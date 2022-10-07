The 7 Best Sustainable Shoe Brands That Are Actually Kind to the Planet

Sustainability is a hot topic for so many brands right now, and for good reason. The fashion industry is one of the most polluting industries on the planet, and we exacerbate the problem when we treat our clothes and shoes as disposable, Kristy Drutman, the host and founder of Browngirl Green says.

Think about it: how many shoes do you own, and how many of them do you wear regularly? And once your heels break or soles tear, do you go to a cobbler to get your shoes repaired, or do you throw them away? “Whatever you can do to keep clothes out of a landfill is a win,” Drutman says.

While some shoe companies are doing their part, others are just putting the word “sustainable” on their products without any backup, making it hard to know who to support. “They know sustainability is sexy and marketable,” Drutman says. “If there are no reports or tangible information to backup their claims, it's safe to say it's just a marketing gimmick.”

For this list, we looked for brands that are committed to sustainable goals, treat their workers fairly, and prioritize recycling and upcycling because there’s much more to sustainability than marketing.

Shop with the planet in mind with the sustainable shoe brands below.

