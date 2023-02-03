The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date

We have no doubt Rihanna will deliver at this year's game and join the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyonce as one of the best-dressed performers.

By
Julia Guerra
julia guerra
Julia Guerra

Julia Guerra is a freelance contributor with over six years of experience writing beauty, health, wellness, style, parenting, and food content.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 3, 2023 @ 05:38PM
Best Halftime Fashion Moments
Getty Images / Mehroz Kapadia.

In case you haven’t heard, 2023's Super Bowl is going to be epic — and not just because Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head with Jalen Hurts’s Philidelphia Eagles. The NFL tapped none other than queen Rihanna to headline the fifty-seventh Super Bowl Halftime Show (something that is always a must-watch and is known to bring the best fashion moments) and the performance will be the nine-time Grammy winner’s first time back on stage in over six years.

Rihanna’s comeback performance was announced in a commercial trailer on Apple Music’s YouTube channel. The preview dropped when the clock struck midnight on January 12th, 2023 — exactly one month ahead of Super Bowl LVII — and left much to fans’ imagination. Can we expect a half hour of the singer’s greatest hits, or will Rihanna surprise viewers with new music? Curious minds are also envisioning what the new mom will wear for her big night, though we have no doubt Riri will deliver and join the archive of best halftime fashion moments to date.

Even if you aren’t a football fan, it's worth tuning into the game so you can catch the halftime show. There’s a reason why people make a big deal over the roughly 30-minute concert; it’s headlined by a big star, and while the performances are objectively dynamic, what the talent wears is also worthy of your attention.

Ahead, we’re rounding up some of the best Super Bowl Halftime fashion moments that had viewers talking long after the last play.

01 of 10

Jennifer Lopez (2020)

Jennifer Lopez - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

J.Lo and Shakira proved to be the dynamic duo fans were anticipating for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, but it was the now-Mrs. Affleck’s Versace catsuit that really captured our attention. The silver-embellished one-piece was a show stopper, indeed, and was flawlessly accessorized with matching fingerless gloves and a pair of strappy stilettos.

02 of 10

Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

We went *gaga* over this halftime show fashion moment from Mother Monster. The two-piece ensemble consisted of bedazzled hot pants (courtesy of Swarovski) and a cropped, white leather jacket inspired by a football player’s jersey and shoulder padding — which, yes, was also enhanced with a sprinkle of sparkle.

03 of 10

Beyonce (2016)

Beyonce - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

Beyonce was giving Michael Jackson for her 2016 Super Bowl Halftime performance. In an exclusive interview with Essence, the “Cuff It” singer’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, told the site that Beyonce “wanted to pay homage to Michael” as “he is her biggest music influence and Michael’s halftime performance marked a change in global interest for the halftime show.” The iconic look included a cropped black leather jacket and gold harness (both of which were designed by DSquared2) that were worn over a sleek black bodysuit designed by Ashton Michael. The superstar also stepped onto the field in a pair of Christian Louboutin heels.

04 of 10

Katy Perry (2015)

Katy Perry - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

Katy Perry was a literal firework during her halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX. For her finale, the American Idol judge was lifted into the sky wearing a star-studded, silver gown with a leg slit as dramatic as the performance. The dress was designed by Jeremy Scott and sparkled in the sky as she soared over the stadium.

05 of 10

Nicki Minaj (2012)

Nicki Minaj - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

When Nicki Minaj joined Madonna on the Super Bowl Halftime stage back in 2012, the rapper stunned from her Erickson Beamon headpiece to her black and gold, custom-made, knee-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Minaj’s red and black color-blocked mini dress was designed by Fausto Puglisi. The halftime fashion moment was a play on a cheerleading uniform only with a slightly tougher exterior, featuring studs and a belt under the bust with the letter “N” at its center.

06 of 10

Shania Twain (2003)

Shania Twain - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

Two words: Show stopper. Shania Twain was feeling more than alright the night she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in 2003. The country sensation strutted up and down the stage in bedazzled bra top that shone as brightly as her chandelier earrings and the choker that dripped diamonds down her neck. Naturally, Twain paired her ultra-cropped top with a short skirt, completing the halftime fashion moment with over-the-knee boots and a matching black trench coat.

07 of 10

Gwen Stefani (2003)

Gwen Stefani - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

Back in 2003, Gwen Stefani took to the Super Bowl Halftime stage like the true '90s alternative punk rock star she is: in a pair of low-rise cargo pants (neatly tucked into combat boots), her underwear peeking out along the waistband, and a glitter-packed, halter bralette top layered over a red bra. Accessories included fingerless leather gloves, a studded belt, and the singer’s famously defined abs.

08 of 10

Gloria Estefan (1999)

Gloria Estefan - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

The crowd got loud when Gloria Estefan took the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 1999, but her vocals weren’t the only part of the performance that deserved a standing ovation. The Father of the Bride actress’ ensemble was fitting for the time and coming back around now: A corset-style top paired with a maxi skirt riddled with fringe detailing. It just goes to show, in fashion especially, what goes around comes back around.

09 of 10

Queen Latifah (1998)

Queen Latifa - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

Bow down. Queen Latifah looked like pure royalty for her Super Bowl Halftime fashion moment in 1998, when she took the stage dressed in a jacket outfit that would slay even today. The rapper popped the collar of her floor-length, paisley-printed duster coat and clasped two buttons at its center, leaving it open to reveal the black bustier she wore underneath. Accessories were kept simple — a diamond necklace around her neck — but let’s be honest, Queen Latifah doesn’t need added sparkle to shine.

10 of 10

Diana Ross (1996)

Diana Ross - Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments

Getty Images

One of, if not the most iconic Super Bowl Halftime fashion moments came courtesy of Diana Ross. In the 12 minutes that the performer was on stage, she had multiple wardrobe changes, but a personal favorite is this orange and purple gown that made a statement as only Ross could.

Related Articles
copenhagen fashion week fall 2023
Highlights From Copenhagen Fashion Week You Might Have Missed
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Jennifer Garner, Jenni Kayne
Jennifer Garner's Transitional Closet Staple Is Unsurprisingly From Her Go-To Fashion Brand
M.M. LaFleur CPC - These Pants Make Me Feel Instantly Put Together, But They're Secretly the Buttery Soft Leggings of My Dreams
These Soft, Fitted Pants Are So Stretchy and Comfortable, I Feel Like I'm Wearing Leggings All Day
how to style a jersey
How to Style a Jersey, According to Fashion Stylists
Best Eyeshadow For Older Women tout
The 10 Best Eyeshadows for Older Women of 2023 for Every Kind of Eye Look
Ugg Soft Intimates Launch
Ugg's New Collection of Cozy Bralettes, Leggings, and T-Shirts Is Here, and It'll Probably Sell Out Soon
chelsea boots
The 10 Best Chelsea Boots for Women To Wear for Years to Come
Fashion Rules 2023
6 Fashion Rules to Break in 2023, According to Stylists
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
These Comfy, Kate Middleton-Inspired Boots Have Become My New Footwear Obsession
Amazon Customer-Loved Gifts Under $50
Out of All the Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon, Shoppers Love These Under-$45 Items the Most
Best Combat Boots Tout
The 10 Best Combat Boots for Women of 2023
The Best Perfume Oils
The 10 Best Perfume Oils of 2023
Sheryl Lee Ralph Critics Choice Awards
Sheryl Lee Ralph Is Performing at the Super Bowl
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Paired Her Slinky Schiaparelli Dress with Fashion's Most Divisive Shoe
Amazon Valentine's Day Dresses
The 10 Sexiest Valentine's Day Dresses on Amazon Are All Under $50