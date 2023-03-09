Fashion Accessories Bags The 8 Best Sustainable Bag Brands To Shop Today These ethical handbags don’t skimp on style. By Lee Musho Lee Musho Lee is a contributor to InStyle where she interviews top stylists and fashion experts to determine which brands are worth buying. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on March 9, 2023 @ 02:28PM Pin Share Tweet Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Why Shop With Us We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. InStyle / Marcus Millan We may not have a collection of Birkin bags in storage, but we all have a few bags that we like to alternate between, depending on our mood, outfit, and how much we need to carry. They say a lot about us — whether we’re bold and playful or mysterious and minimalist — and now more than ever, they also tell the world what we value. After all, “the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of global carbon emissions,” says Alexandra Shadrow, a sustainability activist known as @sustainabae and the CEO of Trailblaze Consulting. Not to mention the waste it accrues — from water waste to chemical pollution to filling up landfills. Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a behavioral climate scientist and the U.S. president of We Don’t Have Time, says, “Consumers need to support companies that are not only already sustainable, but also those that are truly trying to pivot in the right direction.” But supporting ethical companies doesn’t mean you have to choose between sustainability and style. “The fashion industry has the power to inspire the whole world — not only to dress more sustainably, but to live a more sustainable life overall,” Shadrow says. For this list, we researched brands that take sustainability and their environmental and social impact seriously — and make pieces that don’t fall short on style. The brands below use responsible leather, vegan leather, and upcycled materials, and treat their workers fairly, no matter where in the world they are. So what are you waiting for? Below are eight excuses to buy a new bag you can feel great about. From woven straw bags for a Jane Birkin moment to modern sculptural pieces and slouchy baguettes, shop some of our favorite sustainable handbag brands below. Mashu Mashu View On Co.uk Mashu’s hand-made bags marry modern and nature-inspired details that call to mind Cult Gaia — but are made with vegan leather within a closed-loop system by Greek artisans. We love their structured bags with square handles made of furniture factory wood offcuts, baguettes with gold details, and mini bags with their signature gold-plated “wiggle” handles. They also offer free repairs on their bags for life, which they mail in low-impact packaging. Able Able View On Ableclothing.com ABLE offers ethical leather basics — clutch-like wallets, jewelry rolls, totes, and slouchy weekenders — made from discarded animal hides, deadstock, and scraps in a closed-loop water system. They’re one of Alexandra Shadrow’s favorite handbag brands for a reason: Ninety percent of the brand’s staff from Ethiopia to Portugal are women, and they third-party audit their manufacturers worldwide. In addition, ABLE designs its bags to be durable and stay out of landfills: Every piece they sell has a lifetime guarantee. So if you ever want to repair or replace your bag, you can. Until then, add one of their leather conditioners to your purchase — it’ll help keep your items in great shape. Mio Mojo Mio Mojo View On Miomojo.com Isaias Hernandez, an environmental educator and the founder of @QueerBrownVegan, loves how Mio Mijo advocates for ecological and animal wellness. After all, “sustainable fashion celebrates culture, people, and the environment.” For Hernandez, “Mio Mijo is rooted in disrupting the leather space,” thanks to their use of apple leather (made from the skins and core) and plastic bottles for their statement bucket bags and endlessly versatile crossbodies. The 9 Best Ethical and Sustainable Jewelry Brands To Shop Now Pixie Mood Pixie Mood View On Pixiemood.com Pixie Mood sells climate-positive staple bags with modern elements like acrylic handles and laser-cut details in various colors. Their leather is 100 percent vegan and PETA-approved, as it's made from recycled plastic bottles, and some designs include cork (which is biodegradable and sustainably harvested in Portugal). The entire company is labeled climate positive, making them a favorite brand of Shadrow. But just because they’re sustainable doesn’t mean they aren’t cutting-edge: Their wallets even have RFID protection — so people can’t steal your credit card information. Behno Behno View On Behno.com Behno designs trendy yet sustainable handbags like structured mini bucket bags and slouchy baguettes in a range of colors (metallic green or bubblegum, anyone?) to match any outfit. “Behno” means sisters in Hindi, referring to the community they’ve built among their workers. They have access to healthcare clinics, family planning, and clean water — and the brand pays them fair wages. While Behno isn’t vegan, its Italian leather tanneries are certified gold by the Leather Working Group, which means they minimize energy and water usage, can trace their materials, and have safe working conditions for workers. They also use renewable energy in production and have partnered with Canopy to ensure their materials are ethical. BEEN London BEEN London View On Been.london BEEN London creates leather and suede elevated basics like boxy totes, pleated top-handle bags, and minimalist backpacks as a solution to the prevailing waste in the fashion industry. The brand estimates that its carbon footprint is 87 percent smaller than other bags on the market. How? The brand only uses recycled leather and plastic that otherwise would have gone to a landfill to make their zero-waste bags, and they create accessories like passport holders, makeup bags, and keyrings from their scraps. The brand also upcycles apple peels and pineapple leaves to make their vegan leather and even plants a tree in the Amazon for each bag purchased. Raven + Lily Raven + Lily View On Ravenandlily.com Raven + Lily is a certified B-Corp and a member of the Fair Trade Federation, so you can be sure they treat their workers — and the environment — with respect. They use responsibly sourced materials and support women artisans in Ethiopia to make their made-to-last bohemian bags. Their 70’s hobos and relaxed carryalls come in colors, like cactus flower, climbing ivy, and wisteria, inspired by the land around their headquarters in Austin, Texas. Why Shop With Us Lee Musho is an accomplished writer with work in New York Magazine, The Cut, Thrillist, Eater, and much more. For this story, she tirelessly researched the best brands that actually can be called sustainable and consulted Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a climate behavioral scientist and the U.S. president of We Don't Have Time, Isaias Hernandez, an environmental educator and the founder of @QueerBrownVegan, and Alexandra Shadrow, a sustainability activist known as @sustainabae and the CEO of Trailblaze Consulting, for more advice