View On Carrotstick.com What We Love: This face toner does an exceptional job of cleaning out pores and ridding the skin of dirt, grime, and makeup. What We Don’t Love: Be gentle with the bottle because if you squeeze it too hard, the liquid can come out very fast. Glowing, radiant skin is just a few swipes away when you have this illuminating toner. Made with nourishing hyaluronic acid, brightening plant extracts, and a slew of replenishing antioxidants, this face toner will bring dull skin back to life. We love that it locks in moisture, leaving complexions plump, full, and dewy. On top of that, it also works to lighten dark spots caused by acne scars and hyperpigmentation, which ultimately makes skin more luminous and radiant than before. Plus, it supports the production of collagen and elastin, promoting the look of smoother skin over time. According to our tester, this product is a great final cleansing step to ensure all traces of dirt, makeup, and grime are removed. “This toner definitely cleaned my skin,” he notes. “It felt light, but also moisturizing as it set.” He also reports that this toner refreshed his face and kept it sufficiently hydrated. To get the most out of this product, use it twice a day and follow with a light moisturizer. Price at time of publish: $40 Active Ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin, lavender leaf extract, coffee seed extract | Key Benefits: Brightens, hydrates, smoothes, soothes | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 4.1 oz.

Best Calming belif Aqua Bomb Hydrating Toner 4.9 Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Belifusa.com What We Love: Although this toner is extremely lightweight, it’s still able to quench skin with ample hydration. What We Don’t Love: Because it cleans out pores so well, it can make skin feel slightly tight. Give your skin some serious TLC with the help of this belif face toner. Made with soothing honeysuckle, this product efficiently and effectively calms skin on the spot. You’ll notice that your face feels more hydrated and supple with continued use, and that signs of redness and dullness are minimized overtime. Don’t be alarmed if skin initially feels slightly tight after using, though — because it deeply cleans out pores this is normal, and the sensation fades quickly. There are some top-tier ingredients that also make this toner stand out: Made with sodium hyaluronate and baobab, this powerhouse duo works to prevent water from escaping the skin. Aside from providing serious hydration, this toner also lessens the appearance of dark spots. ”This helped reduce the appearance of my hyperpigmentation,” explains our tester. “I’m all for using products that can alter my skin’s appearance for the better, rather than using makeup to cover it up.” Price at time of publish: $30 Active Ingredients: Honeysuckle, baobab, sodium hyaluronate | Key Benefits: Hydrates, soothes, refreshes | Skin Type: Normal, oily, combination | Size: 6.8 oz.

Best For Textured Skin SKKN by Kim Toner 4.9 SKKN View On Skknbykim.com What We Love: This toner leaves skin feeling clean, refreshed, and lightly hydrated. What We Don’t Love: This toner can feel sticky on skin before it sinks in. Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make a toner that changes the game. This SKKN by Kim product gets right down to business, gently exfoliating skin and cleaning out pores. It also enhances radiance, and leaves complexions looking dewy and hydrated. Thanks to a mix of fruit enzymes, witch hazel, niacinamide, and salicylic acid, the formula cleanses, revitalizes, and replenishes skin on contact. Over time, you'll notice your complexion will clear up since pores will be cleared out. Plus, this toner supplies a light amount of hydration that keeps skin from drying out. Our tester says that the formula sinks pretty well into the skin, but she does note that it made her skin feel a bit sticky at first. “However, after allowing the toner to absorb and dry for a minute, my skin felt hydrated without any remaining residue,” she adds. To get the best results from using this product, it’s recommended to lightly saturate a cotton pad with the toner and evenly pat it all over your face and neck. Price at time of publish: $45 Active Ingredients: Witch hazel, fruit enzymes, niacinamide, salicylic acid | Key Benefits: Smoothes, plumps, exfoliates | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 6 oz.

Best For Sensitive Skin Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner 4.9 Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Holifrog.com View On Thirteenlune.com What We Love: This toner is like a probiotic for your face – it gently balances the bacteria on the skin to make complexions brighter and healthier. What We Don’t Love: While it lightly hydrates, you’ll definitely need to follow up with a moisturizer if you have normal to dry skin. Dealing with sensitive skin can (more often than not) feel like an uphill battle. Some products can break skin out, while others can cause redness and irritation. That’s why finding a toner with specialized ingredients for sensitive skin will be your saving grace. Luckily, Holifrog Utopia Microflora Toner has everything you need to replenish, refresh, and revive your complexion. This face toner is made with gentle ingredients, like jojoba seed oil and aloe leaf juice, to nourish and moisturize skin. Plus, it cleanses skin, leaving behind only safe, healthy bacteria. (You can thank apple cider vinegar and honey for this.) Not to mention, this product balances and replenishes the microflora on the skin’s surface, which ultimately creates the foundation for a strong skin barrier. Need we say more? Price at time of publish: $44 Active Ingredients: Citric acid, glycerin, jojoba seed oil, apple cider vinegar, honey extract | Key Benefits: Hydrates, balances, refreshes, cleanses | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 4 oz.

Best Milky Fenty Beauty Fat Water Hydrating Milky Toner Essence with Hyaluronic Acid and Tamarind 5 Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com View On Harveynichols.com View On Kohls.com What We Love: This hydrating toner works to soothe, plump, and nourish skin from the inside out. What We Don’t Love: It takes about three full minutes for the product to fully absorb into the skin, which is longer than it takes most toners. There’s no way around it: Fenty Beauty products consistently earn spots on our lists (and in our hearts). This bestselling toner is one of our favorites, thanks to the amount of skincare concerns it addresses in one fell swoop. For starters, this product is extremely hydrating: Made with both tamarind and hyaluronic acid, the formula nourishes and plumps the skin for hours on end. On top of that, the face toner also brightens skin and clears complexions thanks to a handful of fruit extracts (including apple, watermelon, and cherry) that target dark spots and reduce redness. Aside from the glowing ingredient list, we love this product for its unique texture. “The consistency is milky, which gives my cheeks a subtle glow and helps calm irritation,” our tester notes. However, because this toner is thicker than most, it might take longer for it to absorb into the skin. Just be sure to let it dry before applying serum or moisturizer. Price at time of publish: $32 Active Ingredients: Tamarind, hyaluronic acid, panthenol | Key Benefits: Brightens, hydrates | Skin Type: Normal, dry, oily, combination | Size: 5 oz.