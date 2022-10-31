The 13 Best Sweatshirts of 2022 for Lounging in Style

These are the sweatshirts you’ll be layering all fall, winter and beyond.

Our faves come in a whole lot of color options, with inclusive sizing, different lengths available, and top-notch sustainability credentials. We found the Aritzia Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt close to perfection, thanks to its incredible selection of colors, plus its three length options and lovely soft fleece.

Sweatshirts are more versatile than you might think, and can look just as stylish as they feel cozy — it’s really just a question of what you’re going for. There’s so much variety among sweatshirts — from fitted to oversized designs and hoodies to crew necks — that we figured you could use a little help navigating what’s on offer. We did some extensive research and spoke to a number of style experts to help you find the best of every sweatshirt world, whether you’re after a lightweight layer or a fuzzy hoodie to bundle up in.

Best Overall: Aritzia Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt Aritzia View On Aritzia.com What We Love: So. Many. Options. What We Don’t Love: The fit is a little more oversized than relaxed, so size down for a more fitted look. Aritzia really knows how to give the people what they want. This simple sweatshirt comes in a near mind-blowing number of options to suit every customer’s preferences: There are short, regular and tall lengths available, and each comes in a range of colorways — but the tall option truly takes the cake with a whopping 35 colors. We especially love the bright teal, the fig purple, and the grass green. That’s not it, though… On top of all this, sizes range from a 2XS to a 2XL, plus there are also terry fleece and extra fleece versions of this one, which is made of “cozy fleece” for softness and medium warmth. Also, it’s garment-dyed rather than fabric-dyed to avoid wastage. Size down if you prefer a relaxed fit to the oversized look. Price at time of publish: $80 Size: 2XS-2XL | Colors: 15 | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Cotton, polyester

Best Value: Target Women's Hooded Sweatshirt Target View On Target What We Love: The size range is a definite selling point. What We Don’t Love: Basic colorways are often out of stock. You don’t really expect a lower-priced item to consider sustainability at all, so it’s nice that this sweatshirt at least nods to better practices by incorporating recycled polyester in the fabric blend — it’s not much, but it’s definitely a start. Although it’s annoying that classic colorways (black, heather gray) sell out, this remains a great basic hoodie, with a slip-on style, a relaxed fit, and side pockets that are ideal for your weekend lounging sessions (and snack storing needs). Reviewers say it’s super soft and comfy, and we love that it goes up to a size 4X, too. Price at time of publish: $18 Size: XS-4X | Colors: 12 | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Cotton, recycled polyester, polyester

Best Splurge: Anine Bing Tyler Sweatshirt in Electric Blue Anine Bing View On Aninebing.com What We Love: It has the perfect vintage, model-off-duty vibe. What We Don’t Love: It doesn’t have a lot of colors to choose from. Style expert Katya Bychkova prefers her sweatshirts to be “roomy and super soft”, so it winds up being “your ultimate ‘New York City girl’ vibe sweatshirt that will make any outfit look cooler.” This is a cozy sweatshirt that you can easily dress up for a day out or even for work, meaning you get to be comfy and stylish at the same time. It’s 100 percent cotton with a raised chenille logo at the top. We love the shape that will work well with biker shorts or jeans. We only wish it came in more than just electric blue and gray. Price at time of publish: $200 Size: XXS-XL | Colors: 2 | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Cotton

Best Plus-Size: SOLY HUX Women's Letter Print Long Sleeve Casual Pullover Top Sweatshirt Amazon View On Amazon "I love the look of this cozy casual pullover sweater for the perfect fall day out doing errands or at a pumpkin patch," says Alex Stewart, founder of Sassy Confetti. "It's so versatile because you can wear it baggy with some dad jeans or tuck it into a sports bra to create a fun crop to go with leggings. It's giving an 'I tried without trying' vibe and we love that." With its lower price tag, polyester fabric and lack of transparent production info, you can be sure that this isn't a sustainable product. That said, reviews say it's very soft inside, and lightweight enough to wear on warmer fall days or layer under a jacket. Price at time of publish: $10 Size: L-4X | Colors: Coffee, Khaki | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Polyester

Best Petite: Athleta Sundown Sweatshirt Athleta View On Gap.com What We Love: Athleta is a certified B Corporation, so you can feel good about your purchase. What We Don’t Love: Some people find it a bit too boxy. Like many an Athleta product, this crew neck is available in petite, regular and tall lengths to account for body diversity. It only comes in white and a greeny-gray, but we love both options so we’ll let it slide this time around (it’s also regularly re-edited in various other colors). The silhouette is somewhere between fitted and relaxed, though some people find it a bit too boxy for their taste, and is a nice lightweight piece that’s ideal for cooler summer nights or for layering in the fall. Although it’s part polyester, it also contains breathable, sustainable organic cotton. While we’re on the subject of sustainability, Athleta is a certified B Corporation, meaning that they have introduced a number of better practices across their production process, including working with fair trade factories, recycling and working to reduce waste more generally. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: XS-L | Colors: Calla Lily, Minimalistic Gray | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Organic Cotton, Polyester

Best Tall: Old Navy Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie for Women Old Navy View On Gap.com What We Love: The semi-relaxed fit is super flattering on everyone. What We Don’t Love: The material seems to vary with re-editions. Like sister brands Athleta, Gap, and Banana Republic, Old Navy also carries many items in petite, regular and tall versions, making it a great go-to for the longer-bodied among us. For a zip-up hoodie that doesn’t end up showing your belly button, look no further than this sporty sweater. Although some older reviews found the material a bit stiff and not that soft, more recent customers praised this piece for its soft, cozy feel, so it’s likely the brand introduces variations when they re-edit it — often for the better. People also find this sweatshirt very flattering, thanks to its semi-relaxed fit and medium-weight fabric. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: S-XXL | Colors: 5 | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Cotton, polyester, spandex

Best Fleece: Girlfriend Collective Micro Fleece Cropped Hoodie Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com What We Love: The adjustable waist ensures a perfect custom fit. What We Don’t Love: Fleece isn’t very breathable by nature. When it comes to size inclusivity, Girlfriend Collective is one of the best mainstream brands out there, which is part of why it’s quickly become a favorite for our basics shopping needs. As well as catering for more body types than many equivalent labels, the brand also prioritizes eco-friendly practices, as demonstrated by this amazing recycled fleece. Fleece fabric is necessarily made from synthetic fibers, so the use of recycled plastic bottles here is one of the best ways to make sure it’s as planet-friendly as possible. This slip-on hoodie is also recyclable via the ReGirlfriend program. Unfortunately, of course, the synthetic material means it’s not very breathable, but on the flip side it will keep you super warm. People also love the adjustable waist detail. Price at time of publish: $92 Size: XXS-6XL | Colors: 3 | Fit: Relaxed, Adjustable | Material: Recycled plastic

Best Hoodie: Nike Sportswear Tech Fleece Essential Pullover Hoodie Nike Sportswear View On Nordstrom View On Lyst.com View On Nike.com What We Love: The zipper pocket looks more elevated than a typical hoodie front pocket. What We Don’t Love: The crop arches in the front, so it might be fairly short on those with long torsos. Ideal for casually throwing on over a pair of biker shorts or high-waisted leggings, this hoodie was made for those who don’t love a loud logo but appreciate the craftsmanship of a quality brand. For a basic hoodie, we love this cropped, slightly oversized option from Nike, which looks a bit more fashion-forward than the basic sweatshirt because of the zipper pocket higher up on the body. It comes in four colors, but we’re fond of the black-on-black version. Just a note: anyone with a longer torso might find it looks extra cropped because it arches in the front. But with a pair of high-waist leggings, you won’t have any unwanted midriff. Price at time of publish: $100 Size: XS-2X | Color: 4 | Fit: Oversized, cropped | Material: Cotton, polyester

Best Crew Neck: Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover Alo View On Aloyoga.com What We Love: It’s very model off-duty. What We Don’t Love: Limited colorways sell out fast. While you don’t need any luck to snap up one of these babies in black or heather gray, you need it in spades if you’re hoping to get your hands on one in a limited colorway. Still, there’s a reason this Alo number sells like hotcakes. “The Accolade Crew Neck Pullover is constructed of incredibly soft diagonal French terry and is available in a variety of beautiful hues to match your taste,” says fashion writer Emerald Elitou. “If you want to take it up a notch, wear it with fitted jeans and boots for a completely street-chic look. You may even mix it up with matching sweats and your favorite Jordans.” It’s available in sizes up to a 2XL, which is a respectable range and features a relaxed fit that’s ideal for that model-off-duty look. Price at time of publish: $118 Size: XXS-2XL | Colors: 2 Core, 9 Limited | Fit: Relaxed | Material: Cotton, polyester

Best Zip Up: Splendid Supersoft Zip Up Hoodie Splendid View On Splendid.com View On Zappos What We Love: The softness is next level. What We Don’t Love: There aren’t many colors. This is undoubtedly a sweatshirt that’s designed for your lounging needs, but it’s tailored enough that you can also wear it as a cardigan for a more elevated look if you prefer. It’s made from Splendid’s signature “Super Soft” fabric, a triple brushed blend of modal and spandex that reviewers agree is more than aptly named, and also makes it feel like a high-quality product. We do have a couple of complaints, though: We would love to see more colors than the black and heather gray currently on offer, and although Splendid is dabbling in some early sustainability initiatives, it’s not really there yet. Still, modal is a plant-based fabric that, sourced and produced responsibly, is a much better choice than synthetics. Price at time of publish: $128 Size: XXS-XXL | Colors: 2 | Fit: Fitted | Material: Modal, spandex

Best Oversized: Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew Lululemon View On Lululemon What We Love: It’s made from 100 percent cotton for breathability. What We Don’t Love: You have to take extra care when washing it. For those who want a little more room in their sweater, Lululemon has just the thing. “I love this sweatshirt because it's simple and on the oversized side, so you can style it both with athleisure and more everyday pieces,” Bychkova says. Unlike many others like it, this one is made from 100% cotton for better breathability, though this does mean you have to wash it cold (still, that’s better for the environment, right?). Also, it comes in up to a size 20, which is pretty decent for a mainstream brand. Bychkova’s conclusion? “Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew is the softest basic sweatshirt everyone needs in their collection.” Price at time of publish: $118 Size: 0-20 | Colors: 5 | Fit: Oversized | Material: Cotton

Best Extra Warm: SKIMS Cozy Knit Zip Up Hoodie SKIMS View On Skims.com What We Love: As its name suggests, it’s extremely cozy. What We Don’t Love: It’s kind of cropped, which isn’t to everyone’s taste. Some days, all you want to do is snuggle up in front of the TV with a steaming mug of something or other, and on those days, SKIMS has you covered. This bouclé hoodie comes in cute colors like brown to match your hot cocoa and pink to match the marshmallows on top of it, but there’s also your basic black, white and gray if that’s more your… cup of tea. Reviewers are absolutely obsessed with this super warm, super cozy number that caters up to a size 5X, but not everyone loves that it's kind of cropped. Other than that, there’s really not much to fault. Price at time of publish: $78 Size: XXS-5X | Colors: 7 | Fit: Fitted | Material: Polyester, nylon