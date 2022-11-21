The 8 Best Thongs of 2022 To Keep VPLs In Check

If you’re ready to try again, here are a few of the best thongs for your shopping list.

So, if your prior experience with thongs drove you to swear them off forever, maybe that’s the problem — you didn’t try the right thong. A good thong is made from a soft, breathable material, and it lays flat under your clothing. But the best thong for you is the one that checks your boxes for comfort and fit.

Tracy Freno, Customer Service Manager at Bare Necessities, agrees saying, “Despite what some people may think, thongs are actually very comfortable and are a great undergarment to wear to prevent panty lines under clothing. Most thongs are designed with super soft fabrics like lace or cotton, which are lightweight and gentle on the skin. The right thong panty has the ability to make the wearer forget they are wearing any underwear at all!”

If you’re not on Team Thong for daily wear, it’s worth noting that thongs may have a place in your lingerie drawer. Personal and Fashion Stylist and founder of The Blanc House, Lana Blanc, says, “The main reason for wearing a thong is to reduce visible panty lines. Thongs can be particularly useful when wearing certain fabrics (like silk), and even bodycon styles, which are less forgiving when it comes to undergarments and tend to show every seam.”

Thongs are one of those things where you either like them or you don’t; there are no in-betweens — pardon the pun. Seriously though, in the discussion about unmentionables, thongs are a hard pass for some; non-invasive rear coverage is the only way to go. For others, rear coverage is for suckers, and thongs are non-negotiable.

When you’re looking for a great workout thong, hitting up Lululemon is kind of a no-brainer. And it was pretty apparent that the UnderEase Mid-Rise thong nails it. Whether you’re perfecting your downward dog or working things out on a pickleball court, these thongs will support you through it all. Made with modal and elastane, this thong is breathable, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying. Add a dash of Lycra, and you have a thong with four-way stretch and excellent shape retention.

While lace is often synonymous with discomfort that often leads to intermittent wear, Hanky Panky’s low-rise thong single-handedly changes everything you know about lace thongs. Made with the brand’s signature stretch lace, the Hanky Panky lace thong sits smoothly under your clothes (something you’d never expect from lace), and it sits low on the hip, minimizing the possibility of a lacey whale tail.

What We Don’t Love: It’s one-size-fits-all, which may not always be inclusive.

Beyond their exceptional color and size selection, the Bombas’ seamless thong is made from a modal nylon blend, so it’s lightweight and breathable, offering that second-skin-like feel to wearers. With no scratchy tags to speak of and a seamlessly integrated waistband, this one can easily find its way into your everyday wear pile.

While Bombas hits our list as the best seamless thong, they also win the award for being the most inclusive. Not only do these thongs come in an awesome nude color range, but they have an impressive size range up to 2X.

What We Don’t Love: Some reviewers have noted that it’s thinner in the crotch area, which ultimately compromises its coverage.

The Comfort Stretch Thong by ThirdLove is all about, well, comfort and an expansive size range of XS to 3X so every thong-wearer can have an inclusive shopping experience. The nylon-spandex construction offers a second-skin look and feel, so there’s no VPL, and they’re comfy enough for daily use. The even better news is that the plus sizes aren’t limited to the basic colors; bright limited edition colors like cherise, bluejay, and lavender are also available up to 3X.

What We Don’t Love: A few reviewers have noted that the front folds into their area.

What We Love: Its stretch and flexibility make it the perfect thong for everyday wear.

Everlane’s Cotton Thong is the ultimate undergarments for everyday wear, including a smooth waistband, tagless design, and minimal coverage. And let’s not forget, it’s made of super-soft Supima cotton that gives your comfort level a nice boost. According to reviewers, the Cotton Thong lays flat, so they’re barely noticeable, and one reviewer even noted that these are a great starter thong.

From “second skins” to the moisture-wicking prowess of polyamides, fabrications for unmentionables have grown by leaps and bounds. But cotton has long been the gold standard for underwear. And while cotton undergarments may be known for their bulk, Everlane expertly answers back with its Cotton Thong.

What We Love: This thong is made from cotton, but according to reviewers, it’s not bulky and lays flat.

La Perla’s Butterfly Thong with French Leavers lace is the pinnacle of sexy. But while the delicately embroidered tulle ups the ante on feminine charm, the stretch fabric keeps things comfortable. And if you’re wondering, the Butterfly Thong is cut low enough to only make an appearance when you want it to.

If you know anything about La Perla, then you know that delicate lace and exquisite feminine details are hallmarks of the brand. La Perla is a real treat, but with price points that point to the heavens, it certainly qualifies as a splurge. But Blanc says, “​​if you’re going to splurge, do it on La Perla.” And we couldn’t agree more.

Incredible pricing aside, these cotton thongs feature that famous elastic logo waistband, soft cotton stretch for flexible comfort, a fully lined gusset, and minimal rear coverage. If you’re looking for a sporty yet sexy thong, this is it.

When you’re looking for more bang for your buck, multipack underwear is almost always the way to go. And with this budget entry on our list, you’re getting a designer label at a bargain price (just over $8 per, to be exact) — check and check.

What We Don’t Love: It’s a multipack, so you get what you get .

What We Love: It comes in a multipack, which is cost-effective

For the rest of us, the combination of the brand’s ultra-soft Butter™ fabric, aka Austrian modal, and their signature raw cut edges, expertly do what you want a thong to do — disappear under your clothes. Beyond being completely smooth under clothing, the Butter thong stays in place, so you’re not pulling and tugging all day, and the modal fabric that’s sustainably made using beech trees is breathable and super soft.

When posing for the cover of Vanity Fair in 2017, Serena Williams chose to go Commando. The tennis champ chose to wear a Commando thong as her only wardrobe item that is. So, we guess you can say this thong has Serena’s seal of approval?

What We Don’t Love: According to reviewers, the edges may roll and bunch.

What to Keep in Mind

Lifestyle And Wardrobe Preferences

“No matter what style of panty we wear (but especially with thongs!), it’s good to take into consideration your lifestyle and wardrobe,” says Freno. “We often suggest including several styles of [panties] in your drawer to go with any outfit – and the same is true for thongs. Allow yourself the luxury of choice in your panty drawer. If you have a variety of fabrications and colors to choose from, it can get your day off to a great start when you go to put on that important first layer of clothing.”

Sizing

Keep in mind that a loose thong may bunch and lead to an uncomfortable fit, and bunched fabric may be visible under your clothing. On the other hand, thongs that are too tight can feel restricting and lead to chafing, which is equally uncomfortable.

“Wearing a thong that fits perfectly and provides you with the comfort you deserve will leave you feeling empowered and give you the confidence to take charge of your day,” says Freno. “[For that reason], sizing is important to think about when buying thongs. [Ultimately], if the panty is too small, it will create an unattractive look and uncomfortable feel.”

Materials

While thongs made from specialty fabrics are good for date night, they may not be the best option for daily wear. Thongs intended for daily wear should be made from breathable, comfortable materials. If that means cotton to you, then go for it. If it means modal or a stretchy lace, that’s fine too.

“I'm a huge proponent of undergarments in breathable fabrics such as cotton, but if you're still seeing lines or your ensemble leaves little to the imagination, opt for a seamless thong (usually nylon, jersey, and/or spandex) for a nearly invisible look and feel,” says Blanc.

Your Questions, Answered

Should you size up on a thong to make it fit better?

“It is not necessary to size up when wearing a thong – in fact, it’s not a great idea at all,” says Freno. “Not only will it not make the garment fit better, but it will also cause it to bunch up in other areas, and no one wants that!” Freno warns that while a tight fit isn’t good, a loose fit isn’t any better as it may “cause the garment to shift uncomfortably and cause chafing while wearing.’

Is wearing a thong hygienic?

According to Freno, “As long as your thong is laundered properly and fits well, they are perfectly safe and hygienic to wear.” That said, it’s also important to wear these items judiciously — keeping things sanitary may include changing them out once or twice a day to prevent the spread of bacteria.

How do you avoid a whale tail?

Despite the fact that Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have cultivated a “whale tail” trend, it’s not something we all strive for — or at least for everyday wear. The good news is, it’s fairly easy to keep the garment on the down-low. To do so, Blanc says, “wear a thong with a rise that's similar to the article of clothing that you're wearing over it. For example, if you're wearing low-rise jeans, your thong should also be low-rise.” Anything but will indubitably lead to whale tail or what Blanc likes to call "a sexy plumber’s crack.”



Why Shop With Us

Sharon Brandwein is a freelance writer and SEO specialist. She has vast experience reporting on lingerie and undergarments, having written numerous articles for InStyle already about undergarments. In addition to her own experience, she also interviewed a select group of experts — including Lana Blanc, personal and fashion stylist and founder of The Blanc House, and Tracy Freno, customer service manager at Bare Necessities — for more information on how to shop for thongs