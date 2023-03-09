The 8 Best Sustainable Bag Brands To Shop Today

We may not have a collection of Birkin bags in storage, but we all have a few bags that we like to alternate between, depending on our mood, outfit, and how much we need to carry. They say a lot about us — whether we’re bold and playful or mysterious and minimalist — and now more than ever, they also tell the world what we value.

After all, “the fashion industry is responsible for 10 percent of global carbon emissions,” says Alexandra Shadrow, a sustainability activist known as @sustainabae and the CEO of Trailblaze Consulting. Not to mention the waste it accrues — from water waste to chemical pollution to filling up landfills. Dr. Sweta Chakraborty, a behavioral climate scientist and the U.S. president of We Don’t Have Time, says, “Consumers need to support companies that are not only already sustainable, but also those that are truly trying to pivot in the right direction.”

But supporting ethical companies doesn’t mean you have to choose between sustainability and style. “The fashion industry has the power to inspire the whole world — not only to dress more sustainably, but to live a more sustainable life overall,” Shadrow says. For this list, we researched brands that take sustainability and their environmental and social impact seriously — and make pieces that don’t fall short on style. The brands below use responsible leather, vegan leather, and upcycled materials, and treat their workers fairly, no matter where in the world they are.

So what are you waiting for? Below are eight excuses to buy a new bag you can feel great about. From woven straw bags for a Jane Birkin moment to modern sculptural pieces and slouchy baguettes, shop some of our favorite sustainable handbag brands below.