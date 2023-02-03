The 10 Best Super Bowl Halftime Fashion Moments to Date

In case you haven’t heard, 2023's Super Bowl is going to be epic — and not just because Patrick Mahomes’s Kansas City Chiefs will go head to head with Jalen Hurts’s Philidelphia Eagles. The NFL tapped none other than queen Rihanna to headline the fifty-seventh Super Bowl Halftime Show (something that is always a must-watch and is known to bring the best fashion moments) and the performance will be the nine-time Grammy winner’s first time back on stage in over six years.

Rihanna’s comeback performance was announced in a commercial trailer on Apple Music’s YouTube channel. The preview dropped when the clock struck midnight on January 12th, 2023 — exactly one month ahead of Super Bowl LVII — and left much to fans’ imagination. Can we expect a half hour of the singer’s greatest hits, or will Rihanna surprise viewers with new music? Curious minds are also envisioning what the new mom will wear for her big night, though we have no doubt Riri will deliver and join the archive of best halftime fashion moments to date.

Even if you aren’t a football fan, it's worth tuning into the game so you can catch the halftime show. There’s a reason why people make a big deal over the roughly 30-minute concert; it’s headlined by a big star, and while the performances are objectively dynamic, what the talent wears is also worthy of your attention.

Ahead, we’re rounding up some of the best Super Bowl Halftime fashion moments that had viewers talking long after the last play.

