Beauty Skincare Suncare The 9 Best Supergoop Sunscreens to Wear Year-Round, Tested & Reviewed Whether you want to sport a glowy complexion or an oil-free matte look, Supergoop has you covered — literally. By Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky Bianca Kratky is a fashion & beauty commerce writer at InStyle. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on August 30, 2023 @ 03:16PM In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Our Testing Process What to Keep in Mind Your Questions, Answered Why Shop With Us We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. InStyle / Bianca Kratky Unless you’ve been living under a rock (in which case, you’ve already been staying out of the sun), we’d bet the ranch that you’ve heard of Supergoop and its collection of non-sunscreen sunscreens. The brand has a cult-like following, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Sydney Sweeney, and Kaia Gerber, plus her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, who say they never leave the house without applying their favorite Supergoop products first. And wanting to wear it everyday is a truly stunning turn of events for sunscreen, a (former) nearly universally hated category. Sun protection is looking mighty different these days, and we have one brand to thank. In 2005, Supergoop led the sunscreen revolution by launching potent, effective formulas using clean ingredients, vetted by dermatologists, that didn’t feel, look, or smell hideous on the skin, and came in cool, playful packaging that we could leave right on our vanity. Not to be dramatic, but this fun-ification of sunscreen, as we like to call it, changed everything about sun care. To celebrate the brand that took what is, perhaps, the least fun skincare product on earth and flipped it into something cool, easy, and wearable (not to mention saving us from a potential future of skin cancer and dark spots) we tested all 40 Supergoop products on its roster. We incorporated each one into our lives and daily routines. Behold, these are the Supergoop products we loved the most — and we think you will, too. The 12 Best Travel-Sized Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our Top Picks Best Overall: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Everyday: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best for Beach: Supergoop! Glowscreen Body SPF 40 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Glow: Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stick: Supergoop! Play 100% Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Face: Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Body: Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Lips: Supergoop! Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm at Ulta Jump to Review Best Tinted Lip: Supergoop! Lipshade SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick at Sephora Jump to Review Best Overall Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Love: It immediately disappears onto skin and doubles as a makeup-gripping primer.What We Don’t Love: It’s only offered in SPF 40. I’m not exaggerating when I say Supergoop changed the entire sunscreen game. If your senses were ever offended by the smell, consistency, and heavy feel of traditional sunscreens and kept you from wearing them on your face daily (hello, me), then be prepared to have your mind blown. This ultra thin, gel-like formula was intentionally crafted for just the face. I found that it spreads incredibly well and instantly disappears into the skin, leaving a somewhat matte, yet hydrated finish. Because of the clear color, it left absolutely no white cast. And that goes for all skin colors, as we found out when we tested it as part of our Best Clean Sunscreen trial. Naturally, it earned our Best Overall title. I always opted for moisturizers with SPF over facial sunscreens because I simply hated the feel of the traditional and oppressive cream on my face if I wasn’t at the beach. This product has replaced that mindset completely. With how featherlight it feels and how quickly it settles into my skin, it’s almost as if I’m not wearing anything at all. And because it doubles as a makeup primer, my foundation can be layered on no problemo. Throughout the day, I don’t feel as though I’m getting oily quickly and my makeup actually stays on longer. I do wish it came in more SPF options, as a simple SPF 25 or SPF 30 would do for the winter. Price at time of publish: $38 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 1.7 oz | Key Ingredients: Red algae, frankincense, meadowfoam oil Best for Everyday Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: It spreads like a dream and completely disappears into the skin. What We Don’t Love: It feels a little watery and runny if you don't give it a good shake first. The facial unseen sunscreen has a body counterpart, which I can report is not the exact same formula just in a bigger bottle. Instead, it comes in a silkier, more glideable gel that quickly covers the entire body. It’s also intended to nourish skin, upping its ability to retain moisture, due to the formula’s olive leaf and fruit extract ingredients. I compared the two side-by-side to hone in on the differences, and sure enough, the formulas were nuanced. The Unseen Body Sunscreen version has a more watery consistency to it — one little dollop easily spread over a much larger surface area and left a subtle dewy look on skin. It also looks completely transparent, like a slightly thicker-looking blob of water, while the facial sunscreen appears a touch cloudy and has a completely matte finish. That being said, the overarching idea of the two Unseens are the same. Both iterations look invisible and feel lightweight and airy on the skin. The Unseen Sunscreen Body didn’t clog up my pores at all. Instead, my skin felt like it could breathe while I was in the sun (a total first). I also loved that it doesn’t leave any hint of a white cast. Not only is it completely clear, but even better, it’s scentless. I found myself reaching for this sunscreen when I knew I would be spending a good few hours walking around in the city and wanted to feel fresh and clean. Price at time of publish: $42 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 3.4 oz | Key Ingredients: Olive leaf, fruit extract Best for Beach Supergoop! Glowscreen Body SPF 40 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Love: It creates a beautiful bronzed glow on the skin. What We Don’t Love: It has a shimmery finish, which may be a bit much for the face. Turns out, Hilary Duff uses this Glowscreen as part of her dewy skin routine. Even one of our editors confirmed it conceals her tomato-red complexion. Naturally, I had to put it to the test as well, so I got the body version for myself. After bringing it to the beach, I realized this has got to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing body sunscreens I’ve ever tried. It glistened — nay, it made my body sparkle – in the sunlight. Lying under the hot sun while I’m literally shining in a tanned glow just does something to the soul. Don’t worry, the shimmer isn’t so dramatic that you’ll look like a sparkly Edward Cullen in the sun. It’s just enough to reflect the sunlight gorgeously while you get bronzed. Still, I avoided using this on my face (even though you can if shimmer’s your thing!), only because I didn’t want to sit on the subway with glistening flecks on my face. I planned ahead and brought the Unseen Sunscreen with me to cover my face while I used this water- and sweat-resistant body lotion everywhere else. Price at time of publish: $42 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 3.4 oz | Key Ingredients: White stargrass, coconut alkanes Best Glow Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 4.8 Supergoop View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Love: It’s small enough to fit in your bag for quick touch-ups on the go.What We Don’t Love: It’s not the sunscreen for full-body coverage. After going viral a few times on TikTok, this Glow Stick became an absolute must-have to keep in our purse at all times, as hot girl walks and brunch dates would not be the same without it. Although at first, I had assumed based on the Glow part of the product name that it would contain shimmer or some kind of luminosity, but it doesn’t. It looks like a chubbier version of a regular stick of sunscreen, except this one is clear and leaves a moisturized glisten on my face. It’s been a lifesaver whenever I needed to reapply a strong SPF or wanted my face to look extra radiant. Plus, it hardly takes up any space in my bag, and since it’s clear, I can apply it without a mirror knowing it won’t create a white cast. Despite being a stick and not a cream, it still spreads fairly well. Yes, it’s more useful for the face or smaller areas, like the décolletage, but I had no issue applying some to my shoulders and using my hands to spread it around. Because of its small format and packaging, it’s not intended to be used all over the body (unless you want to spend a lot of time applying and reapplying), so don’t consider this a full-body protection against the sun. However, it’s terrific for reapplying smaller areas that are prone to sweating and melting off previously applied sunscreens. Price at time of publish: $26 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 0.70 oz | Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene Best Stick Supergoop! Play 100% Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Supergoop! View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: It’s great for sensitive skin.What We Don’t Love: It creates a white cast, although it does clear up within 10 minutes or so. The Play Sunscreen Stick shares many of the same qualities as the Glow Stick with a few differences, the most obvious one being that it’s a mineral sunscreen. If you need a quick refresher, mineral sunscreens sit on top of the skin, blocking UV rays from ever penetrating the skin’s surface. Mineral sunscreens also tend to be more reef-friendly, which is why certain areas, like Hawaii and the Great Barrier Reef, will only allow mineral sunscreens on their beaches. On the other hand, chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays, which then alter their chemical makeup, turning the rays into heat and releasing them back out to the world. Those with sensitive skin might prefer a mineral sunscreen, as the formula tends to be more skin-friendly while also keeping harmful rays from ever touching the skin’s surface. I was delighted with the way the solidified sunscreen melted right onto my skin as soon as it touched, making it easy to spread all around the area. I mostly used the stick on my face, decollete, and shoulders, and although the creamy sunscreen sank into my skin quickly, it did take a good 15 minutes for the white cast to settle. I have an olive skin tone, so it was only mildly bothersome, but those with darker skin tones may disagree. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Mineral | Size: 0.67 oz | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide Best for Face Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Love: Thanks to the formula’s oil-absorbing properties, it’s a useful option for people with oily skin.What We Don’t Love: It’s only offered in one shade. The Mineral Mattescreen is yet another game-changing facial sunscreen. It’s a tinted primer, oil absorber, moisturizer, and sunscreen all wrapped in one. I was surprised to see that when I first squirted the cream out of the tube, the oil-free formula had a beige hue that appeared viscose. When I went to spread it, however, it dispersed effortlessly and almost instantly blended into my skin. I loved how it neutralized my oily complexion without making my face feel an ounce of tightness or dehydration. For this reason, it worked wonderfully under my foundation, setting my makeup up for success and all-day wear, along with protecting my skin. Although it became pretty much invisible on my skin, I can’t say it would do the same for other skin tones, as it’s only offered in this one shade. By chance, my skin tone happened to be the perfect shade match, so while it worked for me, it may leave a white cast on anyone with deeper skin tones. Price at time of publish: $38 Type: Mineral | Size: 1.5 oz | Key Ingredients: Wild butterfly ginger, bamboo extract Best for Body Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: It’s water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes.What We Don’t Love: It needs to be shaken before using or else it comes out watery. Out of the entire collection of Supergoop sunscreens, this one resembles a traditional sunscreen the most. It's intended to be used during everyday, outdoors-y activities, including sports that cause major perspiration and swimming, as the formula is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. At SPF 50, it’s also the strongest sunscreen on the entire Supergoop roster. I used it during a five-hour hike and another day spent lying in the park, and both times, it protected my skin perfectly. I was able to spend hours and hours in the sun without any trace of sunburn. Much like all of the other Supergoop sunscreens, this one is lightweight and spreads like a dream, needing only a little dollop to cover a large area. It’s almost like a silky body lotion, which is also a major reason it earned the Best Overall spot in our Body Lotion with SPF test. However, because this is a heavy-duty sunscreen developed to withstand serious elements, it does have some of the old sunscreen attributes, a faint scent and somewhat sticky feeling on the skin (albeit to a much smaller degree than your standard sunscreen). We also love that it comes in a jumbo size that will keep you protected for the whole summer. The only con I can think of is the need to shake before using. The formula is supposed to come out silky and white, but I noticed if I went days without using it there would be some separation, turning it into a watery liquid. Price at time of publish: $34 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 5.5 oz | Key Ingredients: Sunflower, rosemary, and rice bran extracts Best for Lips Supergoop! Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm Supergoop! View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Love: It’s very lightweight and can be easily layered for all-day protection.What We Don’t Love: It can leave a strange taste at the back of your throat. At first, I wondered: “Why do I need sunscreen on my lips?” But it turns out, lips are very prone to hyperpigmentation and skin cancer, so it’s vital they get their proper dose of sun protection as well. This clear lipscreen falls within the brand's “Unseen” collection, offering the same clear formula that goes on completely transparent, just like the rest of the products from this range. When it comes to the texture, however, the consistency is neither a chapstick nor a lip gloss. Lipscreen has a very thin texture, and even after I coated my lips in a generous layer, it was hardly visible. Still, I could feel a light something on my lips that settled into a beeswax-y flavor after the initial burst of minty coolness, which I quite liked. Overall, my lips looked well hydrated and protected, and the thin coating made it easy to layer a lippie on top if I was in the mood for some color. If I had to name a downside, it would be that licking my lips would occasionally create a chemical flavor at the back of my throat. It’s nothing very bothersome, nor did it happen often, but if you’re sensitive, it’s something to consider. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 0.12 oz | Key Ingredients: Colza flower extract, acai fruit oil, emollients Best Tinted Lip Supergoop! Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick Supergoop View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Supergoop.com What We Love: Despite the lightweight texture, it delivers a perfectly opaque and long-lasting color.What We Don’t Love: It transfers onto cups. This sunscreen-lipstick hybrid is like making two halves a whole — you’ll get an equal measure of both the skin protection and opaque pigment right at 100 percent. I tested the shade Lucky Me, and the color pops beautifully in a fully opaque finish in just a single layer. It was a perfect color match to the modeled image, which I’ve learned is not always the case when it comes to online lipstick shopping. It’s not tacky nor is it heavy — it’s fully hydrating, soft, and buildable. The color glides on immaculately and truly looks like a fantastic lipstick. Lipshade is one of the brand's newest additions to their range, launching in March 2023. It’s also their first-ever colored product (if we’re not counting the Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40), with five different rosy lip colors to enjoy, namely Hey Y’all (a bright coral hue), Lucky Me (a mature-looking rose), Obsessed (a hot fuchsia), Love You More (a rich red wine), and High Five (a warm peach). Each of the flirty hues within this rainbow of pink to red shades were developed to flatter a range of skin tones, from the very light to the very dark. The biggest difference between the two lippies is the sunscreen: Lipshade taps a mineral sunscreen, versus the Lipscreen, which is chemical. Other than that, Lipshade has a similar taste and feel of the Lipscreen, just with a lot more pigment. I love how hydrating and lightweight the Lipshade felt on my lips, with a bit of that beeswax flavoring. It feels extremely smooth and moisturizing, so that even after hours of wear, the color didn't crack or look dry. It was just all-around easy and fun to wear. In fact, one swipe of Lipshade maintained its vibrant hue during a several hours-long cocktail party with drinks and small bites. I only needed to do a minor touch-up in the bathroom (and only because I was already in there, not because I felt like I needed to reapply). One look in the mirror later, I was delightfully surprised to see the pigment still impressively intact, despite seeing the color transfer on my cocktail glass. With one quick swipe, my lips looked refreshed and full of life. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Mineral | Size: 0.12 oz | Key Ingredients: Shea, mango and murumuru butters, and rosehip, avocado, jojoba, argan, and cranberry seed oils Our Testing Process In order to find the best Supergoop products, we first looked at their best-selling sunscreens that had editors and shoppers alike raving. We considered all the products we’ve previously written about, particularly those that had celebrity approval. We then pulled nine products, which the Supergoop team kindly sent the writer Bianca Kratky. She wore each piece on different occasions, including the beach, the park, on hikes, walks, and volleyball, to see how they held onto the skin, protected from UV rays, and felt on. She paid extra close attention to how they glided, how long they stayed on, and their ease of use. She then compiled her honest experiences into this article. What to Keep in Mind Mineral vs. Chemical Sunscreen While mineral (also sometimes referred to as physical) sunscreens sit on top of the skin and block UV rays from the surface, chemical sunscreens sink into the skin and absorb rays before churning them into heat and re-releasing them into the air. They both work equally well in protecting the skin, but depending on your skin type and where you’re applying the sunscreen, one may be better than the other. For example, mineral sunscreen works by wrapping the skin in a protective layer without sinking in. As a result, they’re often better for those with sensitive or reactive skin because the formula is free of chemicals, which can sometimes irritate tender skin. That being said, mineral sunscreens are known to cause more of a white cast, as was the case with the Supergoop Play 100% Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50, and are therefore less preferred for people with darker skin tones. Those that had any kind of color tinting, including the Lipshade 100% Mineral SPF 30 Hydrating Lipstick and Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40, were mineral. Chemical sunscreens on the other hand can have a clear formula that looks invisible on all skin colors. All of the sunscreens from Supergoop that looked indetectable on the skin were chemical ones, including the Unseens Sunscreen SPF 40, Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract, and Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30. Certain areas, like Hawaii, have banned chemical sunscreens as they can be harmful to the reefs. The clean chemical sunscreens from Supergoop, however, are reef-safe as they have been formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate. Occasion Not to be dramatic, but Supergoop has a sunscreen for literally everything — the beach, the office, the park, you name it. This versatility and far reaching range is exactly what makes them so spectacular. Each of their products serves a different purpose — while the Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 is an ideal facial sunscreen for every person, every season, and every day, the Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 is perfect for those with sensitive skin or as a makeup primer. While the Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract, is great for all-day outdoors-y activities, the Glowscreen Body SPF 40 is more suited for the beach. If you want something that works head to toe every day and not think twice about it, then the Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 is perfect. And if you just need something on the go for easy touch-ups, consider the Glow Stick SPF 50. Your Questions, Answered What is so great about Supergoop? Supergoop was never developed to be the “It” sunscreen that we all know. In fact, only the true Supergoop diehards know that the brand’s origins began in a Texas classroom. Rewinding way back to day one, Holly Thaggard, founder, mom, and former third-grade teacher, discovered that SPF was federally classified as an over-the-counter drug, effectively banning it from public schools — unless a student had a doctor’s note. After years of advocating on Capitol Hill for the need to have SPF in schools, Thaggard played a pivotal role as 25 states (and counting!) revised their guidelines, allowing schools to have sunscreen available for students — without a doctor’s note. Even though Supergoop is now the glamorous, must-have sun care product, the brand stays close to its roots and continues to donate its SPFs to schools across the country. They did not just revolutionize the formula, but the politics of sunscreen as well. Is Supergoop reef-safe? Yes! Supergoop is completely reef-safe, even their chemical sunscreens. That’s because the “clean-chemical” sunscreens have been formulated without oxybenzone and octinoxate since 2019. These two ingredients are toxic to seven different coral species and can stunt the growth of baby corals. Most, if not all, traditional chemical sunscreens contain these two chemicals which led them to get banned in areas like Hawaii and the Gold Coast in an effort to protect sea life. Supergoop has successfully eliminated these ingredients to create a clean chemical sunscreen. For this reason, all of their sunscreens are reef-safe and can be used in all oceans. Is Supergoop cruelty-free? The entire collection of Supergoop products are vegan and cruelty-free. Additionally, the brand uses only clean ingredients in their formulations. While "clean" can mean different things to different brands, Supergoop outlines exactly what their standards are in this “No List.” You'll find every single ingredient that they use in their products, as well as all the harmful ones they don't. Is Supergoop dermatologist-recommended? Yes, all Supergoop sunscreens are dermatologist-tested. As a matter of fact, you can learn more about sunscreen and Supergoop products directly at their hear-from-a-derm platform, here. Why Shop With Us Bianca Kratky is a commerce writer with over two years of experience covering fashion and beauty stories. In order to write this article, she tested every single one of the mentioned products herself in order to get first-hand experience with them. She rated each product based on their spreadability, comfort, feel, and occasion. She then compiled all her insights into this article. The 13 Best Face Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed