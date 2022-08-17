Update Your Closet Basics With These 8 Striped T-Shirts

From crew neck styles to cropped fits, find the eight best striped T-shirts you need in your closet, below.

But because of the sheer amount of options out there, shopping for a striped T-shirt can be an overwhelming task. That’s why we’ve done the work for you and sorted through the digital clutter to find eight of the best striped tees available. Though all of the picks on this list are ultra-soft and comfortable, the Old Navy Vintage Striped Easy T-Shirt claimed the best overall spot for its classic vintage look and simple care instructions.

When it comes to building out your closet basics, striped T-shirts are an absolute essential. Whether you’re itching to get in on the coastal grandmother trend or just looking for something that will pair well with a pair of linen trousers, stripes are ideal for both — and no, you won’t look like a sailor when wearing stripes, we promise. Not only are striped T-shirts extremely versatile, but as New Zealand-based fashion influencer Jess Molina puts it, they’re “classics that will stand the test of time.”

If you’re not a huge fan of cropped t-shirts, let this one change your mind. The boxy fit of this striped tee hangs loosely right at your belly button, making it the perfect accompaniment to high-waisted jeans. The ultra-soft cotton fabric makes it feel like a pajama shirt, so it’s near impossible to feel uncomfortable in this pick. Shoppers say that this is their favorite T-shirt, even going as far to say it’s a dream and their go-to for everyday wear. While comfort is super important, we also appreciate that this tee is super easy to launder — you can toss it in the wash and dryer and be on your way.

What We Don’t Love : Some shoppers say that the material is a touch sheer.

What We Love : The oversized fit of this T-shirt makes it a great option for people who don’t love super cropped styles.

In classic Goldilocks fashion, fans of this striped tee from the Gap Factory say it’s not too tight, nor too big, but just right. Available in blue or khaki stripes, this crewneck is designed to have a straight silhouette and sit directly at the hip. Shoppers also rave about the super soft, jersey-knit fabric that molds to your body, but the one downside of the fabric blend is that it tends to shrink in the dryer, so you’ll need to line dry it to keep it in mint condition.

Small additions can entirely transform the look of a basic tee. Case in point: the subtle lace lining along the neckline and sleeves on this T-shirt from Torrid. With a size range that goes up to 6X, it’s an inclusive, stylish item for all bodies. The knit fabric blend is designed to be extra-soft, giving this shirt an airy, worn-in feel. Reviewers rave about both the comfort and the fit, saying that it can be worn from day to night, and, despite the lace, it’s actually super easy to care for as it can be put in both the washer and dryer.

What We Don’t Love : It only comes in one colorway.

Striped staples don’t always need to be in muted colors like navy and white — but we understand the difficulty of finding a colorful striped pattern that isn’t too loud (or childish). Enter this rainbow-striped tee from L.L. Bean. It’s bright without looking gaudy and pairs well with shorts, trousers and skirts. The hem of this shirt falls high on the hip, so if you prefer longer shirts, this may not be the best for you.

What We Don’t Love : Because the hem falls high on the hip, this may not be the best option for those with longer torsos.

The wide-spaced striped pattern and ultra-smooth fit give this T-shirt an elegant edge and makes it great for more formal outings or days at the office. The V-neck isn’t too deep (which is great for those who don’t want to show a lot of cleavage), but it’s wide enough to fit a statement necklace or dainty chain. It’s worth noting that this T-shirt shouldn’t go in the dryer, so plan your laundry care accordingly.

Our favorite closet staples are ones that carry us through every season — and this is one of them. This Ralph Lauren tee features bold stripes and is perfect for when you want to add some Parisian flair to your outfit. With side slits and the signature RL logo, the slim-fit tee looks great with jean shorts, trousers, or even worn beneath a pair of cute overalls. While it can go in the washing machine, it’s best to avoid the dryer. Instead, lay it flat or hang it to dry so it keeps its shape.

What We Love : The slim fit style accentuates your curves without being too constricting.

Target is one of our favorite one-stop-shops, and their basics — like this striped linen shirt — continue to wow us due to the quality and value. The linen blend is soft and breathable, making it a great addition to your Coastal Grandmother summer wardrobe, as well as a year round staple. If you’re new to stripes, this is also a great option because the thin pattern is subtle and not overwhelming. Plus, it comes in two classic colorways: Navy and white or black and white

What We Don’t Love : Some reviewers say that the material is a bit thin.

The hallmark of a good striped t-shirt is its versatility — not just in what you can pair with it, but also in its style range. Thanks to its classic cut, loose fit, and super soft cotton, this shirt from Old Navy feels like one you’ve loved for ages. Whether you want your look to radiate classic Parisian sophistication or carefree, laidback vibes, this shirt allows you to do both. The stripes themselves are bold yet neutral, thanks to their thick pattern and earthy color palette. Shoppers are quick to rave about this tee’s super-soft comfort, along with the fact that it’s true-to-size. Plus, it’s so easy to care for: It can go in both the washer and dryer, but since it’s 100% cotton, be sure to keep the dryer temp turned to low to ensure it doesn’t shrink.

What We Love : The side-slits at the hem make it easy to pull off a half tuck.

What to Keep In Mind

Silhouette

When deciding on any T-shirt, silhouette should be top of mind. Do you want a more fitted shirt that hugs your body or something that’s a little looser? This all depends on your personal preference. Cortne Bonilla, a fashion and beauty content editor, tells InStyle that if you gravitate toward a specific silhouette in most of your clothes (like fitted or cropped, for example) it’s a good idea to select a t-shirt with a similar fit. “This will make it a true staple,” she says.

Colors

Along with the way the shirt lies on your body, you’ll want to consider what colors you’re looking for. Are you into bright, bold hues or do you gravitate toward muted neutrals? Be sure to choose hues that you actually see yourself wearing so you get the most out of your striped tee.

Materials

The material matters just as much as the colors, because you want your T-shirt to be soft and comfortable. We recommend finding something that’s 100% cotton or a cotton blend. Whatever you choose, be sure to carefully read the laundering instructions because some fabrics are prone to shrinking. When in doubt on how to care for a garment, blogger and influencer Kat Stroud, says that washing a shirt with cold water and letting it hang dry is a great way to protect the material.

Your Questions, Answered

How do you style a striped T-shirt?

Stripes are a classic pattern, and a surefire way of wearing them with confidence is to mix them with a solid print, Bonilla points out. Molina also suggests pairing a striped tee with high-waisted straight cut jeans, a cardigan, and some Birkenstock sandals for a classic weekend look. “For a dressier option, striped tees look chic with baggy leather pants, stilettos, and a blazer,” Molina adds.

Can you mix stripes with other patterns?

You may think that stripes and polka dots don’t mix, but Molina says that idea should go right in the trash. “Dressing is a form of self-expression, so if mixing prints makes you happy, then you should do it.” she says, noting that stripes and polka dots can look “quite cute.”

To make this look your own, Molina says to “pick pieces that are either in the same color family or complementary. For example, a navy striped top with a beige polka-dotted skirt would look fresh, while also keeping it tonal and chic.” She also encourages people to pay attention to print arrangement, adding that vertical stripes would look visually interesting with polka dots. “If you want to try this look but are still unsure about it, introduce it in small doses,” she says.

Similarly, Bonilla points out that mixing prints is very popular right now. “I’ve seen so many stylish people wearing striped tees with a coordinating floral print, or a maxi skirt with wider, bolder stripes,” she says.

Stroud is also a fan of mixing and matching prints, and she suggests connecting the pieces in a similar color scheme. “If my striped shirt is purple, I'll look for a print with a hint of purple in it to compliment the T-shirt when building a look,” she says.

Why Trust InStyle



De Elizabeth, the current editor for Verywell Family, is a former fashion and beauty freelancer who has written for multiple outlets, including Teen Vogue, Bustle, Elite Daily, and Netflix. For this story, she interviewed Cortne Bonilla, a fashion and beauty content editor, Kat Stroud, fashion influencer, and Jess Molina, another fashion influencer, for their favorite T-shirts and advice on how to style them. She also combed through online reviews to find the best options available.



