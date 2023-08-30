To celebrate the brand that took what is, perhaps, the least fun skincare product on earth and flipped it into something cool, easy, and wearable (not to mention saving us from a potential future of skin cancer and dark spots) we tested all 40 Supergoop products on its roster. We incorporated each one into our lives and daily routines. Behold, these are the Supergoop products we loved the most — and we think you will, too.

Sun protection is looking mighty different these days, and we have one brand to thank. In 2005, Supergoop led the sunscreen revolution by launching potent, effective formulas using clean ingredients, vetted by dermatologists, that didn’t feel, look, or smell hideous on the skin, and came in cool, playful packaging that we could leave right on our vanity. Not to be dramatic, but this fun-ification of sunscreen , as we like to call it, changed everything about sun care.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock (in which case, you’ve already been staying out of the sun), we’d bet the ranch that you’ve heard of Supergoop and its collection of non-sunscreen sunscreens. The brand has a cult-like following, with celebrities like Hailey Bieber , Sydney Sweeney , and Kaia Gerber , plus her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, who say they never leave the house without applying their favorite Supergoop products first. And wanting to wear it everyday is a truly stunning turn of events for sunscreen, a (former) nearly universally hated category.

Best Overall Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Love: It immediately disappears onto skin and doubles as a makeup-gripping primer. What We Don’t Love: It’s only offered in SPF 40. I’m not exaggerating when I say Supergoop changed the entire sunscreen game. If your senses were ever offended by the smell, consistency, and heavy feel of traditional sunscreens and kept you from wearing them on your face daily (hello, me), then be prepared to have your mind blown. This ultra thin, gel-like formula was intentionally crafted for just the face. I found that it spreads incredibly well and instantly disappears into the skin, leaving a somewhat matte, yet hydrated finish. Because of the clear color, it left absolutely no white cast. And that goes for all skin colors, as we found out when we tested it as part of our Best Clean Sunscreen trial. Naturally, it earned our Best Overall title. I always opted for moisturizers with SPF over facial sunscreens because I simply hated the feel of the traditional and oppressive cream on my face if I wasn’t at the beach. This product has replaced that mindset completely. With how featherlight it feels and how quickly it settles into my skin, it’s almost as if I’m not wearing anything at all. And because it doubles as a makeup primer, my foundation can be layered on no problemo. Throughout the day, I don’t feel as though I’m getting oily quickly and my makeup actually stays on longer. I do wish it came in more SPF options, as a simple SPF 25 or SPF 30 would do for the winter. Price at time of publish: $38 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 1.7 oz | Key Ingredients: Red algae, frankincense, meadowfoam oil

Best for Everyday Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Body SPF 40 Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: It spreads like a dream and completely disappears into the skin. What We Don’t Love: It feels a little watery and runny if you don't give it a good shake first. The facial unseen sunscreen has a body counterpart, which I can report is not the exact same formula just in a bigger bottle. Instead, it comes in a silkier, more glideable gel that quickly covers the entire body. It’s also intended to nourish skin, upping its ability to retain moisture, due to the formula’s olive leaf and fruit extract ingredients. I compared the two side-by-side to hone in on the differences, and sure enough, the formulas were nuanced. The Unseen Body Sunscreen version has a more watery consistency to it — one little dollop easily spread over a much larger surface area and left a subtle dewy look on skin. It also looks completely transparent, like a slightly thicker-looking blob of water, while the facial sunscreen appears a touch cloudy and has a completely matte finish. That being said, the overarching idea of the two Unseens are the same. Both iterations look invisible and feel lightweight and airy on the skin. The Unseen Sunscreen Body didn’t clog up my pores at all. Instead, my skin felt like it could breathe while I was in the sun (a total first). I also loved that it doesn’t leave any hint of a white cast. Not only is it completely clear, but even better, it’s scentless. I found myself reaching for this sunscreen when I knew I would be spending a good few hours walking around in the city and wanted to feel fresh and clean. Price at time of publish: $42 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 3.4 oz | Key Ingredients: Olive leaf, fruit extract

Best for Beach Supergoop! Glowscreen Body SPF 40 Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Sephora What We Love: It creates a beautiful bronzed glow on the skin. What We Don’t Love: It has a shimmery finish, which may be a bit much for the face. Turns out, Hilary Duff uses this Glowscreen as part of her dewy skin routine. Even one of our editors confirmed it conceals her tomato-red complexion. Naturally, I had to put it to the test as well, so I got the body version for myself. After bringing it to the beach, I realized this has got to be one of the most aesthetically pleasing body sunscreens I’ve ever tried. It glistened — nay, it made my body sparkle – in the sunlight. Lying under the hot sun while I’m literally shining in a tanned glow just does something to the soul. Don’t worry, the shimmer isn’t so dramatic that you’ll look like a sparkly Edward Cullen in the sun. It’s just enough to reflect the sunlight gorgeously while you get bronzed. Still, I avoided using this on my face (even though you can if shimmer’s your thing!), only because I didn’t want to sit on the subway with glistening flecks on my face. I planned ahead and brought the Unseen Sunscreen with me to cover my face while I used this water- and sweat-resistant body lotion everywhere else. Price at time of publish: $42 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 3.4 oz | Key Ingredients: White stargrass, coconut alkanes

Best Glow Supergoop! Glow Stick Sunscreen SPF 50 4.8 Supergoop View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Love: It’s small enough to fit in your bag for quick touch-ups on the go. What We Don’t Love: It’s not the sunscreen for full-body coverage. After going viral a few times on TikTok, this Glow Stick became an absolute must-have to keep in our purse at all times, as hot girl walks and brunch dates would not be the same without it. Although at first, I had assumed based on the Glow part of the product name that it would contain shimmer or some kind of luminosity, but it doesn’t. It looks like a chubbier version of a regular stick of sunscreen, except this one is clear and leaves a moisturized glisten on my face. It’s been a lifesaver whenever I needed to reapply a strong SPF or wanted my face to look extra radiant. Plus, it hardly takes up any space in my bag, and since it’s clear, I can apply it without a mirror knowing it won’t create a white cast. Despite being a stick and not a cream, it still spreads fairly well. Yes, it’s more useful for the face or smaller areas, like the décolletage, but I had no issue applying some to my shoulders and using my hands to spread it around. Because of its small format and packaging, it’s not intended to be used all over the body (unless you want to spend a lot of time applying and reapplying), so don’t consider this a full-body protection against the sun. However, it’s terrific for reapplying smaller areas that are prone to sweating and melting off previously applied sunscreens. Price at time of publish: $26 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 0.70 oz | Key Ingredients: Avobenzone, octisalate, octocrylene

Best Stick Supergoop! Play 100% Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Supergoop! View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: It’s great for sensitive skin. What We Don’t Love: It creates a white cast, although it does clear up within 10 minutes or so. The Play Sunscreen Stick shares many of the same qualities as the Glow Stick with a few differences, the most obvious one being that it’s a mineral sunscreen. If you need a quick refresher, mineral sunscreens sit on top of the skin, blocking UV rays from ever penetrating the skin’s surface. Mineral sunscreens also tend to be more reef-friendly, which is why certain areas, like Hawaii and the Great Barrier Reef, will only allow mineral sunscreens on their beaches. On the other hand, chemical sunscreens absorb UV rays, which then alter their chemical makeup, turning the rays into heat and releasing them back out to the world. Those with sensitive skin might prefer a mineral sunscreen, as the formula tends to be more skin-friendly while also keeping harmful rays from ever touching the skin’s surface. I was delighted with the way the solidified sunscreen melted right onto my skin as soon as it touched, making it easy to spread all around the area. I mostly used the stick on my face, decollete, and shoulders, and although the creamy sunscreen sank into my skin quickly, it did take a good 15 minutes for the white cast to settle. I have an olive skin tone, so it was only mildly bothersome, but those with darker skin tones may disagree. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Mineral | Size: 0.67 oz | Key Ingredients: Zinc oxide

Best for Face Supergoop! Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Love: Thanks to the formula’s oil-absorbing properties, it’s a useful option for people with oily skin. What We Don’t Love: It’s only offered in one shade. The Mineral Mattescreen is yet another game-changing facial sunscreen. It’s a tinted primer, oil absorber, moisturizer, and sunscreen all wrapped in one. I was surprised to see that when I first squirted the cream out of the tube, the oil-free formula had a beige hue that appeared viscose. When I went to spread it, however, it dispersed effortlessly and almost instantly blended into my skin. I loved how it neutralized my oily complexion without making my face feel an ounce of tightness or dehydration. For this reason, it worked wonderfully under my foundation, setting my makeup up for success and all-day wear, along with protecting my skin. Although it became pretty much invisible on my skin, I can’t say it would do the same for other skin tones, as it’s only offered in this one shade. By chance, my skin tone happened to be the perfect shade match, so while it worked for me, it may leave a white cast on anyone with deeper skin tones. Price at time of publish: $38 Type: Mineral | Size: 1.5 oz | Key Ingredients: Wild butterfly ginger, bamboo extract

Best for Body Supergoop! Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora What We Love: It’s water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. What We Don’t Love: It needs to be shaken before using or else it comes out watery. Out of the entire collection of Supergoop sunscreens, this one resembles a traditional sunscreen the most. It's intended to be used during everyday, outdoors-y activities, including sports that cause major perspiration and swimming, as the formula is water- and sweat-resistant for up to 80 minutes. At SPF 50, it’s also the strongest sunscreen on the entire Supergoop roster. I used it during a five-hour hike and another day spent lying in the park, and both times, it protected my skin perfectly. I was able to spend hours and hours in the sun without any trace of sunburn. Much like all of the other Supergoop sunscreens, this one is lightweight and spreads like a dream, needing only a little dollop to cover a large area. It’s almost like a silky body lotion, which is also a major reason it earned the Best Overall spot in our Body Lotion with SPF test. However, because this is a heavy-duty sunscreen developed to withstand serious elements, it does have some of the old sunscreen attributes, a faint scent and somewhat sticky feeling on the skin (albeit to a much smaller degree than your standard sunscreen). We also love that it comes in a jumbo size that will keep you protected for the whole summer. The only con I can think of is the need to shake before using. The formula is supposed to come out silky and white, but I noticed if I went days without using it there would be some separation, turning it into a watery liquid. Price at time of publish: $34 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 5.5 oz | Key Ingredients: Sunflower, rosemary, and rice bran extracts

Best for Lips Supergoop! Lipscreen Sheer SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm Supergoop! View On Ulta View On Sephora View On Dermstore What We Love: It’s very lightweight and can be easily layered for all-day protection. What We Don’t Love: It can leave a strange taste at the back of your throat. At first, I wondered: “Why do I need sunscreen on my lips?” But it turns out, lips are very prone to hyperpigmentation and skin cancer, so it’s vital they get their proper dose of sun protection as well. This clear lipscreen falls within the brand's “Unseen” collection, offering the same clear formula that goes on completely transparent, just like the rest of the products from this range. When it comes to the texture, however, the consistency is neither a chapstick nor a lip gloss. Lipscreen has a very thin texture, and even after I coated my lips in a generous layer, it was hardly visible. Still, I could feel a light something on my lips that settled into a beeswax-y flavor after the initial burst of minty coolness, which I quite liked. Overall, my lips looked well hydrated and protected, and the thin coating made it easy to layer a lippie on top if I was in the mood for some color. If I had to name a downside, it would be that licking my lips would occasionally create a chemical flavor at the back of my throat. It’s nothing very bothersome, nor did it happen often, but if you’re sensitive, it’s something to consider. Price at time of publish: $22 Type: Clean chemical | Size: 0.12 oz | Key Ingredients: Colza flower extract, acai fruit oil, emollients