I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 10 Thanksgiving Deals I’m Adding to My Cart — Starting at $8

Believe it or not, the end of the year is upon us, which only means one thing: Deals, deals, and more deals. Through the holiday season, you can expect to find some of the best sales of the year thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but here’s an insider’s tip — sometimes, it’s best to shop early. In fact, Amazon kicked off its Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving, giving us the green light to add discounts like this Levi’s puffer jacket and Burt’s Bees lip care set to our carts while indulging in some pumpkin pie.

Below are the 10 best Amazon deals you can shop before Black Friday for up to 66 percent off:

Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets

Amazon

I wax poetic about these fleece-lined leggings (and the sweatshirt I pair with them) everytime winter rolls around. The cozy pants are literally all I wear when the weather drops below 40 degrees because they’re so warm and flattering. The high-waisted Ewedoos leggings come in 11 colors including black, dark purple, and navy, have two large side pockets that comfortably fit a phone, and are completely opaque. Since you can snag them for just $25 right now, I recommend adding two pairs to your cart; believe me, you’ll never want to take them off.

Shop now: $25 (Originally $40); amazon.com

Levi’s Cinch Waist Puffer Jacket

Amazon

Cropped puffer jackets are very in right now, and what could be trendier than this cinched-waist option from Levi’s? The stylish puffer comes in a few styles — including faux leather and wool plaid — and a handful of eye-catching colors and prints, including vibrant blue, sea green, Barbiecore pink, and tie-dye varieties. It has a hood, two pockets, and a zipper closure with a snap button overlay. Customers say it’s warm and that the “quality is phenomenal.” The discount varies depending on your color and size preferences, but you can snag the jacket as low as $44.

Shop now: $44–$85 (Originally $100); amazon.com

Bic Soleil Bella Disposable Razor, 10 Pack

Amazon

If you keep up with my shopping column, you probably know I’m always adding these razors to my cart when they’re on sale. I’ve tested countless razors and always go back to these disposable four-blade ones from Bic because they give me the closest shave without irritation. They have a super comfy rubber grip handle, rinse easily, and have coconut milk-infused moisture strips for an easy and smooth glide. A 10-pack for just $12 is a super steal; to put it in perspective, a three-pack goes for $10, so I’m definitely stocking up.

Shop now: $12 (Originally $25); amazon.com

Mario Badescu Coconut Body Butter

Amazon

I’ll admit that I’m guilty of owning tons of body butters and lotions that I only use a few times and barely touch again (anyone else?) — but this coconut butter from Mario Badescu has finally ended that pattern. Made with a shea and mango butters, as well as a blend of argan, apricot, and rosehip oils, the body butter has a rich, whipped texture that absorbs into the skin nicely. It has a yummy, natural-smelling coconut scent, which makes me feel like I’m on a beach instead of my small, NYC apartment in the thick of winter. At just $11 right now, this is a no-brainer purchase.

Shop now: $11 (Originally $16); amazon.com

CozyBerry Candle Warmer Lamp

Amazon

This candle warmer lamp is one of my top gift picks from Amazon this year, and if you don’t act fast, it’ll likely sell out while it’s on sale for $49. Instead of burning your candle, the nifty gadget melts the wax, which helps release the candle’s scent. Not only does this help make your candle last longer, but it’s also a great idea if you have to worry about keeping your kids or pets away from an open flame. Plus, it functions as a cute little table lamp, too — what’s not to love?

Shop now: $49 (Originally $63); amazon.com

Burt’s Bees Lip Care and Color Set

Amazon

Burt’s Bees sets have a special place in my heart; they’re useful and make some of the best stocking stuffers. I love this lip care set that includes two tinted balms, the original beeswax balm, a lip scrub, and an overnight lip mask, all bundled up in a cute little box. On sale for $20, this set is a great deal — sold individually, the lip mask and scrub duo costs $19 alone. “Last night I used the scrub and then the mask before bed. NO dry lips in the morning, just nice and soft,” one shopper raved.

Shop now: $20 (Originally $32); amazon.com

Sally Hansen Complete Care Seven-in-One Nail Treatment

Amazon

A nail product is always on my list during sales events. A lot of Sally Hansen products are on sale for Black Friday, so I’m going to give the brand’s seven-in-one nail treatment a whirl while it’s just $8. Made with avocado oil, calcium, and pomegranate extracts, the product claims it can be used as a base and top coat, growth treatment, strengthener, ridge-filler, brightener, and moisturizer, all at once (whew). Shoppers call it a “miracle nail hardener,” saying that it works well and “looks expensive.”

Shop now: $8 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Warner’s Cloud 9 Soft Wireless Comfort Bra

Amazon

Despite the fact that I attempt to go braless or wear barely-there bralettes when I can, it unfortunately doesn’t always work out, especially during the winter months. That’s why I’m jumping on this comfy, wireless bra deal from Warner’s while it’s 66 percent off. The Cloud 9 bra has lightly contoured cups, wide adjustable straps, and a classic hook-and-eye closure. More than 15,800 people love it, saying it’s so comfortable that they forget they’re even wearing it.

“I love this bra. I have four of them now and they’re mostly all I buy,” one person wrote. “They’re super comfortable and do their job without underwire. They look decent under a shirt and never show any lines so I’ll keep buying them.”

Shop now: $15 (Originally $44); amazon.com

Inicat Sling Crossbody Bag

Amazon

I own this crossbody bag, and I love it so much I’m getting it in another color while it’s on sale. The trendy sling-style bag from Inicat comes in tons of colors and a few different styles — my favorite is this double-zipper option that has two cute tabs on either side, making it look like a little bear. Made from faux leather, the bag is high-quality, roomy, and durable. It’s become my go-to when I step outside because it fits everything I need without being bulky.

Shop now: $28 (Originally $38); amazon.com

Pura D'or Hair Thinning Therapy Scalp Serum

Amazon

I’m always on the hunt for a good biotin shampoo, but am fairly new to thickening serums. This one from Pura D’or — which is the brand behind one of Amazon’s most popular hair growth shampoo — seems promising due to its potent natural formula that includes 15 ingredients like biotin, argan oil, coffee extracts, apple stem cells, and more. The serum is designed to soothe a dry and itchy scalp while stimulating hair follicles to encourage growth. It has 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers that are impressed with the results.

“My hair has thinned out and is breaking due to medications and probably hormones? But after using this for a solid six months, I can honestly say it has significantly lessened my hair loss and breakage,” one customer wrote. “It also livens up my curls and doesn’t weigh my hair down, which I’m surprised by.”

Shop now: $13 (Originally $25); amazon.com