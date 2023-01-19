The 8 Best Tennis Skirts of 2023 to Wear On Or Off the Court

The NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Women's Flouncy Tennis Skirt wins our vote for best overall due to its amazing technical material, inclusive sizing range, and affordable price tag. When choosing our favorites, we stuck with technical skirts, meaning they were designed for tennis or some kind of athletic activity, but could also be styled to wear casually.

“The number one thing to finding a good tennis skirt is paying attention to the waistband and making sure the silhouette of the skirt matches with your body,” says style blogger Akia Danielle .

Tenniscore is the trend that may never die, and rightfully so. Since 2020 , preppy style has been reintroduced to the zeitgeist. Over time, it’s evolved to continue being a staple in many everyday styles. The key to tenniscore? Tennis skirts, of course. Even if you’ve never picked up a racket, the classic tennis skirt is something that can work from the court to the coffee shop.

Best Overall NikeCourt Dri-Fit Victory Women's Flouncy Tennis Skirt Nike View On Nike.com What We Love: The material is technical enough for on-court wear and the cut is cute enough for off-court wear. What We Don’t Love: Depending on your height, the shorts under the skirt may be visible. The NikeCourt Dri-FIT Victory Skirt is the perfect tennis skirt — think technical material, a fair price, plenty of versatility, and a size-inclusive range. For plus-size model Tatiana Lewis, this is her favorite skirt for “hitting the city streets this summer.” Made from over 75% recycled polyester, the skirt boasts a light and breezy fabric that is great for both working out and walking. “The color options and skirt length is perfect for my body. The skirt is great for long summer days in the city and easy to pair with a t-shirt or muscle tank,” says Lewis. Plus, there’s a single pleat in the front, if you prefer the more traditional tennis look. Price at time of publish: $58 Size: XS to 3X | Colors: 3- 5 | Material: 88% polyester, 12% spandex

Best Budget ZUTY 18" High Waisted Tennis Skirt Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: There are four (!) handy pockets sewn into the skirt. What We Don’t Love: The material is quite light. Coming in at 18 inches long, this tennis skirt from Amazon offers lots of coverage, and the high-waist fit is both flattering and practical. The design features two pockets on each side, one zippered pocket in the back, and a slim, hidden waistband pouch to throw your keys or cash, for super easy wearability. With an adjustable waistband and pleats in the back, the fit is customizable to every kind of body shape. We love pairing it with a crop top and knitted cardigan for a day out on the town or a fitted polo to play a lively match. According to reviews, the skirt runs big, so be sure to size down if you prefer a tighter fit. Price at time of publish: $23 Size: XS to 3X | Colors: 5 | Material: 90% polyester, 10% spandex.

Best Splurge The Upside Match Tahlia Mini Skirt Bandier View On Bandier.com What We Love: The chunky pleats and horizontal stripes are a classic touch. What We Don’t Love: It comes in a limited size range. This Match Tahlia Mini Skirt is a more luxurious option if you want to add a little spice to your tennis wear. For stylist and founder of Wardrobe Whisperer, Jessica Cadmus, this is the tennis skirt of her dreams. “The striping is a little different than you'd normally see because it comes down the front pleat vertically, not just the horizontal striping that you normally see on tennis skirts, so to me this one is extra, extra special,” she says. This sustainability-focused brand is known for its high-quality clothing and attention to design details, making this a splurge-worthy piece for us. Price at the time of publish: $120 Size: XXS to XL | Colors: 1 | Material: 60% recycled polyester, 24% polyester, 8% lyocell, 8% elastane

Best Sustainable Option Girlfriend Collective Sport Skort Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com What We Love: By far, the brand offers one of the most inclusive sizing options we’ve seen. What We Don’t Love: The shorts underneath are tight, so it might make finding your perfect fit tricky. If shopping ethically is important to you (it should be!), then the sporty skort from Girlfriend Collective is a must-have. Without sacrificing technical design or style, this skirt is close to perfect. Digital creator Nikki Apostoulou loves this option, especially in the plum hue, for working out. “These have a very inclusive size range and it really does support the stomach,” she says. “After having three kids, a little support in the tummy area can feel much needed.” The brand carries everything up to a 6X, making it one of the most inclusive size ranges we’ve seen period. Price at time of publish: $62 Size: XXS to 6X | Colors: 5 | Material: 79% recycled water bottles (RPET), 21% spandex

Best Sweat-Wicking Outdoor Voices Hudson 4" Skort Outdoor Voices View On Outdoorvoices.com What We Love: The thick waistband is flattering and comfortable. What We Don’t Love: The undershorts might ride up during intense exercise. One of Outdoor Voice’s classic skorts, the Exercise Skort, features medium coverage (although if you’re on the tall side, it may be more thigh-skimming) and is made from the brand’s own breathable, sweat-wicking LightSpeed fabric. With a built-in shorts liner and a thick waistband that sits right below the belly button, this skort will stay securely in place even during high-intensity workouts. Plus, the phone pocket comes in very handy. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: XXS to XXXL | Colors: 6 | Material: 85% nylon, 15% spandex

Best Color Options Lululemon Court Rival High-rise Skirt Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: It’s available in two different lengths to accommodate taller figures. What We Don’t Love: The pink color bleeds in the wash. If you love options, the Lululemon Court Rival skirt has plenty. With a high-rise mesh lining for increased airflow, quick-drying and sweat-wicking fabric, and light pleats in the front, this was designed for a sweaty tennis match. The material also stretches, allowing for quick and extended movements on the court. We are also impressed that it is offered in two lengths for different coverage options, as well as its shape retention, even after several washes. And as a kicker, the liner pocket can hold both your phone and a tennis ball. Price at time of publish: $88 Size: 0 to 18 | Colors: 9 | Material: 86% polyester, 14% elastane

Best Classic Alo Varsity Tennis Skirt 4.6 Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: The series of structured pleats that go all the way around make this classic tennis skirt a must-buy. What We Don’t Love: The size range is limited. “If I was building somebody's tennis wardrobe, you’d have to have this in your repertoire,” says Cadmus. “You can do a whole bunch of different athletic wear tops with it.” The skirt is mid-rise and hits mid-thigh, depending on your height, but the hidden shorts underneath offer coverage and comfort. The structured pleats that go all the way around the skirt make it a classic, but with a modern twist. We love wearing this skirt with a preppy blazer to really let the tenniscore look shine. If you prefer smaller pleats, Alo also carries the Grand Slam Tennis Skirt, which is one of model Alexis Ren’s favorites. “It’s a closet must-have,” she says. “You can dress it up or down depending on if you want to go to dinner or go get coffee with a friend.” Price at time of publish: $72 Size: XXS (00-0) to L (12-14) | Colors: 5 | Material: Nylon and spandex