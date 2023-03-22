I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150

Take it from a major Swiftie.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 09:30PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Getty Images

I don’t know about you, but all I can think about is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The show is a three-hour-long masterpiece combining hits that span all the way back to 2006. And considering it’s been five years since the pop icon last performed at this level (thanks for canceling Lover Fest, COVID), this is a huge deal — even celebs like Emma Stone are absolutely losing their minds over it. 

Aside from the music, another major part of the Eras Tour is the fashion. Being a Swiftie since 2008, I can confidently say that mostly everyone who attends a show dresses the part, including the singer. Honoring each of her eras with at least one costume change, she brings the fashion, and seeing 2023 Swift dressed as her 2008 self is a mega serotonin boost. So you already know I’m breaking down some of my favorite Eras Tour looks and sharing where to snag similar pieces for under $150 each. 

Getty Images

Let’s start with this Speak Now-inspired gold mini dress. The fringe tassels added so much movement to her flapper-esque getup that you’re definitely going to want to add at least one of the below lookalikes to your cart. You’re sure to get several compliments while wearing the Mirror Ball dress — especially if you style it with a red lip and contrasting silver boots like Swift.  

Lulus Endless Festivities Sequin Fringe Gown

Nordstrom

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com

LNL Sequin Cowl Neck Minidress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $69; nordstrom.com

NEXT UP Sequin Zebra Stripe Minidress

Nordstrom

Shop now: $89; nordstrom.com

Getty Images

If you really want to be on the nose with Swift’s fashion, this 22-inspired tour shirt is for you. Not only does Amazon basically sell the same one, which reads “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew,” but it’s available for just $13. You’ll be able to wear this top again and again with simple denim shorts, jeans, or sneakers — or with sparkly bottoms and a top hat à la Swift. 

A Lot Going on at The Moment Shirt T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

NOT A LOT GOING ON AT THE MOMENT T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $13; amazon.com

Not A Lot Going On At The Moment T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Getty Images

Of course, Swift returned to sparkles as the show progressed, but this time, she looked to 1989 for inspiration. Dancing and singing in a Bejeweled beaded bodysuit, sparkly heels, and a shaggy, tinsel topper (like this ASOS option), the following picks will recreate her ‘fit perfectly. And if you’re a frequency concert go-er, this look will work for many shows to come. 

NIKKI LUND Oversize Sequin Fringe Hem Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $150; nordstrom.com

Verdusa Women's Raw Hem Ripped Fringe Long Sleeve Crop Denim Jacket

Amazon

Shop now: $49; amazon.com

Sequin Fringe Jacket Disco Theme Country Dolly Theme Bridal Trends 2022

Amazon

Shop now: $44; amazon.com

Getty Images

Continuing on with the glitter, Swift opted for this crystal-embellished Atelier Versace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots. As soon as I saw her look, I knew I needed a one-piece that sparkled like that, and I found three similar options starting at $26. And while styling a shimmering statement piece may look intimidating, I know All Too Well that it’s much easier than it seems: Just slip on some heels and call it a day. 

Sequin Panel Bodysuit SECRET LACE

Nordstrom Rack

Shop now: $43 (Originally $101); nordstromrack.com

Lrady Women's Sheer Mesh Turtleneck Neck See Through Leotard Bodysuit Body Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $26; amazon.com

Twisted Angel Embroidered Bodysuit

Windsor

Shop now: $55; windsor.com

Getty Images

Are you Ready for It? This green two-piece Roberto Cavalli set is so good, I scoured everywhere to find the best lookalikes so you can twin with the You Belong With Me singer for less than $34. Trust me, it will be the outfit of your Wildest Dreams

Milumia Women Two Piece Outfits PU Metallic Crop Cami Top and Bodycon Mini Skirt Set

Amazon

Shop now: $33; amazon.com

SOLY HUX Women's 2 Piece Outfits Strapless Asymmetrical Hem Crop Tube Top and Skirt Set

Amazon

Shop now: $27; amazon.com

SOLY HUX Women's Halter Top and Ruffle Hem Skirt Set 2 Piece Swimsuit Bikini Cover Up

Amazon

Shop now: $30; amazon.com

Getty Images

Another one of my favorite tour costumes is this Midnights-approved T-shirt dress. Full of embellishments and light-reflecting gems, it’s a show-stopper — and the below options from Amazon are too good to pass up. They’re versatile enough to wear time and time and again to a multitude of occasions like evening parties, girls’ night outs, and dinners. 

PrettyGuide Women's Sexy Deep V Neck Sequin Glitter Bodycon Stretchy Mini Party Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $48; amazon.com

Anna-Kaci Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Sequin Shift T-Shirt Mini Dress

Amazon

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Anna-Kaci Women's Plus Size Sequin One Shoulder Short Sleeve Party Top

Amazon

Shop now: $38 (Originally $47); amazon.com

Getty Images

Last but not least, I’m talking about this super chic blazer also by Atelier Versace, according to the designer. Fully blinged out in silver sequins, it looks like it was made for the most glamorous office. Pair it with mini shorts and matching booties like these from Betsey Johnson, and you’re all set. 

KANCY KOLE Women's Sequin Jackets Open Front Blazer Jacket Casual Long Sleeve Sparkly Cardigan Coat with Pocket S-XXL

Amazon

Shop now: $50 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Steve Madden Aya Blazer

Zappos

Shop now: $75 (Originally $149); zappos.com and bloomingdales.com

STEVE MADDEN Show Stopper Sequin Duster Jacket

Nordstrom

Shop now: $40 (Originally $99); nordstrom.com

Whether you’re looking for your ideal Eras Tour ‘fit or simply want to dress like the 12-time Grammy award winner, there are a multitude of options to choose from. But most exciting? They’re all under $150. Scroll back through the looks to choose one (or a few) pieces you just can’t get enough of.  

