From small and large bust options to unlined, full-coverage, and mesh, here are our picks for the best T-shirt bras to shop now:

That said, the T-shirt bra is full of pairing choices and isn’t exclusively made for tees and tanks — though, we think they look pretty darn good with ’em. A solid T-shirt bra can slip any underneath type of clothing, from cotton button-ups during work hours to buddy-hugging slips on a night out. Ideally, it also remains invisible while doing so. So, that’s what we kept in mind when narrowing down the brands we loved for the best T-shirt bras on the market. We made sure each T-shirt bra provided daily comfort while still remaining cute. We even asked a few experts for their recs, too.

Finding a comfortable bra that fits well can sometimes be a hassle. But the most hassle-free of them all: the T-Shirt bra. The closet staple known for being smooth, undetectable, and supportive is as versatile as your go-to plain tee. (Plus, the two go hand-in-hand, especially when shopping for one or the other.) Compared to complicated lingerie options, like strapless bandeaus and push-ups, the T-shirt is a no-frills, underrated wardrobe essential. It gives the chest a lift and looks effortless and flattering without compromising comfort.

Best Overall ThirdLove 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra ThirdLove View On Dia.com View On Thirdlove.com What We Love: You can choose half-cup sizes in this bra. What We Don’t Love: The no-slip straps feel a bit tight, Ugh, is there anything better than a good-fitting bra? That’s what this option from ThirdLove is — and so much more. It’s soft, forms the body, and never feels restrictive. And there’s a reason for such a revolutionary design: ThirdLove offers half cup sizes on this style, meaning a more exact fit. That also means there are 60+ sizes to choose from, which could be why we've written about this brand over and over (and over). Still, buyers will also be impressed by this undergarment’s invisibility; it slides under clothing, acting as a smoothing underlay. It also has forming cups molding to the body, along with double-layered elastics that keep the straps hidden. The straps have a special no-slip pleated design, which keeps them from falling down. We think they feel a bit tight, though, but luckily the adjuster in the back allows us to customize the fit a bit more. After all, support comes from the band, not the straps, so we don't want the straps to feel too tight. Price at time of publish: $72 Size: 32A-44H | Number of Colors: 13 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Best Budget Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Calvin Klein View On Amazon View On Barenecessities.com View On Belk.com What We Love: The lift this bra gives the chest. What We Don’t Love: The band runs a bit small. It shouldn’t be new news to anyone that Calvin Klein makes some solid undergarments, but this underwire option from the brand provides effortless comfort for everyday wear. It lifts without bulging or spilling over, features adjustable straps for a just-right fit, and glides underneath clothing. It’s a bra with an ultra-soft structure paired with stretchy straps, making it the ideal bra to slip on without thought. Plus, its buttery-like feel comes in various sizes, from 32A to 42DDDD — though it does run a bit small, so take a close look at the size guide before buying. We also suggest pairing it with their Invisibles High Waist Hipster for a barely-there feel to match this bra’s seamless and flexible fit. Price at time of publish: $49 Size: 32A-42DDD | Number of Colors: 9 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Best Splurge Simone Perele Délice 3D Molded T-Shirt Bra Simone Perele View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Neiman Marcus What We Love: This is a supportive and comfortable option for larger chests. What We Don’t Love: There could be more padding. Who said a T-shirt bra was synonymous with boring? This splurge-worthy option from Simone Pérèle is anything but. This bra is an exquisite option for those looking to mold their style with a practical piece in their wardrobe. Decorated in embroidery and guipure lace details, it has an elegant look and an even more luxurious feel, featuring striking 3D floral motifs. And despite appearing dainty and delicate, this bra provides a lot of support for a bigger bust, evenly shaping the chest with the help of its demi style. This quality means that the best part of this bra is that it manages to be pretty while also being functional — a seemingly impossible feat for plenty of lingerie styles. It also has lightly lined cups and offers more cleavage than other T-shirt options, bringing sexier energy to the T-shirt category when you want something just a little more special. Price at time of publish: $115 Size: 32B-36F | Number of Colors: 9 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Best Plus-Size Harper Wilde Base T-Shirt Bra 4.2 Harper Wilde View On Nordstrom View On Harperwilde.com What We Love: It conveniently converts to a racerback. What We Don’t Love: The straps might be too thin for larger cup sizes. What makes a great T-shirt bra are the components seen in this wear-everyday option from Harper Wilde: It’s Comfortable, provides excellent support (for larger chests, too!), and can be worn all day. Check, check, and? Check. This T-shirt bra is made of stretchy-soft microfiber fabric and is lightly lined, providing comfort and coverage while remaining lightweight and durable with wear. Not to mention, its cups naturally shape and contour the chest for a naturally lifted look. Still, some of its other notable and impressive functionalities lie in the straps. There’s a J-hook closure, meaning it can conveniently turn into a racerback if need be, and the front straps are adjustable if you struggle to get your arms behind your back or want to adjust throughout the day. The brand also has an extended size range, which means there’s a flawless fit for anyone — and we were especially impressed by how this bra supports larger-chested bra wearers. The straps might be a bit thin for some people's tastes, but with how supportive the band is, you shouldn't have an issue. Price at time of publish: $45 Size: 32A-42F | Number of Colors: 9 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Most Comfortable Wacoal Comfort First T-Shirt Bra Wacoal View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Wacoal-america.com What We Love: The super soft feeling of this bra. What We Don’t Love: It has more padding than the other T-shirt bras on this list, which might not be for everyone. T-shirt bras are all about day-to-day wearability, and this one from Wacoal knows the importance of not skimping on comfort. This “Comfort First” bra from the brand doesn’t move when active and doesn’t pitch, bind, or bulge — all of those annoying nuisances that might come with wearing undergarments. (Trust us when we say that being an ultra-comfortable bra is a tall order.) It comes with soft memory foam cups — You'll find a lot more padding in this bra than others, just FYI — with a smoothing band that vanishes under clothing. It’s a soft-to-the-touch lingerie essential that provides excellent coverage and even better support while remaining lightweight and highly figure-flattering. Not to mention Kimmay Caldwell, an undergarment educator, recommends the brand, especially for its petite options, meaning comfort for all. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 32A-38DDD | Number of Colors: 7 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Most Invisible Cosabella Soire Confidence T-Shirt Bra Cosabella View On Cosabella.com View On Net-a-Porter What We Love: The silhouette this bra creates underneath tops is optimal. What We Don’t Love: It runs a bit small. The form and structure of this bra are so high-quality — and you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about as soon as it touches your skin. This ultra-lightweight option from Cosabella features a mesh underwire with a tiny elastic trim, making it disappear under clothing; Even the sheerest of halters won’t be a worry. It’s lightly padded with smooth, supportive cups that glide right underneath outerwear, equipped with hook eye closure and adjustable straps for maximum ease. It’s also an excellent option for those with larger chests, as the cups don’t spill out on the side, offering complete coverage to those who prefer it. Our only wish is that the band didn’t run as small as it does. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 32B-34F | Number of Colors: 3 | Padding? Yes | Wired? Yes

Best for Large Busts Soma Bodify Demi Bra Soma View On Soma.com What We Love: This bra is super lightweight. What We Don’t Love: The band runs large. This demi bra from Soma is truly a crowd-pleaser. Not only is the brand a favorite of lingerie expert and educator Cora Harrington but also this practical yet sexy option from Soma is said to “check all the boxes” by fashion content creator Logan Rae Hill, too. “It’s a smart bra, and the Flexi cups shape to you,” says Hill. “It also has grippy straps, meaning it doesn’t slip.” This makes it an excellent option for those with bigger busts. Hill also notes that it’s seamless under a T-shirt — where you won’t see or feel uncomfortable digging from the side. Her favorite way to pair it is with a basic white tee and high-rise jeans. But the band does run a little large — or tends to stretch with time. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 32A-38DD | Number of Colors: 5 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Best For Small Bust Pepper Lift Up Bra Pepper View On Wearpepper.com What We Love: Pepper’s innovative brand is specifically made for those with smaller chests. What We Don’t Love: It's not an ideal selection for those who want more coverage. Pepper’s brand does something unique: They specifically design bras for AA, A, and B cups, targeting more petite busted bra wearers. They also offer bands in 30-40, creating a bra that finally fits without uncomfortable gapping or push-up padding. Not only is the construction cloud-like soft, but it also lifts and shapes the breast without looking unnatural. The wires don’t cut in; you’ll forget they’re even there and don’t show under lightly colored clothes and thin fabrics. It’s a smartly designed push-up that has your back — and your front. However, it's not a full-coverage bra, if that's something you're in the market for. Price at time of publish: $60 Size: 30AA-42B | Number of Colors: 7 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Best Nude Skims Fits Everybody T-shirt Bra 4.2 Skims View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com What We Love: The brand offers an array of skin tone matches. What We Don’t Love: The cup runs on the larger size. Is it possible to make a lingerie roundup without mentioning Kim Kardashian’s shapewear line, Skims? Our guess is probably not — and with good reason. Their cozy sleepwear and super soft basics garnered quite the following: each new addition and colorway selling out as quickly as they go viral. The brand sent me this T-shirt bra from their Fits Everybody line — perhaps the most versatile basic of them all, and I was impressed by how smooth the fabric was amongst unboxing. This lightly lined cult favorite has a buttery-soft feeling, so much so that I forgot I was wearing a bra when it was on my body. This bra shapes, smooths, and sculps like typical shapewear with the comfortability of your most lived-in bralette. Also, this bra comes in a wide range of sizes (30A-36H), and nine different skin tone matches, making it possibly the most universally appealing bra on this list. Price at time of publish: $52 Size: 30A-346F | Number of Colors: 9 | Padding: No | Wired: Yes

Best Underwire Victoria’s Secret T-Shirt Lightly-Lined Full-Coverage Bra Victoriaâs Secret View On Amazon View On Victoriassecret.com What We Love: You’ll never catch its underwire digging in. What We Don’t Love: The straps frequently come undone at the claps. If you’re searching for a lasting T-shirt bra, look no further. This lightly lined option delivers daily comfort in a way that’ll never go out of style. It’s full coverage with thin foam padding, equipped with back hook-and-eye closures and adjustable straps — AKA this bra looks and feels good. It also holds up with multiple washes. Not only is it flexible, uber-comfortable, and has a brag-worthy smooth finish, it earns our top spot because of the underwire that doesn’t dig in, molds to the body, and feels thick enough for support while still feeling lightweight while under clothing. The straps, which have the VS label printed across them, can be unclipped in the back to create a crisscross shape; however, the clips can slip out unexpectedly the more worn the bra gets. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 32B-44G | Number of Colors: 19 | Padding: Yes | Wired: Yes

Best Unlined Cuup The Scoop Bra 5 Cuup View On Bloomingdales View On Shopcuup.com What We Love: You can schedule a virtual bra fitting with a CUUP specialist to find the best size for you. What We Don’t Love: It’s less supportive than others on this list. This unlined scoop bra from the brand was founded on the idea that most bra-wearers choose the wrong size, and it’s safe to say that they’ve found an unbeatable formula: Online experts to help you find the right fit for you. If contacting a specialist isn’t your thing, they also include an inclusive range of sizes, with cups running from A-H. This unlined scoop bra from the brand consists of the exact superior fit of their other lines while featuring exclusive designs such as a leotard back for additional support and smoothing and adjustable straps. It should be noted that this sculpted silhouette is semi-sheer, so this is the most revealing version of the T-shirt bra on our list. However, we think it pairs beautifully with matching high-waist briefs. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: 30A-38H | Number of Colors: 17 | Padding: No | Wired: Yes

Best Wireless Wacoal Women's How Perfect Wire Free Bra View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com What We Love: The wireless design adds to its comfort. What We Don’t Love: We wish it had more skin tones offered. We've already discussed Wacoal's other T-shirt bra as a worthy purchase, naming it the most comfortable one you can buy. But may we introduce you to this wire-free version? The ultra-soft material will fit phenomenally while looking smooth underneath your tops, thanks to the molding cups and leotard back that prevents bulging. It does have a bit of boning on the sides to aid with shaping and support for larger breasts (even smaller cup sizes benefit from it, though), but this separates it from just a well-fitting bralette, and trust us, you'll hardly notice it. You can find it in a few different colors, but the nude shade range leaves a bit to be desired. We hope they expand that soon. Price at time of publish: $68 Size: 30B-40D | Number of Colors: 2 | Padding: Yes | Wired: No