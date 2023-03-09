The 9 Best Ethical and Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Shop Now

We hate to be the bearer of bad news, but those gorgeous diamond earrings you’ve been dreaming of buying might have an ugly side. Most people don’t realize that creating jewelry (from mining to welding to shipping) takes a toll on the environment and the humans making the pieces. Unlike materials used for clothing, which can be farmed and regenerated, only so much natural gold, silver, and gemstones exist in the world. The term "blood diamond” may seem like a dramatic term, but right now there are gold, gem, and diamond mines that are severely underpaying workers (or not paying them at all), and placing them in extremely hazardous conditions. There’s also the environmental cost: some mines can be seen from space, and they can not only destroy communities and habitats, but they can also pollute the surrounding areas.

Ethical jewelry doesn’t mean you have to give up your love of sparkle, though — we searched for jewelry brands that, yes, sell absolutely chic and gasp-worthy rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces, but that are also seriously committed to changing the jewelry industry into something better. These brands upcycle and reuse their materials. Their diamonds? Lab-grown. Their pearls? Farmed. They also pay their workers a living wage and even work with charities and campaigns like the Responsible Jewellery Council and even the United Nations for a better future. As Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate behavioral scientist and the U.S. president of We Don’t Have Time, puts it, “Consumers' decisions can result in widespread behavioral change and a more sustainable future for all,” she says.

The next time you’re looking for a new piece of jewelry, whether it's a classic gold hoop or a ring for a special someone, help make a change with one of our favorite sustainable jewelry brands below.