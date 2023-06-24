10 Amazon Finds We Actually Buy Every Summer, From $8 to $25

Summer is officially here, which means our carts are full with swimsuits, comfy and stylish sandals, and warm weather beauty faves. While the start of the season often beckons you to shop for new essentials — aka, that just-launched dress you’ve been eyeing or that $10 hair remover everyone seems to be shopping for — there are some tried-and-true products InStyle editors lean on once the temps hit 70-degrees.

From SPF-infused moisturizers and do-it-all serums to sweat-resistant sticky bras, here are the 10 products we repurchase from Amazon every summer, all $25 and under:

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer SPF 30

Amazon

Christina Butan, Senior Commerce Editor: I buy plenty of things from Amazon every summer, ranging from breathable undies, comfy jumpsuits, and cheap sandals, but the one thing I buy over and over again without fail is La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer with SPF 30. I've been using the moisturizer every day for the past two years, and it's done incredible things to my complexion thanks to its skin-repairing formula that includes thermal spring water, niacinamide, and ceramides. These ingredients work together to soothe, tone, brighten, and hydrate your skin, and it's worked so well for me that I can go foundation-free. It's lightweight and makes a great summer moisturizer, and thanks to the SPF 30, it functions as my sunscreen, too: a win-win.

Shop now: $22; amazon.com

Baleaf Biker Shorts

Amazon

Hannah Freedman, Associate Content Strategy Director: These comfy biker shorts from customer-loved brand Baleaf are part of my go-to summer uniform — seriously, I own at least three pairs. The fabric is thick and not see-through while still being moisture-wicking and breathable. Did I mention they also have pockets? Baleaf’s biker shorts are ideal for everything from workouts to running errands; they’re definitely a summer staple. It’s no wonder they’re Amazon’s best-selling running shorts with a whopping 57,000-plus five-star ratings.

Shop now: $21 (Originally $27); amazon.com

WuNian Reusable Strapless Silicone Adhesive Bra

Amazon

Sophie Wirt, Commerce Writer: As the maid of honor at my best friend's wedding last year, I wore a plunge-back dress with an almost equally revealing, chest-baring V-neck. After trying numerous strapless, backless bras that would adequately accommodate my DD chest, this unassuming $12 option at Amazon was a clear winner. Amazingly, it was supportive, and, most importantly, sweat-resistant during my speech and well into the hours of sweaty dancefloor time after. The bra feels incredibly comfortable and can be worn three or four times before it loses its stickiness. I've already purchased a new one for this year’s wedding season and plan to continue buying it every summer indefinitely.

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops

Amazon

Tamim Alnuweiri, Commer Beauty Writer: There are a lot of makeup and skincare products I can be without when necessary, but Glow Recipe's Watermelon Brightening Serum is not one of them. Regardless of whether it's a weekend trip or a weeks-long vacation, I need to have these on me at all times during the summer. The serum functions as a moisturizer, skin tint, primer, and highlighter — it truly does everything. I simply do not feel ready to leave the house if I don't have a few pumps of this on my face.

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

AnotherChill Bodycon Maxi Dress

Amazon

Jailynn Taylor, Commerce Writer: When I say AnotherChill's Bodycon Maxi Dress is the only summer dress you need, I am not kidding. It's similar to a pricier bodycon maxi dress style I own, but the quality is just as good. It comes in 11 colors — I own it in black, light blue, and orange — and it's available in sizes XXS through XL. I wear a size medium and find that it fits true-to-size. The stretchy fabric gives you some wiggle room, so it's not constricting. It's super smooth and soft to the touch, and the mermaid silhouette is flattering on any body shape. It hits right at the ankle without platforms, so I don't have to worry about it dragging on the ground.

Shop now: $25; amazon.com

Julep It's Balm: Tinted Lip Balm

Amazon

Christina Oehler, Senior Beauty Commerce Editor: I don't know about you, but in the summer, my lips are arguably more chapped than they are in the winter. The combination of sun exposure and heat-induced dehydration has me reaching for lip balm almost hourly. That's why I can't get enough of Julep's Tinted Lip Balm; made with hydrating vitamin E and sunflower butter, it locks moisture into your lips while also providing a splash of color. The best part? The moisturizing formula prevents cakey color, so you can apply it without even looking in the mirror.

Shop now: $10 with coupon (Originally $12); amazon.com

Sojos Small Polygon Sunglasses

Amazon

Kyra Surgent, Commerce Writer: I’m a firm believer that no summer outfit is complete without the perfect pair of sunglasses. And, it just so happens that my perfect pair has been the same $16 Amazon style for years now. At this point, I’ve purchased the Sojos polygon sunglasses a countless number of times, and I never get sick of their classic look. While the black and gold style has become a mainstay in my warm weather wardrobe, the shades come in 13 additional colorways to coordinate with any look. They’re stylish, comfortable, and best of all, budget friendly. I know I’ll be wearing the Sojos pair all summer, and continuing to buy them for years to come.

Shop now: $16; amazon.com

CeraVe Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen SPF 30

Amazon

Kaelin Dodge, Commerce Writer: I have fair, sunburn-prone skin. Just 15 minutes in the sun can leave me with tomato-red skin that stings for days. While sunscreen is a year-round essential, I stock up on (and reapply frequently) CeraVe's sheer sunscreen in summer months when I'm outside more and the UV index is higher. The sheer formula melts into my skin and leaves a glowy finish without leaving a greasy residue. And because of the affordable price point, I don't feel like I have to apply it sparingly (a sunscreen no-no), and lather a thick layer of it onto my skin daily.



Shop now: $14 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthening Cream

Amazon

Zarah Kavarana, Senior Commerce Editor: Nail strengtheners may not seem nearly as synonymous with summer as short-shorts or SPF, but harsh environmental stressors (such as UV-ray exposure) can cause your nails to more easily wither during the warmer months. This nourishing cream tends to two of my top summer beauty concerns — weak, brittle nails and dry hands — in the ease of one treatment. Thanks to its vitamin- and jojoba oil-packed formula, it prevents nails from splitting, chipping, and peeling while deeply conditioning cuticles and sun-parched skin. Plus, it’s only $8, making it a total steal.

Shop now: $8 (Originally $10); amazon.com

Aquaphor Lip Repair

Amazon

Ruby McAuliffe, Associate Fashion Commerce Editor: For as long as I can remember, I've struggled with chapped lips, and the summer only intensifies the dryness. I've tried nearly every treatment and product that claims to restore the flaky skin, but the only one that's actually worked for me is Aquaphor's Lip Repair. The $8 product isn't only super affordable, but it healed my lips within a day, bringing back a plump, hydrated pout. Even better? The ointment gives off a glossy sheen that takes the place of my lip gloss on most days. Now, I never go a moment without it, carrying a tube wherever I go.

Shop now: $8; amazon.com

