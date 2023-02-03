Fashion The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date We have no doubt Rihanna will deliver at this year's game and join the likes of Lady Gaga and Beyonce as one of the best-dressed performers. By Julia Guerra Julia Guerra Julia Guerra is a freelance contributor with over six years of experience writing beauty, health, wellness, style, parenting, and food content. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 3, 2023 @ 05:38PM Pin Share Tweet Email Getty Images / Mehroz Kapadia. In case you haven’t heard, 2023's Super Bowl is going to be epic — and not just because Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head with Jalen Hurts’s Philidelphia Eagles. The NFL tapped none other than queen Rihanna to headline the fifty-seventh Super Bowl Halftime Show (something that is always a must-watch and is known to bring the best fashion moments) and the performance will be the nine-time Grammy winner’s first time back on stage in over six years. Rihanna’s comeback performance was announced in a commercial trailer on Apple Music’s YouTube channel. The preview dropped when the clock struck midnight on January 12th, 2023 — exactly one month ahead of Super Bowl LVII — and left much to fans’ imagination. Can we expect a half hour of the singer’s greatest hits, or will Rihanna surprise viewers with new music? Curious minds are also envisioning what the new mom will wear for her big night, though we have no doubt Riri will deliver and join the archive of best halftime fashion moments to date. How to Style a Jersey, According to Fashion Stylists Even if you aren’t a football fan, it's worth tuning into the game so you can catch the halftime show. There’s a reason why people make a big deal over the roughly 30-minute concert; it’s headlined by a big star, and while the performances are objectively dynamic, what the talent wears is also worthy of your attention. Ahead, we’re rounding up some of the best Super Bowl Halftime fashion moments that had viewers talking long after the last play. 01 of 10 Jennifer Lopez (2020) Getty Images J.Lo and Shakira proved to be the dynamic duo fans were anticipating for the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show, but it was the now-Mrs. Affleck’s Versace catsuit that really captured our attention. The silver-embellished one-piece was a show stopper, indeed, and was flawlessly accessorized with matching fingerless gloves and a pair of strappy stilettos. 02 of 10 Lady Gaga (2017) Getty Images We went *gaga* over this halftime show fashion moment from Mother Monster. The two-piece ensemble consisted of bedazzled hot pants (courtesy of Swarovski) and a cropped, white leather jacket inspired by a football player’s jersey and shoulder padding — which, yes, was also enhanced with a sprinkle of sparkle. 03 of 10 Beyonce (2016) Getty Images Beyonce was giving Michael Jackson for her 2016 Super Bowl Halftime performance. In an exclusive interview with Essence, the “Cuff It” singer’s stylist, Marni Senofonte, told the site that Beyonce “wanted to pay homage to Michael” as “he is her biggest music influence and Michael’s halftime performance marked a change in global interest for the halftime show.” The iconic look included a cropped black leather jacket and gold harness (both of which were designed by DSquared2) that were worn over a sleek black bodysuit designed by Ashton Michael. The superstar also stepped onto the field in a pair of Christian Louboutin heels. Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Is a Love Letter to Her LGBTQ Fans 04 of 10 Katy Perry (2015) Getty Images Katy Perry was a literal firework during her halftime show at Super Bowl XLIX. For her finale, the American Idol judge was lifted into the sky wearing a star-studded, silver gown with a leg slit as dramatic as the performance. The dress was designed by Jeremy Scott and sparkled in the sky as she soared over the stadium. 05 of 10 Nicki Minaj (2012) Getty Images When Nicki Minaj joined Madonna on the Super Bowl Halftime stage back in 2012, the rapper stunned from her Erickson Beamon headpiece to her black and gold, custom-made, knee-high Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Minaj’s red and black color-blocked mini dress was designed by Fausto Puglisi. The halftime fashion moment was a play on a cheerleading uniform only with a slightly tougher exterior, featuring studs and a belt under the bust with the letter “N” at its center. 06 of 10 Shania Twain (2003) Getty Images Two words: Show stopper. Shania Twain was feeling more than alright the night she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show back in 2003. The country sensation strutted up and down the stage in bedazzled bra top that shone as brightly as her chandelier earrings and the choker that dripped diamonds down her neck. Naturally, Twain paired her ultra-cropped top with a short skirt, completing the halftime fashion moment with over-the-knee boots and a matching black trench coat. Shania Twain Says Her Songs Belong to Everybody 07 of 10 Gwen Stefani (2003) Getty Images Back in 2003, Gwen Stefani took to the Super Bowl Halftime stage like the true '90s alternative punk rock star she is: in a pair of low-rise cargo pants (neatly tucked into combat boots), her underwear peeking out along the waistband, and a glitter-packed, halter bralette top layered over a red bra. Accessories included fingerless leather gloves, a studded belt, and the singer’s famously defined abs. 08 of 10 Gloria Estefan (1999) Getty Images The crowd got loud when Gloria Estefan took the stage for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 1999, but her vocals weren’t the only part of the performance that deserved a standing ovation. The Father of the Bride actress’ ensemble was fitting for the time and coming back around now: A corset-style top paired with a maxi skirt riddled with fringe detailing. It just goes to show, in fashion especially, what goes around comes back around. Gloria Estefan Is Finally Taking the Lead 09 of 10 Queen Latifah (1998) Getty Images Bow down. Queen Latifah looked like pure royalty for her Super Bowl Halftime fashion moment in 1998, when she took the stage dressed in a jacket outfit that would slay even today. The rapper popped the collar of her floor-length, paisley-printed duster coat and clasped two buttons at its center, leaving it open to reveal the black bustier she wore underneath. Accessories were kept simple — a diamond necklace around her neck — but let’s be honest, Queen Latifah doesn’t need added sparkle to shine. 22 '90s Outfits That Are Still Worth Copying in 2023 10 of 10 Diana Ross (1996) Getty Images One of, if not the most iconic Super Bowl Halftime fashion moments came courtesy of Diana Ross. In the 12 minutes that the performer was on stage, she had multiple wardrobe changes, but a personal favorite is this orange and purple gown that made a statement as only Ross could.