Fashion Clothing Dresses and Skirts The 8 Best Tennis Skirts of 2023 to Wear On Or Off the Court The NikeCourt Victory Women's Tennis Skirt is perfect for tenniscore. Tenniscore is the trend that may never die, and rightfully so. Since 2020, preppy style has been reintroduced to the zeitgeist. Over time, it’s evolved to continue being a staple in many everyday styles. The key to tenniscore? Tennis skirts, of course. Even if you’ve never picked up a racket, the classic tennis skirt is something that can work from the court to the coffee shop. “The number one thing to finding a good tennis skirt is paying attention to the waistband and making sure the silhouette of the skirt matches with your body,” says style blogger Akia Danielle. The NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Tennis Skirt wins our vote for best overall due to its amazing technical material, inclusive sizing range, and affordable price tag. When choosing our favorites, we stuck with technical skirts, meaning they were designed for tennis or some kind of athletic activity, but could also be styled to wear casually. Our Top Picks Best Overall: NikeCourt Dri-Fit Victory Tennis Skirt at Nike.com Jump to Review Best Budget: ZUTY ZUTY High Waisted Tennis Skirt at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: The Upside Match Tahlia Mini Skirt at Bandier.com Jump to Review Best Sustainable Option: Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort at Girlfriend.com Jump to Review Best Sweat-Wicking: Outdoor Voices Hudson Skort at Outdoorvoices.com Jump to Review Best Color Options: Lululemon Court Rival High-rise Skirt at Lululemon Jump to Review Best Classic: Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Plus-Size Classic: Athleta Levitate Skort at Gap.com Jump to Review Best Overall NikeCourt Dri-Fit Victory Women's Flouncy Tennis Skirt Nike View On Nike.com What We Love: The material is technical enough for on-court wear and the cut is cute enough for off-court wear.What We Don't Love: Depending on your height, the shorts under the skirt may be visible. The NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Skirt is the perfect tennis skirt — think technical material, a fair price, plenty of versatility, and a size-inclusive range. For plus-size model Tatiana Lewis, this is her favorite skirt for “hitting the city streets this summer.” Made from over 75% recycled polyester, the skirt boasts a light and breezy fabric that is great for both working out and walking. “The color options and skirt length is perfect for my body. The skirt is great for long summer days in the city and easy to pair with a t-shirt or muscle tank,” says Lewis. Plus, there’s a single pleat in the front, if you prefer the more traditional tennis look. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: XS to 3X | Colors: 3- 5 | Material: 88% polyester, 12% spandex Best Budget ZUTY 18" High Waisted Tennis Skirt Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: There are four (!) handy pockets sewn into the skirt.What We Don’t Love: The material is quite light. Coming in at 18 inches long, this tennis skirt from Amazon offers lots of coverage, and the high-waist fit is both flattering and practical. The design features two pockets on each side, one zippered pocket in the back, and a slim, hidden waistband pouch to throw your keys or cash, for super easy wearability. With an adjustable waistband and pleats in the back, the fit is customizable to every kind of body shape. We love pairing it with a crop top and knitted cardigan for a day out on the town or a fitted polo to play a lively match. According to reviews, the skirt runs big, so be sure to size down if you prefer a tighter fit. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: XS to 3X | Colors: 5 | Material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex. Best Splurge The Upside Match Tahlia Mini Skirt Bandier View On Bandier.com What We Love: The chunky pleats and horizontal stripes are a classic touch.What We Don’t Love: It comes in a limited size range. This Match Tahlia Mini Skirt is a more luxurious option if you want to add a little spice to your tennis wear. For stylist and founder of Wardrobe Whisperer, Jessica Cadmus, this is the tennis skirt of her dreams. “The striping is a little different than you'd normally see because it comes down the front pleat vertically, not just the horizontal striping that you normally see on tennis skirts, so to me this one is extra, extra special,” she says. This sustainability-focused brand is known for its high-quality clothing and attention to design details, making this a splurge-worthy piece for us. Price at the time of publish: $120 Size: XXS to XL | Colors: 1 | Material: 60% recycled polyester, 24% polyester, 8% lyocell, 8% elastane Best Sustainable Option Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com What We Love: By far, the brand offers one of the most inclusive sizing options we’ve seen.What We Don’t Love: The shorts underneath are tight, so it might make finding your perfect fit tricky. If shopping ethically is important to you (it should be!), then the sporty skort from Girlfriend Collective is a must-have. Without sacrificing technical design or style, this skirt is close to perfect. Digital creator Nikki Apostoulou loves this option, especially in the plum hue, for working out. “These have a very inclusive size range and it really does support the stomach,” she says. “After having three kids, a little support in the tummy area can feel much needed.” The brand carries everything up to a 6X, making it one of the most inclusive size ranges we’ve seen period. Price at time of publish: $62 Size: XXS to 6X | Colors: 5 | Material: 79% recycled water bottles (RPET), 21% spandex Best Sweat-Wicking Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com What We Love: The thick waistband is flattering and comfortable.What We Don’t Love: The undershorts might ride up during intense exercise. One of Outdoor Voice’s classic skorts, the Exercise Skort, features medium coverage (although if you’re on the tall side, it may be more thigh-skimming) and is made from the brand’s own breathable, sweat-wicking LightSpeed fabric. With a built-in shorts liner and a thick waistband that sits right below the belly button, this skort will stay securely in place even during high-intensity workouts. Plus, the phone pocket comes in very handy. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: XXS to XXXL | Colors: 6 | Material: 85% nylon, 15% spandex Best Color Options Lululemon Court Rival High-rise Skirt Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: It’s available in two different lengths to accommodate taller figures.What We Don’t Love: The pink color bleeds in the wash. If you love options, the Lululemon Court Rival skirt has plenty. With a high-rise mesh lining for increased airflow, quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabric, and light pleats in the front, this was designed for a sweaty tennis match. The material also stretches, allowing for quick and extended movements on the court. We are also impressed that it is offered in two lengths for different coverage options, as well as its shape retention, even after several washes. And as a kicker, the liner pocket can hold both your phone and a tennis ball. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 0 to 18 | Colors: 9 | Material: 86% polyester, 14% elastane Best Classic Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt 4.6 Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: The series of structured pleats that go all the way around make this classic tennis skirt a must-buy.What We Don’t Love: The size range is limited. “If I was building somebody's tennis wardrobe, you’d have to have this in your repertoire,” says Cadmus. “You can do a whole bunch of different athletic wear tops with it.” The skirt is mid-rise and hits mid-thigh, depending on your height, but the hidden shorts underneath offer coverage and comfort. The structured pleats that go all the way around the skirt make it a classic, but with a modern twist. We love wearing this skirt with a preppy blazer to really let the tenniscore look shine. If you prefer smaller pleats, Alo also carries the Grand Slam Tennis Skirt, which is one of model Alexis Ren’s favorites. “It’s a closet must-have,” she says. “You can dress it up or down depending on if you want to go to dinner or go get coffee with a friend.” Price at time of publish: $72 Size: XXS (00-0) to L (12-14) | Colors: 5 | Material: Nylon and spandex Best Plus-Size Classic Athleta Levitate Skort View On Gap.com What We Love: Its floaty style and supreme versatility ensure this skirt will be on heavy rotation for tennis, golf matches, or even a night out.What We Don’t Love: It only comes in black and white. Similar to the Alo Varsity Tennis Mini Skirt, this Athleta option has a size range that goes up to 3X, making it more accessible for larger sizes. Apostoulou loves a shorter tennis skirt, saying that she “didn’t want to show my bits and goodies to the world,” so she opted for a skort that provided “all the style” but with a little more coverage. “I like that this one can be worn with a button-up/tee (half tucked in, half out) for that trendy street style look, paired with a crop top for summer, or an oversized sweater as it gets into pre-fall,” she says. Plus, the material is breathable and made with recycled polyester will air out any wrinkly pleats. Price at time of publish: $69 Size: XXS to 3X | Colors: 2 | Material: Recycled polyester and spandex What to Keep in Mind Material When shopping for a tennis skirt, you’ll want to make sure to check the material for technical qualities, especially if you’re going to be wearing it to play tennis. “It's definitely worth investing in a quality, thicker fabric that won’t end up looking sheer or see-through to ensure you're not flashing,” says stylist Sahra Schukraft Brandt. For medium coverage, make sure the short liners are substantial enough to feel secure, while still offering breathability. Style While athletic fabric is often very similar, the various designs are where you can let your own style shine. The biggest question when it comes to tennis skirts is the decision between a pleated or straight design. “I’m partial to the pleated ones because I feel less restricted and restrained when running and lunging,” says stylist Neelo Noory, while Ren says it depends on her mood. “I’ll always be a sucker for a pleated skirt. It’s fun and flirty, but recently I’ve loved the straight skirt,” says Ren. “It has a classic feel to it that goes with so many looks.” If extra coverage is a concern, opt for high-rise fits, while low-rise tends to be breezy and freeing. Your Questions, Answered How to style a tennis skirt for the daytime? Cadmus offers a great rule of thumb for styling an athletic article of clothing during the day: “If at least one piece of clothing is representative of fabric that you’d wear off the court, you can take the whole outfit off the court.” When selecting a top to pair with a tennis skirt to go to brunch, for example, Cadmus would recommend looking for a fabric that is not athletic or technical, like a white fitted knit top. She suggests going with something fitted so it’s still “snatched in at the waist” while still offering “all the benefits of that A-line shorty-short skirt.” How do you keep tennis whites white? Many tennis clubs require players to don all-white outfits, so maintaining a pristine, stain-free skirt is a must. 