The 8 Best Teeth Whitening Pens for Your Brightest Smile

We’re lucky that there are so many options out in the market, but how do we know if a pen is legit or not? That’s where we turned to the experts. We asked cosmetic doctor of dentistry and founder of TruGlo Modern Dental , Rhonda Kalasho , M.D., cosmetic dentist at Lowenberg, Litchy & Kantor , Brian Kantor, M.D., and doctor of medicine in dentistry at Wally , Melineh Issayans, M.D. to break down how teeth whitening pens actually work, what to look for, and a few of their recs. Our best overall option is Philips Zoom Whitening Pen because of its high concentration of hydrogen peroxide.

The best way to truly whiten your teeth is by seeing your dentist and getting it done professionally. But for those times you want to brighten your smile and fight off those pesky surface stains (yes, the ones sadly caused by coffee, wine, etc.) in between office treatments, a teeth whitening pen can be a great add-on to your daily brushing routine.

Because the ingredients are natural, they are also more gentle. You’ll need to use it for a longer amount of time — up to 30 minutes twice a day — to see results in two weeks.

If you’re looking for a pen that won’t deliver a medicinal or overpowering mint flavor, Dr. Issayans recommends Moon Kendall Jenner Teeth Whitening Pen in Vanilla Mint. It mixes strawberry, honeysuckle, lavender, and vanilla mint for a very lovely flavor that isn’t too sweet or overbearing. Plus, it uses clean ingredients to whiten teeth without irritation.

What We Don’t Love: The whitening ingredient is not as strong as other options on this list.

For a really powerful whitening set, turn to Go Smile Glow On The Go Teeth Whitening Device & Pen. This two-step process makes it easy for you to whiten your teeth. First, you apply the hydrogen peroxide-based gel and then you lock it in with the LED device, holding it for 30 seconds on each row to set it. LED light has shown to activate the hydrogen peroxide; it breaks apart the gel faster and quickly lifts any stain, resulting in a brighter smile.

While most teeth whitening pens are flavorless, this one has a strong mint flavor, similar to toothpaste. We like the fresh mouth feeling, but others may find it to be overpowering.

For a budget-friendly option, try VieBeauti Whitening Pen. It uses a more gentle whitening ingredient, carbamide peroxide, to brighten teeth. The ingredient is a great choice if you have any sensitivity. Plus, you get three pens for less than $15 — now that's a steal.

The downside to a super gentle formula is how often you need to apply it — it's recommended to apply it four times a day to see results.

Tarte Pearly Girl Teeth Vegan Whitening Pen is Dr. Issayans’ pick for sensitive teeth. “[It’s] formulated to be a highly ingredient-conscious option,” she says. “It also has a balanced pH level and desensitizing ingredients to be sure it’s the most gentle teeth whitening option.” Along with hydrogen peroxide, it is made with a vegan compound that gently whitens teeth while also protecting the enamel.

What We Don’t Love: It is recommended that you use it four times a day, which can be tedious if you’re looking for something low-maintenance.

Dr. Issayans likes Colgate Optic White Overnight Whitening Pen because it’s safe enough to use overnight for even the most sensitive teeth. It only contains three percent hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth (most other whitening pens go up to at least 10 percent), but even with that low concentration, it is still effective at whitening teeth (it just may take a bit longer to see results). Simply put it on before bed and let the gel work overnight for a brighter smile in the AM.

What We Don’t Love: It may take longer to see results due to the low concentration of hydrogen peroxide.

What We Love: It contains a low concentration of hydrogen peroxide, so it’s less likely to harm even sensitive teeth.

Be aware that the pen claims to contain 20 applications, but users say it goes quicker if you’re not careful with the amount you apply.

For a fast-acting teeth whitening pen to get rid of surface stains, turn to the Auraglow Teeth Whitening Pen. It uses carbamide peroxide to gently whiten teeth without causing irritation on even the most sensitive teeth. It works in as little as one minute and can start to whiten teeth in just seven days.

What We Don’t Love: Some reviews say the product gets used up quicker than it claims.

Dr. Issayans calls Lumineux Oral Essentials Bright Pen a standout. She explains that it doesn’t use any concentration of hydrogen peroxide to whiten teeth, instead it uses naturally derived ingredients such as dead sea salt, aloe vera, and coconut oil to remove stains and yellow color without harming teeth. “The benefit of opting for the natural ingredients is a lower chance of tooth sensitivity,” she says. “For those wanting to be more ingredient-conscious, it's a great choice."

Dr. Kantor says it’s all about personal preference when picking the best teeth whitening pen, but if he had to pick a favorite it would be the Philips Zoom Whitening Pen. Despite its low concentration of hydrogen peroxide, it’s extremely effective in whitening teeth. “Its quality 5.25 percent hydrogen peroxide formula is usually quite effective on yellow stains if you use it continuously for 10 to 14 days,” he says. As an added bonus, he says that it fits right in your bag so you can take it with you wherever you go without worrying if it will leak. A strong teeth whitener that won’t cause sensitivity and is super easy to use at a decent price point — this can’t be beat.

What We Don’t Love: Reviews read that it does go on super thick, which may be unpleasant at first.

What to Keep in Mind

Ingredients

Dr. Kantor says that the most important ingredient to look for in a teeth whitening pen is hydrogen peroxide. This ingredient is one of the most well-known and powerful for teeth whitening. While many whitening options contain up to 10% of hydrogen peroxide, Dr. Issayans adds that it has a higher risk for sensitivity because of its strength and quickness in getting rid of stains.

If you are sensitive or looking for something more gentle, he says to look for carbamide peroxide, which is a derivative of hydrogen peroxide. Other ingredients that can help prevent tooth sensitivity and improve oral health include potassium nitrate and xylitol.

The whitening ingredient you choose and the concentration can also impact how quickly you see results. Lower concentrations or less effective ingredients will need to be used over more days and weeks (and possibly for longer time periods each day) to get the whitening you are looking for.

Whitening Strips vs. Whitening Pens

The main difference between whitening strips and whitening pens, says Dr. Issayans, is how fast whitening strips use a hydrogen peroxide base. She explains that the physical strips create a barrier between the teeth and lips, which allows for the hydrogen peroxide to quickly whiten teeth. With whitening pens, the gel comes into contact with the lips and cheeks. While it’s safe and still effective, it becomes weaker without a barrier.

Dr. Kalasho agrees and adds that teeth whitening pens have such low levels of peroxide because you end up swallowing the gel as opposed to having it stick on your teeth. While this is still safe, the pens won’t be as effective a method as other teeth whitening options. “A whitening pen will remove surface stains, but will not really whiten your teeth because it does not stay isolated on your teeth.”

“Whitening pens are not a substitute for strips, but they do reach tricky spots, like where crooked teeth overlap,” says Dr. Kantor. Whitening pens can also be useful for those who dislike the feeling or time commitment of strips. Or who want a product they can use in-between their professional whitening sessions.

Your Questions, Answered

Are teeth whitening pens safe?

Generally yes, whitening pens are safe. You just have to use each product as instructed. “Since this whitening method does not create a barrier between the gums and cheeks and the gel, it is purposely gentler than some other whitening products,” says Dr. Issayans. “However, if used outside of the manufacturers’ instructions, such as wearing it for extended periods of time or using it too often, it could lead to issues like tooth sensitivity or irritation of the gums or cheeks.”

How do teeth whitening pens work?

According to Dr. Issayans, teeth whitening pens disperse a whitening gel through a brush tip directly on the tooth when you twist or push a dial at the bottom. You then paint on a thin layer of gel over your teeth, allowing it to dry and set for the recommended time. Once it sets, you can brush off any excess gel.

Dr. Kantor says that they are most effective when used right before a meeting, special event, or an instance where you want whiter teeth. He also says that they can be useful right after meals as many colored foods (berries, coffee, tea, red wine, and more) can leave a stain. Dr. Kalasho adds that for a teeth whitening pen to be its most effective, it should stay on your teeth for upwards of 30 minutes. But be sure to read labels on the formula you choose on the recommended length of time.

