I Found Lookalikes for My 7 Favorite Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfits — and They're All Under $150

I don’t know about you, but all I can think about is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour. The show is a three-hour-long masterpiece combining hits that span all the way back to 2006. And considering it’s been five years since the pop icon last performed at this level (thanks for canceling Lover Fest, COVID), this is a huge deal — even celebs like Emma Stone are absolutely losing their minds over it.

Aside from the music, another major part of the Eras Tour is the fashion. Being a Swiftie since 2008, I can confidently say that mostly everyone who attends a show dresses the part, including the singer. Honoring each of her eras with at least one costume change, she brings the fashion, and seeing 2023 Swift dressed as her 2008 self is a mega serotonin boost. So you already know I’m breaking down some of my favorite Eras Tour looks and sharing where to snag similar pieces for under $150 each.

Let’s start with this Speak Now-inspired gold mini dress. The fringe tassels added so much movement to her flapper-esque getup that you’re definitely going to want to add at least one of the below lookalikes to your cart. You’re sure to get several compliments while wearing the Mirror Ball dress — especially if you style it with a red lip and contrasting silver boots like Swift.

If you really want to be on the nose with Swift’s fashion, this 22-inspired tour shirt is for you. Not only does Amazon basically sell the same one, which reads “Who’s Taylor Swift anyway? Ew,” but it’s available for just $13. You’ll be able to wear this top again and again with simple denim shorts, jeans, or sneakers — or with sparkly bottoms and a top hat à la Swift.

Of course, Swift returned to sparkles as the show progressed, but this time, she looked to 1989 for inspiration. Dancing and singing in a Bejeweled beaded bodysuit, sparkly heels, and a shaggy, tinsel topper (like this ASOS option), the following picks will recreate her ‘fit perfectly. And if you’re a frequency concert go-er, this look will work for many shows to come.

Continuing on with the glitter, Swift opted for this crystal-embellished Atelier Versace bodysuit and Christian Louboutin boots. As soon as I saw her look, I knew I needed a one-piece that sparkled like that, and I found three similar options starting at $26. And while styling a shimmering statement piece may look intimidating, I know All Too Well that it’s much easier than it seems: Just slip on some heels and call it a day.

Are you Ready for It? This green two-piece Roberto Cavalli set is so good, I scoured everywhere to find the best lookalikes so you can twin with the You Belong With Me singer for less than $34. Trust me, it will be the outfit of your Wildest Dreams.

Another one of my favorite tour costumes is this Midnights-approved T-shirt dress. Full of embellishments and light-reflecting gems, it’s a show-stopper — and the below options from Amazon are too good to pass up. They’re versatile enough to wear time and time and again to a multitude of occasions like evening parties, girls’ night outs, and dinners.

Last but not least, I’m talking about this super chic blazer also by Atelier Versace, according to the designer. Fully blinged out in silver sequins, it looks like it was made for the most glamorous office. Pair it with mini shorts and matching booties like these from Betsey Johnson, and you’re all set.

Whether you’re looking for your ideal Eras Tour ‘fit or simply want to dress like the 12-time Grammy award winner, there are a multitude of options to choose from. But most exciting? They’re all under $150. Scroll back through the looks to choose one (or a few) pieces you just can’t get enough of.

