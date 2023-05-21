10 Bikinis and One-Piece Swimsuits We Actually Feel Good Wearing, From $36 to $178

Swimsuit shopping is hard. I don’t think I know one person that loves the idea of buying a new swimsuit for the summer; it’s almost painful to order a not-so-budget-friendly one-piece or bikini you have high hopes for, only to try it on and immediately know you’re going to return it. Despite all the challenges and anxiety that comes with swimsuit shopping, there really are some good options out there — you just need to know where to look.

That’s why 10 InStyle editors are sharing the swimsuits that make us feel (and look) good. These tried-and-true one-pieces and bikinis have won us over for several reasons, but the most important being that they’re truly equally flattering and comfortable — no digging straps or wedgie-prone fits to be found. The best part? There’s a variety of swimwear featured, from strappy string bikinis to waist-cinching one-pieces, ranging from under-$40 to $178, so you’re bound to find something that fits both your style and budget.

Below, shop our 10 favorite swimsuits from Amazon, J.Crew, Andie Swim, Summersalt, and more:

Viottiset Ruched High-Waisted One-Piece Swimsuit

Amazon

Christina Butan, Senior Commerce Editor: Two years ago, I was looking for the perfect black one-piece that didn't cost over $100 and fit just right (which is surprisingly hard to find), so I purchased this Viottiset swimsuit from Amazon as a last resort. I took a chance on it because I loved the adjustable ruched sides and cheeky-but-not-too-revealing cut — plus, the $35 price point didn't hurt, either. I'm so glad I added it to my cart because it's become my absolute favorite piece of swimwear. It has a super flattering fit that's also comfortable thanks to the adjustable drawstrings, which cinches the suit and highlights my waist. The U-shape neckline and padding also provides lift and support (aka, the girls sit nicely without doing too much). The first time I wore it to the beach, I immediately got complimented on it, despite it being a simple black swimsuit. If you're looking for something equally comfy, flattering, and budget-friendly, the Viottiset swimsuit is the way to go.

Shop now: $38; amazon.com

Andie Swim The Amalfi One-Piece

Andie

Eva Thomas, Senior Writer: When I say this is the best one-piece I have ever worn, I mean it. I had just about given up hope on finding the perfect swimsuit for me (I'm picky about the butt coverage, the neckline, and the fit, of course), but the Andie Swim’s Amalfi One-Piece checks all the boxes. (So much so that I’ve waxed poetic about it several times.) It's ultra-flattering, as it hugs my curves so nicely without feeling overly compressive. Plus, it comes in a long torso option which is ideal for, well, long-torso ladies like me. I also love that it doubles as a chic bodysuit, so I can throw this on in the summertime with ease — and jump in the water on a whim.

Shop now: $98; andieswim.com

Vitamin A Sol Strappy Wrap Top and Bikini Bottom

Vitamin A

Sophie Wirt, Commerce Writer: Swimsuits rarely enthrall me like this happy, strappy two-piece from Vitamin A has. I’ve yet to wear it in the wild; admittedly, however, I’ve laced it up and paraded around my apartment — usually when I’m craving a confidence boost. In addition to making me feel like my sexiest self, the suit contains an element of dopamine dressing embedded in the bright, tropical pattern. As for the cut: The bottoms are stellar for fans of cheeky styles; plus, they're adjustable via a clever side strap, which proves miles more secure than the typical tie-up. The triangle style top surpasses others I've tried thanks to waist-embellishing ties, which allow for creative liberty with various criss-crossing methods. I’ll don this bikini in Bali soon… and I plan to harness my suit-excitement during the excruciatingly long, 20-hour flight.

Shop now: $115 and $120; vitaminaswim.com and vitaminaswim.com

Parade Ecosplash Swim Scoop Bikini Top and High-Rise Bikini Bottom

Parade

Kyra Surgent, Commerce Writer: When I heard that my favorite underwear brand, Parade, recently launched a swim line, I knew I had to try it. I rely on the brand for its comfortable yet stylish intimates, and I was pleased to find that its swimsuits are no different. The Ecosplash scoop bikini top has a classic silhouette I never get sick of wearing, as well as an extra supportive fit. Whether I’m basking in the sun or getting active in the water, I know I can count on the style to stay in place all day. While the versatile top is a great piece to mix and match, I pair it with the matching high-rise brief bikini bottoms. They’re the perfect fit — not too cheeky but not too full coverage, either. The style’s high waist is flattering and never fails to give me an extra confidence boost before a day in the sun. While my swim collection is quite expansive, I can’t stop reaching for this Parade suit.

Shop now: $36 and $36; parade.com and parade.com

TA3 Hi-Cut Plungey One-Piece Swimsuit

TA3

Ruby McAuliffe, Associate Commerce Editor: I've always been fairly basic when it comes to swimsuit shopping; I usually stick to Target and Amazon and have never felt the need to look elsewhere. That all changed when I tried the TA3’s Plungey One-Piece. Known for its waist-cinching design, the suit sold me with its promise of a “game-changing fabric” and sculpting capabilities. I first wore it on a trip to Palm Springs and realized all of its claims were true. The buttery soft fabric hugged my curves, the adjustable straps fit my small frame perfectly, and the supportive shelf bra kept me feeling secure. Even better, the back, lace-up design cinched my waist with a tug and a pull — it was like swimsuit magic. The waist is also lined with “power mesh, which created that sought-after hourglass shape while still feeling comfortable. It’s available in sizes XS to 4XL (and provides support up to a G cup, per the brand), three lengths, and 11 shades you can’t go wrong with.

Shop now: $178; ta3swim.com

J.Crew String Bikini Top and High-Rise Bikini Bottom

J.Crew

Kaelin Dodge, Commerce Writer: Last year, I dipped my toe into the world of string bikinis for the first time. While it was fun, I'm ready to take a bit of a step back. I'm keeping the bikini string top I bought from J.Crew last summer (which is super supportive and gives me extra lift), but I'm swapping out the teensy bottoms for this matching full-coverage, high-rise pair. I owned this exact style in a different color a few years back and wore it summer after summer, obsessed with how flattering the high-rise cut was while giving me a little more coverage both at the stomach and butt. (I love the idea of a cheeky bottom, but I don't love the reality of wearing one). J.Crew's classic and consistent lineup means that I can always come back the next summer and find the exact colors and styles I love, allowing me to mix and match my old swimsuits with something new rather than starting from scratch.

Shop now: $36–$75 (Originally $75) and $30–$52 (Originally $58–$65); jcrew.com and jcrew.com

Summersalt The Sidestroke One-Piece Swimsuit

SUMMERSALT

Hannah Freedman, Associate Content Strategy Director: I'm usually not big on one-pieces, but I love this swimsuit from Summersalt. The compressive material sucks me in in all the right places for an extremely flattering look, while still being plenty stretchy and comfy. I also love the chic color block design and constantly get compliments when I wear it. I have it in the green and white, but it comes in 11 different color options, including solid neutrals if that's more your style. Summersalt also has an excellent size range, with options ranging from size 0 to 24, and the suit is even available in a long torso version. The only downside is that the one shoulder design and back cutout can make for some strange tan lines (but it’s so comfy, I’m willing to make the sacrifice).

Shop now: $95; summersalt.com

Same Los Angeles Beaded Triangle Top and Beaded String Bottom

SAME

Jailynn Taylor, Commerce Writer: I recently went to Punta Cana for my birthday and had to restock my swim collection with some new pieces. When it comes to bikinis, I look for a top and bottom that are comfy and give moderate coverage — my go-to is a classic triangle set as I aim to tan if I'm chilling pool or beachside, so I avoid anything that may leave me with weird tan lines. This two-piece by Same Los Angeles was perfect for my trip. I purchased the classic black with the white beaded accents in both the top and bottoms, but I plan to buy at least one more set as it comes in seven other prints and solid options that can be mixed and matched. The fabric is buttery soft, smooth, and substantial enough to feel covered without being bulky. The fit is true-to-size and easy to adjust, so you can make the set as cheeky or covered as you prefer — all you have to do is bunch the fabric along the tie channels. I also enjoyed the asymmetric tie design on the bottoms for a bit of visual interest. It's a super timeless swim set that I'll definitely be wearing for years to come.

Shop now: $95 and $95; samelosangeles.com and samelosangeles.com

Aerie Wide Rib Cut-Out Ring One-Piece Swimsuit

American Eagle

Eden Lichterman, Associate Commerce Editor: Whenever I'm in the market for a new swimsuit, my first stop is Aerie. The brand's bathing suits always make me feel confident, comfortable, and stylish, and my most recent favorite find is this ribbed one-piece with cut-outs. It has a plunging-yet-supportive neckline, along with cut-outs under the bust and on the back. I love that it creates the illusion of a two-piece, but still has fabric on the front. Plus, it has full-coverage bottoms, which I can confirm stay put, so you won't have to fiddle with the suit throughout the day. It comes in sizes XXS through XXL with long torso options. Just note: I've gotten sunburned one too many times in Aerie's cut-out one-pieces, so learn from my mistake and be sure to put sunscreen all over before throwing on the swimsuit.

Shop now: $36 (Originally $60); aerie.com

For Love & Lemons Joey Bikini Top and Bikini Bottom

For Love and Lemons

Christina Oehler, Senior Commerce Editor: It’s rare to find a non-string bikini bottom that actually looks good. You know what I mean — while the underwear style is cute and of-the-moment, it’s notorious for digging into your sides and creating that uncomfortable hip squeeze that takes the fun out of being in the sun. The Joey Bikini Top and Bottom set from For Love & Lemons is the exception. The bottoms (which, might I add, have the perfect cheeky cut that flatters your booty) have enough elasticity to stay put on your hips, but give enough leeway to comfortably conform to your body. The top is equally impressive: it has a lace-front design that holds its structured, bra-like cups and gives me a boost of cleavage for extra confidence. Basically, it’s an all-around winner.

Shop now: $90 and $76; forloveandlemons.com and forloveandlemons.com

