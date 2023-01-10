The 9 Best Thigh-High Boots To Buy This Year

Right now, everyone could use Staud’s Aimee Boot in their closet. They can easily be dressed up with a mini dress and tights for your next dinner out or worn with a blazer for those who have a more fashion-forward office. But in case you’d like to shop around, we’ve rounded up the rest of our favorite thigh-high boots, whether you’re looking for suede or leather; for wider calves or thinner legs alike.

Thigh-high boots are having something of a moment this year. Seen on everyone from Kim Kardashian to Dua Lipa to Amal Clooney, the irresistibly sexy silhouette can be worn in just about any way you’d like . Take a hint from Megan Fox and Bella Hadid’s style book by wearing them with a sultry bodycon dress or try out a jumpsuit á la Khloe Kardashian. If you’d like to follow suit, we rounded up the best ones to shop right now with a little help from some stylists and exhaustive research.

Best Overall STAUD Aimee Boot Staud View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Shopbop.com What We Love: This over-the-knee boot is an all around reliable staple that meets all of our over the knee boot needs. What We Don’t Love: They are on the pricey side — but truly worth the splurge if you ask us.

Made of high-quality and sustainable materials, like vegan leather, the Staud Aimee boots, which come in basic black to match everything, wear comfortably and pair well with an infinite number of looks. The stretchy, supple faux leather feels lightweight when wearing them, but they’re definitely heavy enough to retain their shape. To further assist, the thin side zipper allows the boot to slide on the knee and thigh easily — meaning it won’t require a second person to help pull them off. This specific boot features a smaller chunky heel and an elegant round toe that dresses down the drama from the already tall shaft. They’ll work with anything from a flowy maxi dress to a glitzy mini skirt, so it’s safe to say they’re the ultimate everyday staple and definitely work the higher price tag. Price at time of publish: $495 Size: 35-42 | Color: Black | Material: Vegan Leather | Heel Height: 1.6 inches

Best Splurge Isabel Marant Laelle Leather Over-The-Knee Boots Isabel Marant View On Isabelmarant.com View On Modaoperandi.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: The structure of these boots makes them great day-to-night transition shoes. What We Don’t Love: We wish these boots came in half sizes. Looking to splurge on a pair of luxurious boots rich in color and material? Look no further than the Isabel Marant Riria Suede Knee High Boot, which we think is the perfect definition of a splurge-worthy shoe. Made of quality calfskin leather, the slouchy boot is draped in velvety suede. We appreciate the relaxed structure that’s great for work, but the height and undeniable sex appeal obviously lend themselves to a night out. Plus, they feature a unique pyramid-shaped heel that adds dimension and structure to the relaxed boot. The heel is super comfortable to walk in, despite being three and a half inches high. And the shoe comes in three neutral colors: black, brown, and white. But we have our eyes on the fiery red pair that’ll be sure to stand out amongst a sea of black boots. One downside: we wish these boots came in half sizes to accommodate those that are in between sizes. Price at time of publish: $1,550 Size: 35-41 | Color: 4 | Material: Calfskin Leather | Heel Height: 3.5 inches

Best Budget Marc Fisher Women’s Lezli Over The Knee Boots Macy's View On Amazon View On Belk.com View On Macy's What We Love: These over the knee boots are a great option if you want to try out the trend. What We Don’t Love: The ivory pair will show signs of wear faster than some other boots on this list. Want to try out the trend, but aren’t sure if it’s your style? Marc Fisher Women’s Lezli Over The Knee Boots are a great place to start. Made of a synthetic blend, the thigh-highs look like suede only without the hefty pricetag. With a block heel and pointed toe, they dress up any look from your after-hours mini dresses and work-appropriate skirts. Plus, they come in three colors: black, brown, and ivory. Just be careful when wearing the white pair, as they are (obviously) prone to show more signs of wear and tear. For this good of a steal, we may have to purchase multiple pairs. Price at time of publish: $169 Size: 5-9.5 | Color: Black, Brown, Ivory | Material: Faux suede | Heel Height: 3.54 inches 11 Best Rain Boots for Women of 2023 That Are Comfortable and Stylish

Best for Wide Calves Vince Camuto Minnada Wide-Calf Over The Knee Boot Amazon View On Amazon View On Dsw.com View On Vincecamuto.com What We Love: The pointy toe and slit offers a very chic and sophisticated look suitable for everyday and dressier events. What We Don’t Love: We wish the zipper went up an inch higher or two to make them easier to close.

Finding thigh high boots that fit wider calves is a tough feat (trust us). Fortunately, we hit the jackpot with these Vince Camuto boots. They easily slide over wider legs, featuring an additional side zipper to help aid you in slipping them on. Coming in both black leather and a crinkled patent leather, the boot’s four inch heel elongates your leg, making them appear nice and slim. And, the buttery and shiny leather options have a bit of give to them, molding to your leg the more you wear them. Surprisingly, despite the height, the shoe is super comfortable to walk around in. Amanda Rosenthal, InStyle writer (and one of the authors of this story) wore these shoes from morning to night one day without worrying about any blisters or arch pain, “something I am definitely prone to after wearing a heel for hours on end,” she says. Plus, the pointy toe easily elevates any look and is a go-to for fall and winter styling. Rosenthal adds, “I only wish the zipper went up an inch or two higher to make them easier to close, but they were still super manageable.” Price at time of publish: $259 Size: 5-12 | Color: Black, Brown | Material: Leather, Patent Leather | Heel Height: 3.75 inches

Best for Narrow Calves Schutz Ashlee Over The Knee Boot Schutz View On Schutz-shoes.com What We Love: The slanted design over the knee makes your legs appear slimmer and longer. What We Don’t Love: The thin heel isn’t the most supportive. Schutz didn’t miss a beat with these over-the-knee boots. The silhouette that lightly slouches as it stretches from wear is ideal for those with narrow legs, as the structure of the boot is inherently narrow. Made of luxurious Nappa leather, this pointy-toe boot boasts a tiny, five-inch stiletto heel. Just be careful not to roll your ankle, as the chic heel isn’t the most supportive. Pair your boots with your favorite mini skirt and tights for a date night or wear them with a maxi skirt and graphic tee while you run errands — endless styling possibilities. Price at time of publish: $218 Size: 5-11 | Color: Black | Material: Leather | Heel Height: 4.7 inches



Best Heeled Nine West Tacy Over The Knee Boots Nine West View On Ninewest.com What We Love: The stiletto heel and pointed toe give your legs a flattering and sexy look. What We Don’t Love: The dressy nature of these boots doesn’t always go with an everyday look.

If your favorite pump were to transform into a tall boot, you would get the Nine West Tacy Over The Knee Boots. Made of stretchy synthetic material these boots glide effortlessly over your legs. The pointed toe and stiletto heel are a sultry combo sure to spice up any ordinary outfit. Plus, this shoe comes in both black and brown, the best neutral staples, and in sizes five through 12. Because the boots hug your leg, they feature a side zipper to help you slide them on (and get them off). Price at time of publish: $50 (Originally $179) Size: 5-12 | Color: Black, Brown | Material: Synthetic | Heel Height: 4.13 inches

Best Platform Kurt Geiger London Over The Knee Stretch Boot Kurt Geiger View On Nordstrom View On Farfetch.com View On Kurtgeiger.us What We Love: Despite having such an intense platform, these shoes remain lightweight and easy to walk in. What We Don’t Love: These platform booties are better suited for those with narrower calves.

These edgy platform shoes spotlight a dramatic platform sole that will add a fashionable flare to any look. Made of both real and faux leather, these rugged shoes include a one-and-a-half-inch sole — the perfect amount of added height while still being manageable to walk in — adorned with a quilted pattern. Despite appearing thick and heavy (due to their rugged platform sole), these shoes are surprisingly light and easy to walk around in. The lean boot lengthens your leg, while still managing to have a relaxed fit on the calf. Just note, these shoes are best suited for those with narrow to medium calves because they hug the calf tightly and might be uncomfortable for anyone with wider calves. Price at time of publish: $310 Size: 6-10 | Color: Black | Material: Leather, Faux Leather | Heel Height: 1.5 inches The 7 Best Chunky Loafers of 2023

Best Leather Stuart Weitzman Highland Boot Stuart Weitzman View On Stuartweitzman.com What We Love: This boot fits multiple calf widths and features a tie to adjust the boot to your desired width. What We Don’t Love: The boot fits slightly looser in the ankle area. Made of luxurious leather, these thigh-high boots feature a heel just under four inches, but believe it or not, they're still very comfortable to walk in. Plus, they come in sizes 3.5 to 12 and various widths (narrow, medium, wide), tailored for anyone’s silhouette. The stretch fit and adjustable upper tie, hug your legs giving them a stylish look. The only downside is that these boots are slightly wider in the ankle, so keep that in mind if you have smaller ankles. Price at time of publish: $950 Size: 3.5-12 | Color: Black | Material: Leather, Suede | Heel Height: 3.7 inches