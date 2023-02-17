Aside from being trendy, they’re also an inter-seasonal jacket. A lightweight jacket, made of only faux shearling, will be the perfect layering piece in the fall and spring. A more dense teddy, lined with leather or covering a thick puffer, is the warmest jacket offered in the wintertime. The Ugg Frankie Teddy Jacket is warm enough on its own while providing room to layer underneath, and is therefore our top choice for this roundup.

I’m pretty proud of what resides in my coat closet. Over the years, I’ve added a trench coat, a puffer, a leather bomber, and about four different teddy jackets. The clear bias towards the teddy look simply comes from its versatility — both my leggings and pantsuit look comfortable yet put together when paired with a teddy coat. Stylist Alison Bruhn confirms that they are definitely “having a moment right now, with more colors, lengths, and styles readily available at various price levels."

Best Overall Ugg Frankie Sherpa Trucker Jacket Ugg View On Ugg.com What we love: The pockets are fleece lined to keep your hands warm. What we don’t love: Because of how deceivingly lightweight it is, it will require some layering to keep you warm. Ugg is no stranger to creating soft and plush apparel, and this teddy jacket comes prepared to keep you cozy through the cold weather. Lined with fleece, the pockets will keep your hands toasty (in case you ever forget your gloves), and the two chest pockets offer a bit more storage opportunities for a folded mask or apartment key when you're running out for a quick errand — the side pockets don't appear to have any closure to them, so things might slip out, making the chest pockets significantly more useful. It might not be as warm as your typical cold-weather coat, though; Ugg confirmed that the jacket actually feels lightweight because it's intended for chilly spring or fall days. Thankfully, the oversized cut lets you layer sweaters underneath, so you can easily get away with wearing it in the winter without feeling too cold. Price at time of publish: $195 Material: Polyester, elastane | Size: XXS-3XL | Colors: 5

Best Splurge Shoreditch Ski Club Maya Shearling Puffer Jacket Fwrd View On Fwrd.com What we love: The jacket is water-repellent. What we don’t love: It’s a little short. New to the scene is Shoreditch Ski Club, a sustainable outerwear brand that uses recycled materials and animal by-products to craft its pieces. For a brand that only launched in 2018, it’s already caught the attention of Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, and HoYeun Jung, which means it’s only a matter of time until the rest of us consumers follow suit. As they solely focus on ski and winter outerwear, they have perfected the art of functional yet stylish jackets. This piece in particular, with its water-repellent finish, teddy-lined collar (which can be zipped all the way up), and eco-down featherless fill, can be worn in below-zero temperatures. So if you wanted to wear it on your next ski adventure, you absolutely can. The only con worth mentioning, however, is that it’s a little short. If you were to wear it on the slopes, you'll need some high-waisted ski pants for proper protection.

Price at time of publish: $1,395 Material: Sheepskin, polyamide | Size: XS-L | Colors: 1

Best Budget Merokeety Winter Long Sleeve Button Sherpa Jacket Amazon View On Amazon What we love: It comes in 15 colors, giving you more options outside of your standard neutrals. What we don’t love: The sewing could be sturdier. Anyone sick of the typical neutrals with teddy coats will appreciate the whopping 15 different colors this jacket comes in. With everything from hot pink to rust red to icy blue, you're bound to find something that speaks to you. And while it might look a bit thin, reviewers actually say they stayed warm in it — the lightweight layer can be thrown on top of warmer sweaters, too, especially if you size up for ample layering. Just note that stitches came undone rather quickly, especially around the pockets, and some holes formed faster than expected. Price at time of publish: $43 Material: Polyester, spandex| Size: XS-XL | Colors: 15

Best Plus Size H&M Teddy Bear Jacket H&M View On Hm.com What we love: You can machine wash this jacket on cold. What we don’t love: It runs quite small. Thanks to its more bouclé-like texture, the jacket discreetly hides seams and slit pockets, which are practically camouflaged, giving this jacket a more streamlined look. But the exaggerated collar that sits flat on your shoulders still adds a bit more pizzazz to the jacket, in case you worried it would be too much of a snooze. Just think, though: a clean-cut piece like this will be easy to pair with just about anything, so you'll likely find a lot of use for it. It also helps that the boxy fit will make it easy to layer additional sweaters underneath, although it does run a bit small, so keep that in mind when choosing what size you want. The best part, though, is it can be machine washed on cold (avoid the dryer, FYI), so maintenance is easier than ever.

Price at time of publish: $65 Material: Acrylic, modacrylic | Size: L-4XL | Colors: 1

Best Fleece Net A Porter VINCE Sherpa fleece jacket Net A Porter View On Net-a-Porter What we love: The loose fit makes it easy to layer different pieces underneath. What we don’t love: There are no pockets for your hands to slip into. Made from polyester, this Vince fleece jacket comes with a button closure down the front, which acts as a charming style element — we love the trucker jacket inspiration — but also ensures you can properly close it to keep any chilly winds out. The jacket also goes past your hips in a straight, oversized cut, but the sleeves, on the other hand, look to crop right at your wrists, which keeps the jacket from looking too bulky, especially if you layer sweaters underneath this jacket. If you’re not a bag person, however, be prepared to become one: this jacket doesn't have any side pockets to slide your hands into, and we doubt you'll find much use for the mainly decorative pockets on the chest. Price at time of publish: $425 Material: Polyester | Size: XS-L | Colors: 1

Best Teddy Lined Abercrombie Vegan Leather Shearling Jacket Abercrombie View On Abercrombie.com What we love: It’s thick and warm enough for an east coast winter. What we don’t love: The jacket is quite stiff at first, and needs to be broken in. This jacket features a full teddy-lined interior, with a vegan leather exterior. It’s quite sturdy and thick, according to the reviews, which helps make it extremely warm, albeit a little stiff. You could easily wear it in an east coast winter and still remain toasty. And while you typically have to sacrifice style in order to get such warmth, this elegant piece draws the viewers' eyes right in, with its statement teddy cuffs and collar. There’s a bit of teddy outlining the two large pockets, too, and a single line of fluff can be seen wrapping around the middle as well. The rest of the jacket falls straight down past your hips in a boxy cut, which can look a little awkward on petite bodies. Several shoppers have opted to size down after trying it on, which we recommended you do as well. Price at time of publish: $180 Material: Polyurethane, polyester | Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 1

Best Puffer The North Face High Pile Fleece Nuptse Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Endclothing.com View On Paragonsports.com What we love: With a 600-fill-power down, it’s extremely warm. What we don’t love: It doesn’t come with a hood like the classic North Face puffer does. As one of North Face’s warmest offerings, the teddy version of their classic puffer comes with 600-fill-power down, extra soft fleece, and Heatseeker Eco insulation — a 100 percent recycled fiber that stays warm during both wet and dry conditions. Compared to Hailey Bieber’s go-to North Face jacket, this one comes slightly cropped but has the same loose silhouette that makes it so easy to layer underneath. And while it doesn’t have the same removable hood, it does have quite a high collar to keep your neck nice and warm. The jacket also comes in two colors on Nordstrom but can be found in dark green and blue on North Face’s webpage as well. Price at time of publish: $320 Material: Recycled polyester, high-pile fleece | Size: XS-3XL | Colors: 4

Best Coat NA-KD Double Buttoned Hairy Coat NA-KD View On Na-kd.com What we love: It’s mostly made out of wool, which will keep you extra warm. What we don’t love: There isn’t much structure around the coat, which runs the risk that it might look like a robe. It’s no surprise that this long oversized teddy coat is one of Na-kd’s most wanted pieces. With a fuzzy texture and a relaxed cut, it oozes comfort. Plus, thanks to its make-up of 72 percent wool, you’re guaranteed to stay warm and dry because wool famously wicks away water (or sweat) and traps heat. We also love that it comes in such a wide size range, covering everyone from an XXS to 7XL. You’ll find all the classic coat detailings, including four buttons holding the jacket together at the front, two slit pockets on the side, and a large lapel collar. We only wish it had some more structure to it because if not styled right — we suggest pairing it with a pair of dark wash denim jeans, a fitted turtleneck sweater, and edgy boots — it might look a bit robe-like with its cream color and texture. But luckily, the brand provides ample photos to determine how it might look on you (as well as some styling inspiration). Price at time of publish: $166 Material: Wool, polyamide, polyester | Size: XXS-7XL | Colors: 1

Best Cropped Alo LA sherpa jacket Alo View On Aloyoga.com What we love: Despite the cropped length, the plush teddy jacket is quite warm. What we don’t love: They sell out fast. As the name suggests, the LA teddy, with its cropped hem, is intended for warmer winters. But despite its shorter style, the fleece lining and teddy outer manage to keep you surprisingly warm, according to the reviews. As a matter of fact, it seems like those who have tried it only have positive things to say about it (hence the perfect five-star rating), including that it accentuates the hips beautifully, that it fits true to size, and is extraordinarily cozy. Where it lacks in length, it packs in style — with a generous hood, minimalist seams, and zippered pockets. It comes in three neutral colors, black, beige, and ivory, but what we know about Alo Yoga is that their inventory tends to run low, especially when celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Addison Rae, and Chrissy Teigen. Make sure to order fast before it sells out again. Price at time of publish: $188 Material: Micro fleece, faux teddy | Size: XS-L | Colors: 3

Best Midweight Lamarque Badu Jacket Revolve View On Revolve What we love: The oversized fit will let you layer a bunch of clothes underneath. What we don’t love: It only comes in beige, which will be difficult to keep clean. This midweight teddy jacket has some eye catching design elements, like faux leather trimmings, dropped shoulders, and belted sides, that give this piece a unique look. It comes in an oversized fit — the model is wearing a size small for reference — and can easily be worn over thicker hoodies if needed, which makes it ideal for multiple seasons. That being said, I would probably be careful not to wear it too often or in questionable weather as the beige color will be difficult to keep clean. And considering you can only dry-clean this piece, it can become a hassle to do so every few weeks. Price at time of publish: $395 Material: Polyester, polyurethane | Size: XS-XL | Colors: 1 The 16 Best Sweaters of 2023 for an Extra Cozy Year

Best Moto Madewell Oversized Shearling Motorcycle Jacket Madewell View On Madewell.com What we love: It’s made of genuine leather and real shearling What we don’t love: The real fur might shed slightly. When you’re ready to invest in a forever piece, this moto jacket is made of genuine leather with a timeless cut to ensure you a lifetime of wear. Yes, it’s pricier than some of the other options here, but you’ll never have to buy another thick, warm, leather jacket again. With its motorcycle appeal (which has been and will remain relevant for years to come), real shearling, and an oversized cut, this jacket can be paired with nearly everything and will remain sturdy and warm for decades to come. Shearling in its nature tends to shed ever so slightly on your first few wears. Give it a few months and it should even itself out with time. Price at time of publish: $748 Material: Genuine leather, teddy | Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 1