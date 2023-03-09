The 9 Best Ethical and Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Shop Now

Cruelty-free and ethical diamonds, gold, and gemstones you can feel good about.

Published on March 9, 2023

Best Sustainable Jewelry Brands

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those gorgeous diamond earrings you’ve been dreaming of buying might have an ugly side. Most people don’t realize that creating jewelry (from mining to welding to shipping) takes a toll on the environment and the humans making the pieces. Unlike materials used for clothing, which can be farmed and regenerated, only so much natural gold, silver, and gemstones exist in the world. The term "blood diamond” may seem like a dramatic term, but right now there are gold, gem, and diamond mines that are severely underpaying workers (or not paying them at all), and placing them in extremely hazardous conditions. There’s also the environmental cost: some mines can be seen from space, and they can not only destroy communities and habitats, but they can also pollute the surrounding areas. 

Ethical jewelry doesn’t mean you have to give up your love of sparkle, though — we searched for jewelry brands that, yes, sell absolutely chic and gasp-worthy rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, but that are also seriously committed to changing the jewelry industry into something better. These brands upcycle and reuse their materials. Their diamonds? Lab-grown. Their pearls? Farmed. They also pay their workers a living wage and even work with charities and campaigns like the Responsible Jewellery Council and even the United Nations for a better future. As Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate behavioral scientist and the U.S. president of We Don’t Have Time, puts it, “Consumers' decisions can result in widespread behavioral change and a more sustainable future for all,” she says.

The next time you’re looking for a new piece of jewelry, whether it's a classic gold hoop or a ring for a special someone, help make a change with one of our favorite sustainable jewelry brands below.

Bario Neal

Bario Neal Burst Cluster Champagne Ombre Ring

Bario Neal
View On Bario-neal.com

Bario Neal specializes in textured wedding bands and asymmetrical, clustered diamond engagement rings that feel refreshingly natural, each piece a bit of ombre poetry made of champagne diamonds or blue and green sapphires. They also sell more standard cushion or emerald cuts and classic fine jewelry like diamond stud earrings or pendants.

Founded in Philadelphia, where it still houses its workshop, Bario Neal’s rings are made from reclaimed or fair mined white, yellow, or rose gold, and its diamonds are lab-grown or reclaimed and recycled from Australia and Canada. You can choose from one of its signature designs or get a quote for a personalized ring, which you can begin from scratch with the brand’s materials or bring in an heirloom or two to update. The brand also helps to finance small-scale mining operations that help to restore and protect land and give back to communities.

Alighieri

Alighieri Gold Medallion

Alighieri
View On Alighieri.com

Alighieri is known for chunky statement pieces, each carved in wax, cast in bronze, and plated in gold — or what the brand calls modern heirlooms. They sell incredible hammered medallion pendants and textured, almost sculpture-like earrings with farmed pearls. This female-owned brand designs, carves, and casts the pieces in the UK, using 100 percent recycled gold and sterling silver as well as diamonds sourced from certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council. They go one step further than many jewelry brands. As they cast their metal, the excess material is melted and reused, leading to zero waste. Every piece also has a lifetime warranty: Each creation can be restored for free, at any time in its life. They’re also transparent: they’re working to reduce their carbon emissions and even publish their yearly carbon footprint. 

Catbird

Catbird

Catbird
View On Catbirdnyc.com

Famous for welding thin gold “forever” chains onto celebrities and influencers alike, Catbird sells fine, delicate jewelry meant to last. What’s less known about the brand is that they take sustainability seriously. Catbird uses exclusively recycled gold and diamonds, is a member of No Dirty Gold, and each piece is handmade in their Brooklyn studio. Each year it releases a diversity and equity pledge, which can be read here, and all of its staff receive benefits like health insurance and professional development classes. 

Laura Elizabeth

Laura Elizabeth Lindsey Open Bark Cuff

Laura Elizabeth
View On Lauraelizabethjewelry.com

If you’re looking for pounded, textured gold jewelry, Laura Elizabeth has a whole collection of crinkly, nature-inspired cuffs (our favorite is the Lindsey, which looks like someone painted your wrist with gold), flowery foil earrings, and cacti, moon, heart, and butterfly pendants, as well as a “chai” pendant cast from real star anise. The brand uses vegan, recycled materials like brass, and is free of nickel, cadmium, and lead, making it nontoxic. Its final stage of production is in downtown Los Angeles., minimizing ethical issues when it comes to labor, and the brand says that its workers are paid above a minimum wage. It goes a long way with its recycled packaging, using recycled paper, GreenWrap for bubble wrap, and eco-friendly tape from EcoEnclose.

WWake

WWake

WWake
View On Wwake.com

WWAKE’s gemstone rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces embrace geometry and modern shapes, with sharp lines, non-traditional wide bands, and diamond signets. The female-owned brand is certified by SCS, a global sustainability standard, and uses recycled and fair trade materials, low-impact stones and metals, and heritage gemstones. When they can’t source an antique stone, they will work with small-scale mining operations that support positive social and economic impacts. The brand also regularly gives to Win NYC, Better Without Mercury, and Gem Legacy

The 14 Best Affordable Jewelry Brands to Shop Right Now

Akola

Akola Glow Unlock-it Bracelet

Akola
View On Akola.co

Akola’s pieces use local, sustainable materials from Uganda that are hard to find anywhere else — up-cycled cow horn (a by-product of natural death), raffia made from palm leaves, and sisal from the agave plant. Its most popular pieces include metal bangles with crystal clasps, colorful beaded bracelets, and crystal-studded huggies

Jinja, a village in Uganda, is where Akola’s fifty workers hand-make each piece — “Akola” means “she works” in a local dialect. The brand empowers local women with a living wage, lifting them above the poverty line, and offers training and support. 

FUTURA

FUTURA Heart Necklace

FUTURA
View On Futurajewelry.com

Futura’s gold will never turn green — they make their collection from solid 18k certified fair-mined ecological gold, or as the brand calls it, the world’s most ecological gold, as it’s mined without using mercury. Their simple solid gold pieces will become staples in your jewelry wardrobe. The brand is even partnering with the United Nations to minimize mercury use worldwide. 

Laura Lombardi

Laura Lombardi Portrait Necklace

Laura Lombardi
View On Lauralombardi.com

Laura Lombardi uses up-cycled and recycled materials and deadstock for their chunky, playful charm necklaces and interlocking chains in plated silver and gold. They transform current trends like butterflies and industrial details into substantial statement pieces. Each piece is handmade in their studios in New York and New England, ensuring a living wage for all workers. 

Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader Nura Biwa Pearl Beaded Chain Necklace

Monica Vinader
View On Monicavinader.com

instantly make any outfit look put together. Source another chain for your collection from Monica Vinader. They’re handmade from recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, and their gemstones are all certified by the Responsible Jewellery Council. The chain lengths are adjustable, and their clasps double as pendant holders, so they can be tailored to your ever-changing taste. Plus, their pieces are covered by a 5-year warranty. After that time is up, if you need a repair, you can send it in for a small fee.

