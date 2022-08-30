We Tested 22 Texturizing Sprays, These 10 Hold The Secret to Instant Volume and Tousled Waves

Overall, the Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray impressed testers the most, thanks to its ability to revive hair, add dimension to curls, and soak up excess oil, all while leaving behind an addicting fragrance.

There are so many different texturizing sprays out there, making it hard to narrow down which ones are the best (and don’t make hair feel icky). To help you out, we enlisted the help of a handful of testers with a variety of hair types and textures, to rigorously test 22 of the most popular texturizing sprays. After keeping ease of use, texture, volume, and overall look top of mind, the testers determined the ten best texturizing sprays of 2022.

Bad hair days are inevitable. Sometimes your hair just doesn’t want to stay put, and other times it looks flat — or even worse, lackluster. No matter the state of your strands, there’s one catch-all product that can address everything, all at once: Texturizing sprays.

If the only complaint our tester had about this mist was that the nozzle can be tough at first (fear not, it gets easier to use), then you know it must be good. As the name suggests, the texturizing spray is thin and ‘barely there.’ “It offers a nice texture despite being lightweight, and it does exactly what it says it will,” our tester explains. “My hair wasn’t tacky or stiff and, after a while, I noticed it gave my straight, flat hair a natural wave.” She notes that the volume factor is kind of a lot at first, but that it fell slightly after a few minutes and then looked more natural as time went on. “Even later in the day, my hair looked ten times more voluminous,” she says. The fresh fragrance only adds to the experience, due to an addictive blend of frankincense, juniper wood, and water lily.

This texturizing spray is more than just a pretty bottle — it’s color- and keratin-safe, and helps prevent breakage. The spray itself is more powdery than other options on the list, but it’s just as easy to dispense. “A little dab will do — my hair felt great right after applying, despite not washing it for two days,” our tester shares. “It wasn’t stiff or sticky on my hair, either. In fact, it was easy to brush through when it dried. I was able to run my hands through my hair without any breakage.” In addition to soaking up excess oil and helping refresh unwashed hair, it adds thickness. “It gave my flat, straight hair tons of volume and texture while making my hair smell nice and clean,” she adds.

What We Love: This volumizing spray dries down soft so you’ll avoid extra breakage when running a brush (or your fingers) through the lengths.

If you have greasy, unwashed hair, the idea of applying an oil (or a product containing one), might seem counterintuitive. But, this dry texture spray from Moroccanoil, which contains argan oil, offers a texturized hold with a dry, gritty finish rather than a wet, oily one. In fact, the argan oil simply provides a hint of hydration to nourish damaged hair. Our tester notes that upon first spritz, the spray feels a little wet. But, before they got the chance to question it, the spray dried down almost immediately. “It was slightly wet and sticky at first, but it dried down quickly and gave my hair more volume,” they share. It’s easy to build, so you can layer on as much (or as little) as you need. While it works great to style waves and curls, it can also be used to add grip for no-slip updos, thanks to its formula that contains zeolite, which forms bonds between hair strands.

What We Don’t Love: If you use too much, hair can feel sticky and then stiff.

What We Love: This argan oil-infused texturizing spray can be used to style carefree waves or prep hair for no-slip updos.

The formula contains ginger, ginseng, and biotin to support long-term hair growth and health, maltodextrin to thicken each and every strand, and, last but not least, lemon and witch hazel, to dissolve excess oil to extend time between washes. Not to mention, the fresh, natural ingredients make for a pleasant, although subtle, fragrance. “It smelled light and fresh without being overwhelming. Plus, it doesn’t linger in the air, which is great because product scent usually turns me off,” the tester says. “All in all, the spray provided a healthy amount of volume and definition, which was especially noticeable after styling my hair afterwards.”

This texture spray from Briogeo stands out from the rest. Why? Well, for one, it works best when used on damp hair. Second, it contains ingredients that support hair and scalp health in addition to adding volume, texture, and fullness. You could definitely spray it on dry hair, like our tester did, but she noticed it felt tacky and gritty on her dry strands. For best results, it’s recommended that you spritz it onto clean, damp hair at the roots prior to drying or styling.

What We Don’t Love: Unlike other options on this list, it works best when used on damp hair.

Larger than other options on the list, the Ceremonia Açai Style Refresher guarantees the most bang for your buck. Between the unique spray bottle and variety of uses, our testers couldn’t rave about this pick enough. “The spray bottle on top makes spritzing product on thick strands and curls a lot easier,” one tester explains. “And the handle helps a lot, too. It’s not heavy, so you only need to apply a little pressure to get the product out.” Plus, according to the brand, the spray is multi-purpose and can be used in so many ways. For example, you can extend time between wash days by spritzing it on your lengths and scrunching your curls. Or, you could spritz it on your hair and comb through to eliminate ponytail creases. You can also spray it on your hair post-workout as a scent refresher before heading to the office. No matter how you use it, you’ll feel it working its magic. “Most texturizing sprays are either sticky or come out in a mist so fine you can barely tell it’s there,” one tester shares. “As someone with thick hair, I need to feel the product without it weighing my hair down. This one definitely revives hair and makes it look sleek, shiny and almost brand new.”

Perk up sad hair with this volume-boosting texturizing spray from R + Co. “As soon as I sprayed it on my hair, I noticed a difference — my hair sprung into action,” our tester explains. “It only got better as I styled my hair with a curling iron.” While the volume existed mainly at her roots, the tester notes that after adding the lightweight spray to her hair, the lengths had a nice bounce, too. Unlike some other texturizing sprays, this one has a soft touch, which means it works well to keep flyaways in place, reduce frizz, and provide a light hold instead of a stronger, more long-lasting hold. This is key for those with thin hair as anything heavier can actually weigh down strands even more. “It was so lightweight that I was surprised to find that it added both volume and shine without making my hair look flatter,” she says. At over 30 dollars, the price is a bit steep given the size, but because there’s so much to love, it’s totally worth it.

Didn’t get the chance to wash your hair and need to look presentable ASAP? The Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray from Drybar will solve your hair blues in a flash. Simply shake the bottle well, and spray a cloud of the fragrant mist onto your lifeless hair. “The more vigorously you shake it, the bigger the cloud of product will be,” our tester advises. “After spritzing it onto my hair, I noticed that it gave my hair more body,” she explains. “It added volume to my roots and gave my curls more bounce and hold, too.” Even after combing her fingers through her hair, it held its shape, resulting in tousled beachy waves. Be aware that if you apply too much in one area, you might find a tacky residue left behind. To avoid that, hold the bottle four to six inches away from your hair when dispensing the product.

What We Don’t Love: It can feel tacky if you use too much in one area.

Keep in mind that during the first few uses, the spray bottle might need some loosening up. “The nozzle is a bit difficult to push down on at first, but once you keep pressing, it gets easier,” the tester explains. Pro hairstylists Raven Hurtado and Raphael Roque love this one. “It’s super lightweight and buildable, but never feels sticky,” Hurtado explains. “It’s one of the best in the game and it has a divine smell,” Roque adds.

Sure, the Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is the priciest option on the list, but it’s actually the largest bottle. So, while it might seem like a lot of money, if you consider how much use you’ll get out of it, it’s easy to justify the value. Plus, if volume is what you’re after, this texturizing spray doesn’t disappoint. “The results are immediate: My straight, flat, thin hair doubled in size,” our tester shares. “It did exactly what it says it will, which is make hair look noticeably more voluminous without weighing it down.” The application process is essentially the same as other formulas — you just shake, spray and go on your way. But the Oribe signature complex (a cocktail of ingredients including watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower) is what delivers such impressive results.

What We Love: Not only does this texture spray smell amazing, it gives a volume boost that makes hair look double in size.

If your hair is in need of some TLC but you don’t feel like spending a ton of money, check out the Tousle Me Softly Spray Gel from Herbal Essences. Despite the name, the product is actually more of a mousse, according to our tester. “The simple mousse is lightweight, non-sticky, and a little bit goes a long way,” she explains. “The foam revived the look of my fine, type four curls without weighing them down.” Thanks to the castor oil in the formula, it doesn’t make hair feel dried out or hard, which the tester especially appreciated. “There was no residue left behind, just moisturized and defined curls,” she adds. “You could follow up by heat styling your hair, but even without heat, the mousse would sit really well with a perm rod.” One thing to note: A lot can come out of the nozzle at once, so be sure to use a light hand when pressing down on it.

If I could change anything, it would be the way the product sits on your fingers after touseling your hair. I noticed that my hands were sticky, and when I touched my phone and laptop, there was some residue left behind. It didn’t bother me that much, but in the future, I would avoid touching anything right away or use the spray with a sink nearby.

Sitting pretty at the top of the list is the Ouai Texturizing Hair Spray. Although it’s known for its addicting scent — which has notes of Italian bergamot, rose, water lily, iris, and musk — the texturizing spray is much more than a hair perfume. It works well for virtually every hair type, but I can’t help but rave about how defined my thin, but plentiful waves looked after spritzing it on. It’s not sticky upon application, but it does have a bit of grit, which I didn’t mind since I expect texturizing sprays to have a little, well, texture. Almost immediately, my greasy, day-two hair was brought back to life. Not only did it look freshly washed, but my waves looked more voluminous and mermaid-like.

What We Don’t Love: It can leave residue on your hands, which can transfer onto surfaces like mirrors or phone screens.

What We Love: This lightweight spray sops up grease and livens the look of curls, leaving hair looking fresh and voluminous.

Our Testing Process

To start, we spent about a week researching the top-rated texturizing sprays on the market. After honing in on online ratings, we spent eight hours putting the 22 most popular sprays to the test. We had all of our testers try the sprays so that they could analyze the performance and write down their insights during the process. In doing so, our testers rated each texture spray on a scale of 1 to 5 for four key categories: Ease of use, texture, volume, and overall look. Once the data was collected, we were able to narrow down the original pool of products to the 10 best texturizing sprays of 2022.

What to Keep in Mind



Hair Type

According to Hurtado, most texturizing sprays are universal for all hair types. “Texturizing sprays in general work great if your hair is fine or straight because it adds volume and texture,” she explains. “If you have curls and they’re feeling flat, you can use a texturizing spray to give each one a lift.” While any texture spray can work, a general rule of thumb to follow is that if you have thick or dry hair, a texturizing spray that adds hydration, like Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray, is key. Alternatively, if you have fine hair, a lightweight formula, like R+Co Balloon Dry Volume Spray, is best so your hair doesn’t get weighed down. Those with color-treated hair should look for spray options that protect color and don’t leave behind unwanted residue.



Fragrance

Many texturizing sprays (and other hair products, for that matter) come loaded with fragrance. While some people are all for a scent, others find fragrance irritating, especially if they’re allergic or sensitive to it. If you’re in the latter category, check to see if the texturizing spray you’re interested in has a fragrance before making a purchase.



Size

Keep in mind that when using a texturizing spray, you’ll need at least four to six spritzes to style your entire head. So, in order to get the most use out of your texture spray, opt for a product that comes in a large size, otherwise you might run out after a couple of uses. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray is 8.5 fl. oz., for example, and will likely last a lot longer than a spray that comes with less product.

Your Questions, Answered



What is a texturizing spray?

According to Roque, a texturizing spray is a combination of a classic hairspray and a dry shampoo. “It holds like a hairspray, but gives more texture and volume and, like a dry shampoo, removes oil from the scalp,” he explains. These types of sprays can be used by people of all hair types to create extra body, add texture, and provide a bit of hold.

How does a texturizing spray differ from hairspray or dry shampoo?

Texturizing sprays, hairsprays, and dry shampoos are all used for styling, but each one serves a different purpose. “A hairspray holds your hair in place, while a dry shampoo freshens your scalp,” Roque explains. “A texturizing spray is the best of both worlds because it does a little bit of both.”



Should you use a texturizing spray on wet or dry hair?

It goes without saying that you should ultimately default to the directions on the specific product you have, but since texturizing spray is a styling product, typically it should be used once the hair is dry. But, there are some products, like Briogeo Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Hair Volumizing Spray, that are best used on damp hair prior to drying.

What is InStyle Picks?

Did you notice the InStyle Picks seal of approval at the top of this story? That means our team of testers has reviewed every product on this list using a unique methodology to ensure it’s really worth your time, money, and attention. We may get samples for free to try but we never promise positive (or any!) coverage in exchange. Put simply: InStyle picks are products we love, and we’ve put them to the test to be sure you will too.

Why Trust InStyle?

Caitlyn Martyn is a commerce writer for InStyle, where she covers skincare, makeup, hair, and fashion. With expert insight from professional hairstylists and tester first-hand experience, she poured over product specifications and rounded up our top picks for this story. Caitlyn has experience researching, testing and writing about beauty products and has tried tons of different texturizing sprays, including several from the above brands, including OUAI, Oribe, and Briogeo.

Want more product recommendations? From best-in-class concealer to the black pants you need for work, check out all of our InStyle Picks content.