Below, we’ve rounded up the very best tinted lip balms on the market, so you can swipe and go with ease.

Considering there are so many tinted lip balm options — and many of them are great formulas — it was difficult to pare down this list from an endless scroll to something actually curated. With the help of a few experts and product testing, we decided that NARS Afterglow Lip Balm might just be the best because the formula keeps lips moisturized, while the sheer shades make them look pretty kissable, too.

Honestly, I live for a great tinted lip balm. As someone who loathes a drying matte lipstick, I’m always reaching for a sheer wash of color that won’t dry out my pout. You just can’t beat the hydration you get from these natural-looking balms.

Best Overall: NARS Afterglow Lip Balm Sephora View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Narscosmetics.com What We Love: The balmy texture and subtle shimmer makes this look more elevated than just a lip balm. What We Don’t Love: The color payoff isn’t as bold as some other options. I love the texture of this balm — it’s not too waxy but not too slippery either, and it stays on my lips for a solid amount of time. It hydrates my lips after one application (so I never have to reapply, except if I want a bit more color) and leaves them soft long after I apply. We love that some of the shades come with a bit of subtle shimmer, which can look very sexy when done right. And all of the colors are very wearable. None are super bold or bright — each shade offers a sheer wash of color in a way that might be hard for anyone to tell if you have a lip product on or not. In other words, they look very natural and forgiving on the lips. But if you’re looking for a tinted lip balm with lots of color, you should probably look elsewhere. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.1 oz. | Shades: 8 | Scented: No

Best Drugstore: ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint Walgreens View On Amazon View On Walgreens View On Walmart What We Love: It has lots of shades to choose from. What We Don’t Love: It’s not as moisturizing as some of the other options. The first time I tried these tinted lip balms, I fell in love. The color payoff surprised me because of how inexpensive this pick is. And every one of the seven shades somehow looks great on my lips. One of the downsides of this formula is that it’s not as moisturizing as some of the other picks on this list. Additionally, I notice that it will sometimes look a bit cakey if my lips are parched. When that’s the case, I’ll usually apply a sheer lip balm underneath, and then add the ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint for some sheer color. Price at time of publish: $5 Size: 0.12 oz. | Shades: 7 | Scented: No

Best Splurge: Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm Sephora View On Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Macy's What We Love: It offers 23 colors, which is the best range on this list. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t look that natural. Every time I whip this one out of my bag and swipe it across my lips, I feel powerful. I love carrying around the sexy packaging, but aside from that, the color range and formula blew me away. With 23 shades to choose from, everyone can find a flattering shade for themselves. But the lip balm doesn’t look like a light flush on your lips — it definitely looks more like a lipstick with the hydrating powers of a balm. It offers an impressive shine, too, and feels more like an oil rather than a balm regardless of its payoff. Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 0.11 oz. | Shades: 23 | Scented: Yes The 10 Best Lip Balms of 2022

Best Natural: rms beauty Hydrating Tinted Daily Lip Balm Sephora View On Sephora View On Dermstore View On Credo Beauty What We Love: It has a nice, subtle color payoff with clean ingredients. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t last super long on the lips. RMS Beauty does a fantastic job of creating high-performance products with clean ingredients — the Hydrating Tinted Daily Lip Balm is a great example. This pick comes in seven shades, including pinks, reds, oranges, and plums. Thanks to beeswax, the formula feels waxier than it does slick. It’s also soy-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free, and fragrance-free, too. Sometimes, my sensitive lips can get irritated from fragrances, but I don’t have to worry about that when applying this to my lips. One of the downsides of this product is that it doesn’t stay on your lips for very long. However, I don’t expect a lip balm to stay put on for as long as, say, liquid lipstick or stain might, so it’s easy to look past. Price at time of publish: $20 Size: 0.10 oz. | Shades: 7 | Scented: No

Best Moisturizing Formula: Keys Soulcare Comforting Tinted Lip Balm Ulta Beauty View On Ulta View On Keyssoulcare.com What We Love: The formula is super moisturizing. What We Don’t Love: The shade range feels a bit lackluster. Need an ultra-hydrating formula to get you through colder weather? Try Keys Soulcare Comforting Tinted Lip Balm. The buttery soft this formula feels moisturizing without traces of stickiness, dryness, or tackiness, thanks to the included avocado and camellia seed oil, which deeply nourish the lips. The shade range could use a little innovation, though. We wish the berry-heavy range featured a pink or a blue-toned red in order to complement more undertones. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: 0.1 oz. | Shades: 6 | Scented: No

Best Natural Finish : ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm Credo Beauty View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty View On Iliabeauty.com What We Love: The shade range impresses us. What We Don’t Love: The round bullet makes for a messy application. Unlike Keys Soulcare’s lip balm, we’re actually very impressed with the color options for Ilia’s Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm — and so is Delina Medhin, a celebrity and editorial makeup artist, who appreciates that she has many options for her clients. Within the eight shades, you can find pinks, reds, berries, and browns, complementing all skin and undertones. It has a natural finish that looks good on everyone. Plus, the formula features hydrating ingredients like rosehip seed oil and shea butter for a creamy application and long lasting hydration. However, we don’t love the round bullet, which makes application a bit difficult. You definitely need a mirror to apply this one. And the buttery formula makes it a bit slippery. If you do mess up, though — happens to the best of us — it’s easy to wipe away without ruining the rest of your makeup. Price at time of publish: $28 Size: 0.15 oz. | Shades: 8 | Scented: Yes

Best Long-Lasting: Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Chanel.com What We Love: The great color payoff that will last a long time. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t offer a ton of hydration. A tinted lip balm is nowhere near as long-lasting as, say, a matte liquid lipstick. But there are certainly tinted lip balms that will last longer than others, like Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Lip Balm. Not only does it come in five very flattering shades, but it also has a great color payoff, too, which stays on your lips longer than some other options on this list. Additionally, the formula is waxier than it is buttery, proving that it will stay on your lips longer than a thinner consistency might. Medhin calls this balm “buildable” because “you can really intensify the color payoff,” she explains. But the waxier formula doesn’t hydrate quite as well as some of the more buttery options on this list. Yet, it’s still moisturizing enough to be comfortable while adding beautiful color to the lips. Price at time of publish: $30 Size: 0.1 oz. | Shades: 5 | Scented: Yes The Best Lip Glosses of 2022 | By InStyle

Best Color Payoff: Sunnies Face Lip Treat Sunnies Face View On Sunniesface.com What We Love: Each shade offers amazing color payoff. What We Don’t Love: The gloss wears off after a while. The Sunnies Face Lip Treat offers a moisturizing, shiny formula with a nice color payoff, too. Thanks to shea butter and collagen, this pick really hydrates the lips effectively after just one swipe. The colors for each balm definitely show up vivid on lips, and the balmy texture also offers a really nice shine that you might not find with other lip balms on this list. But I do wish the glossiness you get upon first application stays put a bit longer Price at time of publish: $16 Size: 0.10 oz. | Shades: 7 | Scented: No

Best Shine: Pat McGrath Labs Lip Fetish Sheer Colour Lip Balm Pat McGrath Labs View On Sephora View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: The lovely sheen and shine this lip balm offers. What We Don’t Love: It feels like you’re mainly paying for packaging. We’re impressed with the shine this tinted lip balm offers. The lightweight, non-sticky formula made with shea butter and vitamin E is buildable, allowing you to customize your look. If you want a slight wash of color, slick on one coat, but for a bit of oomph, layer it together. I love the dramatic packaging, but with the price, it feels like most of my money is being spent on the packaging, rather than the formula. Take that into consideration before you buy. Price at time of publish: $38 Size: 0.08 oz. | Shades: 7 | Scented: Yes