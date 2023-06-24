Whether you’re heading away on a weeklong vacation, headed to the pool for a day, or you live in a sunny place year-round, having a solid collection of swimwear is a wardrobe must. These days, Amazon is an amazing resource for some of the most on-trend and lovely swimsuits you can find, and many are really fairly priced as well. From sexy bikinis to modest one-pieces, and from sporty rashguards to supportive high-waisted bottoms, we researched some of the cutest and most functional swimwear on Amazon to help you in your search, and spoke to style experts who recommended their favorites from the online retailer — as well as sharing their top tips for buying the right suit for you. Below are the very best swimsuits you can find on Amazon right now.

Best Overall CUPSHE Women's Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s a simply gorgeous bikini and comes at a great price, too. What We Don’t Love: You can’t choose a different size top and bottom. As far as we’re concerned, this is not only one of the best bikinis on Amazon, but one of the best bikinis, period. Available in 28 colorways — from brights to neutrals to fun prints — this adorable two-piece consists of a slightly longline twisted-front V-neck top with adjustable straps and mid-rise bottoms with a cheeky cut. We love the ease of buying both pieces together, but obviously you run the risk of only one of the pieces fitting properly, so this set is best kept for those who know they wear the same size top and bottom. Other than that, this is a gorgeous swimsuit, and at a great price, too. Price at time of publish: from $33 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 28 | Material: Chinlon, spandex

Best Budget Suvimuga Two Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s super simple and ticks all the boxes. What We Don’t Love: It’s too skimpy for some. String bikinis literally never go out of style, so you just can’t go wrong with this budget pick. “I like the simplicity of this two-piece, and it comes in so many colors — so grab several!” says Tara West, a Boston-based personal stylist and fashion blogger. “I find some suits try to cover too much or have too many details, making them busy. This takes us back to the basics and can fit most bra sizes comfortably.” This is definitely a skimpy style, so keep that in mind if you prefer more coverage, but other than that fans of this suit say it ticks all the boxes. Bonus: The low-rise bikini bottom makes it a great option for maternity wear, as well. Price at time of publish: $25 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 32 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Splurge Miraclesuit Women's Swimwear Marina Sweetheart Neckline Underwire Bra Tankini Bathing Suit Top Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The twist front bust and flowy fit is a confidence-booster. What We Don’t Love: It’s not suitable for larger busts. Miraclesuit has become a trusty brand for women everywhere who feel insecure about their stomachs while swimming or lounging on the beach. While we believe all bodies are beautiful, it’s totally valid for you to feel more confident in a full coverage top — and if that’s the case, this one is amazing. Between the low-cut V neckline and flowy body, it drapes your curves beautifully, with adjustable straps to ensure a perfect fit. We have two small grips with this one: It’s not the most suited to those with larger busts, and you have to purchase the bottoms separately. If these aren’t problems for you, we can almost guarantee you’ll want more than one once you try it. Price at time of publish: from $73 Size Range: 8-16 | Colors: 8 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Plus Size Daci Women Plus Size Two Piece Bikini Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The thick, adjustable straps, back closure and padded cups provide great support. What We Don’t Love: It’s awkward to take off. If you have a larger bust, you’ll need a swimsuit with added support in that area — and that’s what Daci does best. The thick, adjustable straps, back closure and padded cups on this bikini top help to keep everything in place without restricting your movements, while the high-waisted, ruched bottoms are designed to provide tummy control for those who are looking for that in a swimsuit. Available in up to a size 26 Plus, this swimsuit looks super cute on bodies of all shapes and sizes, and feels super comfortable as well. Like many swimsuits, though, it’s pretty awkward to take off. Price at time of publish: from $35 Size Range: M-26 Plus | Colors: 29 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best One-Piece CUPSHE Women's One Piece Black Cutout Scallop Trim Bathing Suit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The scallops and cutout add a little intrigue. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t offer chest support. Who doesn’t love a scallop moment?! Between the scalloped edges and the cutout at the midriff, this really is a beautiful swimsuit, as recommended to us by West. “I love the fun and sexy details on this one-piece,” she says. “The cutout isn’t too low and is tastefully placed, making it flattering, and the scallop trim elevates this one-piece. You can style this alone or as a bodysuit with flowing pants or a sarong.” It comes in four solid color options plus a blue floral print, but we have to admit we’re especially loving the black and yellow colorways. Unfortunately, though, this suit may not be the one for those with larger chests, since it doesn’t offer any support in that area. Price at time of publish: $33-36 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 5 | Material: Polyester, spandex The 29 Most Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits of 2023 For The Pool or Beach

Best Bikini Hurley Women's Standard Adjustable Bikini Top Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It fits beautifully and stays put in the water. What We Don’t Love: The sizing can take a couple tries to perfect. Here’s another stunning bikini that comes in a ton of different color options, so if you love it (which we really think you will), you can just buy a few of them to switch things up throughout the summer. It will definitely be hard to choose, but if it helps, we really love the violet, indigo, and cedar. This two-piece comes with a scoop-neck top with cross back straps and removable cups, and a semi-cheeky bottom. Many people find this one runs small, but once you get the right size, it fits beautifully and stays put in the water, so you don’t have to worry about flashing anyone. Price at time of publish: $37 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 39 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Longline Bikini Billabong Women's Classic V Neck Cami Bikini Top Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s an easy pull-on style, but with adjustable straps for a perfect fit. What We Don’t Love: The white is more off-white than bright white, which is just something to keep in mind. For those who prefer a little extra support and coverage on the chest, a longline bikini top should do the trick. Billabong designed this top to go with their low-rise bottoms, but you can always style them with a high-rise bottom if you prefer. Available in eight sunshine-loving colorways, this V-neck top has a pull-on style, so you don’t have to worry about awkwardly tying strings together. With that in mind, it does have adjustable straps, so you can still get the right fit that way. If you’re looking at the white colorway, be warned: It’s more of an off-white color, so won’t match any bright white bottoms you already own. Price at time of publish: $42 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 8 | Material: Recycled nylon, elastane

Best Maternity Summer Mae Maternity Ribbed High Waist Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The ruched bottoms leave plenty of room for your bump to grow. What We Don’t Love: The straps are only halfway adjustable. We’re so grateful for platforms like Amazon, which make shopping for beautiful maternity clothing so much easier — on our time and budgets. We’re hitting exhibit A with this sweet ribbed two-piece, which features a scoop-neck top with a decorative row of buttons and ruched, full-coverage high-waisted bottoms, which offer plenty of room for a full bump. Happy customers say it feels super soft and comfy on, but it would be even better if the straps were adjustable all the way down, rather than just halfway. Other than that, we’re loving some of the beautiful colors this suit comes in, especially the wine red, the ruby, and the army green. Price at time of publish: $39 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: 11 | Material: Nylon, spandex, polyester



Best High-Waisted MOSHENGQI Women High Waisted Bikini Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: The high-rise bottoms help to elongate your figure. What We Don’t Love: Some people find the bottoms too revealing. If you’re a high-waisted bikini person all the way, you’ll just love this one from MOSHENGQI. “I’m petite at 5’2’’, so I like to wear high-rise, high-cut bottoms to help elongate my shape,” says Sansone. “These bottoms are flattering on most body types, not just if you are petite, and I love the skinny straps on top for minimal tan lines.” Like so many styles at Amazon, you can get this one in all sorts of fun colorways — from royal blue to cocoa brown, and from green and yellow ombré to hot pink leopard. Most people find that these are the right amount of cheeky, but some find them a little too revealing — as with many bikinis, it’s really a matter of preference. Price at time of publish: $31 Size Range: S-XL | Colors: 23 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Modest UNIQUEBELLA Rash Guard One Piece Long Sleeve Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It protects you from the sun and from scratches or stings. What We Don’t Love: The shorts can cause wedgies. If you want to enjoy the ocean or pool but want to make sure you get enough coverage from your swimwear, a modest suit like this one is ideal. It features a long-sleeve rashguard top with a zipper, and a cute layered skirt over shorts for added modesty (although sadly the shorts are prone to giving you a wedgie). Between the extra coverage, the UPF50+ functionality and the anti-scratch fabric, this swimsuit is also perfect for protecting you during seaside activities where you might be exposed to scratches from rocks, stings from jellyfish, or just a whole lot of sunshine. All of that and it doesn’t restrict your movement in the water! We also love that it comes in a wide range of sizes. Price at time of publish: $43 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 7 | Material: Polyester, elastane The 10 Best Reef-Safe Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Large Busts La Blanca Island Goddess One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos What We Love: This simple one-piece looks and feels fabulous on all body types. What We Don’t Love: The cups are best taken out because they move around. It doesn’t get much more simple than this one-piece with a square neckline and thin, adjustable straps. “This suit is one of the most flattering I've seen on, and I love a classic black one-piece,” says fashion and lifestyle influencer Brittany Sansone. “This suit will become that staple one-piece you'll constantly reach for because you'll feel good in it. It is also an ideal choice for moms running around the beach with their kids because of the full coverage.” We’re also swooning over the pop pink, tangerine and aqua options. This piece fits petite women like Sansone just as well as it does curvy women and those with larger busts, and is also great for maternity wear! If you take out the cups, which have a tendency to move around, there’s nothing this suit can’t do, basically. Price at time of publish: from $55 Size Range: 0-22 Plus | Colors: 34 | Material: Nylon, elastane

Best for Small Busts Amazon Essentials Women's Light-Support Tie Halter Bikini Swimsuit Top Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It ties in the back and at the neck for an adjustable fit. What We Don’t Love: Those with larger busts may need to size up. Halter tops look lovely on those with smaller busts, and this one with light support from Amazon Essentials is a winning style. It ties in the back and at the neck for an adjustable fit, and features a classic V-neck design in the front that highlights the neck and chest. Just note that if you have a larger bust, you may need to size up to find your perfect fit. We love it in a classic black, a playful coral pink, or an elegant deep blue — and you can grab the matching bikini bottoms for the full effect. Price at time of publish: $21 Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 21 | Material: Nylon, elastane

Best Tummy Control Shapermint Women Ruched High Waisted Bikini Bottom Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: They’re smoothing and shaping, and give you that fun retro vibe. What We Don’t Love: They’re too high-waisted for some people. If tummy control is a must for you when buying a swimsuit, Shapermint is a great resource. These swim bottoms feature light compression, double-lined fabric and ruching for a smoothing, shaping effect — they are very high-waisted, though, so can give the illusion you’re wearing a one-piece if you have a shorter torso. With that in mind, fashion and wardrobe stylist Zu SB gives us some tips for how to style these. “As a stylist, I help people of all shapes and sizes find the perfect outfits for any occasion,” she says. “One of my favorite things is mixing and matching different tops and bottoms for a fun and versatile look. For example, I love this black Shapermint halter bikini top paired with a black Shapermint ruched high-waisted bikini bottom that creates a flattering silhouette and a retro vibe. It's perfect for lounging by the pool with a straw hat and a refreshing drink.” Price at time of publish: $30-31 Size Range: S-4X | Colors: 3 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best High Neck Cupshe One Piece Mock Neck Zipper Short Sleeve Bathing Suit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s super cute and sporty. What We Don’t Love: Some people find the cups are sewn in too far down. One for the paddle-boarders and the UV ray-conscious! “Love this sporty one-piece for girls who want a bit more coverage from the sun or if they're into water activities,” says Sansone. “It's slimming in all the right places and provides good UV and chest coverage without sacrificing style.” The black option gives you a definite sporty look, while the florals make it a bit more fun and flirty. It looks super cute on and provides semi-cheeky coverage at the back, but there is one hitch, sadly: It features sewn in cups which some people find are too low down their chest, which can look awkward. Price at time of publish: $38 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 9 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Strapless Lands' End Draper James x Women's Chlorine Resistant Bandeau One Piece Swimsuit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s made from extra sun resistant, UPF 50, fabric. What We Don’t Love: The full-coverage back isn’t for everyone. As if we weren’t already obsessed enough with Lands’ End’s UPF 50 swimwear that comes in inclusive sizing, they went and collabed with Reese Witherspoon’s wonderfully preppy Draper James label to create this sweet and feminine, ruffle-trimmed one-piece. Available in bright pink or grass green florals as well as in hot pink gingham, this swimsuit provides full coverage at the back for more modesty (though this style isn’t for everyone), and is made from extra resistant fabric that helps it survive chlorine, sunscreen, and sweat aggressions. You can wear this suit with the straps or as a strapless style for versatility. Price at time of publish: from $60 Size Range: 4-26 Plus | Colors: 3 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Sporty Tempt Me Sporty High Waisted Bathing Suit Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s both sporty and super cute. What We Don’t Love: You can’t purchase different top and bottom sizes. You don’t have to choose between a sporty style and a cute bikini: Tempt Me has created the best of both worlds, with a scoop neck, sports bra-style top and high-rise bikini bottoms. “Love this cut for a swimsuit!” says celebrity business strategist and stylist Nina Vargas. “It is so flattering on so many body types. I also love that this one is seamless so it complements your body nicely.” The neon colorways would look beautiful on tanned or dark skin, but we’re also partial to the more neutral tones on offer here, such as golden brown or olive green. If you’re feeling a bit bold, you could always go for one of the artfully mismatched sets instead. Unfortunately, the downside of purchasing a set is that you can’t customize the top and bottom sizes, so finding the right fit could take some trial and error. Price at time of publish: $34 Size Range: XXS-22 Plus | Colors: 45 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Rashguard Speedo Women's UV Swim Shirt Long Sleeve Rashguard Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It’s made from UPF 50+ water-repellent material. What We Don’t Love: It’s a bit thin. Whether you’re going paddle-boarding or sailing, or you’re just looking to protect yourself from the sun, a water-repellent rashguard is a great piece of swimwear to have on hand. Of course, Speedo is a go-to when it comes to sporty swim pieces, and they don’t disappoint with this one. It’s made with UPF 50+ fabric to avoid sunburn, is quick-drying so you won’t have to wrestle yourself out of it with all your might, and is pill-resistant so it will last for longer — which also makes it more eco-friendly, since you won’t have to replace it every summer. The only problem is the fabric is a bit thin, and you may need to wear a swim top underneath for comfort. Price at time of publish: $51 Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 26 | Material: Polyester

Best Paddle Suit Body Glove Women's Standard Long Sleeve Paddle One Piece Swimsuit with UPF 50+ Amazon View On Amazon What We Love: It combines extra coverage with a sexier cheeky style. What We Don’t Love: Plus sizes have a tendency to sell out. If you always pictured yourself as an extra on Baywatch or 90210, Body Glove makes perfect California coast-inspired swimwear. This long-sleeved paddle suit is perfect for sporty activities or just for a little extra arm coverage if that’s your preference, but also features a cheeky style at the back for the sexy factor. It also comes in super cute patterns so you’ll look stylish on your wakeboard or canoe, or just on your beach towel. While we love that this suit comes in sizes up to a 3X, it’s a shame that plus sizes have a tendency to sell out quickly. Price at time of publish: $73 Size Range: XS-3X | Colors: 10 | Material: Nylon, spandex